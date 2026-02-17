karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
james's avatar
james
8h

good post karl and very good questions throughout without any easy answers either....

Reply
Share
8 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
8h

Excellent analysis of the nazi's and neoliberals!

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture