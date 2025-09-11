As I noted in my report on Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative, what we’re looking at is essentially a restatement of the UN Charter that I termed UN Charter 2.0. Ongoing global events since then has sharpened the focus of the matter as Zionists and those actors controlled by the Outlaw US Empire continue to show via their behavior that they have no morals or adherence to any codified law, International or Domestic, and have thus eliminated the few existing rules of engagement. In my previous report about the refusal to obey International Law in the Balkans we can add the longstanding refusal to obey International Law in West Asia—not just within Occupied Palestine—and within what was one known as Ukraine until it became a colony of the Outlaw US Empire/NATO in 2014 when it was invaded by a coup.

The process of Outlawry is not new and emerged immediately after WW2 with the Outlaw US Empire’s immediate subversion of the UN Charter via its support for Nazism within Europe, specifically that of the OUN in what became western Ukraine. That was soon furthered by instigating coups and proxy wars globally, first in Central America, and domestically by refusing to obey the human rights mandated by the Charter in relation to African-Americans and other minorities. The lack of proper restitution of illegally imprisoned Americans during WW2 was also an issue, although very little was known then or now. Plus, the ongoing maltreatment of Native Americans can be added to the list of Outlaw US Empire violations—ignoring is more the correct term—of the UN Charter. Clearly, something had to be done, so a national security threat was devised in 1948 over Berlin that escalated into the Cold Wat/Anti-Communist Crusade. And ever since, the National Security excuse continues to be used to justify most every illegal action taken by the Outlaw US Empire. The Zionists merely copied the example of their masters, including the genocide of Palestinians—the Empire got away with Nuremburg War Crimes in Korea and Southeast Asia, killing and displacing millions, and the UK abettors did as much if not more within their colonies, far more than the Zionists have killed to-date.

Today, FM Lavrov met with many members individually of and the Gulf Cooperation Council collectively in preparation for the first Russia-Arab Summit on 15 October and discussed a great many topics including that of the latest Zionist crime in Doha, Qatar. In relation to the above, there are some specific references Lavrov made to the Charter and who says they abide by it. Here’s the first:

We discussed the international and regional agenda in detail. We reaffirmed the coincidence or significant similarity of approaches to resolving the crisis in the Middle East and beyond. Mainly, this concerns unconditional compliance with the fundamental principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and interconnection. It is in this that we see the ways of successful sustainable settlement of any conflicts that persist in the region and other parts of the world. [My Emphasis]

In answer to a media question, Lavrov linked the very close similarities to the Palestinian and Ukrainian issues and their potential solution that requires adherence to International Law:

A parallel with the need to address the root causes can also be seen in the Ukrainian crisis, where the root causes are well known. In addition to drawing Ukraine into NATO and thereby creating direct threats to the security of the Russian Federation, the root cause is, just as in the case of Palestine, the deprivation of the rights of Russian-speaking citizens to live on the lands of their ancestors as they have lived until now. Instead, they were forbidden to speak their language, they were forbidden to teach children in this language, and the media were banned in Russian. The latest trick of the Kiev regime is the ban on the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. In the case of both Palestinians and residents of Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya, the authorities, who do not reflect the interests of these residents, are trying to dictate their future fate. It doesn't happen that way. The UN Charter states the need to respect human rights, including the right to language and religion. This, of course, should be taken into account. [My Emphasis]

The world faces a rather stark choice that’s been escalating for many years that’s based on the problem of how to deal with Outlaw states, especially those with UNSC Veto Power. And it ought to now be quite clear that there’s no way global peace can be established without dealing with Outlaws—they must somehow be contained so they pose as little threat as possible to Humanity. And that need is what drives the idea of instigating a UN Charter 2.0 and reforming its institutions outside of the primary Outlaw state. What’s to be lost since that state is already a well proven Outlaw that’ll currently—and will likely be for many years to come—continue as one? The more pressing problem is how to stop the Zionist aggression and Genocide before it worsens, or they use their nuclear weapons. A properly functioning UN Security Council would impose an embargo at minimum with possible Chapter 7 conditions to force the Zionists to halt and facilitate the arrest of their criminal leaders. (But what to do with a society where over 60% endorse the Genocide?) So, a UN Chater 2.0 would clearly be born into a crisis needing to be resolved.

IMO, the current situation proves diplomacy will no longer work with the Zionists or its Outlaw friends since they have destroyed all rules of engagement. As we just saw regardless the meeting with Lavrov, the immediate Gulf Arab proxies are just that and despite their saying they adhere to the UN Charter (although domestically they’re in violation), they are Outlaws in essence because they’re in service to the top two Outlaws. None of them can be termed democratic, and their wealth is held hostage by bigger Outlaws, which is why they do as they’re told. Xi’s Global Governance Initiative along with the others he’s suggested over the last five years stand no chance of being implemented until the Zionists are stopped—that’s the brutal truth for Xi.

And so we return to what’s been asked for months—what’s to be done? There’re too many duplicitous actors involved at the moment—Erdogan, Aliyev, Pashinyan, Trump, Kurds, and the UK/EU for starters. Then there’s the Terrorist Foreign Legion. Perhaps the Zionists will solve the problem of themselves by attacking Iran and getting destroyed this time around. Of course, that poses great risks to all regional people mainly because their governments are proxies. Europe is also threatened although it doesn’t act that way as longstanding Zionist doctrine is to nuke those nations too. In other words, Zionists pose a threat to a large portion of Humanity, and the only way they’ll be stopped is via the use of force or perhaps 100% economic coercion, which is unlikely because the Outlaw US Empire and UK will continue their support.

But the process must begin as the Current UN institution no longer functions as it needs to and is in a location that is a disservice to Humanity. The de facto arrangement of the world is already split into Outlaws and Law Abiders. Xi made the proposal, and he needs to follow through. Unfortunately, the Gym has no Chinese subscribers, so this argument is unlikely to be heard there.

