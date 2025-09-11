karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loam's avatar
Loam
7h

Craig Mokhiber

@CraigMokhiber

·

Sep 10

Germany’s Annalena Baerbock, infamous for her active and enthusiastic complicity in the genocide of the Palestinian people, for disseminating the Israeli regime’s genocidal propaganda, and for publicly justifying its war crimes, was sworn in today as President of the UN General Assembly. In her first address, she stumbled clumsily through a chain of empty platitudes and blatant hypocrisies, posing triumphantly from her podium of impunity. This day marks yet another stain on an organization already badly sullied by two years of inaction during a live-streamed genocide. Shame on the member states that willfully handed the keys to the UN to this ignominious figure, just as the UNGA is being called upon to act to stop Israel’s extermination of the Palestinian people. #Shame

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
RalfB's avatar
RalfB
7hEdited

"The process of Outlawry is not new and emerged immediately after WW2. . ."

I believe it emerged in Elizabethan times, when England began to flaunt international legal and moral norms by state-sponsoring large scale piracy in the Caribbean and elsewhere. Not unlike state-sponsored terrorism of today.

Or likely even earlier, in Venice. But I get what you mean.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl Sanchez
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture