Whether in pinyin or Chinese, Mr. Yeo is a 71-year-old very experienced Singaporean soldier and diplomat and capable of providing a different perspective on happenings within Southeast and Eastern Asia and is part of the tens of millions strong Chinese diaspora that inhabits the Southeast Asian part of the world. He was the recent focus of an interview by Hong Kong's South China Morning Post that was picked up and used as the core for an article in Guancha, “Rare earths are the golden hoop on the head of the United States, leaving the United States with nowhere to go,” in which recent geopolitical events are discussed. Given the multitude of recent events that might be reported, I chose this because Mr. Yeo’s perspective comes from a small but important regional actor that doesn’t get much attention here. So, a different stocking stuffer for Gym members this year:

“Whenever Sun Wukong is difficult to control, Tang Seng recites a tightening mantra.” Talking about the impact of China’s rare earth export controls on the United States, former Singapore Foreign Minister George Yeo described it this way.

On December 22, Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post published an interview with Yang Rongwen, in which he talked about Sino-US relations, the situation in the Taiwan Strait, recent Sino-Japanese frictions, and competition between Hong Kong and Singapore.

Yang Rongwen said that relations between China and the United States are stabilizing, but there will still be occasional turmoil. When it comes to rare earths, he believes that this card has been on the table as early as the early 90s of the last century, but the United States has turned a blind eye to it, thinking that it can put pressure on China and China will not fight back. Now, China is forced to play the “rare earth card”.

Yang Rongwen said that in the short term, the United States has no countermeasures against China’s “rare earth brand”. Trump can sign new rare earth agreements with other countries, but it may take five or eight years before he can truly reduce his dependence on Chinese rare earths.

He said that in terms of heavy rare earths, China has an absolute “stuck neck” advantage over the United States, leaving the United States with nowhere to go. Because only China and Myanmar have heavy rare earths, and Myanmar’s mines are close to China, it is difficult for the United States to reach.

“It’s like the Tang monk in Journey to the West brought a golden hoop to Sun Wukong, whenever Wukong was difficult to control, Tang Seng recited the tightening mantra, and the golden hoop would tighten. Yang Rongwen said.

He added that in a sense, China and the United States have a “golden hoop” for each other: the United States has been systematically blocking the flow of key technologies to China, and China is trying to overcome these problems; If China refuses to supply rare earths, many industries in the United States and Europe will be paralyzed.

Yang Rongwen believes that Trump needs to maintain stable relations with China at present, and that the United States and China may have a “trade truce” for the remainder of Trump’s term, because Trump needs to deal with the midterm elections, and if the U.S. economic situation deteriorates, the Republican Party’s chances of retaining control of both houses of Congress will also decrease.

Talking about the Taiwan issue, Yang Rongwen said that the reason why Taiwan has separatist forces is only because of the existence of the United States, if one day the United States is short of funds, voters choose the former between butter and guns, and the United States has to withdraw from the Western Pacific, then cross-strait reunification is a natural thing. He also does not think that Taiwanese people will be willing to sacrifice their lives for “Taiwan independence”.

“The Taiwan issue is a subset of Sino-US relations,” Yang said, “and now Trump does not want Taiwan to be an issue because he has a major agenda with Chinese mainland. ”

“Taiwan is part of China, which is the foundation of Sino-US relations, and the United States understands this...... If (the United States) does not want to cause trouble, stay away from this red line. Yang Rongwen said.

Regarding Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent provocative actions against China, Yang Rongwen believes that this may be because she has just taken office and does not have enough understanding of the seriousness of her remarks, and now she is in a dilemma, and withdrawing her remarks means “losing face”. Another possibility is that Sanae Takaichi deliberately wanted to win support in Japan, justify increasing defense spending, and think that the United States would support her.

“But Trump wants to maintain stable relations with China for the rest of his term and does not want to cause this trouble.” Yang Rongwen said. He believes that China does not want the situation to escalate but hopes that Sanae Takaichi will restrain Japan’s behavior.

Yang Rongwen served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore from August 2004 to May 2011 and Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Kerry Group from 2012 to 2021.

Talking about the competition between Hong Kong and Singapore, Yang Rongwen believes that this antagonistic relationship is exaggerated and that the two cannot replace each other, “Singapore can never surpass Hong Kong in understanding China, just as Hong Kong cannot surpass Singapore in understanding Southeast Asia.”

“We do have competition in some marginal areas, but in fact the two sides are promoting each other and reinforcing each other.” Yang Rongwen said that there is far more complementarity between Singapore and Hong Kong than the outside world realizes or is willing to admit. [My Emphasis]