Most participants have many medals and remain on active duty while in the program.

The Kremlin provides some basic information:

Vladimir Putin met with participants of the Time of Heroes educational program, which is being implemented by the Higher School of Public Administration of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration on the basis of the Senezh Management Workshop.

The goal of the program is to train highly qualified, competent managers from among the participants and veterans of the special military operation for subsequent work in the bodies of the state and municipal authorities.

The Time of Heros program’s been reported on several times here at the Gym. The program’s been in existence long enough for it to have a Wikipedia listing which is actually objective and tells us:

The program itself is similar to other projects in the field of public administration training, such as "Leaders of Russia" and "School of Governors".

And thus we learn if not know already that Russia has initiated three major programs for training its future leaders, and not just in government or civil service but for business, industry, education, and work force leadership, and they’re all meritocratic. Wikipedia provides more background info for the curious where you’ll read how highly competitive it is to enter the program. Today, Putin faces a hall full of participants in the first and second cadres, talks to them and they provide feedback over the course of an hour. As we’ve seen before, what Putin wants is honest feedback from those present—what’s working, what doesn’t, how might improvements be made, etc. As usual, there’s a table next to Putin’s chair with pen and paper for him to take notes. Putin’s opening remarks are short as he wants the audience to talk.

V. Putin: Dear friends, good afternoon!

Today is a holiday, Russia Day, and I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you. Happy holiday!

As usual, on this day, we hold events related to the awarding of the title of Hero of Labor, and we award State Prize winners in various categories, including art, education, modern technologies, and science.

After this event, I just had a private meeting with a well-known publicist, writer, and public figure, Alexander Andreevich Prokhanov. He is a thoughtful and philosophical individual, and he said some very interesting things that I would like to share with you. He said, "Do you know what the main idea of today for Russia is?" I replied, "That's interesting." He said, "It's about immortality." And perhaps this is not only relevant to the present day, but also to Russia in general–-the immortality of the Russian people and Russia, the multinational people of Russia, and our shared thousand-year-old statehood.

Our country goes through very difficult trials from time to time, and this immortality is expressed in our country's victories. In this regard, I would like to note that the path to these victories is paved by people like you and your comrades-in-arms, who are currently, as you know better than anyone else, fulfilling their duty to their country on the front lines.

When we were organizing this program, I really wanted it to create conditions for today and tomorrow to be associated with people like you, not just in name but in essence. That's why we called it "Time of Heroes."

I would like to emphasize that this is not about the formal awarding of the Hero of Russia star to many of you, or the formal possession of this star by those present or your comrades who are not in this room. This is not the point, but the point is that, as I have already said, people who have consciously chosen to serve their country and achieve personal success through this service, should gradually take on certain positions in various fields and areas of activity, based on their ambitions, training, and desire.

65,000 people have passed through the two streams of this platform, and 65,000 applications have been submitted. Passing through these preliminary tests is already a success. I want to congratulate you on this, as it is a real success. Congratulations.

Even before the first part of this work was completed, the first platform, I believe, had already appointed 45 out of the 83 people to various positions. However, I would like to make a further observation. This is not a reward or a privilege to study and then obtain leadership positions. It is an opportunity to continue serving the country. Well, for some people, in new systems, in a new place, which may not be related to their previous experience or profession, it is an opportunity to further realize themselves and serve their country.

You know that not only highly qualified teachers and specialists are working on this platform, but also members of the Government and regional authorities, as well as high-level experts. It is very pleasant to note that similar work is being carried out in many, if not all, regions of the Russian Federation, and this work is gaining momentum. I very much hope that it will expand to a large scale. This is because only a large-scale effort, if we can even call it that, can achieve serious results in training.

I would like to hear more from you today, both those who have already completed a certain course of training and those who are just starting. What do you think are the results? What have you achieved, and what do you think needs to be strengthened or supplemented? What should the organizers of this platform, "Time of Heroes," focus on?

