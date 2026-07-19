Given the decidedly positive promotion of Chinse and Russian integration and development by the two academics featured in the last two articles, this idea and its promotion is no surprise as events are making the obvious more visible than ever. The proposed idea published by Russia in Global Affairs isn’t solely for the use of Russia and China, but can be adopted by many nations as the author states:

By deeply integrating energy, technology and finance, we are opening up what can be called an "efficiency dividend" and a "green premium" – a true new space for growth, which requires not the development of new lands, but only a new way of thinking. [My Emphasis]

The author isn’t the only person to articulate the formation of such a relationship. Where he differs is in his ability to actively promote this formulation given his position. It’s also clear that the Outlaw US Empire will not surrender its hegemonic position peacefully—there’s no real “contraction.” For those running that Empire, its benefits far outweigh anything else as we see through continued neglect of very serious problems within the Metropole and the rejection of law and morality. So, this new growth region or ecosystem can be seen as a way to circumvent hegemony and hasten its demise. Now for the essay:

For decades, globalization has followed a familiar pattern. Energy served as a tool of geopolitics, technology became a source of fragmentation, and finance was increasingly used as a weapon. However, this scheme has come to an end. The question is no longer how to strengthen the old model, but where the next horizon of high-quality development is. The answer should not be sought in some uncharted territory in the corners of the map. It is located in the gaps between sectors. Today, inefficiencies arise from working in isolated areas. The greatest opportunities open up thanks to interweaving. By deeply integrating energy, technology and finance, we are opening up what can be called an “efficiency dividend” and a “green premium” – a true new space for growth, which requires not the development of new lands, but only a new way of thinking. These are not technical nuances for specialists. It is a strategic imperative for any economy that wants to grow without being held hostage to the old rules of zero-sum competition. For China and Russia, this is of particular importance. Both countries are rethinking their role in a multipolar world. Both face the need to diversify their economies and external partnerships. And both have complementary assets that, if properly integrated, could transform the abstract idea of a “new space” into a concrete engine of mutual benefit.

Why the old model no longer works Let’s be honest about the current situation. The traditional model of globalization assumed that energy could be secured through territorial control, that technology would flow naturally across borders, and that finance would remain a neutral facilitator of trade. None of these assumptions were realized. Energy supply chains have become hotbeds of rivalry. Advanced technologies are blocked by export controls and security barriers. Financial systems are used for both punishment and assistance. As much as we regret this development, it cannot be ignored.

As a result, we get a world with a high degree of conflict and a low level of trust.

There is a temptation to withdraw even more into oneself – to accumulate energy resources, ban foreign technologies, and use one’s own currency as a weapon. This temptation must be resisted, not because it is morally wrong, but because it is economically self-destructive. [That’s precisely what the Outlaw US Empire’s doing.] The real cost of fragmentation is unseen, but enormous. Every hour of downtime for a renewable energy source because the grid can’t keep up with its variability, every year that a promising energy storage technology waits for funding because it doesn’t fit into the banking table, every ton of carbon that doesn’t count because countries can’t agree on who should pay, are integration failures. And that’s where the new space for growth is. For China and Russia, this logic is especially relevant. Russia has vast energy resources, including natural gas, oil, and critical minerals for batteries and renewable energy. China has the world’s largest capabilities in solar power generation, grid technology and digital infrastructure. No country can complete the energy transition alone. Russia needs to diversify its exports beyond traditional markets and the simple sale of crude hydrocarbons. China needs reliable, affordable, and clean energy to power its industrial machinery. The obvious answer is not just to buy and sell, but to build together. Energy and Technology: From Volatility to Asset Let’s start with the relationship between energy and technology, where friction is most obvious. The rapid development of wind and solar power has created a familiar problem: renewables are working intermittently, while our power systems need stability. For decades, the industry has operated on a “source follows load” model, where generation passively regulates demand. A cloud casts a shadow on the solar power plant, and the gas turbine should spin. The wind is dying down, and the coal-fired power plant has to make up for it. This is becoming more expensive as the share of renewables grows beyond what traditional power systems were designed to do. The solution is to change the passive model to the active one, from “source follows load” to “source-load interaction.” That means using artificial intelligence to predict weather and demand, deploying smart inverters and distributed energy storage, and sending real-time price signals that encourage factories and households to shift consumption to times when the sun is shining and the wind is blowing.

In other words, the energy system is turning from a one-way main to a two-way market.

In this context, the partnership between China and Russia has the potential to be transformative. Russia has rich reserves of natural gas, which can serve as a flexible transitional fuel while energy from renewable sources increases. More importantly, Russia has a huge untapped potential for wind and solar energy, especially in the southern and Far Eastern regions. China has the manufacturing capacity for large-scale production of solar panels, wind turbines, and energy storage systems, as well as the digital expertise to build smart grids. By combining Russian energy resources with Chinese technology and manufacturing, the two countries could create an integrated, low-carbon energy system that neither of them can achieve alone. There is no charity or ostentatious rhetoric here. Pure economic pragmatism. As a result, such a system would be more stable, efficient, and sustainable than any other system built on simple resource extraction. Technology and Finance: The Case for Patient Capital But technology cannot scale without the right financial architecture. Material technologies–-green hydrogen, fusion, advanced energy storage systems, next-generation solar power–-require long development cycles, large upfront investments, and allow for high failure rates. Traditional lending institutions avoid them because they measure horizons in quarters, not decades. Venture capital can help, but it’s focused on software, where failure is cheap and scaling is fast. With power equipment, it’s the opposite: failures are costly, and scaling takes years. As a result, there is chronic underinvestment in the technologies that are most important for decarbonization. Simply buying finished products abroad is not a solution. This is expensive, does not create domestic capacity and makes the buyer dependent on foreign supply chains. The alternative is a closed loop linking technology, industry, and finance. The tools are known: securitization of intellectual property, hybrids of lending and equity participation, as well as risk hedging instruments adapted to different stages of technological maturity. A change of mindset is needed. We can’t evaluate next-generation batteries in the same way as a coal mine.

