karlof1's Geopolitical Gymnasium

uncle tungsten
1h

Thus began Trump's long march but so far he has not gathered too many allies as he has far to travel and many roads to go back on. From what I read here the China team has a pretty good understanding of his needs and desires and the dialogue essential to keep his attention and simultaneously stay the hand of the vampire squid in the shadows. If Trump truly has set out to tame the decades of Republican foaming savages then he has cast the right spell. Time will tell but I have no trust in the weasel words or sincerity of a Mississippi River Boat gambler that is busy selling genocide in Palestine and Ukraine.

WTFUD
2h

If the shoe was on the other foot and the US were the manufacturing powerhouse running a large budget surplus they'd squeeze every country until their pips squeaked, paraphrasing John Bolton. Similarly if they had the hypersonic missile systems and production lines then Russia wouldn't see a day's peace.

As it stands they'll have to grin and bear it as China did for several centuries and Russia in the 90's through the early 21st century.

If it wasn't for that exceptionalism cross they have to bear America could learn from the Chinese on how to behave with grace with no-cards to play at the table.

