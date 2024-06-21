The photo doesn’t reflect the fullness of the hall 3-400 people are present, with some key people in the front row:

Andrey Belousov, Minister of Defense

Sergey Naryshkin, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, SVR.

Kremlins description of the event:

In the St. George Hall of the Kremlin Palace, Vladimir Putin met with the best graduates of higher military educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Federal Security Service, the Federal Security Service and Rosgvardiya, as well as higher educational organizations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Investigative Committee and the Federal Penitentiary Service.

And as you can see in the photos, many are not young cadets, and it’s likely that some have attended this ceremony before. As the transcript shows, Putin isn’t the only speaker and the program lasts much longer than the 16-minute video, which is to say this is a short read for a change. A reader commented on Putin’s use of the term comrade in his recent state visits, and you’ll see it again here. I don’t think there’s any significance in that as товарищ is a rather common word whose usage predates the Communist Era. And now the transcript:

Vladimir Putin: Fellow officers! Dear friends!

Opening this solemn ceremony, I would like first of all to congratulate you on the successful completion of your studies – a very important, without exaggeration, fateful stage in your life.

You have successfully completed your studies at the renowned universities of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, law enforcement agencies and special services, have absorbed the legacy of many generations of your predecessors and, I am sure, are fully ready to solve responsible tasks to ensure the security of the Motherland.

Traditionally, we honor the best graduates of military academies, institutes and universities in the St. George Hall of the Moscow Kremlin. This is one of the symbols and guardians of the military glory of the Fatherland. Here you can feel in a special way the inextricable connection of the history of our army with the history of Russia, with its sovereign power and greatness, with victories that will forever remain in the grateful memory of our people.

We cherish every page of the military chronicle of the Motherland, honor the names of heroes who did not spare themselves for the sake of its freedom and future.

In heavy battles, the legendary traditions of our military school were tempered, and the qualities that have always distinguished our soldiers–-from a private to a marshal—were formed. This is love for the Motherland, unprecedented fortitude and courage. It was they who decided the outcome of battles and wars that have repeatedly determined the fate of our Fatherland, as well as the unity, consolidation of our people, and the true unity of the front and rear.

In a few days, we will celebrate a significant, memorable date – the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from the Nazi invaders. We recently discussed this with the President of Belarus. You know that this daring, large-scale operation was called "Bagration" - in honor of our outstanding commander, hero of the Suvorov campaigns and the Patriotic War of 1812. Soviet troops acted boldly and professionally, advancing rapidly and unstoppably, completely defeated a large enemy group of many thousands. Thanks to the courage and bravery of our soldiers and commanders, the road to the liberation of Europe from Nazism was opened, and a decisive step was taken to the Great Victory.

Today, the grandsons and great-grandsons of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War honorably preserve and continue the military traditions of the Motherland, reliably guard its sovereignty and security, protect our land and our citizens in the Donbas and Novorossiya from neo-Nazis, and prove in practice that our army and its mainstay – the officer corps, the age-old unity and unity of a multinational people-are an all-conquering force.

Dear friends!

Russia consistently stands for strengthening stability on the planet, for a fair and democratic multipolar world order. Recently, at a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I outlined our vision of working to create equal and indivisible security in Eurasia. We are ready for a broad international discussion of these key, vital issues both with our colleagues in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the CIS, Eurasec, BRICS, as well as with other international associations, including European and NATO states. Naturally, when they are ready for it.

At the same time, taking into account the difficult international situation, the emergence of new challenges and risks, we will continue to comprehensively improve the Armed Forces, build a defense policy, rely on advanced technologies and science, effective financial and economic solutions, at a modern level, I mean current trends in the field of armed struggle, in the field of military strategy and tactics, and, of course, based on the enormous combat experience gained during a special military operation.

As a matter of priority, we will increase the supply of various types of unmanned aircraft systems, armored vehicles and high-precision weapons, strike aircraft, enemy detection and counter-battery warfare systems, control and communication systems to the troops on the front line. We will work on other modern, high-tech models of weapons and equipment that are currently being mass-produced.

Our plans include further development of the nuclear triad as a guarantee of strategic deterrence and maintaining the balance of power in the world.

Of course, we will strengthen the potential, improve the combat capabilities of all types of the Armed Forces and branches of the Armed Forces, put on combat duty the pride of our designers, engineers, workers-the latest complexes that have confirmed their qualities, truly unique characteristics, and work on promising models.

We intend to further improve the command and control systems of troops and weapons, increase the intensity and quality of combat training, conduct exercises and trainings, including with the participation of friendly states.

I would like to emphasize that the effectiveness of all efforts to strengthen Russia's defense capability directly depends on the officers-–on you and your comrades. In the near future, you will lead formations, military units and units, and I am sure that you will make every effort to master modern weapons and equipment, for high-quality training of personnel, and will be an example of professionalism, discipline and decency, and personal courage for your fellow soldiers.

Dear comrades,

The security of our citizens and society, as well as the stable and progressive development of Russia, largely depend on the effectiveness of the law enforcement system and special services.

