It is a pleasure to welcome you to the Foreign Ministry Mansion at the news conference dedicated to the Intervision International Music Contest.

We are holding our meeting to respond to the great interest that this competition has generated. There were many comments in various media. The competition will take place very soon - on September 20 at the Live Arena site. General Director of Channel One Konstantin Ernst can tell us more about this (if you have specific wishes to share how this event is being prepared).

First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergey Kiriyenko heads the Supervisory Board of the competition, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko heads the Organising Committee in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order, and the Foreign Ministry has been instructed to provide all possible assistance in working with foreign colleagues.

I want to say right away that the initiative of this event was expressed a couple of years ago. It belongs to a public organization - the Foundation for the Preservation and Support of Cultural Heritage and the Development of National and World Culture "Traditions of Art" (abbreviated as the "Traditions of Art" Foundation). What its representatives are doing, and in which we are actively helping them on behalf of the state, is aimed at preserving traditions, including cultural, religious, spiritual and ethical ones.

On September 12, at the plenary session of the 11th St Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures, President of Russia Vladimir Putin once again presented the Intervision Song Contest as one of the brightest events that will fill the global cultural space. It already fills it with very interesting reports and news.

As President of Russia Vladimir Putin noted, the main value is an equal dialogue, respect for the national traditions and cultural identity of each country. They certainly find a living answer in the hearts of people around the world, not only among the citizens of the countries whose representatives will participate in the competition.

Our Ministry is actively assisting in attracting international participants of Intervision. It will be attended by performers from 23 countries. In addition to Russia, there are representatives of the CIS, BRICS, SCO, Africa, Asia and Latin America. There is one representative each from Europe and the United States.

On September 12 of this year, a colorful drawing ceremony was held at the National Center "Russia". Surely many of you were able to watch it. During this draw, the sequence of performances of the artists was determined. The show will be opened by Cuba, and the show will be completed by India. This is quite symbolic. This sequence shows and conveys the worldwide reach of Intervision. Russia (Yaroslav Dronov "Shaman") performs at number 9.

The contestants will perform songs in their national languages—it was a special agreement. We hope that together with them, the entire hall, thousands and thousands, millions of viewers around the world–-the broadcast will be conducted on almost all continents-–will feel the atmosphere of harmony, mutual respect and friendship.

In addition to the creative delegations, the performers themselves, who have already arrived in Moscow, we expect honored guests from the participating countries. I am convinced that both guests and spectators will get the most vivid impressions. At least, the Traditions of Art Foundation and the structures represented here are doing everything to make this happen, and to make this event memorable and leave the kindest impressions.

Question: Are there plans to make the Eurovision banner in a sense transferable, so that people can not only come to visit us, but we can also visit countries in the future for semi-finals and qualifying events?

Sergey Lavrov: The "banner" of Intervision, right?

Question: Of course, the "banner" of Intervision.

Sergey Lavrov: You said Eurovision.

Question: You see, the demon has confused. And one more question. Konstantin Ernst has already mentioned the voting system. This is interesting, because, having worked for many years at another competition, we faced the injustice that was there, when the audience gave our country, in particular, and other favorites, the maximum number of points, and the jury turned everything "upside down". We all hope that this time everything will be fair and honest. Will it be so?

Sergey Lavrov: As for the first part of the question. There is a lot of interest in this project. The number of countries is 23 together with Russia, but there were still those who wanted to. We did not limit anyone.

We are glad that all continents will be represented. Except Australia. Australians have their own "business". Several of our colleagues have already shown interest and desire to host such a competition next year and in two years. Following the beaten path of the Games of Future, I hope that we will make this competition annual. At least, as I have already mentioned, there is interest in this. There is every reason to take into account the experience that will be accumulated in Moscow, including the organisation of broadcasts, the organisation of fan zones (many regions have shown interest in organising fan zones). There is a great demand for this kind of thing.

I hope that soon, if not during the finals, then afterwards, we will be able to announce where the next competition is planned and which country has issued a corresponding invitation.

As for the voting system. We consulted with Channel One, which has experience, among other things, in voting within the framework of the Club of the Merry and Resourceful, which, in my opinion, was the most democratic.

But the competition is the first. We are reviving the Soviet Intervision, but we need to take into account the modern aspects of the situation. It was agreed that the jury will consist of representatives of each participating country. The voting system that was presented is acceptable to everyone. Then the organizers will see. First of all, the Traditions of Art Foundation, which came up with this idea, which was supported by the President of Russia. Everything new requires taking into account both previous experiences and creative ideas.

Question: How does the broadcast that will be at Intervision technically differ from our landmark, classic, important broadcasts on May 9, Navy Day?

Sergey Lavrov (speaking after Konstantin Ernst): I will reveal a secret. In the course of our preparatory discussions, Konstantin Ernst admitted that the viewers would see much more than the viewers at the Live Arena.

