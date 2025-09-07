Writing in Rossiyskaya Gazeta on 3 September a few days after the SCO Summit’s conclusion, Fyodor Lukyanov provided his interpretation of the Summit and its meaning for Russia and the world. The above title is a quote provided at the header while the subtitle seems to be the title Lukyanov intended:

The idea of "not against the West, but without it" is gaining meaning and perspective.

This idea that the Global Majority’s aim is to leave the declining Collective Western Empire behind if it doesn’t wish to conform to basic standards of agreed upon civilized behavior is being expressed by many analysts and is the idea behind my interpretation of Xi’s proposed Global Governance Initiative, "Global Governance Initiative=UN Charter 2.0." Europe through its behavior has already kissed Russia goodbye, which Russia has acknowledged by sending Yamal’s gas to Mongolia and China that was initially meant to fuel the Nord Stream pipes. Here’s Fyodor.

Historical anniversaries are the perfect way to turn just a big political and diplomatic event into a landmark one. The Chinese organizers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which took place on the eve of a grand military parade in Beijing on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, took full advantage of the opportunity. Well, Donald Trump, who is smoldering from military parades, has been set a high bar. In July next year, he intends to impress the world with a march on the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence. The first pancake in the form of a parade in Washington on the president's birthday last June turned out to be lumpy. The meeting of the heads of state and government of the SCO in Tianjin can be compared in significance for the organization to what last year's summit in Kazan was for the BRICS. The adopted documents are important (although practice shows that the path from declarations to implementation is always not the closest), the main thing is to state a guideline. But more significant is the status of the event itself. Both a year ago as part of BRICS+, and now in the SCO+ format. By inertia (fading, but still persisting), those in which Western countries—the United States and large European states participate—are still perceived as the main international events. This is the legacy of several decades, when world affairs were first determined by relations between the political East and the political West (in the understanding of the Cold War, communism versus capitalism) and then depended on the intentions and will of the Western countries—the flagships of the "liberal world order". Accordingly, the "Group of Seven" was considered the crown of the global beau monde, which Russia joined for some time. The G20 was a recognition of the diversification of the world, a concession by the Western establishment to a changing environment. Nevertheless, the United States and Europe tried to exert maximum influence on the agenda and the course of work there. In any case, meetings in which Western representatives were not included were considered something exotic, either narrowly regional or demonstrative, but not having a direct impact on world processes. In fact, the situation began to change a long time ago, but the turning point occurred in the last year—first in the BRICS, and now in the SCO. Meetings of these associations, by the way, very different, have become places of attraction for many states. Some of them are considering the possibility of joining, some are not. But appearance on these forums is considered not only prestigious, but also meaningfully important. Intensive diplomacy of all those present on the sidelines is an opportunity for those who would otherwise need much more effort and energy to meet. It is especially characteristic that this qualitative shift occurred precisely when Western states tried to isolate Moscow and consolidate the rest of the world on an anti-Russian basis. The result was diametrically opposite. And it's not about the attitude towards Russia, it has its own nuances for everyone. The crystallization of such a phenomenon as the world majority is associated with the logic of international development as a whole. A huge number of countries do not want to obey someone else's political logic, it is simply not interesting to them. And they are guided by their own ideas of expediency. In general, the SCO summit, like many current phenomena in the modern world, should be viewed through the prism of general major shifts. Despite the turbulent chaos of the processes, the direction of movement is quite clear: from Western-centric structures and hierarchies to a much more diversified international system. There are many reasons for this, they have been written and talked about repeatedly, but now a powerful catalyst has been added--the policy of the Donald Trump administration. She is extremely frank—money for a barrel! If someone resists, you need to press and force obedience. And then it's all the same on the barrel and in favor of America! So far, it has been working with allies almost without misfires, and this gives the administration reason to believe that it will work with everyone else. Therefore, the rejection of countries that are not bound by military and political obligations to the United States is surprising: what is the matter? Be that as it may, the structures that have long been ironized in the West as artificial, motivated by jealousy and ideology (including both BRICS and the SCO), have been reclaimed. Not only as ideological alternatives to hegemony, but also for practical purposes. Hence the desire to fill the New Development Bank (under the auspices of BRICS) or the newly established SCO Development Bank with real content. The moment when these organizations will compete with the Bretton Woods institutions has yet to be waited for, but the direction of movement has been set—to bypass the obstacles that the West is erecting. The latter cannot imagine a world order in which the leading role would not belong to him. And everything that is happening is perceived as a threat, a rallying against democracy. In fact, the opposite is happening—the pupation of the West, its transition to self-defense (sometimes aggressive) and, accordingly, cutting off all others. The idea of "not against the West, but without it", which has long been defended by some experts in our country, but without much result, is gaining meaning and prospects. [My Emphasis]

Unmentioned by Lukyanov is the key ideological concept that emerged from the SCO Summit—Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative. As I suggested, it promotes the idea of restating the UN Charter with modifications and offering it again to the world for ratification. Something very similar can be done with the global financial system and the Bretton Woods institutions. They could be restated along the format Keynes suggested that would eliminate having one nation’s currency the main specie for conducting international trade and development. Nestled within all of Xi’s Initiatives is the use of consensus for agreement and the elimination of hegemony with the primary goal of all to enrich Humanity via peaceful progress. And that’s an ideology that has great appeal as shown by the number of nations that signed up for UN Charter 1.0 but hasn’t worked out as conceived because of some drawbacks in its conception.

The next important aspect of Xi’s initiatives is cooperation is required once consensus is reached. The ASEAN is an excellent example of a reginal organization doing both and greatly prospering. The SCO is another such organization that could easily be mated with ASEAN, and other combinations are possible. Two examples of failed organizations that were once deemed cooperative are the EU and NATO which have both become undemocratic and authoritarian and a danger to their members. Their behavior provides the reasons why they are being bypassed—like a faulty coronary artery they no longer function properly and are thus a danger. Some European nations see and understand that but are unable to foment the change needed to alter the behavior.

The Global Majority has a fistful of excellent initiatives, has begun new institutions, and has formulated two complementary Declarations, which as Lukyanov noted is crucial—they provide the guidance. One other asset these Summits supply is a place where intese diplomacy can occur that goes beyond the UNGA Debate held every September where the preparations themselves are very valuable—the more international meetings held during the course of the year increases the dialog, cooperation, ability to attain consensus, and institute actions following the guidelines. In order for good governance to be attained at the local to the global levels, hard work is required and proper feedback obtained from Humanity to correct errors and to discuss and implement new ideas. The West chose the regressive Neoliberal system and promoted pro-war Neocons whose combination has produced misgovernance at best and chaos and mayhem at worse—behaviors very visible, resisted and rejected by the Global Majority. It must be said that Gaza is also having an impact on this turning point.

