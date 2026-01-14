This photo captured the explicit message by our ICE masters sent nationwide during a press conference aired by all BigLie Media. It’s a Nazi slogan that described their policy during WW2 where whole villages would be rounded up, forced inside a building, and then burned alive as collective punishment, which is very similar to what the Zionists perform daily in Gaza, which also tells us where that came from since too many Zionists hold power within the Trump Gang. My wife showed me the photo from her Facebook feed. This is the sort of “news” that needs to go beyond viral—planetary. Russia has said it won’t negotiate with Nazis. Well Mr. Putin, here’s proof that the Outlaw US Empire has become Nazified. Do ask the two Jews you’ll soon host again to explain.