Question: How do you assess the preparations for Intervision? Did the Russian Foreign Ministry provide support in simplifying the issuance of visas to participants and fans of this event?

Sergey Lavrov: As for the Foreign Ministry's role in the preparations, I would like to thank our colleagues for praising our efforts.

We have the Department of International Humanitarian and Cultural Relations. Its director A.S. Alimov is present here. There is a supervising Deputy Minister, Alexander Pankin. They actively assisted the Traditions of Art Foundation, worked with it in close contact, but left creative issues to the discretion of the initiators. All those present here gave them active support.

Visas were issued to participants, guests of the competition and foreign journalists who come to cover it, in the most simplified, comfortable form and free of charge.

We have agreed on a special customs regime with the Federal Customs Service of Russia. It was positively received by those who took advantage of it when they came to participate in this competition.

Question: You said that among the participants in the competition we have one representative from the United States and one from Europe. In your opinion, is this a lot or a little, or is it really a lot nowadays? Were there any other contenders? What quantity? If the "list of unfriendly countries" wants to participate, what will they have to do to join?

Sergey Lavrov: We are gradually moving away from the term "unfriendly countries," although it remains in the legislation. But as President of Russia Vladimir Putin, speaking at an event in Vladivostok recently, he emphasised that there are no unfriendly countries for us, but there are countries that have unfriendly governments towards the Russian Federation.

As for whether it is a lot or a little. We did not approach the quality of the participants in this way. As my colleagues have already said, the quality is high. For us, the main thing is that they bring with them their culture, sense of life, spiritual traditions, ethical and moral values. We succeeded. The rehearsals that took place confirmed this.

I would not list the people who were not allowed in by their own governments. Firstly, this is their personal situation. We do not want to create difficulties for them. Those who would like to come, they know that we are always happy to see them. The number of 23 countries is optimal for the final.

Now let's not guess about future competitions. If the number grows, then the structure of the competition will have to be "clarified": national competitions will have to be held, then regional ones. This is a matter for the future. Now the main thing is to do everything so that the viewer enjoys the spectacle that is being prepared.

Question: Why didn't Armenia take part this year? Are there any agreements for participants from Armenia to take part in at least next year or in the next competitions?

Sergey Lavrov: Our Armenian friends knew very well that the competition was being held. The question of why there is no representative of Armenian culture among the participants is not for us. We would be happy to see everyone, including our Armenian friends.

Question: Can Intervision become a long-term instrument of "soft power" capable of consolidating not only and not so much around Russia, but around the idea of sovereignty and the fight against the Westernisation of the musical and humanitarian space? What is the main difference between this music contest and Eurovision?

Sergey Lavrov: We are not chasing any political effect. We want the original purpose of a person and his identity to be respected and realized in free contacts with other people, enriching each other by touching each other's spiritual values. The way the participants, who have already arrived in Moscow, spend time together, rehearsing at various venues, getting acquainted with the beauty of the capital, already shows that they need it. I am sure that they will later talk about how it all happened, and interest in the competition will grow.

The concept of "soft power" was introduced quite a long time ago, not by us, but, first of all, by our American colleagues, Hollywood and the US Agency for International Development, which was recently closed by the Trump administration. All this is "soft power". In Soviet times, we had an experience—the House of Friendship with the Peoples of Foreign Countries. Should this be perceived as a desire to achieve political results? I guess. But at the heart of all this is friendship. Now we are meeting with those who studied in the USSR and then in the Russian Federation, with those who took part in the events of the friendship societies. With the naked eye, you can see how sincerely they are satisfied with the friendships that have been preserved. If it affects the policies of the leaders of the countries concerned, then so be it. But this is the result of communication, not ultimatums.

I saw a video recorded by one of the directors of Cirque du Soleil, in which he spoke enthusiastically about the Intervision music contest and said that he would like to attend this event. Now we are witnessing the transformation of art and sports into an instrument of political struggle.

We are criticized. They say that you don't like Eurovision because you are not allowed there. That's why you came up with Intervision. A year ago, they said that Russia was not allowed to participate in the Olympics, so you came up with the Games of Future and the BRICS Games. Let people who have such a "twisted mind" draw conclusions for themselves. At the World Youth Festival and the Games of the Future, I observed that participants enjoy the fact that they proudly bring their traditions and culture to international venues, knowing full well that there is no discrimination at these venues associated with Russia's initiatives, or the imposition of new modern "readings" of the Last Supper, as we saw at the opening of the Olympics in Paris. This in itself has a positive effect on them. If this is so, then we are only happy if we help to open up the best natural human feelings laid down by God and parents.

Question: You mentioned that Intervision will be broadcast on almost all continents. Will the broadcast be translated? If so, in which languages? Will the translation be just about the ceremony or even the songs?

Sergey Lavrov: As originally agreed, the songs are performed in the national languages (this was an initiative of the Traditions of Art Foundation). Or rather, at the discretion of the performers. Songs can be played in a foreign language, but songs in the national language are encouraged. Most will do just that. I don't know how necessary it is to translate the lyrics of the songs. The main thing is still the music and the mood that the performer creates.

As for the broadcast, K.L. Ernst is in contact with many of his colleagues. The overwhelming majority have already singled out the national broadcaster.

Question: What is the main difference between Intervision and Eurovision? In the West, the opinion is sometimes expressed that there is an element of politics at Eurovision. But today the Kremlin, the Presidential Executive Office, the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Government of the Russian Federation are represented here. Isn't this a confirmation that Intervision is a purely geopolitical project?

Sergey Lavrov: If in some countries the government is formed according to its own principles and does not pay attention to the creation of special mechanisms to support culture, then, most likely, this is the choice of the respective country. In the United States, as in Britain, there is no concept of a People's or Honored Artist. Artist and artist. We have such a tradition. The state is engaged in the promotion of the arts, theatrical and film industries.

Your question is rooted in the fear of competition. Do you remember how some in the West turned against the Games of the Future, when they "cleansed" the Olympics of strong Russian competitors, and then saw that Russia made the Games of the Future no less significant and large-scale than the Olympic Games. Then they wanted to ban those who came to the Games of Future and the BRICS Games from participating in the Olympics (including the International Association of Athletics Federations, headed by your compatriot Stephen Coe).

We must not forget that what we are doing is the exact opposite of attempts to use sports, art, and any kind of human activity in order to achieve political goals. I will not hide the fact that if we are better known through the World Festival of Youth and Students, the Games of Future, the BRICS Games, Intervision and other cultural projects, then they treat us better than those who ignore us and avoid communication, as almost all of Europe is doing now.

We do not have the task of influencing the relevant governments, like, say, the United States Agency for International Development. What the Trump administration has done to him now shows that it does not want to use these tools for purposes that are becoming obvious and directly mean interference in internal affairs.

There is no need to be afraid of competition. If Eurovision gives someone pleasure, then in our country we do not forbid watching it. But this does not mean that there cannot be an alternative approach to preserving traditions, national cultures, those religious, spiritual and moral images that we have inherited from our ancestors over many centuries and decades. If this is now in increased demand, then we are only happy. But we do not dispute the right of the jury and the Eurovision audience to vote for a man with a beard in a woman's dress or other "modifications" of his body.

Question: Thank you for the cultural programme that you organised for the participants of Intervision. We are already witnessing a dialogue of cultures. In the evenings at the hotel, the guys create new songs. Will you support such new "diplomatic projects" if the participants want to make such collaborations?

Sergey Lavrov: We will support any cultural initiatives. I always have great respect for the attention that Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko pays to sports, culture and public projects under his supervision.

I believe that communication and contacts between people are very important so that everyone can judge what they are being told. It's not democracy when you are told that Russia is "like this," so you "don't go there and don't communicate with Russians."

Question: Many Vietnamese knew and remembered the Soviet Intervision well. This year we are participating in Intervision in Russia for the first time. Sergey Viktorovich, tell us why you decided to revive Intervision right now, and what is its difference from previous and other music competitions?

Sergey Lavrov: I think that Konstantin Ernst can give a better answer, but I want to tell you why now. Any initiative can be subjected to such a question.

If we take the global context, now communication between a variety of people is in demand more than ever. They are trying to split us, build new "walls", introduce a visa regime so that no one can go to the West. Communication in this situation will consolidate the positive, natural trends in the development of humanity, which, by and large, wants to live in peace, in prosperity, to have the opportunity to communicate and join the culture of different peoples.

What is the difference? I don't know. We have a Eurasian film award called the Diamond Butterfly. They asked, what is the difference from the Oscar? Another film award. Why does no one ever try to "collide" the Oscars with Cannes? Because these are Western products, they get along. And a product that appears outside the Western classical cultural framework, it immediately raises the question: why did they decide so? Let them knock on our door at Cannes, at the Oscar. Although a discriminatory trend is also beginning there. You know, our Chinese friends have a proverb: "Let a hundred flowers bloom, let a hundred schools compete..." Let the viewer make a choice.

Question: What is the significance of the fact that four countries from Latin America are participating in Intervision?

Sergey Lavrov: I think this shows our good relations with Latin American countries and their interest in deepening and developing these ties. These are Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia and Brazil - representatives of all parts of Latin America with their own original culture, which is very popular in our country. So let's look forward to them. We have four Latin American countries, four Arab, three African, five from our common space of the CIS, the United States and Europe. I think that this is a representative composition. We did not seek to allocate any quotas to continents, countries, but it turned out that interest was more or less evenly shown from everywhere.