That's about all I wanted to say at first.

Please, you have the floor. Please.

V. Saibel: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

Captain in Retirements Saibel Vladimir Ivanovich. Allow already by established tradition, it has been exactly a year since our last meeting, when you spoke in Senezh. Of course, from that moment my life has changed, but the most important and most importantly–-I continue to serve the Motherland. The key value is to help the participants of the special military operation and their family members.

Of course, two years ago, when I was seriously injured and lost my arm and leg, I really thought that my life was over and that no one except my family and friends needed me. However, thanks to your support, the trust of the government, and the Time of Heroes program, I have truly experienced what it means to have a social elevator, even though I am using prosthetics.

The state has entrusted me with such an important task: I am the Deputy Chairman of the Commission under the President of the Russian Federation, led by Tatyana Alekseevna Golikova, for the Affairs of Veterans. Here, I deal with the issues of not only the participants of the special military operation, but also the participants of military operations, and, of course, the veterans of the Great Patriotic War. In parallel, I also work on similar issues in the Commission under the State Council.

I have been entrusted with another important task: I have been appointed to the General Council of the United Russia Party, and the United Russia Party has entrusted me with the task of overseeing the participation of special military operation participants in the People's Program.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, in addition to this, of course, there is the public work that I am currently engaged in, which is the most important. However, I also continue to work at my company, Russian Railways, and in September 2024, I was appointed Deputy Head of the Social Development Department at Russian Railways. In our largest company in the country, I am also responsible for the participants of the special military operation and their families. The range of issues is very broad and complex. All the questions are really helped to solve by our team, Team 83 of the Time of Heroes I stream, and the knowledge gained from the Time of Heroes program.

But now you can see that the team has grown bigger thanks to your decision, and Team 83 has become my second family. Today, the new family has grown even bigger. And, accordingly, I believe that we will continue to carry out all the important tasks set by the government with even greater responsibility and a greater desire to help the people of our country.

And we need to help, and there is something to help with, and there is something to work on, and there are a lot of questions. I think we can handle it.

I would like to thank you for your trust and to wish you a happy holiday, Russia Day! Thank you.

V. Putin: Thank you.

How many employees do you have in your department right now?

V. Sabel: About 60 people.

V.Putin: 60? And the wards, probably, somewhere over a million?

V.Sabel: Russian Railways, if we take the holding company, yes, about a million.

V. Putin: I wish you success! Happy holiday!

V. Sabel: Thank you.

I. Sponyakov: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

Captain Sponyakov. I started my military career as the commander of a reconnaissance platoon in a reconnaissance company of a paratrooper regiment. My most recent position was as the head of reconnaissance for a paratrooper regiment.

A year ago, you made the decision to create the Time of Heroes program, which I accepted as a call, as a challenge for myself, and as soon as it became possible, I applied. I passed the necessary tests, but unfortunately, I did not have enough points to be accepted into the first in-person class.

I gathered my will into a fist and used all my opportunities and the online training offered by the Presidential Academy. I used it: I completed it completely, received a high mark, a result that played an important role later, as it turned out, when they opened the second in-person training, the second stream.

I was contacted with a request to take an interview, which I was unable to attend immediately. The first time I tried, we were engaged in an assault operation, and the second time, when we agreed on a time, we were counterattacking the enemy. The third time, when I went to interrogate a prisoner of war, I was in the right place at the right time with a stable connection, and I was able to make the call and take the interview.

I noticed that all the participants in "Time of Heroes" are married. Everyone has a family and children. I don't have any, as I am currently single. I thought about the Hero of Russia, who should be an example, but he is single.

V. Putin: Right now, after our meeting, I will be meeting with one of your comrades-in-arms. About six months ago, I asked him on the phone: Are you married? He said, "No." I said, "You should get married." Today, I will be meeting with him because he has followed the orders of the Supreme Commander and gotten married. I will be meeting with him and his wife. I will congratulate them on both Russia Day and their wedding.

