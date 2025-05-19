President Putin provided a synopsis for the Media after his chat with Trump:

Vladimir Putin: Good evening! My colleagues asked me to say a few words about the results of our telephone conversation with the President of the United States. Indeed, this conversation took place, lasted more than two hours. I would like to note that it was very informative and very frank. And in general, in my opinion, it is very useful in this regard. First of all, I thanked the President of the United States for the support of the United States in resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on the possible conclusion of a peace agreement, on the resumption of negotiations that were interrupted by the Ukrainian side, as you know, back in 2022. The President of the United States expressed his position on the cessation of hostilities, the truce, and I, for my part, also noted that Russia also supports a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. We simply need to identify the most effective ways to move towards peace. We have agreed with the President of the United States that Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace treaty, defining a number of positions, such as, for example, the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible conclusion of a peace agreement, and so on, including a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time if the relevant agreements are reached. By the way, contacts between the participants of the meeting and negotiations in Istanbul have resumed, and this gives reason to believe that we are on the right track in general. I would like to emphasize once again that the conversation was very constructive, and I appreciate it very much. The question, of course, is that the Russian and Ukrainian sides show maximum desire for peace and find compromises that would suit all parties. At the same time, I would like to note that in general, Russia's position is clear. The main thing for us is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis. If anything needs to be clarified, Press Secretary Peskov and my assistant, Mr. Ushakov, will explain a little later some details of our telephone conversations with President Trump today. [My Emphasis}

Much of what Putin revealed was anticipated by many even before the chat. For example, that Putin would thank Trump for getting the Ukrainians to talk and that Russia’s primary position would be to deal with the root causes. The problem with dealing with the root causes is Ukraine had nothing to do with generating them—the Outlaw US Empire and its NATO tool are the responsible parties as noted here many times. The one thing Ukraine can do is capitulate, which clearly isn’t agreeable to the Nazis because they are Nazis whose aim is to kill as many Russians as possible even if they (Nazis) all die in the process—that’s Nazism, their religion.

Earlier today during the chat between Ray McGovern and Judge Napolitano a clip of the interview by Russian media with head Russian negotiator Medinsky was shown starting at 12:00 and running for just over three minutes with English voice over that’s a must see. Most of their chat was about the negotiations and phone chat and is well worth to roughly 21-minutes to watch. Listen carefully to discover how many times the British and French intervened in negotiations as they are now doing to the detriment of the natio they were supposedly trying to help. One of the two is a little-known example from 1940 and provides very important context as to the British government’s actual position toward the USSR that IMO demonstrates their “alliance” was a sham—a marriage of necessity; so, we now see the British having returned to its historical norm regarding War with Russia along with the French. What’s demonstrated is the reversion to the European historical norm when it comes to conflict with Russia. It took almost 300 years to learn that “looking to the West” was the wrong policy to pursue. Russia now has a new strategic strategy that currently being fruitful and looks very promising for the future in defeating the Mackinderite geopolitical strategy employed by the Collective West.

Into this stew we need to inject the West Asian crisis and the key additional insight provided by Alastair Crooke’s documentation of Hebrew media at his Conflicts Forum substack, “Israel is in Moral Meltdown”, which was also the title of today’s chat with Judge Napolitano. IMO, it’s not enough to watch the chat; the written material he amassed is very hard to read through but try to get as far as you can and then watch the chat. What’s even more mind-boggling is the sentiments revealed in Congress about the refusal to allow Iran its legal right to enrich uranium for its civilian nuclear program and what it told to the Zionists about the inability to stomach any more child burning and starving—what Crooke uses as part of his evidence that the West is morally eating itself in its entire West Asian policy from supporting ISIS/Al-Ciada terrorists as legitimate government in Syria to enabling genocide in Palestine, and the completely illegal stance against Iran while letting the Zionists get away with their illegal nukes. Clearly, some of this outrageous immorality is seeping through Western BigLie Media containment because pushback is happening. And then there’s the economic factor that’s underscores both conflicts.

Crooke has also written a key critical essay about what’s afoot globally in the economic and also leadership paradigms, “‘Transition’ to a new world order is beyond most in the West,” and by new world order he doesn’t mean that set by WEF Globalists; what he means is the death of TINA and the rise of an alternative that will become the new multipolar world order. Yes, Crooke still holds to his idea that “Trump is in the process of blowing up the world trading system so as to re-set it,” but he at least admits, “That does not mean, of course, that Trump’s solution to the problem will work. Possibly, Trump’s particular form of structural rebalancing could make matters actually worse.” The linked essay provides a good synoptical review of how the Western world got into its mess at the end of which Crooke says:

Put plainly, the West cannot transition to an alternate economic structure (such as a ‘closed’, internal-circulation model) precisely because it is so heavily invested ideologically in the philosophical underpinnings to the present one – that to question those roots seems tantamount to a betrayal of European values and of the foundational libertarian values of America (drawn from the French Revolution).

So, in the West, everything is going to hell in a hand basket as the saying goes. It’s morality, its philosophy, and its religious underpinnings (rising knowledge of the Vatican’s very unchristian behavior and responsibility for the debt crisis) all being eroded at a rather quick pace, which encourages the rising level of denial and related subversion of reality along with the fanaticism that war is the answer—which historically is how this entire mess began about 1700 years ago, then again 1000 years ago. (Much of all that is provided in a Michael Hudson discussion, “When Usury Became Doctrine”.) So today we have a massive tumult globally thanks to Trump’s Trade War where most nations followed China’s lead and stood their ground against the bully and saw Trump backdown because of the blowback. That blowback continues for the Outlaw US Empire because it still has a 30% tariff on China. So, while many retailers within the Empire jumped and placed massive orders when the 90-day period of lower (30%) tariffs were announced, that’s still going to cause a very large rise in domestic inflation despite Trump’s efforts to bully retailers like Walmart to eat the tariff cost. Of course, the longer-term uncertainty still exists as do similar issues with the Capital Markets. The recent, well overdue, downgrading by Moody’s is yet another message being discarded by those Crooke mentioned who are hooked like addicts on the West’s debt-built economic model that is now more unsustainable than ever. Locally, another retailer is closing—Rite-Aid—and I predict its space will go unfilled for many years. And so it goes.

