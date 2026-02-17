As WW2 came to its end in Europe, British and American spies already working with Nazis inside Eastern Europe made contact with the Galician Banderists within the region of Western Ukraine and Eastern Hungary so they could provide support for their Nazism, nurture it and keep it alive for future use. The same sort of arrangement was done in Western Europe with the organization of what became known as the Gladio formations that were to support the quasi-fascist, Pro-US governments the Empire installed at the end of WW2. The main point here is the culture of what was being fomented by the Outlaw US Empire that would enable it to control Europe directly at first then through NATO, then the EU was added and now NATO and EU are being merged into one controlling institution. The background ideology as many have noted is Nazism as revealed by the people chosen to control the institutions and key governments. This is all fundamentally important when it comes to Ukraine and why its openly Nazi government is never mentioned by EU/NATO and was only mentioned in the early stages of Poroshenko’s term by the US Congress during its military appropriation process. When Trump took over in 2017, the Nazi aspect of Ukraine wasn’t spoken about. Today, there’s no mention of Nazi Kiev by the West, yet its actions are more Nazi than ever.

One of Russia’s ongoing observations about European politicians is their willful blindness to Kiev’s Nazi nature, which Russia interprets to mean Europe’s acceptance of Nazism again as featured in the statements by Lavrov and Zakharova on a weekly basis. The Collective West sees nothing wrong with Kiev’s Nazi Nature and thus does nothing to try and muffle or eliminate its presence. And that blindness is causing the negotiations to fail because one of Russia’s SMO goals is to denazify Ukraine. Russia sees and continually documents the Nazi existence while EU/NATO continues to nurture it—and that includes the Trump Gang. Russia clearly sees the massive problem that exists while the West sees nothing because it either doesn’t want to or is itself Nazified, with both being possible. Consider the Epstein Class and how it makes its living by killing people for profit. Now watch this Alastair Crooke chat with Colonel Davis and Crooke’s explanation of how the Epstein Class sees the solution being based on a monetary outlay with no consideration of the conflicts actual cause and the need for a genuine solution. This was discussed again with Judge Nap along with the similarity to Trump’s Gaza solution and the Zionazi culture problem that seems to have only one cure.

At the SMO’s outset I said denazifying Ukraine would be far more difficult than demilitarizing Ukraine because Nazism had merged with Neoliberalism, which is the Epstein Class’s religion. To see it all, one must take a step back and look at the big picture of Western geoeconomic relations and their change since the great Bank Theft of 2008 and what then transpired in the geopolitical realm, particularly with the theft of Venezuelan and Libyan gold. The Second Chechen War showed that NATO would employ terrorist proxies to hurt Russia with the Georgia snafu added in 2008. Libya was a rebound from them as was the terror war started in Syria. All of those conflicts revealed more of the Western mind-set being increasingly aimed at using terrorist proxies to attain geopolitical goals since directly attacking Russia invited nuclear war. And terrorism is the hallmark of Nazism—waging war on civilians. It’s very difficult to say with any degree of certainty what Russia’s initial plan was for denazification, although it’s now clear from the failed negotiations that the need to oust the Nazis is part of Russia’s demands that are again being ignored because the Nazi presence isn’t admitted to by the West.

As Crooke notes as do others, the conflict must continue for the money to keep flowing—the Epstein Class’s life-blood. So, it must have an entity “running” Ukraine it can control and not do the logical thing and surrender. Russia seems to understand that the Collective West will continue to back the Nazis as it continues to back the Zionists, both of whom amount to the same sort of thing ideologically. How much would Russia gain if it were to decapitate as much of the Nazi leadership as it could? Could Russia find a non-Nazi authoritative figure to negotiate with to arrive at a solution? Or would the West intervene and prevent such a process? How does Russia assess the Epstein Class, its ties to global Neoliberalism and its control over the Outlaw US Empire and its NATO vassals? Given its neo-Nazi basis, are negotiations possible? IMO, there’ll be no changing Kiev’s culture from within or from the outside anytime soon since the outside sees no need to change the culture—they’re fine with it.

Given all the above, what might we expect Russia to do aside from continuing? Alternatively, what might we see happen within Europe? Some surely see Ukraine’s Naziness and understand Russia’s POV. Russia has the resources to continue but does it have the political stamina to last two-three more years? Should the military aims be altered to go for Odessa and Kiev at the same time, for how can the Kiev culture be altered if its’s not threatened? Would it be easier to decapitate the EU/NATO leadership and thus bring new people to power more willing to admit the mistake of supporting Kiev’s Nazism supposing such people exist? Or would that merely serve to prove the warmongers correct that Russia wants to conquer Europe? IMO, Russia again stares Bidenism face-to-face now in the form of Trumpism—different yet the same. Perhaps the real question is: How much longer will the Epstein Class prolong the conflict in hopes of attaining its financial gains?

