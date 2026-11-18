A simple organizational timeline for the differentiation of what’s called Nomadism versus Settled Society which is called Civilization and is referenced in all four parts

When I read the first installment of (which was actually the fourth) when it was published by Guancha, I searched high and low for the video but was unable to find it on the internet, even in Chinese. I posted some excerpts at Moon of Alabama, but they generated very little discussion. Here’s the preamble to the series of essays provided by Guancha:

The eight-episode cultural and historical documentary “Thirty Degrees North Latitude,” produced by the Film and Television Documentary Center of China Media Group, has been broadcast on CCTV Documentary Channel. The film follows the geographic line of 30 degrees north latitude, which hides countless secrets, visiting hundreds of archaeological sites and cultural relics on site. Through eight themes: “The Prologue to Agriculture,” “The Power of Words,” “The Gaze of Art,” “The Ladder of Technology,” “The Gravity of Exchange,” “The Growth of Cities,” “The Choice of a Great Power,” and “The Trials of Nature,” it tells the story of how early human civilization sprouted, developed, and survived along this livable belt. What makes this documentary rare is that it marks the first time Chinese scholars have attempted to reinterpret the early history of human civilization through the perspective and understanding of Chinese civilization. This is far more important than “beautiful visuals” or “high-quality production.” The narration and character dialogues in the film are highly knowledgeable and academically advanced, but due to the broadcast format of a TV series, important content is only briefly discussed without leaving room for in-depth discussion. The original intention behind dedicating this article to commenting on the film’s content is precisely this, serving as a post-viewing academic discussion. The full text is about 12,000 words and published in four parts. [My Emphasis]

Emphasis is supplied to make it clear the important point that this is from the Chinese point-of-view, which is critical given the Chinese view of themselves and their place in this drama of human existence. It’s also important because it provides a different contextual look—call it Sino-centric as opposed to Western-centric—as to how our current global situation is a development based on historical roots—there’s a reason for the madness. Much of the revelations you’ll read about have only come to light over the past 30-40 years as a result of archeological, ethnographic, and genetic research in areas of Eurasia that were previously overlooked by earlier explorers. When I was in college from 1996-2000, there were great discoveries being made on the Anatolian Plateau that questioned the thesis of the Agricultural Revolution’s seat being in Mesopotamia. New instruments like ground penetrating radar were being used to help map digs. Further understanding of how plate tectonics has altered topography and shifted the courses of major rivers and the realization that a vast area in Southeast Asia was once exposed and made habitable during the last major Ice Age brough new thinking and consideration of a multitude of creation myths that had once been ignored or simply rejected by Western-centrism. What’s most important for me is the information provides me with an additional tool having explanatory power to explain the whys to several key historical questions that are relevant today.

As explained above, the essay is broken into four parts and that will be followed in my translation of the transcripts. The chart depicted in the header is further explained and is a key tool as you’ll discover as it’s referred to in all four parts. Some will have read the small amount of excerpts I provided from part four at Moon of Alabama several weeks ago and thus have an idea of the essay’s conclusion. However, that conclusion can’t be completely understood without having read the three parts that came before. 12.000 words broken into four parts makes them shorter than what usually gets published at the Gym. The author goes by the pen name Zisi. Part One now begins:

The eight-episode documentary series *30 Degrees North Latitude* tells the story of the emergence, development, and survival of early human civilization along this latitude line, beginning more than 10,000 years ago: a single grain of rice stopped migration, a clay tablet preserved memories, a dam prevented homes from drifting, and a legal code prevented the collapse of order. From pottery shards from Xianrendong to the dam structures of Liangzhu, from ledgers from Uruk to ritual artifacts from Erlitou, the entire documentary’s narrative is guided by a consistent theme—settlement. “This forced people to plan for the future to protect their investments. Settlement was no longer a choice, but an inevitable result under the logic of agriculture,” said Fu Daolian, Professor of Archaeology at University College London, in the first episode. Today’s scholars using the term “settlement” to summarize the early forms of human civilization is correct, and perhaps the only possible approach. It is through archaeological excavations of Neolithic human settlements around the world that we have uncovered a corner of the scroll of tens of thousands of years of civilization history, and we can continue to turn the pages. The narration for the first episode of the documentary states: “What is astonishing is that rice, millet, sorghum, wheat, barley, and corn—the core staple foods that supported early civilizations—all belong to the Poaceae family. Their wild ancestors were all distributed around 30 degrees north latitude.” The natural growth of various grass species in multiple geographical areas along the 30th parallel north is clearly a fortunate coincidence. However, this coincidence alone is insufficient. The documentary narration also mentions that the domestication of wild edible plants and animals “requires sustained action across entire regions, large populations, and generations.” In other words, initial settlement required at least two major conditions: first, nature provided domesticable plants and animals; second, humans engaged in sustained and effective domestication activities. In the world at that time, limited by humanity’s ability to cope with environmental challenges, even along the abundant natural resources of the 30th parallel north, achieving settlement was extremely difficult due to the difficulty in meeting the second condition. The difficulty of settlement meant that the vast majority of humans at that time were unable to settle down for a long period. The picture of human migrations over tens of thousands of years is becoming increasingly clear through ancient DNA research: most early humans worldwide either failed to reach the 30th parallel north or failed to meet the two aforementioned conditions for settlement, and could only continue their nomadic, shifting lifestyle. This lifestyle naturally has a consistent theme—nomadism. I. The Vast Ocean of Nomadic Societies When discussing nomadism, we must first clarify a long-standing misconception: the English word “nomad.” In modern Chinese, people immediately think of nomadic herding, but the original meaning refers to all “communities of people without a fixed abode.” In modern society, caravans traveling along trade routes, or nomadic Gypsy artisans, are all called nomads. However, during the great migrations of humankind, this word was meaningless because all groups were nomadic without a fixed abode. While moving, they could choose any means of livelihood—herding, hunting, gathering, fishing, trading, plundering, demanding tribute, or stealing—all were nomadic. Conversely, settled life only offered the means of livelihood of cultivating crops and raising livestock. This means that humanity was initially nomadic, and for the majority of the time, humanity was nomadic. Only later, a small portion of the population painstakingly and gradually settled down. Even after successfully settling down, there was still the possibility of the collapse and extinction of settled societies, leading to a return to a nomadic lifestyle. In the eighth episode of the documentary, *Trials of Nature*, a professor of archaeology at the University of Tehran points to the ruins of the ancient city of Sialk on the Iranian plateau and says: “You can see that this layer is a cultural discontinuity; the ancient city of Sialk was completely abandoned… Back and forth, from agriculture to nomadism, and then from nomadism back to agriculture, humans and the environment were interdependent. That’s how it is.” In truth, no one knows for sure how the inhabitants of those ancient cities who abandoned settled agricultural lifestyles made a living; for in the vast world beyond their cities, they had a range of options beyond farming. The nomadic world was like a boundless ocean, and those settled oases were merely isolated islands surrounded by this ocean, constantly vulnerable to storms and tsunamis. This was true for most of human history. Unfortunately, most of human history within this vast, nomadic world, no matter how magnificent or exciting, has vanished forever into the annals of history, leaving no trace whatsoever. What archaeologists discover, historians and anthropologists record, display in museums, describe in books, and film present to the public are merely remnants of those isolated islands in the settled world, recording only a small fraction of human history—far from the whole picture. This is where researchers of civilization’s history most easily make mistakes: those humans driven by “agricultural logic” to settle down, those who transitioned from primitive and barbaric stages to civilized ones, have always been a minority; the term “humanity” cannot be used universally. Today, the world has undergone a dramatic transformation. Scattered, isolated islands have become vast continents occupying most of the Earth, and once-vast oceans have shrunk into scattered lakes. For example, hunter-gatherer societies still exist in the Arctic, and nomadic societies still exist on the Inner Asian steppes. Furthermore, in southeastern Australia, Central America, North Africa, and parts of southern Africa, anthropologists have discovered a group known as “wealthy hunter-gatherers.” They live in permanent villages, neighboring other settled societies, but have not developed agriculture; they are not farmers, have not domesticated plants and animals, and continue their ancient hunter-gatherer lifestyle. For convenience, one can sketch a macroscopic picture of human civilization’s history using the following method: On a rectangular piece of white paper, the length of the paper’s base, from left to right, represents a timeline of approximately ten thousand years of human civilization’s history. The height of the paper represents the entire human world. Then, draw a diagonal line from the origin of time to the upper right corner of the paper. The triangular space above the diagonal represents the nomadic world, and the triangular space below represents the settled world. Thus, the changes in the heights of the two triangles at different points in time illustrate the entire historical process of the shrinking of the nomadic world and the expansion of the settled world.

