And has done exactly that for many decades. But the once vaunted power of the Outlaw US Empire since 2022 has slowly been shown to be far from the hype with some predicting its performance. Mao famously observed the Empire to be a Paper Tiger many decades ago. In the recent Dragon TV episode of This is China, noted Chinese academics Zhang Weiwei and Fan Yongpeng discussed the reality of many nations overestimating the ability and power of NATO and its main member the US Empire, including the Empire itself. This analysis from China’s perspective provides insight to its overall view of the current situation. More commentary after the transcript:

Left to Right—Fan Yongpeng, Zhang Weiwei, moderator He Jie

However, reality dealt the United States a resounding slap. The United States and Israel provoked conflict with Iran, and after relentless bombing and killing of Iranian leaders and many civilians, they faced fierce resistance from Iran’s military and civilians. Although Iran suffered heavy losses on its own, it also left the U.S. battered and bruised. Trump is obsessed with saving face and manipulating “winning studies,” but it is useless; the whole world knows who the real winners are. The true nature of the American empire’s “paper tiger” has been fully exposed . The situation in the United States has developed to this point for multiple reasons.

Trump wanted to maintain the already shaky U.S. global hegemony at the lowest possible cost , which led to the illegal kidnapping of Venezuelan President Maduro earlier this year. Our assessment of the event at the time was “tactical victory, strategic failure.” But Trump still got cocky. Although he was wary of China and Russia, he believed that if the U.S. dealt with Iran, which had been sanctioned by the U.S. for nearly 50 years, the U.S. military strength was still more than sufficient.

Let’s first focus on the United States itself. The Trump administration itself overestimated America’s strength and paid a heavy price. The “U.S. National Security Strategy Report” published at the end of last year was described as “bullying the weak and fearing the strong.” Facing major powers like China and Russia, it dares not act rashly. But for countries other than Israel, it is always ready to bully.

Since the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran war, more and more facts have been confirming one truth: overestimating America’s strength will come at a heavy cost.

On June 8, on Dragon TV’s program “This Is China,” Professor Zhang Weiwei, Dean of the China Research Institute at Fudan University, and Professor Fan Yongpeng, Deputy Director of the Institute of Chinese Studies at Fudan University, discussed this topic and observed the role of the United States amid global changes.

In today’s rapidly changing international landscape, how to correctly understand the United States and the role it plays in the global landscape has become an important issue faced by many countries.

Fourth, the U.S. is powerless to change Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz. This has made the profound restructuring of the global energy landscape and geopolitical order an irreversible trend. The U.S.-led unipolar order and the petrodollar are rapidly collapsing.

Third, the collapse of the alliance system. This time, not a single U.S. ally responded to the U.S. initiative to jointly escort the Strait of Hormuz, leaving the U.S. completely alone.

Second, the aftereffects of deindustrialization in the United States are erupting in concentrated numbers . Military production capacity is severely disconnected, and ammunition reserves and sustained combat capabilities are in crisis. Take the U.S. Tomahawk cruise missile as an example: annual production is only 250 units, and at the current pace, it will take at least four years to fully replenish its stockpiles. THAAD air defense interceptor missiles are produced less than a hundred units annually, with battlefield consumption exceeding 300 units, and resupply is still far off. America’s ability to win two large-scale wars globally at the same time has become a “fantasy.”

First, the U.S. military’s combat capabilities are very weak. Fighter jets have been repeatedly defeated and shotdown, the myth of air superiority is constantly shattered, warship accidents have occurred frequently, and the U.S. military has fallen into the dilemma of “unable to afford to fight or endure.” In the end, it had to be announced that “military operations against Iran have ended,” but Iran did not acknowledge it.

Let’s look at Iran again. There were once many appeasement advocates within Iran who overestimated the strength of the United States and underestimated its own power, and in the face of U.S. sanctions and aggression, they did not dare to take the most resolute counterattack. They want to negotiate in exchange for U.S. concessions.

However, the U.S. hegemonic logic has always been pushing its limits. Its relentless bombing and extermination of Iran have left Iran with no way out, forcing it to fight with its back to the wall and rise up in resistance. The atrocities committed by the U.S. and Israel have united the Iranian people in a desperate struggle, and the U.S. has also “gotten what it wants.” Iran inflicted heavy losses on the U.S. military through low-cost drones, medium- and short-range ballistic missiles, and other “asymmetric weapons.”