So you have everything ahead of you.

Igor Tretyakov: Yes, I always follow the example of my parents. My father is a military man, I followed in his footsteps, and now I wonder why I slow down a little in terms of my family. Therefore, I made this decision: at the end of the first module of training, I propose to my girlfriend and create a strong big family.

V. Putin: Does she know about this, or is she just now learning about it from the media?

I. Sponyakov: Not yet, but maybe no one will tell you.

V.Putin: This is unlikely. I wish you successful studies and, naturally, in your personal affairs, future happiness of the family.

Where were you when you were taking online training?

I. Sponyakov: I was in the SVO zone, right in the bunker...

V.Putin: And in principle, it is organized so that you could take part in online training, yes?

I. Sponyakov: Yes, all I needed was a tablet, a connection, and a desire.

V. Putin: I congratulate you.

I. Sponyakov: Thank you.

T. Kurilkin: Good health, Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Major General Kurilkin Timur Viktorovich, commander of the Ninth Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade.

V. Putin: I know that Valery Vasilyevich [Gerasimov] and I have spoken about you and your comrade-in-arms.

T. Kurilkin: It so happened that in this conflict, from the very first days, I went [the way] from a volunteer to a brigade commander. And the combat experience that I received, it is a great experience, because now, at the moment, every commander is as an IT specialist, so it turns out that we still create our own laboratories. And with this set of knowledge, I am now in your team.

V. Putin: You have been in my team since the first day of the special military operation. We are all one team.

T. Kurilkin: I would like to say a few words about the Time of Heroes school. It's a huge project that we've been working on for a week, and we've had the opportunity to interact with prominent speakers such as Lavrov, Sobyanin, Khusnullin, and Solovyov. What's most surprising is that I never expected them to teach me anything, but they have a lot to offer.

Indeed, this is a very good, big project. I would like to thank you first of all for giving me the opportunity to participate in this project, and for all of us. We are your one big team, and we will not let you down.

I went through all of Mariupol with the words (and everywhere on the cameras there) that there is such a profession–-to carry out the orders of the Supreme Commander. I will also continue to carry out all of your orders and decrees.

V. Putin: I sincerely congratulate you on passing this selection.

I will not hide it, I once, without any name (maybe you noticed), "passed" in one of my public speeches that I am very happy that commanders of this level pass very difficult tests. This indicates a change in the quality of the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in recent years. You and many, almost everyone who is here, are the best proof of this. I am sincerely happy for you and wish you every success.

T. Kurilkin: Thank you.

N. Mussagaleev: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

I am Mussagaleev Nursultan Serkbaevich, a career officer. I served in the Airborne Forces and in reconnaissance units. Since May 2024, I have been a participant in the first wave of the Time of Heroes program.

Since February of this year, I have been very lucky: I have continued my service in my native Orenburg region and have been appointed Deputy Minister of Regional Information Policy, where I have been engaged in patriotic education and close cooperation with associations of combat veterans. And since April of this year, I have been fortunate enough to be elected Head of Novosergievsky District, my native district where I was born and raised. As the saying goes, where you were born is where you belong. This places a great responsibility on me.

As you have already said, these are the true elites who will continue to govern our country at various levels of the civil service. These are people who have gained combat experience, who are not afraid to take responsibility, who can make quick and effective management decisions, and who always find a way out of difficult situations.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to express my gratitude to you for the Time of Heroes program, which has provided us with a wealth of knowledge, skills, and communication opportunities in various fields. It has united us, making us a large family, a team that is ready to work together to achieve our goals.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, we did not let you down on the battlefield, and we will not let you down in the civil service.

V.Putin: I am sure that this will be the case. This is based on the fact that people who take risks with their lives and health, and make certain decisions to protect the interests of their country, are well-formed individuals who can successfully perform tasks of any complexity in various fields.

