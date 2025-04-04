There were many to choose from, but none from the global perspective.
Trillions of dollars in market capital was erased today globally thanks to the TTT, although it’s difficult at the moment to calculate just how many trillions. IMO, the losses will need to be tabulated globally for the first ten days in April to arrive at the severity of the hit. There’s been lots of anticipation of this day, actually yesterday when the act was signed just after the markets closed in New York at 4pm Eastern. And in the run-up, there’s been lots of talk about tariffs. Today, there were two excellent programs that talked about TTT’s severity—the chat between Judge Napolitano and Jeffry Sachs and the three-way discussion between Nima, and Drs. Hudson and Wolff. The difference is Sachs and the Judge examined the legal side of the issue while the trio looked at the wider outcomes and the philosophy driving Trump’s behavior. Combine them, and you’ll be very well informed.
This cartoon from Global Times is closer to being correct as there will be a combined global effort to boycott and divest that ought to have been an ongoing project since the Outlaw US Empire abets the Zionist Genocide. Indeed, the Zionists dropped all their tariffs aimed at their benefactor only to discover they were on the list. Australia has a trade deficit with the Empire, meaning in Trump’s lingo Aussies weren’t “ripping off” Americans, but Australia was also on the Tariff list. Those are just two of many examples of the 100% irrationality of TTT. And even if the US judicial system finally rules the TTT is unconstitutional, the damage to many is already done. If Biden ruined the financial reputation of the Outlaw US Empire by weaponizing the dollar and the financial system, Trump is now finishing the job by destroying the Empire as a reputable trading partner and supporter of business. That last point is one major point made during the trio’s chat. And what the Judge asked Sachs is also crucial for the remainder of Trump’s term—“Didn’t anyone on Team Trump try to dissuade him from his irrational pipe dream?” Sachs’s answer doesn’t lend any confidence.
One last unrelated note, International Affairs magazine did air its full interview with Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov but only in video format without a printed transcript; so, that’s why there’s no report on what fully transpired. Miffed, yes, but I used the time wisely.
If you want to discuss tariffs - bring it on - from DaLimbraw Library......
The USA will win any tariff war because it has been losing the free trade war for decades. America has literally nothing to lose in this regard.
https://crushlimbraw.blogspot.com/2025/02/did-no-one-take-econ-101-vox-popoli.html?m=0
Now, most people don’t know anything about economics, particularly journalists and politicians. They know even less about economic history, which is why you’re going to see a few people attempting to look knowledgeable by referencing the Smoot-Hawley tariff, on which the stupid and the uninformed blame the Great Depression. Of course, I addressed this in my 2009 book on The Return of the Great Depression:
For many years, it was supposed that the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 played a major role in the economic contraction of the Great Depression. As more economists are gradually coming to realize, this was unlikely the case for several reasons. First, the 15.5 percent annual decline in exports from 1929 to 1933 was less precipitous than the pre-tariff 18.3 percent decline from 1920 to 1922. Second, because the amount of imports also fell, the net effect of the $328 million reduction in the balance of trade on the economy amounted to only 0.3 percent of 1929 GDP. Third, the balance of trade turned negative and by 1940 had increased to nearly ten times the size of the 1929 positive balance while the economy was growing.
The Pomp Letter has begun educating himself on tariffs and economic history, and has concluded that the mainstream hysteria is based on a foundation of ignorance.
A whole study on the subject - https://crushlimbraw.blogspot.com/search?q=Tariffs&max-results=20&by-date=false&m=1 - a list of headnotes from DaLimbraw Library to various articles by different authors.