The fate of Gulf countries, which are also “protected” by the U.S., is also deeply lamentable. For decades, these countries have overestimated the United States. In pursuit of so-called security guarantees, they have paid astronomical “protection fees” to the U.S., opening their doors for the U.S. to establish military bases, thinking this would allow them peace of mind and avoid conflict.

But in the end, not only did they fail to receive the absolute security promised by the U.S., but they instead became the “main battlefield” of the U.S.-Iran conflict. Regional order collapsed, the energy industry chain was hindered, the business and tourism economy stagnated, and the once prosperous and stable environment came to an end.

America’s own high-tech companies have not escaped the cost of overestimating America’s strength. They have long been superstitious about the security barriers of U.S. military bases, clustered in the Middle East, and laid out their industrial chains, building large-scale AWS cloud data centers, precision electronics factories, and overseas R&D bases in Gulf countries. However, after the outbreak of this conflict, these facilities became the core targets of Iran’s counterattacks. Several Amazon Middle East data centers were directly destroyed, core businesses paralyzed, and their massive overseas investments were wasted.

We can also look at the price India has paid for overestimating the strength of the United States. In the face of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, the international community has generally strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities. However, India, seeking short-term geopolitical gains, has made high-profile visits to Israel to deepen strategic cooperation between India and Israel, hoping to “bind” Israel to align with the U.S. in exchange for U.S. diplomatic favoritism and strategic support. However, India continues to be sidelined by Trump.

India’s abandonment of neutrality and dependence on the US and Israel has caused it to lose the trust of the Arab world. Over 80% of India’s crude oil and natural gas imports come from the Middle East. Now, with soaring energy costs, worsening trade conditions, foreign capital withdrawal, rupee sharply depreciating, and rising living costs, India is caught in a dual dilemma of diplomatic isolation and economic pressure.

In summary, I believe that the developments since the outbreak of the conflict have repeatedly proven that overestimating America’s strength only comes at a painful cost. In today’s rapidly evolving era of unprecedented changes, we should see this more clearly and adhere to the principle of “thoroughly seeking truth from facts.”

Seeking truth from facts is the secret to the success of China’s revolution and construction, and the guarantee for implementing correct strategies and tactics, but “thoroughly seeking truth from facts” requires courage. In the past, we were backward; admitting backwardness is pragmatic; Today, we are doing better than the U.S. in many respects, even much better, and admitting all this is also realistic.

Looking back since 2018, the U.S. has deliberately launched trade wars, technology wars, tariff wars, and more. In almost every major power contest, a considerable number of people in our country are often misled by the aura of American hegemony, to the point that they lack the courage to face the United States. Striking back at American hegemony is something they wouldn’t even dare to imagine.

Fortunately, the Party Central Committee has been well-strategized, with a clear grasp of the overall situation, steadfastly upholding China’s confidence, and, with the support of the Chinese people, responding to and defeating the various challenges posed by American hegemonism with firm and decisive measures, and has forged an overall external pattern highly favorable to us.

Here, I want to specifically mention two recent events. First, on May 2, China’s Ministry of Commerce issued a blocking ban in response to the U.S.’s “long-arm jurisdiction” over the Iran issue, illegally sanctioning five Chinese companies and prohibiting any domestic enterprise or individual from “recognizing, enforceing, or complying with” the U.S. illegal sanctions.

Second, on April 20, seven countries including the United States, Japan, and the Philippines brazenly held large-scale military exercises in the South China Sea. China dispatched the Liaoning carrier task force that day, followed by the Type 055 Zunyi destroyer group. The total tonnage of our ships approaches 200,000 tons, three to four times the tonnage of the G7 military exercise. Moreover, during the exercise, we launched the YJ-20 hypersonic missile, known as the “carrier killer,” which completely crushed the enemy in firepower and posture. As a result, the Seven Nations’ military exercise turned into a self-destructive farce. The originally planned 19-day exercise ended abruptly in just 9 days.

These two events show that the old rules of the game have changed, and the era when the U.S. wanted to manipulate China and intervene arbitrarily has completely ended. In this process, we must learn the profound lessons of other countries overestimating America’s strength and paying a heavy price, and accelerate the great cause of national reunification with greater confidence and determination, as well as other measures for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Let us continue to despise our opponents strategically, value our opponents tactically, and act when the time is right. Alright, that’s all I want to share with you today. Thank you all.

