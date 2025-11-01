Assistant to the President Ruslan Edelgeriyev

Environmental issues are now discussed within Russia’s Security Council which is a way of measuring the level of importance they have for the Russian government. Recently, we read about how the issue of externalities was being attacked, and the annual problems of wildfires and flooding are discussed periodically. In this short chat, we get to learn how Russia approaches environmental issues on the international level and how it views the Western approach. First, the Kremlin’s synopsis:

The meeting focused on international regulation of water resources. The importance of promoting domestic environmental norms and standards was emphasized, taking into account the interests of Russian citizens.

Now the full chat:

R. Edelgeriev: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Today, water issues are an unquestionable component of all climate negotiations. Just like all issues related to the water problem, they all intersect with the fight against climate change and are closely interconnected.

These trends have intensified especially since 2023, when the institutionalization of this entire agenda began to take shape. I would like to explain the situation in a few words.

All issues are initially placed on the international agenda under a plausible pretext. However, as we can see, the “collective West” often ends up filling other nation’s prerogatives. Direct rules are introduced that discredit global trade through unilateral measures and under the guise of environmental protection. This is already evident during the negotiation process, where we examine all the negotiation tracks in detail and consider every phrase that may conceal hidden meanings.

For example, the preparation for the next event is full of all sorts of formulations that, at first glance, when you read them, absolutely belong to the formats of the environmental track. But when you look further...

V. Putin: ... where is it leading to, where is it leading to.

R. Edelgeriev: Yes, we see that these measures often lead to the restriction of state sovereignty, especially in developing countries. Especially in countries that have extensive access to fishing resources, other resources, and subsoil. The issues of the [continental] shelf, cross-border regulation of internal watercourses, and interstate rivers, which are the natural borders of states, are currently being institutionalized.

At the same time, we see that there is an urgent need to implement certain elements in our country, so that, like the climate agenda, we do not have to adapt to the methods and mechanisms created by Western countries.

V. Putin: Without taking our interests into account.

R. Edelgeriev: Yes, absolutely.

For example, in Madrid, the ministers of the OECD countries met with the agenda “Global Water Justice”. At the same time, no [other] countries were invited to this meeting. Therefore, these elements that are currently being developed on water resources should not be ignored.

I suggest that at the initial stage, during their formation, we should offer our own methods, which we fortunately also have, and our own mechanisms of interaction. We could start with the transboundary rivers and watercourses that we use together. These include our large lakes, seas, and rivers, which I believe need a thorough review in order to establish the parameters of the ecological flow of rivers at the very beginning, and then we need to influence our partners to ensure proper monitoring.

V. Putin: Because we have to take into account our own interests and think about it in advance, choose a dialogue option that would be acceptable to our partners, but also protect our own interests at the current level, taking into account the requirements of the environmental agenda in general. But without forgetting about the interests of our citizens. The well-being of millions of Russian families depends on compliance with environmental regulations. We must not forget about this.

The problem of water resources is becoming more and more acute, and for us – we are fine, thank God, but for our surroundings, for the CIS countries, it is a very acute [issue]. We have certain competitive advantages here, and we must use them effectively. [My Emphasis]