What the world needs now is patient capital, not short-term capital.

In the case of China and Russia, the financial aspect of cooperation is often overlooked. Both countries are exploring alternatives to trading in dollars, including settlements in local currencies and digital currencies. Energy trading is a natural area for piloting these tools. Imagine a Russian energy company selling natural gas or green hydrogen to a Chinese buyer, not in dollars, but in a digital currency backed by a basket of commodities. Imagine, too, that a portion of the proceeds goes to a joint investment fund to develop next-generation energy technologies. This is not science fiction, but a logical continuation of existing experiments with central bank digital currencies and bilateral swap agreements. The key is to move from non-systematic mechanisms to a systematic structure. Energy and finance: accounting for the “green premium” Energy and finance are a couple that is often given too little attention. The carbon footprint has not yet been fully monetized, and it remains unclear who should bear the costs of the “green premium” – the additional costs of producing something using clean energy rather than fossil fuels. Until the premium falls to zero or lower, there will always be a temptation to take the cheaper, dirtier route. However, the premium will not fall on its own. This requires active financial engineering solutions. Finance should act as an indicator of the energy transition, not just voting machines. Several mechanisms can help with this. Cross-border clean energy certification creates a global market for clean electricity. Working with blockchain-based carbon assets reduces fraud and double counting. Transition financing frameworks help high-carbon industries decarbonize in an orderly manner. When reducing carbon emissions becomes a lucrative balancing act, the energy transition is no longer a burden and becomes a new room for growth. China and Russia have an interest in forming these mechanisms, not just adopting rules written in other countries. A joint Sino-Russian carbon market, linked to broader Eurasian initiatives, could create a regional price signal that would reward emissions reductions while hedging against the volatility of the global carbon market. This would make the “green premium” real and cost-effective. Successful implementation: standards, risks and talent For the successful implementation of all this, specific institutional mechanisms are needed. First, mutual recognition of standards. China and Russia could take the lead in developing common standards for green energy projects, from hydrogen certification to network protocols, offering a model for broader Eurasian cooperation. Secondly, risk-sharing mechanisms. A bilateral technology transformation guarantee fund focused on early-stage AI projects in the energy sector could alleviate initial uncertainty and attract private capital. Thirdly, the mobility of talents. The real breakthroughs will come from financiers who understand Russian energy data and Chinese grid technologies, and engineers who are versed in the financial instruments of both jurisdictions. These specialists of related qualifications need to be educated through joint educational programs and the exchange of scientific research. Conclusion: Symphony, Not Solo None of this can be a solo performance by any one country. High-quality development is a symphony of global value chains. For China and Russia, the opportunities are clear. Russia has energy resources, land, and a strategic location connecting Europe and Asia. China has the scale of production, digital and green technologies, and financial depth. As part of a broader energy diversification and de-dollarization agenda, there should be a focus on using technology to improve the efficiency of energy transportation and using new financial instruments – local currency settlements, digital currencies – to create a new space for energy trading. This is much more productive than arguing about how to divide an already finished pie.

The new space for high-quality development is not far away. It’s right here – and it comes at the very moment when we decide to break down the barriers between energy, technology, and finance.

For China and Russia, this moment presents a chance to move beyond traditional buyer-seller relationships and toward genuine, complementary growth. The challenge is not to compete for what already exists. It is necessary to use these three areas as a prism, focusing sunlight to ignite the next wave of growth. This is now the main frontier in need of development. [Bolded Italics My Emphasis]

I recall President Putin speaking about the sorts of relationships discussed above. Rosatom’s arrangements with its clients have a similar synergy, and AI advancements increasing basic industrial efficiency levels are moving very fast. Xi Jinping’s newly announced Global AI Development Initiative needs to be integrated into these ideas. EAEU will be very interested in pursuing the discussed ideas, and constructing a Eurasian smart grid given the continent’s very sizable breadth would be championed by all its members—I can only think of India and Europe being naysayers to such a project. Russia and China both have the financial power and investment acumen to launch such a project, and Russia needs to quickly increase its electrical output to accomodate the growth of AI. Another space where both China and Russia can combine efforts is in Africa where both are deeply involved in its development processes. Despite its need to vastly and rapidly ramp up its electricity generation, Trump and his Gang are decidedly against any investment that doesn’t provide an almost instant profit thus ruling out any investment into its energy production and grid improvements regardless the need to keep Wall Street’s AI Bubble inflated. Neoliberal Dogma doesn’t allow for any real long-term investment, which is precisely why the Outlaw Empire’s declining. Will that Dogma be overthrown when the very real risk of falling ever further behind the leading technological nations can no longer be ignored? IMO, the earliest that might happen is 2029 when the next administration arrives. I expect this issue to be discussed at this year’s Far Eastern Economic Forum that begins at the start of September roughly ten days prior to the BRICS Summit.

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