Roundtable dialogue

He Jie: Teacher Zhang said not to overestimate the United States. I want to ask Mr. Fan: Do you think the awkwardness or challenges we see some countries facing while coexisting with the U.S. are truly caused by overestimating the U.S.?

Fan Yongpeng: To a considerable extent, it really is. Because the United States has two attributes, including the entire Western civilization. First, it is a performative civilization. Whether in domestic or international politics, he excels at presenting a reflection that may not be his true image.

Additionally, it has a ideological nature, excelling at discourse promotion and ideological struggle. So, their global control and brainwashing are very powerful. For example, in the media field, global English-language media, international media, and the humanities and social sciences have a significant influence on people’s thinking.

So this thing forms a vast web of ideas, forming a kind of weak force within the empire. Under this empty force, it’s like the halo of the sun shining on our eyes; we cannot see what the sun is like inside, so many people are misled.

In fact, I believe the U.S. military action against Iran this time was a major strategic mistake.

It is like an aging martial arts master, or a declining empire. This is exactly when you shouldn’t act rashly, right? If they don’t act, everyone will still hold onto a memory of the past. Once he made a move, he was immediately exposed. So, I think this time, from the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the US-Israel-Iraq war, for the US, it was a process of its hegemonic shell continuously peeling away, and now it has basically completely peeled away.

Zhang Weiwei: America’s hard power has clearly declined and collapsed, but its soft power still has some “dividends” accumulated over time. For example, the U.S. has long infiltrated the humanities and social sciences, cultivated agents in various countries, used a long-term democratic rhetoric to deceive people, and maintained long-term Hollywood influence.

This affects not just one generation, but several generations. This has led to people in almost every country—not just China, but Russia, South Africa, India, and Brazil—deeply influenced by American soft power. But fortunately, in the internet era, everything has become faster.

He Jie: Some countries have been relatively close to the U.S. in the past. After paying these costs, will they quickly adjust their relationship with the U.S.? Is there much room for adjustment?

Fan Yongpeng: Adjustment is a very painful process. From the perspective of us Chinese, we believe we must be independent and self-reliant. But for many countries, this may not be an easy goal to achieve. Especially those close to the United States, such as Latin American countries—where “God is too far away, America too close”—indeed faces this dilemma. Therefore, many countries actively “act as accomplices” to follow American hegemony. A considerable number of countries are actually forced to make this choice.

Now it finds that after the U.S. reveals this fatigue and decline, it faces an equally painful choice. On one hand, following American hegemony forward will inevitably lead to constant misfortune. When hegemony begins to decline, those closer to it become more endangered. Especially its allies, who may be very endangered in the future. At this point, it felt a chill, but there was nothing it could do.

Therefore, globally, whether Western countries or “Global South” countries, I think a good suggestion is: First, gradually achieve limited “decoupling” from the U.S., then move away from its orbit and pursue self-unification and independence. However, for some countries, this may not be realistic, but those that can do it should try to do it and then form a band for mutual support.

Developing countries, such as Middle Eastern countries and some European nations, have formed new cooperation mechanisms with each other to band together for mutual support. Then, the third step is to decisively embrace the future. We have also said many times: who is the future? The future is China. Right now, China is talking about a concept called an “empowering major power.”

What does it mean to be an “empowering major power”? I’m not playing a “zero-sum” game with others; China has modernized, China wants everyone to modernize; China has lifted itself out of poverty, and China wants everyone to solve poverty problems; Then China should inject momentum into global development and provide a “ballast stone” for global stability.

In this situation, you will find that we do not show favoritism to other countries in the world; developed and developing countries are both cooperative partners in our eyes. The world order we pursue will surely be a just and positive world order in the future. So I think many countries should now recognize this and start moving closer to China’s path.

He Jie: Yes, what China has built in the world is a system, an ecosystem. Everyone can find their place on this platform and within the ecosystem, just as you said, everyone can achieve their own development. And your own development can fully depend on your country’s needs, not about who you want to depend on or who gives you such an opportunity.

Zhang Weiwei: The predicament of the U.S. in Iran has led more and more countries to break away from American influence. There are now many facts. For example, Saudi Arabia asked Pakistan to send troops to protect it, not the United States; The UAE invited Egypt’s air force to be stationed there, not the United States. These are huge changes that were unimaginable in the past. They ask the “Middle Powers” of the “Global South” to try to balance things; they may encounter various potential conflicts, but not the U.S.