Here, in this hall, there are officers who will continue to serve in the ranks of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Rosgvardiya and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the FSO, the Investigative Committee, the Prosecutor's Office and the Federal Penitentiary Service.

You will have to solve a wide range of responsible and important tasks: first of all, to protect the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens, to fight crime, corruption, terrorism and extremism.

Active assistance to our military personnel in carrying out a special military operation remains a priority, first of all in ensuring law and order, the rule of law and peaceful life of people in the liberated regions, in investigating the crimes of neo-Nazis and punishers who must answer for their atrocities, crimes against civilians, terrorist attacks, and shelling of our cities and villages.

I am sure that you will work quickly and competently, and achieve concrete results in all the assigned areas.

Dear friends!

Russian citizens believe in you and expect you to perform your duties in an exemplary manner. By applying this knowledge in practice, you will act as you were taught by your teachers and mentors. And having chosen a difficult path for yourself, continuing the work of your predecessors, you will always, at all stages of your future career, be sincere patriots of the Motherland.

In his memoirs, Georgy Konstantinovich Zhukov emphasized:: "For me, the main thing was to serve the Motherland, my people. And I can say with a clear conscience: I did everything to fulfill this duty." Let these words of the legendary Marshal of Victory serve as a testament for you, for all Russian officers.

I wish you and all graduates of 2024 health and success, all the best to your teachers and mentors, your family and friends.

A. Belousov: Comrade Supreme Commander! Fellow officers!

In this hall, there are representatives of a new generation of defenders of the Fatherland, those on whom we place special hopes when we talk about the present and future of our Motherland.

Now our country is at the forefront of the struggle for the establishment of a fair and equitable world order. The collective West seeks to restrain its development, break the independent political course and jeopardize the security of the state.

During the times of trials, our army and navy have repeatedly proved that they are capable of adequately responding to the most serious challenges and threats. Even today, during a special military operation, Russian servicemen perform their military duty with honor, effectively defend national interests, and resolutely fight against followers of the Nazi ideology. Thanks to their courage, dedication and professional work, we have the initiative on the entire front line, consistently reducing the enemy's combat potential. In these difficult conditions, the personal responsibility of commanders and superiors at all levels increases many times.

Fellow officers!

In the army, you will need maximum dedication, courage in decision-making, concentration and integrity, knowledge gained in academies and colleges. Introduce the experience of a special operation, advanced methods of conducting armed struggle into operational combat training, show commanding care for your subordinates, take care of them, always remaining an example of military valor and devotion to duty.

Following the instructions of Alexander Vasilyevich Suvorov, cultivate the personality of a professional warrior, a citizen warrior, a defender warrior, a victorious warrior, and serve the Motherland faithfully.

The Russian people can have no doubt that the Armed Forces will be able to ensure State sovereignty, protect peaceful life, and create conditions for further development and prosperity of the country.

Fellow officers!

I congratulate you on your successful graduation from educational institutions, wish you good health, firm faith in yourself and new achievements for the benefit of the Fatherland.

In a good way!

Alexander Romanenkov: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation!

Allow me, on behalf of all graduates of military educational institutions, to express my deep gratitude to you for your personal parting words to the military cause of defending the Fatherland.

Today is a milestone and memorable day for us, and the St. George's Hall of the Moscow Kremlin, which has the names of heroes of the Fatherland carved on its walls, gives it a special significance.

Our graduation is held at a difficult time. The collective West is trying with all its might and at the cost of the lives of peaceful people to maintain its hegemony and does not stop senseless attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. This is not going to happen. We are aware that our professionalism is more in demand today than ever before. The lives of our subordinates, the fate of our children, and the future of Russia depend on our decisions and skillful and well-coordinated actions when performing tasks during a special military operation.

In military educational institutions, under the guidance of experienced teachers and mentors, we have acquired a solid knowledge of military science and stable skills in managing troops and using weapons, based on combat experience in the conditions of modern armed struggle.

Comrade Supreme Commander!

On behalf of all the graduates, I would like to express my gratitude to you personally and to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for the conditions created for training in the art of war, and to the commanders and teachers for their invaluable knowledge.

We assure you that each graduate will continue the glorious military traditions, will be selflessly devoted to the Fatherland, will perform military duty with honor and dignity and defend the interests of Russia. We will justify your trust. We will fulfill all the tasks set, ensure reliable protection of our Homeland and fulfill all the tasks to continue the heroic history of our Fatherland and its Armed Forces.

Vladimir Putin: Dear comrades and friends,

I once again congratulate you on your graduation from the educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense, Special Services, and law enforcement agencies. I wish you good luck and all the best. We hope very much for you.

The people of Russia are closely following every step of our army on the line of contact. I just heard the report of the Chief of the General Staff. I would like to convey congratulations on his behalf and on behalf of all your military comrades who are fulfilling their duty to the Motherland on the line of contact.

All the best to you! Congratulations! [My Emphasis]