james's avatar
james
4m

thanks karl! i think the biggest facade is suggesting it is the ''democratic'' west as represented by the usa... in fact, it is the ''capitalist'' west as represented by the usa and democracy is a thin veneer, or facade to rationalize away the countless lies, and regular deception, fraud and worse that the west has imposed on others.. whether it is the british empire, of the usa one - the least concern they have is for the welfare of the planet or it's people... instead kleptocracy is on full display and there will be no interference from others in this regard...

and that my friend is why russia continues to be in the cross-hairs of the west... whether the people in the west wake up to this, or remain asleep thanks the corporate media - also in tow to the west - remains to be seen.. but your work helps to dispel all this which is a good thing!!