Additionally, the petrodollar has clearly weakened. Just look at the growth of the petro yuan—this is a double-digit increase, never seen before. Behind this is that more and more countries are starting to stop using petrodollars and instead use petro yuan. These numbers are not a lie. Also, you can see that since Canadian Prime Minister Carney began talking about the concept of a “medium power,” it is now truly starting to have an impact. So many “medium powers” are heading toward China.

He Jie: You just said that in the past, we never dared to imagine it, because the US military presence in the Middle East is very strong. So they never dared to say anything except the US. Besides the US, there were other options. Now it has other options, and the U.S. doesn’t have much objection. This is a major change in itself, right?

Zhang Weiwei: The key is that almost all of America’s bases in the Middle East have been destroyed. I saw a recent detailed in-depth report in The Washington Post, which used over a hundred satellite images to examine the extent of damage to U.S. military bases. The U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain is almost unusable, and the three major military bases in Kuwait are also nearly unusable. Its conclusion is that if the U.S. wants to return to the Middle East militarily now, restoring its pre-conflict capabilities could cost 50 billion.

He Jie: These countries truly only understand the U.S. more objectively after going through a period of growing pain. Is it possible that I can see the overall trend of the world without paying any price? Isn’t this pretty difficult?

Fan Yongpeng: Some countries, because they are on the edge of civilization or at important strategic junctures, have no way to escape—like Iran and Ukraine; However, most countries actually have ample room for adjustment. You just said whether it would say no, but it definitely wanted to, but now it can’t, because it truly lacks that ability. One major problem for the U.S. to this day is its own arrogance.

First is overestimating yourself. For example, as I mentioned earlier, Americans build this image in the world and use different methods from us Chinese. What we often convey may be even lower than our true situation. We value humility as a virtue, right?

Sometimes the U.S. is exaggerated. This promotional technique was effective at certain historical stages and could fool many people. Any method that does not seek truth from facts will ultimately backfire on itself. So over the past few years, America’s biggest problem has been deceiving itself.

A few days ago, I saw someone on American social media post something very brilliant. He said, China is catching up too quickly—how fast is it? When China “overtakes,” the U.S. “rearview mirror” doesn’t see China and just passes. He said that if the U.S. sees this, the U.S. would rather perish with you than let you surpass it. On one hand, he spoke brilliantly; on the other, it was not true. Why? Because the U.S. wants to watch, it can see it completely, but the U.S. is so arrogant that it refuses to look. So, for other countries, it’s the same today.

One of the biggest problems in the world is to break free from the ideological traps woven by the United States. I think for many countries around the world, the one thing they need to do today is to look at the world realistically, so you can break free from America’s ideological illusion.

The U.S. is strong on the outside but weak inside—just look at how arrogant America is. Iran said that if you want to attack us, whether Israel or the U.S., we will eventually blockade the Strait of Hormuz. This has been talked about for over 20 years, yet the U.S. has not made any contingency plans at all.

You mentioned that Chinese people are rational and have an objective understanding of the world. There’s an interesting saying online now: many kids play computer games, and there’s a type called NPCs, which are ‘non-human players.’ In this game, he’s not a real person, but like a dealer character, right? Everyone fights lively, but you still have to come to me—to trade gear, ask for directions, and buy weapons.

Nowadays, young people online have a saying: the world is in chaos today, and China is like an NPC—you keep fighting, but no matter what, everyone comes to you. China never gets “carried away.” Behind it lies this way of thinking and understanding the Chinese people.

We don’t get carried away easily. We have clear judgments and strategic steps for everything, so unlike some countries, when I get carried away, I act impulsively. The most typical example is the U.S. attacking Iran, which I find utterly baffling. I think, from any angle, there’s no reason for it to fight.

He Jie: It’s just like when Chairman Mao said back then, after thinking for three days and nights, he didn’t know why the Indians would take action. It’s the same principle.

Fan Yongpeng: Attacking Iran may have factors related to Israel, domestic US politics, fiscal pressure, midterm elections, and so on. However, from the perspective of the country’s overall interests, fighting such a war would do nothing but harm.

He Jie: For a long time, the United States has truly made many countries around the world look at us with respect. But how did the U.S. manage to make itself “under a great reputation, but actually hard to live up to”?

