An FYI to all my readers. Please share this info as far and wide as possible. On Friday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a documentary paper in English, “The National Endowment for Democracy: What It Is and What It Does,” that aims to inform the many millions ignorant of the Outlaw US Empire’s primary Color Coup arranger—a public government sponsored version of the CIA that hides behind NGO status and what its name implies. It ought to be known as the National Endowment for the Subjugation of ALL Nations, which has become the primary initial tool to attain the Outlaw US Empire’s policy goal of Full Spectrum Dominance. The timing of the research document’s release is quite apt after the success and failure of two Color Coups in South Asia. The paper is in the form of a Word Doc that can be accessed via this link. Global Times published this short synopsis, “NED 'a white glove' of US govt to subvert state power, cultivate 'color revolution': report,” which can be read to grasp some if the contents.

As my recent investigation into the forgotten past reveals, what we see are the forces of order doing everything in their power to subdue and disarm the forces of movement, and thus privatize all government actions through the complete subversion of the genuine democracy promoted by the forces of movement. The Liberal Dictatorship hides itself behind every Orwellian obfuscation possible and has no qualms about the use of terrorism to advance its goals, the latter being a longstanding proven fact established well before WW1.

