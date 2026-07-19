karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Bente Petersen's avatar
Bente Petersen
Jul 19

The day I read the NEW FRONTIER is decent and healthy people ful of positive energy... I WILL CELEBRATE...

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
Jul 20

I would have called this piece...

put your money where your heart is

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