About the time I wrote about China wanting to avoid a repeat of 1936 and listing the many documents related to its stance, Mr. Bordachev, writing in Vzglyad, provides another insight into why China has the right to prevent Japan from further remilitarizing which some may find controversial because they lack complete understanding of what the UN Charter says. I’m very pleased he’s provided this essay as Russia can also use the same rationale regarding Germany as well as with Japan. China also sees this entire issue as also being a responsibility of the Outlaw US Empire in two ways that amount to the need for it to stop what it’s doing and reverse the outcome of its actions to-date. First, the article’s preamble:

The basis of any world order is the balance of power between states. All the ways in which politicians invent this order—institutions or law—are as secondary as the law is to people’s consent to live according to certain rules. If such an agreement ends, then the revolution is inevitable, and no Constitution will help here.

Therefore, it does not matter at all what the universal international organization is called at the moment: the UN, the League of Nations, the Holy Alliance or the Intergalactic Federation–-a serious observer is interested not in its formal features, but in how much the form corresponds to the content of modern world politics.

A few days ago, the Chinese authorities decided to remind Japan of the existence of Articles 53, 77 and 107 of the UN Charter–-they create the right of the founding powers of the UN to take unilateral military measures against the “enemy” countries of World War II (Germany, Italy or Japan) in the event that they take steps to resume their aggressive policy. In 1949, these articles were enshrined in the Charter and since then, despite attempts to abandon them, they have remained there unchanged.

So, purely theoretically, the same China can shy away from Japan, and Russia—at Germany—if they see signs of a revival of aggression in their behavior, and no UN Charter can interfere with them here. Such a reminder is partly surprising and partly frightening, but in reality it is just a reminder that the only regulator of international politics is force. And the only way to establish the balance of forces is general wars, no matter how regrettable it may sound from our philistine point of view.

And the basic rights remain with those powers that emerge victorious from these wars. As a matter of fact, this is the basis for all discussions about the need to admit countries such as India, Brazil or anyone else as permanent members of the UN Security Council–-they have not won world wars. And the geopolitical insignificance of Britain or France, whether we like it or not, does not negate the fact that both powers at least ended World War II in the capital of a defeated enemy.

Even France. Moreover, 15 years after the fall of Berlin, it created its own atomic bomb. And then it developed its nuclear potential, despite the fact that in 1966 it received a ban from the United States on the export of the necessary supercomputers to the country.

In other words, all international formal regimes and rules that have ever existed are a tool, not a way to achieve peace. The method is the participation in decision-making “on Olympus” of the world of those who have the technical capabilities to destroy this world. This is the trick from the founders of the UN back in 1945 and the reason that this organization has existed for so long.

And today we are thinking about how to reform the UN, and not come up with something completely new. The unfortunate League of Nations (1919-1946) collapsed not because it was bad itself, but because the balance of power between the world’s major powers changed. It would have continued to work if Britain and France had been able to prevent World War II. But they failed, and the regime in which London and Paris played the first fiddle went into oblivion.

The simplest theoretical scheme of the world order is that power belongs to the victors. And if India or Brazil ever become permanent members of the UN Security Council, it means that either the organization is coming to an end, or a revolution of such magnitude has taken place in our minds that it is not even theoretically possible to comprehend it.

On these two infinitely respected Powers there is no blood of those who last took the liberty of threatening the peaceful existence of all mankind and paid for it. Therefore, all that China has done is to remind Japan and the world that the indisputable facts of life also have formal legal support.

This seems to be the end of the conversation about whether the Chinese reminder “gives a chance to revive the authority of the UN and the indisputable authority of its Charter in matters of war and peace.” Although these authorities and the Charter were always illusory, they created an impression of a certain stability among the general public. This is always a good thing, given people’s desire for some kind of predictability. And justified, since the global consequences of military chaos this time may turn out to be completely tragic. Today, we cannot afford to solve problems “in the old way” without creating a threat that social and cultural life on Earth will freeze or even cease.

But against the background of the policy of the West and some of its closest allies in the Middle East, a sad impression emerges: international law and the organization that embodies it have lost their adequacy to the real state of affairs. This is both true and not true: there are no simple answers in world politics.

First, the UN cannot be a guarantor of peace in itself. This requires the consent of all Powers which have the power to compel others to comply with the rules. The adequacy of the UN is blocked by the fact that the guarantors of its existence cannot agree among themselves on tactical issues.

Second, the UN and its Security Council continue to reflect the real distribution of power in the world. The special rights of the victors in World War II are reinforced by the fact that they have the largest stockpiles of nuclear weapons–-this has happened historically. History has made sure that the suitable theoretical scheme “the world is ruled by the victors” in the second half of the 20th century received a solid material confirmation.

The main thing for any international order is not the sign on its “building”, but agreement on what lies at its foundation, not the composition of the “cement” from which it is built, but the agreement of the main “builders” about this. If tomorrow or the day after tomorrow the United States or one of its allies demands the removal of the articles referred to by Beijing from the UN Charter, then things are bad. And the conflict has gone so far that the leading countries of the West are ready to stage a revolution with all the likely bloody consequences.

Therefore, the recent “Chinese reminder” to Japan is much more important than confirming the formal status of the UN. In fact, it is proof that the basic principle on which this organization is based remains valid: the right of the strong and the right of the winner.

China is obviously happy with its position in the UN system and therefore feels justified in talking seriously with neighboring Japan (despite its allied relations with the United States). The Americans are also not particularly eager to destroy the UN, although such behavior can be expected from them with the greatest probability. The current situation of Britain and France in general makes them pray for the legacy of the Second World War. Russia also agrees with the basic principle that gives the UN the right to exist, and therefore seeks to preserve and strengthen this organization.

In fact, today’s upheavals can also play a good role–-they will prove that the basis of the UN’s legitimacy remains unchanged, and the organization itself strengthens those countries that are central to world politics. [My Emphasis]