Comrade General has just spoken, he said that he did not think that he could be taught anything there. But what is the matter? The matter is that life is very diverse, and knowledge from different fields is needed. Yes, you have become a professional in the military field, of course, otherwise you would not have become a hero, otherwise you would not have passed the appropriate tests.

But now that you're going to work as a civilian, as you said, it's very important to respond to the requests of people who have placed their trust in you. It's a huge responsibility, simply enormous.

The level of municipal management is perhaps the most difficult, because it is the closest to the people. It is like being a platoon commander, very close to the people. They have entrusted you with many things that affect the quality of their lives. You need to establish relationships with them, so that there is feedback, so that you can feel how the work is going, whether it is successful or not, and to establish relationships with higher levels of management, to be active, persistent, and competent where necessary.

You need to demonstrate your competence, because it's not enough to just show up. Yesterday, we had a long discussion about the future budget of the Ministry of Defense and the next state program. Each person in their position justified their position. This requires a lot of knowledge and confidence in what you say and do. I want to wish you this confidence in your abilities.

N. Mussagaleev: Thank you.

A. Eryomin: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Captain Eremin.

I come from a family of military personnel. My father is a retired military officer, my brother is a career officer who participated in a special military operation, and my cousin went missing during a special military operation.

After school, I entered the Ryazan Air Command School. After graduation, I was assigned to a special forces brigade and have been participating in a special military operation since the very beginning.

While attending the 2024 parade on Red Square, I learned about the "Time of Heroes" program from my comrades and decided to apply. Afterward, I discovered that my fellow cadet, Captain Mussagaleev, who served with me in the same platoon and received military training, was enrolled in the first cohort. I continued my activities, including special reconnaissance missions, and received a call while on a mission. I reported to my commander that I needed to travel to the city of Donetsk and undergo testing. And they gave me this opportunity.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I want to thank you for what you have done for us, for our country, for our people, and for giving the officers and servicemen of the special military operation a chance to realize themselves not only in the military, but also in civilian service. Vladimir Vladimirovich, we will not let you down.

V. Putin: I have no doubt about it. Thank you.

Now, the captain sitting in the front row said that he was in fact in a bunker, but he was able to participate in the online training. This means that the organizers did a good job in this area. However, the fact that you only learned about the "Time of Heroes" program during the parade is a flaw, as the information should have been more extensive and thorough. We will consider this issue.

Are you starting to prepare now?

A. Eryomin: Yes, I am a member of the second stream.

V.Putin: What are your expectations? How do you imagine it?

A. Eryomin: From the first classes, the expectations were lower than what happened in reality. The program is very large-scale and very strong.

V. Putin: Great. This is very good. We need to work hard, then we will succeed. We need to go through difficulties to achieve success.

Good luck to you!

A. Eryomin: Thank you.

I. Yurgin: Good health, Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

Major Yurgin, commander of an assault squad. I’m from the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

I completed my first internship…

V. Putin: I understand that you have a lot of knife experts and martial arts specialists.

I. Yurgin: That's right.

I completed my first internship in my beloved homeland, the government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), where I was later offered the position of Minister of Youth Affairs and Social Communications by the head of the republic.

To be honest, I didn't work for long, but during this period, a lot of work was done. This included the creation of the Patriot Youth Center, the first youth center in the country. Additionally, a lot of work was done on patriotic education, as well as providing psychological support to participants in the special military operation and their families and participating in the creation of the Yakutia-Land of Heroes program.

Later, I was offered the position of Director of the Department of State Policy in Education, Additional Education, and Children's Recreation by the Minister of Education.

The Ministry is currently facing a big challenge in terms of educational work, namely, patriotic work in collaboration with the First Movement, the Russian Children's Center, educational advisors, and, of course, the organization of affordable, safe, and high-quality children's recreation. After all, we are currently fighting for the minds of our youth and children. The work we are doing directly at the Ministry and on the ground is the future result, what will happen tomorrow.