Question (retranslated from English): Why is this international competition so important and what is its purpose? How did you choose these artists? Is there any special procedure for their selection?

Sergey Lavrov: I have already explained the second question. We are talking about a renewed competition. It was agreed that the procedure should be more transparent. Each country could use its own procedure: whether it was a national selection or a public opinion poll. Each participating country chose its own method.

As for the first question. It seems to me that when it comes to initiatives that promote contacts and dialogue between civilizations, each of them is timely. Chinese President Xi Jinping has already spoken about four initiatives, including those related to the common destiny of mankind. The initiative to resume Intervision follows the premise that we need to feel the elements of art and culture in this common future of humanity.

Question: Why is it important for Russia to hold this event? Do you see it as part of Russia's "soft power"?

Sergey Lavrov: I did not mention "soft power." This was mentioned by your neighbor on the right or someone else, asking us if we see this as "soft power." We want Russia and the Russian people to know.

We consider the barriers that the "collective West" erected, and especially the role that the Biden administration played in this, to be harmful. Therefore, if by "soft power" you mean the opportunity to make yourself known, then we are interested in this.

Earlier, in Soviet times, the party and the government decided to promote a positive image of Russia abroad. We need to promote an objective image. We want to be known with all our advantages and disadvantages. Moreover, some of our shortcomings cause envy among many of our colleagues abroad.

Question: It's very nice to see that our Intervision banners have now appeared in New York. There is the Kremlin and Red Square, but, nevertheless, the Western press is still trying to prick us. For example, the Guardian newspaper published an article that Russia was allegedly "dusting off" the old contest, that Intervision had not been held since 1980. And other Western media also write unflattering articles. How would you comment on this? Maybe they just want to wipe away a tear that they will not come to us?

Sergey Lavrov: Someone is trying to accuse Russia of taking some weapons out of the chest from somewhere. Did the Guardian write this? Do the British have nothing to "shake off the dust" from? There was nothing left. Unfortunately, they continue to undermine people-to-people contacts.

We return to the same topic again. We are for communication, for getting to know each other better. The vast majority of foreign people who come to Moscow for the first time take away only positive impressions. Therefore, it is wrong for the governments of these countries to deprive their citizens of the opportunity to communicate with each other, and it does not beautify today's Western civilization.

Question: Many people in the West think that this is probably an alternative, conservative version of Eurovision. That's right? What do you see as the difference and what is the message?

Sergey Lavrov: We have already been asked these questions several times during the news conference. To be honest, I don't want to repeat myself. Watch the broadcast and you will surely understand the difference.

Question: I would like to ask about the participation of the American representative. Do you think this is a sign of warming relations between Russia and the United States? And during the news conference, you said that this is a very free competition. Are there any aesthetic or value restrictions for participants, maybe barriers related to Russian legislation or something else?

Sergey Lavrov: These are not restrictions, but criteria for the presentation of national culture and traditions. The participant from the USA will be. The US administration did not object, but said that let it be a private matter of this or that performer. We want the situation to calm down a little. There was a lot of speculation on this score. There will be a participant. The US administration will not be represented in the judiciary and will not send an official delegation, but there will be an executor.

Question: I would like to start my question with a quote. This is D.S. Likhachev and his famous program work "Ecology and Culture". The second quote is from Sergey Lavrov, who said that: "Intervision is, first of all, communication."

A question from an ecologist. How do you see Intervision in terms of implementing the principles of sustainable development—the fight against poverty, environmental protection and so on. It is clear that sustainable development is what interests us to a large extent today. I would like to hear the answer.

Sergey Lavrov: To use the term, Intervision and what we have cited as examples–-the Games of Future, the BRICS Games, the World Festival of Youth and Students, etc.–- contribute to the sustainable development of the individual. Stable from the point of view of the traditions that grandfathers and great-grandfathers laid down for centuries, millennia, and which reflect the soul of our multinational people. In this sense, yes.

Question: Colombia is one of the Latin American countries that are participating in the competition, maybe this is due to the fact that it is part of the BRICS New Development Bank, can there be any influence from this? Is there a possibility that Intervision will be held not only in Russia, but also in other countries?

Sergey Lavrov: Indeed, together with the Traditions of Art Foundation, we began discussions on groups of participants such as BRICS Plus and SCO Plus, but later countries that are not associated with these associations, including Colombia, showed interest. We are happy, because there is a very good performer there.

As for future plans, we already said at the very beginning of the news conference that there are such plans. A number of countries that will now be represented at Intervision in Russia are interested in continuing this tradition. Consultations are now coming to an end. I think that it will be possible to announce this soon. {my Emphasis]