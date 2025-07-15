A few days ago, the many excerpts published from the supposed new Putin Interview were discussed mostly around the issue of ideology and/or geopolitics. It was revealed that the “interview” was a “missing” 8-minute portion of the documentary film Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years. Today, I discovered Larry Johnson had located and posted to his website that missing 8-minute portion complete with English voice-over translation. Some of the information revealed was already known while some wasn’t. What the video does IMO is to take all the media chatter and discard it into the circular file. IMO, it confirms that Putin has his own ideology and practices geopolitics, his ideology being reflected in his governance of Russia as displayed and proven by meetings like the one I reported yesterday and the one I’ll report on today. Here’s the link to the Missing 8-Minutes.