I would like to tell you about the Time of Heroes program. When we were at the North Pole, on the world's only nuclear icebreaker fleet, when we were standing at the top of the world, you could feel the power and strength of our vast and great country.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for organizing this program and all those who have helped us: the organizers, mentors, and great presenters and speakers. With people like this, you realize that you are growing, and thanks to them, you understand that Russia is a country of opportunities.

For all of us, for the first and second streams, the Time of Heroes program is first and foremost a big family, a place of emotions, people's faith, and hope.

When I was a minister, I had a personal reception of citizens every day. People believe in us, people feel this support. I had to solve issues that were not even related to youth policy. This attention is worth a lot. This is the duty, the honor of an officer, for which it is worth fighting, worth living.

And, of course, I can't help but mention the "Time of Heroes" program, adding that all the participants are people who are willing to put their hearts on the line. If there are such challenges, we have already done it before, and we are ready to sacrifice our lives.

Thank you.

V. Putin: Thank you.

You know, the fact that you started your work in the republic's administration as a specialist in working with young people is absolutely a good and accurate choice, and it's the right choice. But look around. The first steps you've taken, even as a minister, are the right steps. The question is what? The question is that your republic is enormous.

If you don't know, many people probably have heard of it, but if you don't know, I can tell you, and my colleague will tell you: how many France's do you have on your territory?

I. Yurgin: 36 municipal districts.

V. Putin: No, what is the territory? How many countries like France can fit in it, do you remember?

I. Yurgin: India will definitely fit. And eight France, if my memory serves.

V. Putin: That's right, it fits about eight France.

But it's not just about the territory. This is a republic with colossal, simply planetary reserves of mineral resources, without exaggeration. It's a very rich nation, rich in its culture, and very talented. There's a lot to work on.

I'm saying this to tell you: You're looking at other areas of activity. You've taken the first steps, and you already have a rough idea of how administrative apparatuses function rather than military units. This is an important life experience. Look at other areas. I think the head of the republic will be happy to transfer you to other areas of work.

Only here it is already a different incarnation–-not study, but direct work. But this does not prevent further thinking and choosing the following directions of your next steps of professional growth.

I wish you success. All the best!

I. Yurgin: Thank you.

I. Dyomina: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Dear Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

Lieutenant of the Medical Service, Iraid Alekseevna Dyomina, an anesthesiologist-resuscitator.

I would like to express my great gratitude for being a part of the Time of Heroes program. It is a great responsibility for me. It is a very big surprise and an incredible responsibility.

In my peaceful life, I was a doctor, a specialist, an anesthesiologist-resuscitator. I studied and worked in Moscow. But when the special military operation began, I realized the spiritual meaning of this war. I understood that this war is sacred, that it is a war of liberation, that we are fighting for truth, for God, and that we are fighting against the evil forces of fascism. I realized that I could not remain in my peaceful life, and I decided to join the Armed Forces and continue to serve my country, to become a defender of my homeland.

After joining the army, I provided round-the-clock anesthesiology and resuscitation care to seriously wounded soldiers in the Kharkiv region. These were critically injured soldiers whose lives were hanging by a thread. However, our team of doctors and nurses managed to stabilize and revive them.

But during this period of service, I began to think more deeply about these spiritual meanings, and about how to help our military personnel find the spiritual and moral foundations of this service. I joined the Sisters of Mercy of the Russian Orthodox Church and began to develop this idea within myself.

I came to the conclusion that in order for us to win, the main criterion for victory is the moral purity of the Armed Forces, the army, and the employees, as well as the moral purity of our people's lives in the country. Therefore, I decided to stand up for the protection of spiritual and moral values, the protection of Russia's ideology, and to develop it at the state level. Additionally, I experienced a joyful event in the Armed Forces, where I met a soul mate and formed a family.

On this festive day, Russia Day, please allow me to read my poem dedicated to Russia.

