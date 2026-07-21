karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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heikomr's avatar
heikomr
7d

As always, a great article. Very interesting. A German feels an icy shiver run down their spine when they merely hear the word: "bureaucracy". Add to that the terrible monster: "EU". This institution, deeply hated by most people in Europe, seems to exist only to torment people, to disempower them, to make their lives as difficult as possible, and now even sets itself up as accuser, judge and executioner in one and the same "person".

Powell Warwick's latest article is not about the topic of bureaucracy, but about Daoism and AI in China. But likewise a gem on the internet and perhaps of interest to some people.

"Daoist Roots for a Grounded AI

Why the West Should Learn from China’s Pragmatic Path"

Dr Warwick Powell

https://warwickpowell.substack.com/p/daoist-roots-for-a-grounded-ai​

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dornoch altbinhax's avatar
dornoch altbinhax
7d

Some very interesting and illuminating points, and I take the point on regression. It has become very clear that private interests have bedevilled western bureaucracies completely warping public policy such that government is an enforcement arm for oligarchic control and has successfully displaced public interest with its own definitions. Corporations have so rotted out governance that I now believe that most western states as currently constituted will simply cease to exist as the process of collapse ensues; "reform" has been made impossible, and pretenders will assume the mantle as degenerate dictators. Future reference will be the "Warlords Cookbook".

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