Let’s tentatively call this diagram a “diagonal diagram” of ten thousand years of civilization’s history. II. The Great Progress of Settled Societies The documentary *30 Degrees North Latitude* tells the story of human civilization using archaeological discoveries, focusing specifically on the development of settled civilizations along the 30th parallel north. More precisely, it only covers half of human civilization’s history, or more accurately, the history of the smaller half-triangle near the left of the lower triangle representing the settled world in the “diagonal diagram,” corresponding to the early stages of civilization. As the diagram shows, around 10,000 years ago, the settled world started from almost nothing and gradually expanded. However, this settled world faced a vast nomadic world that started from almost infinite size and remained immense for a considerable period. When discussing the origins of agriculture in West Asia, the documentary focuses on the early inhabitants of Karajada Mountain in Anatolia who domesticated wheat. “We believe this place should be the core area of ​​the origins of agriculture in West Asia...because this area has wild wheat and wild barley,” said Zhao Zhijun, a researcher at the Institute of Archaeology, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and a specially appointed professor at the School of Archaeology, Shandong University. This is how selection occurs: some members of the migrating population are drawn to this plant and decide to stay, storing seeds like ants and then planting them. In his A Study of History, Toynbee, discussing the “crossroads” of the ancient world in North Africa and West Asia, described the occurrence of this choice: “(Due to) increasing aridity, threatened hunting settlements faced three choices. They could travel north and south with their prey, following the familiar climate zones; they could stay and barely survive by hunting drought-resistant animals; or, without venturing far, they could free themselves from dependence on the environment by domesticating animals and engaging in agriculture.” Regarding the third choice, he wrote: “Human diligence conquered the arrogance of nature, and the chaotic forests gave way to orderly ditches, high embankments, and paths. The lands of Egypt and Shinar bid farewell to their barbaric state, and ancient Egyptian and Sumerian societies began the great process of their own endeavors.” (Toynbee, A Study of History, Chapter 5, “The Origins of Ancient Egyptian Civilization”) From the first episode of the documentary onwards, the following episodes describe various important milestones in the “great process of their own endeavors” of settled societies. Episode 2, “The Power of Writing,” discusses the invention of “recording”: from pottery tally sticks to clay tablets, from oracle bones to scribes, information was solidified, standardized, and transmitted across generations. Episode 3, “The Gaze of Art,” discusses the establishment of “rites”: jade evolved from a divine object to a ritual implement and then to a symbol of gentlemanly virtue; concepts were materialized into shareable symbols. Episode 4, “The Ladder of Technology,” discusses the cost of “preservation”: with each leap in technology, the bond between people and the land, and between people and tools, deepened. Episode 5, “The Attraction of Exchange,” discusses the benefits of “communication”: the Silk Road connected Eurasia, with post stations as points and merchants as lines, establishing an unprecedented network of interconnectedness. Episode 6, “The Growth of Cities,” discusses the order of “cities”: high walls, dams, grids, and ritual implements all served as containers to anchor mobile populations. Episode 7, “The Choices of Great Powers,” discusses the exploration of “unity”: poetry, legal codes, iron swords, imperial roads, and feudalism united larger groups of people into a unified whole. Episode 8, “The Trials of Nature,” explores the limits of expansion: faced with drastic environmental changes, some civilizations abandoned their cities, while others rebuilt by constructing dams. Guanzi said, “The defense of land lies in cities, the defense of cities lies in soldiers, the defense of soldiers lies in people, and the defense of people lies in grain.” Settlement necessitates “defense,” which manifests in the documentary as agriculture, writing, ritual objects, tools, exchange, cities, legal codes, and water conservancy. Conversely, nomadic settlement requires “attack,” which involves a different set of tactics: hunting, tactics, military orders, weapons, massacres, land enclosure, taxation, and expeditions. This latter version of the story is the history of the two groups mentioned earlier, who mostly chose to “follow familiar climate zones north and south,” and will not be the protagonists in the documentary’s episodes. These groups are the ancestors of later Indo-European barbarian tribes—the Hittites, Kassites, Medes, Aryans, Hyksos, the “Sea Peoples,” etc.—who will appear in turn at the gates of every settled society’s city walls over the next two to three thousand years. [My Emphasis]

