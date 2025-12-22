Did anyone know there’s a Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize? It was established in June 2022. Today, the jury panel awarded the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for their significant personal contributions to promoting peace and security in the Central Asian region. Prior to the award ceremony a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council took place in both a narrow and expanded format, which saw Armenian PM Pashinyan make a rare appearance. There are abridged transcripts for both formats I’ll report on in a separate article. The video shows five speeches of about 4 minutes each in a hall within one of the St. Petersburg Tsar Era palaces I hadn’t seen before with an orchestra waiting patiently on the stage. Putin spoke at the outset for about four minutes:



V. Putin: Dear colleagues! Ladies and gentlemen! Dear friends!



I am pleased to welcome you all at the International Peace Prize ceremony and to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the awardees.



I consider it deeply symbolic that the prize is named after Lev Nikolaevich Tolstoy, our outstanding writer and a recognized classic of world literature, a great thinker and humanist. His philosophical worldview and rich creative legacy are recognized for their ideas of moral and spiritual self-improvement, love, kindness, compassion, and mercy, as well as their struggle against evil and violence.



As a Russian military officer and a participant in the heroic defense of Sevastopol, Leo Tolstoy knew the devastation and suffering caused by armed conflicts, the lasting wounds they inflict, and the natural human desire for peace. With his immense moral authority, Tolstoy worked tirelessly to prevent wars, advocate for peace and harmony among nations, and preserve their cultural diversity. As he once wrote, “All people of the world have the same rights to enjoy the natural blessings of peace and the same rights to be respected.”



I would like to note that the prize named after Leo Tolstoy was recently established. However, this initiative has proven to be highly relevant and has garnered significant public and international attention. The purpose of this prize is to promote unity around the noble ideals of peacebuilding, strengthening friendship between nations, protecting human rights and freedoms, and fostering a just and multipolar world order based on principles of sovereign equality and respect for each other’s legitimate interests, as well as the supremacy of international law.



Today, we are honoring the new recipients of the Lev Nikolaevich Tolstoy Prize: President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Japarov, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Sharipovich Rahmon, and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev. I believe that the jury of the prize, which includes prominent public and political figures, renowned scientists, and representatives of the cultural community from eight countries, has made a worthy selection. The leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have been awarded the prize for their significant personal contributions to promoting peace and security in the Central Asian region.



As you know, on March 31 of this year, an unprecedented historical event took place in the ancient Tajik city of Khujand: the signing of a treaty on the point of intersection of three state borders and a declaration of eternal friendship. Thanks to the political will, wisdom, and foresight of the leaders of the three countries, a long period of uncertainty in border issues has been overcome, and the legal registration of common borders has been fully completed, creating a foundation for expanding cooperation based on good-neighborliness, trust, and mutual benefit. The settlement of the state border issue also opens up additional opportunities for further strengthening of multilateral economic ties, launching infrastructure and production projects, and attracting new investments. It is also important that regional security guarantees are strengthened, and prospects for coordinated efforts to combat cross-border threats such as terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, illegal migration, and smuggling are opened. And we certainly have a good reason to congratulate Sadyr Nurgozhoevich, Emomali Sharipovich, and Shavkat Miromonovich on their awards. We will take an example from you.



I wish our dear laureates good health and further success in their noble mission of serving peace and mutual understanding, and I wish the friendly peoples of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan stability and prosperity.



Thank you for your attention.

Given the utter bankruptcy of the Nobel Peace Prize, I hope the Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize ousts it. The border arrangement solves very longstanding disputes dating back to Stalin’s Era when he messed with them. Now those three Central Asian states can become more of a team to solve their problems, many of which they share and need to tackle jointly.

