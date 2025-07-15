A few days ago, the many excerpts published from the supposed new Putin Interview were discussed mostly around the issue of ideology and/or geopolitics. It was revealed that the “interview” was a “missing” 8-minute portion of the documentary film Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years. Today, I discovered Larry Johnson had located and posted to his website that missing 8-minute portion complete with English voice-over translation. Some of the information revealed was already known while some wasn’t. What the video does IMO is to take all the media chatter and discard it into the circular file. IMO, it confirms that Putin has his own ideology and practices geopolitics, his ideology being reflected in his governance of Russia as displayed and proven by meetings like the one I reported yesterday and the one I’ll report on today. Here’s the link to the Missing 8-Minutes.
thanks karl! i think the biggest facade is suggesting it is the ''democratic'' west as represented by the usa... in fact, it is the ''capitalist'' west as represented by the usa and democracy is a thin veneer, or facade to rationalize away the countless lies, and regular deception, fraud and worse that the west has imposed on others.. whether it is the british empire, of the usa one - the least concern they have is for the welfare of the planet or it's people... instead kleptocracy is on full display and there will be no interference from others in this regard...
and that my friend is why russia continues to be in the cross-hairs of the west... whether the people in the west wake up to this, or remain asleep thanks the corporate media - also in tow to the west - remains to be seen.. but your work helps to dispel all this which is a good thing!!