V. Putin: Please.

I. Demina: Look into these clear, peaceful skies,

To the vastness of the earth's fields and forests.

They have amazing power and beauty.

A warm wind blows along the coast.

White, proud birds soar above the ground,

And that delicate scent of wildflowers and herbs.

Only you, Russia, was born this way.

Look at the grandeur of the oak forests.

Russia, I love your outskirts and your churches,

Traditions, the whisper of willows in the purest water,

Your prayers, the ancient forest glades,

The roar of the memorable wars with you, alas, has not subsided.

I'll fall into the grass, and for a moment, I'll feel refreshed.

A chill runs through my veins.

And the fortitude of Russia will be enough for everyone!

Russia never loses its valor and honor!

Russia, stay eternally young at heart!

You are immortal in the ages and nations.

My native country, I admire you!

Be a strong nation on land and on water!

I bow low to you, Mr President.

V. Putin: And what does your chosen one do?

I. Demina: A military officer.

V. Putin: Does she serve with you?

I. Demina: Yes, we served in the same unit, and then I moved here.

V. Putin: I see.

I would like to congratulate you on this important event in your life.

I. Demina: Thank you very much.

V. Putin: You know, you just said a very interesting thing. Many people will probably agree with you. How I perceive it. You said, "It was completely unexpected for me to go through this selection process." Yes?

You know, a lot of people don't realize their potential until they face a challenge, and once they do, they not only go through certain tests but also develop their skills further. This shows that you are a talented individual, which is evident in your poetry.

I sincerely wish you both family happiness and all the best in your creative work. I hope that this training within the framework of the platform you are on will also make a significant contribution to your further creative and professional growth. I wish you success! All the best.

I. Dyomina: Thank you. (Applause.)

O. Pivovarov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Major Pivovarov. Today, on this day that is significant for all of us, I am honored to be present in this room with two streams of the Heroes' Time program.

Some people are already contributing to the development of our country, and others are still in the process. Additionally, the soldiers on the front lines are currently defending our interests and the interests of our country, ensuring that our children and grandchildren can live in peace and security.

Today, I am accompanied by my wife, whom I met at the front. She is a military medic in the frontline medical team. She has been at the front for a year and a half. One day, while I was with my team after completing a mission, an FPV drone crashed into our vehicle. I woke up in the hospital, completely paralyzed, unable to breathe on my own, and connected to various life support devices.

At this point, I was thinking: "I'd rather die on the battlefield than be in this situation." But, as it turned out, my wife, while I was on the edge of life, was in a coma, she took me out of the field hospital in the Crimea, and while I was in a coma, she was waiting for me under the windows. When I woke up, she was admitted to my intensive care unit, and I saw her, I realized that I have someone to live for. And it gave me the strength to fight with her. We went to Moscow for rehabilitation and went through a very long process of recovery together.

One day, my former brigade commander called me and told me about the Heroes Time program. He said that I should definitely apply for it. But I said, "How can I, I'm in this situation?" I thought it was impossible. He said, "Nothing is impossible for you. This program can give anyone a chance, regardless of their physical condition or health." I applied, and today I'm here in this program, and I want to thank you very much.

The most important thing I would like to say today is to ask you. At the end of the summer of 2022, I was in a defensive position on the right bank of the Dnieper River with my unit. I was with my platoon commander, and my company commander, Alexey Vyacheslavovich Ishchenko, with the call sign "Surgeon," were two officers in the same unit. It so happened that the enemy launched an offensive with a tank battalion and two infantry battalions against our positions. On that day, no one dared to say anything on the radio except for my company commander. He commanded two tanks, personally operated a drone, and adjusted the entire artillery of our brigade. On that day, 19 tanks were destroyed, and up to two infantry companies were wiped out in this battle. Unfortunately, he was severely wounded and succumbed to blood loss. However, he uttered a final phrase that was heard by all the soldiers of our brigade on the radio: "Boys, I'll be watching you from the sky." This was his final words.

