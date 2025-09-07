karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Varyss
5h

Off topic: The Putin presentation where he discussed building up far eastern Russia - I found a way to discuss some of the ideas that Putin talked about (without mentioning the source of course) to my wife.

She resisted a bit, but actually listened to what I had to say and acted like she was paying attention. One baby step at a time in getting people to accept the idea that Russians have decent lives and are decent people, and so are Chinese. One tiny tiny baby step at a time. Thank you for making this possible.

My son in law is very anti-Russian and especially anti-Putin. He overheard me for a bit. I doubt I am even softening him up a bit. Maybe a LITTLE bit? I'll keep plugging away.

The part my wife liked the best was when I told her that Russia gives a decent amount of money to families with 2 or especially 3 children. She was shocked. We discussed it a bit. Just talking about Russian families like THEY ARE ACTUALLY HUMAN was a breakthrough.

norecovery
3h

The barbarians from the West are at the gates. The colonialist mindset of the West's financial elites demands the use of every means at their disposal, including political, military and cyberspace aggression, to continue exploitation and squelch the sovereign aspirations of Global South nations. The danger of an entrenched hegemony is they are capable of infinite injury, damage and destruction of people and infrastructure if they are not obeyed. Israel is the model example of unmitigated aggression. Africa and Latin America will be the ultimate test cases that will have to rely on the "big guys" of the East to protect them, and the outcome there is yet uncertain.

While Russia has made great strides, at the moment it is impossible for India and China (and many others) to fully extricate their economies from this mafia-controlled regime. They say they don't want to do that, but increasingly they are finding they may not have enough autonomy to determine their structures without accepting undue punishment from the West. Therefore preparations to substitute currencies and inter-commerce institutions and to establish defense pacts should be arranged in secret to the extent possible, and security measures to protect against infiltration, terrorism and sabotage (such as separate and isolated tech structures) must be thorough and constantly upgraded.