The key point is our settled lifestyle is very recent, and we have a long way to go to reach a point where global harmony can be declared. And we indeed still face environmental challenges and the overall powers of Nature. Arnold Toynbee’s A Study of History initially was a collection of twelve volumes and the following was said about it:

A Study of History provoked widespread debate, but its sheer size meant that many people knew this wise and scholarly analysis of the ris¢ and fall of the world’s civilizations by reputation only. Shortly before his death, Professor Toynbee revised his text thoroughly, reassessing it in the light of recent history and progress in historical scholarship, and condensing it into a single, eminently readable volume. He also selected over 500 telling illustrations and twenty-three maps and charts which underline his arguments and enrich the value of the Stady still further. This paperback edition now makes available to an even wider audience the magnum opus of a remarkable thinker.

Here’s the link to that one volume edition provided by The Archive. I provide the opening two main paragraphs from his Forward to the abridged edition that I hope will inspire readers to read the next three parts and continue to try and bridge the gaps between the vast diversity of humans:

In the time-dimension our view is bound to be out of scale. During the first half million, or perhaps one million, years after our pre-human ancestors had become human, we were primitives who have left no record except a few bones and a quantity of palaeolithic tools. Agri- culture and the domestication of animals and pottery-making and weaving are only about ten thousand years old; civilization is only about five thousand years old, and most of what we know about human history is limited to these comparatively recent times. To see history globally in the geographical sense is less difficult than to see it in time- depth; but, in order to take a balanced global view, we have to rid our- selves of the illusion that the particular country, civilization, and religion that happens to be ours is, on that account, central and superior. For the historian, his ancestral standing-ground is an accidental impedi- ment to seeing the global panorama in its true proportions. But why study history at all? Why concern ourselves with anything beyond the range of our own time and place? At the present day there is a practical reason for taking a wider view. Within the last five hundred years, the whole face of the globe, together with its air- envelope, has been knit together physically by the amazing advance of technology, but Mankind has not yet been united politically, and we are still strangers to each other in our local ways of life, which we have inherited from the times before the recent ‘annihilation of distance’. This is a terribly dangerous situation. The two World Wars and the present worldwide anxiety, frustration, tension, and violence tell the tale. Mankind is surely going to destroy itself unless it succeeds in growing together into something like a single family. For this, we must become familiar with each other; and this means becoming familiar with each other’s history, since Man does not live just in the immediate present. We live in a mental time-stream, remembering the past and looking forward — with hope or with fear — to an oncoming future.

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