Fan Yongpeng: Ultimately, it’s an internal issue. First is internal financialization, hollowing-out, and virtualization—these are problems that any country faces at this stage. Second, the rigidity of the entire system, society, and culture. This is a common phenomenon in the aging of civilization: everyone knows something is wrong, but no one can change it; everyone is seriously pretending to be working. Third, the class structure within the U.S., which as a capitalist country simply cannot resolve. Therefore, domestic class issues, wealth disparity, and so on in the U.S. will inevitably lead to social decay and intensified internal conflicts.

He Jie: Although the U.S. currently faces various problems, how can we avoid overestimating and suddenly turning into underestimation? Isn’t that very dangerous?

Fan Yongpeng: From our perspective, as a critic and a scholar, I don’t need to think too much about this issue. Because over the past few decades, this overwhelming amount has been overestimated. Corrections must be corrected. Our voice is a bit louder now. Ten years ago, when you said in China you overestimated the US, you would be criticized by many. So I think it’s still not yet the stage to worry about underestimation.

On the other hand, our country has never underestimated the United States. In Professor Zhang’s speech just now, he quoted two of Chairman Mao’s words: “Strategically, despise the enemy; tactically value the enemy.” I think these two lines apply universally. No matter how powerful the other party is, I can look down on you strategically. If I don’t despise you, I won’t have the courage to fight you, and I will never be able to defeat you.

For example, during the War of Resistance, the Yan’an Communist Party could see the inevitable fate of Japanese defeat—this was a form of strategic contempt. But tactically, no matter how weak or big the opponent’s problems, we cannot afford to relax even a little; tactically, we must take it seriously.

Zhang Weiwei: Let me add something. Overall, I think being realistic means things should be as they are. Its strengths and weaknesses, including your enemies and opponents, have many strengths, so you must persistently learn from them. This has always been a very good quality for us.

Sometimes we can’t always say things that are completely politically correct, or things that are right in any situation. In a specific situation and time, these are always the main aspects of the main contradiction. For example, now, regarding how to solve the issue of national reunification, I believe we should be more confident and recognize the true nature of America’s “paper tiger”—act when necessary.

Here is a question of what constitutes a key point and how to emphasize it. So I say, act when it’s time to act. Nothing is ever perfect; unexpected problems will always arise, but the Chinese people will understand, and the outside world will understand.

He Jie: The U.S. is now in the Middle East, and it truly shows its predicament and helplessness. But will it withdraw from the Middle East for now? Probably not. In what state will it take in the future, and may it further strengthen its presence in the Middle East?

Zhang Weiwei: Before trouble or war broke out in the Middle East, I went there every year, including attending the Doha Forum and other events, where I had quite a bit of contact with some of their think tank figures. First, they know China is already very strong today, so some people privately tell you that we know China is stronger than the US, but we can’t say this publicly. This is the predicament of small countries; they must maintain balance, especially since they are unsure whether you can truly help them if they face a crisis, and so on. At the same time, they have already felt it. For four or five consecutive years, they have privately said the U.S. is withdrawing from this region, focusing on the Asia-Pacific region, and will no longer be on us. They also make internal adjustments.

Fan Yongpeng: A fundamental issue behind this is, what did your original alliance system rely on to maintain these allies? Take the Middle East, for example. The relationship between the U.S. and the Middle East, especially with Saudi Arabia, has a structural factor: in 1971, Nixon announced the decoupling of the dollar-gold dollar, and in 1973, the oil crisis occurred. The U.S. took advantage of this to establish a stable structure where the U.S. provides security guarantees and then uses dollars as the currency for oil pricing. This structure has effectively ended up to today and was completely destroyed by the Iranian war.

So strategically, the U.S. has withdrawn from the Middle East, but tactically, it will still exist. In fact, it’s the same in Europe, including some other regions. Historically, whatever you provided to Europe was actually a “nuclear umbrella” and security protection, but today, many aspects have already broken down. What the U.S. can provide is no longer enough to support its alliance system. In fact, as I just mentioned, the U.S. itself has already begun to scheme and is now using you as a “feast.”

At this point, it’s hard not to decide whether it’s willing—this is a historical trend, and these countries will inevitably stray from America’s orbit. The U.S. is likely to focus its efforts on Latin America next. So for the people of Latin America, this could be a huge disaster.

Audience interaction

Audience: Our program mentions high-tech companies from the Gulf countries, India, and the United States, all of which have paid a heavy price for overestimating the United States. These entities face different situations: some rely on security, while others are economically bound. For other countries and companies, how should they assess the overestimation risks in cooperation with the U.S. and avoid being swayed by its strategic wavering?