I would like to ask you to consider the possibility of awarding him the title of Hero of the Russian Federation posthumously.

V. Putin: That's exactly what we'll do. Especially since you're a witness to this heroism. And what could be a more objective proof and testimony of what happened?

Mikhail Yuryevich Teplinsky has repeatedly reported to me about what happened on the right bank. I am aware of what happened there and how you fought. I know this, and I thank you for your service.

As for your family, What can I say, You are a wonderful couple. Everyone is fulfilling their duty. And this duty is cemented by love. There is nothing stronger and more reliable than a relationship that is cemented by love. I and everyone here sincerely wish you happiness in your family. This is the first thing.

And the fact that you have come to this platform, indeed, it shows that it is generally well-organized. I am sure that you will have good success here, and an interesting future. I will take care of this, of course. And in itself, many of those present here know that in the course of work, preparation, communication, including with teachers, with curators, such opportunities are opened, just as it was in relation to your comrade-in-arms, who is to your left. I am confident that you will certainly find a new field in your civilian life.

Thank you for what you have done so far. I would like to have the opportunity to congratulate you on your success in civilian life. Thank you, and good luck.

E. Pervyshov: May I ask you something, Vladimir Vladimirovich? Evgeny Pervyshov.

I remember our last meeting, and of course, it was a turning point in my life, Vladimir Vladimirovich. You said that I would receive an offer.

V. Putin: Are you from Krasnodar?

E. Pervyshov: Yes, exactly. Now from Tambov, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

Huge words of gratitude. And of course, in front of my comrades, I promise that I will do my best to fulfill the tasks you have set.

When I talked about a turning point, I am sure that the same turning point will happen with the guys here, and not only with them. Perhaps, a turning point is also happening for the country. Because the country is getting reliable, tested, and, thanks to the Time of Heroes program, trained guys who will be directly working in the public or municipal service tomorrow.

I continue to learn myself, because it is important to me. The country is not standing still; it is actively developing. And of course, the new practices, new approaches, and new competencies that you mentioned, I am already applying them in my work in the Tambov region.

And one of the aspects, which is very important, is the implementation of the Heroes of Tambov program. I am assisted in this by two of my fellow students who are studying here in the first year. They are from Tambov, so I already have a good team in the Tambov region.

V. Putin: The assault group.

E. Pervyshov: You could say that.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, there was a lot of work, and it was very interesting. And, by the way, today is the Day of the City of Tambov, which coincides with the Day of Russia. And when everyone found out that I was coming here, they all wanted to tell me, "Please congratulate Vladimir Vladimirovich on our national holiday, the Day of Russia, and wish him happiness and good health."

And, of course, I would like to say once again that Tambov is now my home town. I am starting to work and create for the benefit of our country.

V.Putin: Thank you. Everything you have said only confirms the points that I also formulated during our conversation today.

I certainly wish you success in this new capacity, as I do for everyone else. How many people live in Tambov now?

E. Pervyshov: 950,000. There are slightly less than 300 in Tambov, and 950,000 in the region.

V. Putin: Almost a million, a million-plus subject of the Federation. There is a lot of responsible work and complex tasks ahead of you. We all sincerely wish you success.

E. Pervyshov: Thank you.

V. Putin: Have a nice day.

A. Orlov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Lieutenant Colonel Artur Valeryevich Orlov. In the special military operation, I was the commander of a tank battalion, and today I’m the chairman of the First Movement.

In September 2024, a new story began in my life. You entrusted me with the most precious thing in our lives, our country – our children. Today, I have more than 10 million children under my responsibility.

Our children are unique. We, as adults, just need to learn how to listen to them properly, do everything with them, but not instead of them.

Was it difficult for us to adapt? No. Our children are motivating, their energy, feedback, ideas, and suggestions are really inspiring and uplifting. Especially the letters they sent to us at the front. Everything that is being done for them today is very important, because the future of the country lies in its children.

