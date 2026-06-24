The rise to prominence of the Multipolar world—a world that actually existed for most of human existence—has finally forced a change in the global balance of power that is now seen by all with the Outlaw US Empire’s defeat in its War Crime conflict with Iran that comes on top of NATO’s defeat by Russia in NATO Occupied Ukraine. I first wrote about Xi’s initiative on 1 September 2025, and that article still serves very well as it contains most of all one needs to know: “To be sure, Xi’s initiative didn’t emerge from a vacuum but is the product of events over many years that have come to a head as the Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization notes at its outset (Translated from Russian)”:

The world is undergoing profound historical changes that affect all areas of political, socio-economic, and social relations. There is a growing desire to create a more just, equitable, and representative multipolar world order that opens up new opportunities for the development of nations and mutually beneficial international cooperation. At the same time, geopolitical confrontation and challenges and threats to security and stability, including in the SCO region, are intensifying. The global economy, particularly international commodity and financial markets, is experiencing serious upheavals. [My Emphasis]

In his speech announcing and outlining the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), Xi Jinping opened with this paragraph:

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations. It is a milestone prompting us to remember the past and create a better future together. Eighty years ago, the international community learned profound lessons from the scourge of two world wars and founded the United Nations, thus writing a new page in global governance. Eighty years later, while the historical trends of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit remain unchanged, the Cold War mentality, hegemonism and protectionism continue to haunt the world. New threats and challenges have been only increasing. The world has found itself in a new period of turbulence and transformation. Global governance has come to a new crossroads.

The ten months since Xi’s speech has made it even more important and the initiative it contained even more needed. As the White Paper’s Preface notes, the GGI has widespread global support:

Upon its introduction, it swiftly gained support from nearly 160 countries and international organizations, with over 60 countries joining the Group of Friends of Global Governance. [My Emphasis]

And that was just based on Xi’s speech and other initial writings. Now with the publication of the White Paper, an introduction can be made to:

China’s principles, proposals and actions in global governance, foster broader consensus within the international community, ensure more effective responses to global challenges, and build a more just and equitable global governance system.

The White Paper provides us another opportunity to learn what China’s governing group thinks about the global situation and what their policy approaches based on that thinking are so we not only learn but can better predict China’s stance on other non-related issues. In fact, that’s what all China’s White Papers provide and are must reads for anyone serious about learning about contemporary China. That archive is here.

On 17 June 2026, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a press conference at China’s State Council Information Office made a very powerful, realistic statement that summarizes China’s POV that the White Paper Details and is delivered in this short video:

Global Times published an Infographic displaying the White Paper’s highlights:

As you read and heard, and to a great degree understand, many goals and the challenges facing their attainment were presented. When thought is applied to what we see from China’s behavior in the world, we see it trying to match its actions to its words. The declining Collective Western Empire is trying to sell a narrative that China wants to control the world, which is 100% projection and is not at all what China’s goals are as its actions prove. As China stated in its Global Security Initiative, its overall aim is to eliminate hegemony, thus there can be no hegemon, no empire that lords over everyone on the planet like the Collective Western Empire has done since the mid-1400s, and particularly since 1945 when the current global governance system was put into practice. It must be noted that system was primarily created by what soon became the Outlaw US Empire—an Outlaw because it refused to obey the very laws it had just ratified to obey, laws that became part of its own legal fabric through its Constitution’s Supremacy Clause that marries ratified treaties with the Constitution thus making them one. The #1 War Crime Trump committed along with the Outlaw Zionist state is the same crime Hitler and the Japanese Empire committed that constituted the Second World War and stands as the clearest recent failure of global governance aside from the ongoing genocides being perpetrated in Palestine and Lebanon by the Outlaw Zionist state.

The world that signed onto the UN Charter and ratified it so it would become International Law was optimistic that it would perform better than the League of Nations it replaced. That optimism proved very short-lived as the main proponents of the UN Charter immediately began to break it and violate their own domestic law. There was even a plan made by the UK and USA to wage nuclear war on the true victor over the Nazis, the USSR—Operation Unthinkable—while individual Nazis and their organizations—especially the OUN in Ukraine—were kept alive while a new monster could be erected to justify the breaking of the just enacted UN Charter. Yet, despite those actions, newly decolonized states joined the UN hoping they might benefit from membership.

Last year marked the 80th anniversary of the UN and its Charter. Many nations tried to celebrate what was seen by most as a failed institution. “Never Again” was indeed happening again and had done so previously on several occasions that never got the sort of response from the UN they merited. For the millions that died in those genocides and those now ongoing, the UN completely failed them. There are many mistakes that can be analyzed to determine what led to all those failures. Currently, there are fifty armed conflicts ongoing on our planet that all point to the failure of Global Governance. If Humanity is to evolve and progress, the problems of Global Governance must be solved. What now makes it possible to improve the UN System since it’s clear that the vast majority of nations want it preserved? Two historical factors have emerged to alter the paradigm: The rise of a Multipolar World populated by numerous “middle powers,” and the continuing decline of the Collective Western Empire and its hegemony. The main counterweight to the previous imbalanced Bipolar world that’s emerged is China and its collaboration with the “Global South” to generate the rise of numerous “middle powers” that are economic powers instead of the traditional military powers that previously existed. And with the rise of these nations, a tipping point’s been reached that will allow for the modification and reform of the UN System.

The declining powers will try to keep their positions, but they have no moral standing in the world today, particularly the Outlaw US Empire. The main problems needing the most immediate attention are Security Council reform and the creation of the means to discipline members when they violate the Charter. Currently, work is being done to create a new International Financial System that is free from abuse—abuses that violate the UN Charter and abet hegemony. The new System will solve many of the continual violations made by hegemons without having to resort to physical coercion. Dealing with outlaw states that violate the sovereignty of other states is the big problem which the current examples show all too well. Ideally, the Palestinian issue should never have arisen to evolve into today’s genocide. And today’s genocide should have been solved decades ago. This is just one example. Dealing with Neocolonialism is another. Others are the problems generated by Neoliberalism and private finance that enslave people and nations via debt. And then there’re the many environmental problems Humanity faces. Last but certainly not least are the issues of poverty and food security. Some of these are inter-related and have shared roots. Solving them will require multilateral action since many nations cannot solve these problems by themselves, and often problems cross borders and need joint action at minimum. Two looming issues concern water resources in South Asia and Northeast Africa that have already generated conflict.

In many respects, China has become the new Global Leader, economically and morally, despite Western efforts to tarnish the latter. The Global Majority isn’t fooled, nor should we. China’s Global Governance White Paper provides us with the best possible insight into China’s thoughts on this. IMO, all thoughtful humans ought to be concerned with this issue and would like to see improvement. China’s ideas can be adopted and promoted by them. Yes, many nations lack good governance, particularly those who think their nations and systems of governance superior when they clearly aren’t. IMO, China’s general ideas as shown by the Infographic on how to attain good governance also work at the national, and even the local levels of government. The Global Governance Initiative is perhaps the capstone of China’s initiatives, which I wrote about previously here. There’re now four: Development, Security, Civilization, and now Governance. IMO, they can all be linked together since they’re complementary. I also suggest adding the several Joint Declarations made by Russia/China since February 2022 to that quartet as together they form a whole that conceptually describes the sort of future the two partners envision. And their vision is shared by many nations, while a few see their vision as something to be fought since it doesn’t appeal to their narrowminded nature that values greed and the power to exert control.

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