Zhang Weiwei: The countries and companies I mentioned earlier are all evaluating and learning from their lessons, and some have already taken action. For example, military cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan has strengthened, and military cooperation between the UAE and Egypt has also increased—these are direct reflections.

High-tech companies—I haven’t tracked them yet, but in the Middle East, like Amazon, it seems their data centers have been destroyed. What should they do? I haven’t seen this analysis yet; maybe it already is, but I haven’t seen it. After such a major setback, all parties will learn from their experiences and make policy adjustments.

Fan Yongpeng: In this world, the two types of people who are probably least likely to overestimate the United States are mainly two. I think one type is soldiers. For example, Taiwan—if the U.S. intervenes militarily in the future, the U.S. military definitely won’t want to intervene. This incident of U.S. troops blocking toilets and burning clothes during the Iran war is no coincidence. He knew very well that although his ideology, media, and influence were so strong, those soldiers knew that if war really broke out, he would risk his life, so he wouldn’t be fooled.

The second type is the entrepreneur and investor you mentioned. These people invest real money in the market, and they can objectively judge future trends. Of course, there will definitely be people misled by ideology and values, and such people will gradually be eliminated.

So now I believe that in world-class companies, including technology and think tanks, everyone has a very clear view of future trends. However, some people, at this moment and in their current position, may not be able to say so, but deep down, they are very clear-headed.

For example, within the U.S., the government is deliberately kidnapping companies and technology into the political cart, and including Silicon Valley, everyone wants to join the U.S. strategic game, but in reality, these people have a speculative mindset. What are these entrepreneurs, scientists, and investors thinking about most importantly today?

Whoever can provide a stable market and a predictable rule system in the future world and effectively protect my claims and equity will be the leader of the future world. From this perspective, many of the empowering things China is doing in the world today, including our contributions to international institutions and cooperation, I believe all serve the future prosperity and integration of the world. So I believe that these entrepreneurs and investors, sooner or later, will realize that China serves their interests.

Zhang Weiwei: Here’s another case, because Yongpeng and I just went to Hong Kong. In the first quarter of this year, Hong Kong’s growth was very high, at 5.9%. One important reason is the massive influx of Middle Eastern safe-haven funds into Hong Kong. Because Hong Kong is the global capital of finance.

Why is the capital mainly flowing to Hong Kong rather than Singapore? In the past, much of it flowed to Singapore. One important reason for the “immense wealth” flowing into Hong Kong is that Hong Kong has a powerful motherland behind it. Entrepreneurs, businessmen, and the wealthy also see things clearly.

Audience: From a national strategic perspective, has China underestimated or overestimated the comprehensive strength of the United States? Nowadays, many netizens and media outlets tend to downplay the United States. If the U.S.’s overall strength is truly strong on the outside but weak inside, why do allies like Japan still closely follow it? Finally, regarding Taiwan, what are the key factors in China’s process of promoting cross-strait reunification that are currently worth considering?

Zhang Weiwei: Japanese “right-wingers” like Sanae Takaichi, and “Taiwan independence” activists like Taiwan’s Lai Ching-te, have very shallow perspectives and knowledge. He has an ideological paranoia, which we call a lack of reason.

Japan’s “right-wing” and “Taiwan independence” elements are the same; their thinking is extremely irrational. There is also deep-seated interest coercion behind the scenes. You can analyze this; it definitely exists. “Taiwan independence” elements, Japan’s “right-wing,” and some American financial groups are hijacking interests behind the scenes. In this situation, don’t get your hopes up. In fact, it’s not a bad thing. I think dealing with ‘Taiwan independence’ elements is exactly what you need to do, and dealing with Japan’s ‘right-wing’ is also necessary. If you have to do it, you must do it. As long as you’re confident, it’s all opportunities.

Fan Yongpeng: This is related to the personal ambitions and interests of certain politicians and politicians, and even certain crises. Take Netanyahu, for example—his personal and interest groups have a huge influence on policy, including Trump himself, right?

Therefore, when we analyze the United States, we must also consider it at different levels—as a nation, as a political bloc, and also as its people. Our policies and strategies toward the world, and our policies toward the United States, are all based on our evaluation of America and the world.

From this perspective, I believe China neither overestimates nor underestimates the U.S.; it has made a very rational and objective judgment. This includes the world, for example, that we are a socialist country, and that we pursue a fairer and more just world, with moral and value pursuits.