What do we have today? Our friends, our colleagues, we will do everything possible and impossible to ensure that our children reach their full potential, reach the peak of heights, achieve the desired results, and make their dreams come true.

Recently, I traveled to 59 regions, and children often ask me, "When will you be able to send a message to our President?"

And I would like to thank you, to say thank you very much, for what you are doing for the benefit of our children, our growing generation. Thank you very much.

V.Putin: A wonderful children's writer, Sergei Mikhalkov, once said very good words: today is a child, tomorrow is a citizen. Today are children, tomorrow are citizens. And this is probably the most difficult and most responsible work – working with children. Because, as in childhood, some value orientations are laid, and with these value orientations, a person goes through life without even realizing it. So a person lives with this and creates a certain aura around themselves, creates a certain atmosphere, and imbues others with these values.

Just like it happened to you and your husband when he was in a coma, waiting outside the window for news about his health. This means that your parents, without even preaching, instilled these values in you through their own example.

And this work–-of course, there is a lot of administrative work involved, as you can see, but overall, this is an important area of activity, including for each of you, wherever you are and whatever you do in the future.

Thank you.

D. Didenko: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

Major Didenko, a participant in the first stream of the federal program "Time of Heroes".

On February 24, 2023, I was appointed Chief Advisor to the Presidential Administration for Monitoring and Analysis of Social Processes. I thank you for your trust.

We have already reached the halfway point of our training, and each member of the first-year "Team 83" feels an additional responsibility. As the second-year training begins, we believe it is our duty to help our comrades-in-arms and friends who are present here today transition from military service to civil service without compromising the quality of their training.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, we would like to thank you for hosting us in this hall on one of the most important holidays for our country.

Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief, dear citizens of the Russian Federation, we congratulate you on one of the most important days of our great Motherland, Russia Day!

Thank you.

V. Putin: Thank you.

Since you work in the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation, I sincerely wish you success.

D. Didenko: Thank you.

V. Putin: Because your successes are also my successes.

Shall we conclude, perhaps? Or does anyone wish to add something? Please. Please you.

Yu. Abaev: Good health, Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

I would like to add that we are glad to be here. Until recently, we were carrying out combat missions, but today we are carrying out slightly different tasks. Thanks to you, thanks to the Time of Heroes program management team, and thanks to my mentor, Sergey Ivanovich Menyailo, I have been appointed Minister of Labor and Social Development of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania.

At the moment, this is a very important position, I believe, because today, the participants of the special military operation need to be given attention first of all, and the veterans of the special military operation need to be socialized, rehabilitated, and integrated. When people come to see me, as they do with my colleagues, I immediately analyze and understand what kind of help they need today. Today, they either need some physical rehabilitation, or they need socialization, or they need integration into society.

And today, mentoring is a very important thing. Because for me personally, my mentor did a lot of work to help me get started. And of course, we shouldn't forget about the people who have been through difficult times in their lives, such as our children and others.

Taking this opportunity, on behalf of all the social workers in the republic, my father and my son Sarmat, I would like to personally congratulate you, all of us, and our entire country on Russia Day, the day of our great country.

Thank you very much.

V. Putin: Thank you. Good luck.

A medical worker, a military medical worker and a creative person, read her poetry to us, thank you very much, and she spoke about spiritual meanings.

I would like to end our meeting with what I started with, and what we discussed with the writer Alexander Prokhanov.

Indeed, the meaning of today is in the immortality of the Russian people, of all the peoples of our multinational country and our state, our Motherland, Russia. And the path to this immortality lies through the victories that you and your comrades are winning.

So, first of all, I wish you all success, and we will do our best to ensure that you achieve it. And secondly, as we celebrate Russia Day today, let us remember the young men who are currently on the front lines. Let us stand up and give them a three-time military salute, so that they can hear us from the Kremlin.

One, two, three.

Three cheers.

All the best!