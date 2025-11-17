Chairman of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia Sergey Chernogaev

As mentioned many times here at the Gym, Labor forms the third arm of Russia’s main economic triad—Government, Business, Labor—that pool their efforts to advance the wellbeing of Russians and strengthen the state. As Mr. Chernogaev notes, Russian trade unions arose as a result of the 1905 Revolution and thus the movement is 120 years old. This news item from the Federation’s website celebrates the twin anniversaries, provides a short history while focusing on more recent events, including the ongoing quest for a more equitable minimum wage. The conversation that we’re allowed to know about is not too long, and of course it’s the “other issues” that we’d like to know about:

V. Putin: Sergey Ivanovich, the FNPR is our leading trade union association, the largest and probably the most effective: 44, I think, sectoral all-Russian trade unions and almost 20 million trade union members, 18.8. These are working people and students of secondary and higher educational institutions. It performs an important state function, simply an important one, in protecting the rights and interests of workers. And it does a lot to control occupational safety, which is also important.

There is a lot of work to be done. The FNPR carries out its functions and, as a partner in the tripartite commission, works with employers and the government. Often, very often, it acts not as a partner, but as an opponent, fulfilling its function of protecting the rights of workers. There is indeed a lot of work to be done. However, this year we are also celebrating a number of anniversaries, as far as I remember.

S. Chernogaev: Yes, that’s correct. This year marks the 120th anniversary of the trade union movement in Russia and the 35th anniversary of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to tell you that on National Unity Day, November 4, you signed a Federal Law that amends Article 20 of the Federal Law on Free Legal Assistance. As a result, citizens will now be able to receive free legal assistance if their legal employment rights are violated.

I would like to thank you for your support, which allows us to effectively protect the professional interests of employees, primarily at the legislative level and, as you have already mentioned, through the tripartite partnership.

Now, if you don’t mind, a few words about the Federation itself. As you mentioned, we have 19 million union members. We are represented in 86 territorial unions. We have one general agreement, 84 regional agreements, six thousand sectoral agreements at the federal, territorial, and regional levels, and almost 110,000 collective agreements.

This is also an interesting fact. I would like to say that there are almost ten million union members covered by these collective agreements, and the total number of employees covered by these 110,000 collective agreements is one and a half times higher, at 15 million.

V. Putin: Please explain.

S. Chernogaev: Trade unions prepare collective agreements and sign them. However, the collective agreement applies not only to union members, but also to the entire workforce of the enterprise.

V. Putin: Everything is clear.

Sergey Chernogaev: As you have already said, we are working effectively within the framework of the Russian Trilateral Commission. During this time, eleven meetings were held, 90 working groups were held. We have introduced about 25 initiatives that have already been decided on or are currently under development. The main ones are presented here: basically, this is the indexation of pensions for working pensioners from January 1. [The measure] extended to almost eight million working people.

Legislation has established a norm for the minimum wage to grow at a rate higher than the growth rate of the subsistence minimum and the consumer price index. The wages of 4.2 million workers have increased, and from January 1, 2026, they will increase for almost five million more workers.

Changes have been made to the Labor Code of the Russian Federation regarding the establishment of additional payments for employees who perform the functions of mentors in the field of labor. This regulation has affected four million people.

V. Putin: This is an important undertaking. Mentoring is an important function.

S. Chernogaev: Mentoring is what allows you to train workers most effectively and enter the profession more quickly.

For our part, we have prepared amendments to the Labor Code of the Russian Federation regarding the regulation of platform employment.

You know that the law on the platform economy has been passed, and, of course, it is necessary to regulate labor relations in this regard. If these changes are adopted, they will affect about 9.5 million working people.

The draft Federal Law “On Amending Article 1 of the Federal Law on the Minimum Wage” has been considered. As of January 1, 2026, this will increase the wages of 4.6 million workers.

Of course, I can’t help but mention the support that trade unions provide to participants in the special military operation and their families. You have declared 2025 the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland. The Federation has declared the Year of Labor Valor, “Everything for Victory!” Thanks to the work that has been organized, more than four billion rubles have been collected in aid, and over 38,000 tons of humanitarian supplies and food kits have been sent. We have signed an agreement on cooperation with the committees of families of soldiers of the Fatherland and associations of veterans of the special military operation. I hope that we will be able to sign a similar agreement with the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation this year.

During this time, 90 tons of donor blood have been collected, thanks to the fact that almost 42,000 trade union members have become regular donors. More than eight thousand sanatorium-resort vouchers for treatment have been provided for the treatment of participants in the special military operation and their families. More than four thousand children have been sent to children’s health camps. We have sent 700 children to Belarus and Uzbekistan for their health. We have provided children with tickets for various events.

I would also like to mention another campaign organized by the Trade Unions of Russia, which is called “Trade Unions of Russia - Za SVOI.” This campaign aims to provide anti-shrapnel protection for those who are currently performing their professional duties in operational services, working in border areas, and participating in planting and harvesting activities. In total, 377 million rubles were raised for this campaign.

V. Putin: In other words, they continue to work in difficult and, let’s say, dangerous conditions.

S. Chernogaev: That’s absolutely true, yes. But we are still trying to ensure the protection of our union members.

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions operates 21 temporary accommodation facilities, and more than two thousand evacuees are staying in our sanatoriums and hotels.

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions takes an active part in the social and political life of the country. In 2025, on the single voting day, we worked very hard together with the ONF, as shown in the figures. More than 46,500 trade union activists were public observers in 2025. We cooperate with the Public Chamber in this regard.

Trade union activists are also involved in campaigning to ensure that as many workers as possible come to the polls or vote remotely.

I believe that in 2026, when preparing for the State Duma elections, we will also take an active part in the preparation and conduct of these elections, using all the experience we already have today.

The main protection of workers’ labor rights is, of course, carried out by primary trade union organizations and committees. We try to resolve all issues directly at the enterprises. However, as practice shows, the 15,000 annual court hearings on labor disputes, which in 90 percent of cases decided in favor of the workers, allowed the workers to recover almost one billion rubles through the courts alone.

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions consists of 33 percent of young people, which is very encouraging: there are 6.3 million young people in the trade unions. Almost three million participants take part in our youth programs every year, which is also very important.

The main work among young people is aimed at solving demographic problems, such as starting families and having children. Of course, the collective agreement contains a large number of benefits, guarantees, and compensations specifically for this category of employees. Interestingly, 19 percent of primary trade union organizations are led by young people under the age of 35.

V. Putin: Very good.

S. Chernogaev: We see that today young people require new forms of interaction, they are used to digital solutions. According to our estimates, today users of digital services of the Federation are less than ten percent. This, of course, is not enough. We have decided to create a single digital feedback platform, which will have both a register of trade union members and personal offices, that is, for intra-union work and for trade union members directly.

We have set ourselves an ambitious goal of reaching 45 percent by 2029, but we will need to work hard to achieve this. However, it will be more comfortable, convenient, and, most importantly, faster to receive feedback from employees and respond to their needs.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, if you don’t mind, I would like to discuss a few issues.

V. Putin: All right.

Sergey Ivanovich, as for the draft law on amendments to the Labour Code regarding the improvement and expansion of the practice of applying the provisions governing the apprenticeship contract. You were talking about young people, but in this part. Perhaps not so many people will be directly affected – about 400,000, but it still matters for the training of personnel.

S. Chernogaev: Yes.

V. Putin: Okay. Thank you. [My Emphasis]