But on the other hand, we have also discussed our approach to modern world governance and the challenges facing the current world system. We are not adopting a disruptive approach, but rather a reformative and elevating approach. Why?

Because we know that the destructive power of a country like the United States during its decline, the failure of hegemony, and the destructive power of humanity entering a new phase of war and turmoil cannot be underestimated. We must not only safeguard the achievements of the Chinese people’s development but also safeguard the welfare of people worldwide. So, we have a very calm and rational policy stance.

On one hand, we must advance global progress; on the other hand, we will never “force growth” or interfere in others’ internal affairs. We always believe that each nation and country chooses its own path of development. But what should we do? We aim to provide the world’s future productive force system, and provide a new system of future production methods.

We provide an international cooperation mechanism where the interests of people around the world can be protected, while various innovative forces such as enterprises and capital can also receive their due benefits. So, we are truly providing the world with the idea of a future global framework; we truly want to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

He Jie: You just said that many people joke that China is like an NPC, a player who exists in every game, and is very rational. Actually, I think it’s not just about this character; what we provide is a platform, we provide this gaming table.

Fan Yongpeng: We care about this table; we care about all the players. Everyone can survive in a legitimate, reasonable, and just way.

Audience: My question is how to view Trump’s visit to China and its impact on this stage of China-U.S. relations?

Zhang Weiwei: In fact, our program has always been very clear about the stance on the United States. The U.S. depends on China far more than China depends on the U.S., especially economically, which is evident. Even if it fights the trade war, it will definitely lose, the tariff war won’t continue, and now the tech war can’t continue either.

This time, his visit undoubtedly has a major goal behind the midterm elections. If Trump loses the midterms, it means he will lose his majority in Congress, the Senate, or the House. Then he might be prosecuted, eventually becoming a “lame president” who cannot truly govern. He would become very embarrassed and even be impeached. So for him, helping his constituency, the “agricultural zone,” the “Rust Belt,” and so on, and gaining more support, he came with that purpose.

Fan Yongpeng: This time it feels like watching you perform. He is making all kinds of “cards,” making all kinds of sounds, and then creating all kinds of signals in the void. But look at us—it’s quite steady. At the end of April, Foreign Minister Wang Yi first met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Besent, then the congressional delegation came to Beijing and Shanghai, and finally we officially announced that Trump would be visiting. In fact, it means we have a fixed stance, and I remain steadfast and unmoved.

Chinese civilization, including our country and our Party, has a strong concept of cooperation, which is a great advantage of Chinese civilization. Because from the perspective of human civilization development, cooperation is a higher form of civilization. The development of all human civilizations ultimately aims to achieve some kind of cooperation, including internal cooperation and external international cooperation. So we have this kind of cooperative mindset.

As long as the timing isn’t right, I’m not in a hurry. When the time is right, I’ll hold your hand. Then, after Trump returns from this visit to China, he may waver or reconsider his character again. But I think for us, it’s not a problem. Why?

In my judgment, perhaps I am overly optimistic, but I believe that today is the time for the U.S. to establish a relatively stable relationship with China—not only with China but also with Russia. The next step is to establish a relatively stable relationship. It can even be said that in the future, although Japan and many other countries may jump high, in reality, in the eyes of the U.S. strategic community, they look down on it.

The future U.S. will face the country it will have to seriously build stable relations with, and the future may be China. To some extent, there is also one country—Russia. Another reason is the special relationship with Israel. Other countries are not that important to it. Therefore, the U.S. aims to achieve a very important goal this time: to stabilize relations with China.

We are happy to see it happen. Because time is on me, and when China and the U.S. stabilize and cooperate, it benefits all humanity, ourselves, and both the U.S. and China. So overall, we are in a relatively more stable and composed state.

He Jie: We do feel that it’s very difficult for both the U.S. government and the public to reach consensus right now. The intensification of the confrontation between the two parties will undoubtedly deepen the divisions across society, so whether it can ultimately form unified actions and a unified will is hard to say.

We have always said that in the “unprecedented changes unseen in a century,” a very important element of change is indeed the United States. Besides its own changes, it is also disrupting the entire global order, and it also brings about relations between other countries and it—this tension is constantly shifting. So I think this change will continue, and we will continue to understand it. Thank you both, thank you to the audience present, thank you all. Goodbye. [My Emphasis]