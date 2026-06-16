karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Asgard2208's avatar
Asgard2208
9h

The statement that stood out to me was: "When the time is right, I'll hold your hand." That, to me anyway, epitomizes the difference in mindset. China wants cooperation and is willing to work with you for mutual benefit.

From a western perspective the comparable statement always seems to be "Give me what's in your hand. And whatever is in your pocket as well...".

There are things I don't like about China intuitively, the social score thing, for example, as I resent the notion that I live under someone's permission, but no one can deny that China's way forward has lifted millions out of poverty and may lift millions more. And surely that's a better option than endless war for a greedy few.

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William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
9h

A very interesting essay Karl, it reveals the world on the cusp of momentous changes but of course who knows how desperate the Empire is in its attempts to hang on to its ill-gotten gains? Will it risk a direct confrontation or, as it seems to be doing, 'nibble away' at the periphery, destabilising tactics? The Empire is far from finished. I think the weak link is Russia, more's the pity it didn't follow the Chinese path but there's still time. And whither Iran? Has it tossed away its victory?

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