karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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norecovery's avatar
norecovery
15h

The practical initiatives to counter the Hegemon, as effectively demonstrated by the Iranians and Chinese with major contributions from the Russians could be characterized as:

– Utilizing geostrategic leverage through control of marine transport chokepoints;

– Building land-based pipelines to minimize high seas piracy;

– Exerting critical resource export controls to prevent Western domination of trade and commerce (such as rare earths);

– Protecting military assets, personnel, and vulnerable infrastructure from US air strikes and sabotage within deep underground tunnel networks;

– Developing alternative financial systems to circumvent dollar dominance and avoid fraudulent dealing including asset freezes and sanctions;

– Coordinating military responses with other nations to respond to illegal aggressive actions by bad actors (bring on the stealth subs and missile cruisers);

– Maintaining the highest level of cyber security with independence from Western networks;

– Launching satellites and building a communications network to operate free from interference;

– Projecting effective Public Relations through narratives with creative artwork (such as Legos).

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Anna's avatar
Anna
15h

Thank you.

The China' Manifesto sounds like a stake through the Vampire Empire' heart.

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