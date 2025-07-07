karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
7h

I have immense respect for China and its people. While the Collective West languishes in a torpor of self-congratulatory superiority, China is literally re-inventing itself right before our eyes. They are synthesizing their chosen political system with the millennia-old roots of Chinese civilization. The ying and the yang, properly balanced, seems to be the goal. Not the end of history but a new one beginning.

They are humanity's best hope for a bright future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
james's avatar
james
8hEdited

indeed, i resonate with your commentary at the end.... what exactly is marxism anyway?? it is like using the word 'god'.. it means a lot of different things to many different people... i noticed the word socialism started coming in later in the conversation.. whatever china does is going to be a hybrid which will include much of the chinese wisdom contained in their great culture... taking a german philosopher from the 1800's and imposing his ideas onto the 21st century china would translate very differently anyway..

so my feeling is to cut with the lingo and get down to the business of making a better society and world... that is no easy task either way, but china is making great strides in the face of obstacles, both natural and the ones put in its way.. i wish them much luck and success!

thanks karl!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture