We now get closer to the important factors related to our current condition. Note the title announcing that nomadic civilizations existed, which wasn’t included in part two that only included settled civilizations. Several great civilizations constructed massive urban works only to abandon them due to natural forces leaving only silent stones and burial sites for those of later times to discover. Those forces are still very active and will force future migrations despite efforts to keep that from happening. Look at the Aral Sea. Rivers on the Indian subcontinent have changed courses several times forcing migrations and will do so again at some future point—humans will never be able to defeat tectonics. How future generations deal with advancing ice sheets is currently unknown but at some point that will be faced provided humans are still present. Now on to part three:

V. Commonalities of Nomadic Civilizations As a settled civilization, Chinese civilization began its formative period of “pluralistic unity” around 5,000 years ago. Since then, due to its inherently large scale, this system has never been interrupted, continuing to this day. The question is, since some other original civilizations in the world predate Chinese civilization, some were large in scale, and some lasted for a long time, why did they fail to survive? The answer lies in that civilizational “diagonal”: in the ancient times corresponding to the diagram, the nomadic world’s offensive power relative to the settled world was far too great, and its attacks on settled cities were far too frequent. A settled civilization of only average size would be far from able to resist.

According to recent ancient DNA research, around 5,000 years ago, in western Europe, a nomadic Yamnaya culture emerged. “From Hungary in Europe to the Altai Mountains in Central Asia, the Yamnaya people roamed the vast land, erasing the original cultural characteristics of most places” (David Reich, The Story of Human Origins, Part II, “The Evolution of Humankind” [Likely the title of the Chinese language version; it’s English title is Who We Are and How We Got Here] ). Accompanying this extremely brutal eastward-to-westward invasion, the indigenous population of Europe was almost completely replaced, and Indo-European languages ​​spread. [An excellent article about Reich’s work can be read here. For a considerable period, the fates of settled civilizations around the world were largely similar. The “sea peoples,” repeatedly mentioned in Egyptian temple inscriptions, like the Yamnaya people of continental Europe, ended the Bronze Age civilization in the Mediterranean world around the 12th century BC with an extremely brutal sea-to-land invasion. [That interpretation is now disputed.] The seventh episode of the documentary series, *The Choice of Great Powers*, narrates a series of events along a “diagonal” line: Sargon, the leader of a nomadic tribe in the north, conquered the Sumerian city-states with swords; after a drought-stricken Akkadian Empire breached its defenses, the Guti people from the northeastern mountains seized the opportunity to invade; the Assyrian Empire, “lacking natural barriers, was situated between four powerful forces”; the Persian Empire, behind its imperial roads and missions, was also a conqueror originating from nomadic tribes in the highlands; and the early history of Mesopotamia is a history of successive conquests and occupations by the Medes, Persians, Arab nomads, Turks, and Mongols. In fact, without Chinese civilization, the documentary’s subtitle should be “The Epitaph of Ancient Civilizations.” The 14th-century Arab scholar Ibn Khaldun summarized: nomadic societies are natural groups that precede settled societies; nomads are braver than townspeople; nomadic societies have more power to subdue settled societies; and in places conquered by nomadic societies, “civilization is also destroyed.” (Ibn Khaldun, *Introduction to History*) In Chinese historical narratives, once nomadic societies eventually developed into states, all states were divided into two types: “resident states” and “roving states.” Zhang Qian, a Han dynasty scholar, reported upon his return that “Yan and Cai are located about two thousand li northwest of Kangju, a roving state, with customs largely the same as Kangju” (*Records of the Grand Historian*, Biography of Dayuan). The Han dynasty defined the northern Xiongnu as follows: “Their customs, when relaxed, follow their livestock, making a living by hunting and gathering animals; when threatened, they are skilled in warfare and aggression—this is their nature” (Records of the Grand Historian, Biography of the Xiongnu). This is precisely the origin of the Chinese generalization about the nomadic world using only the term “nomadic,” because at that time, they had not yet encountered nomadic, raiding, or territorial peoples who were “seafaring states.” In wars against the settled states of the nomadic world, the roving states almost always emerged victorious. In the division of labor within the nomadic state, production and warfare were inherently intertwined. As long as one could acquire livestock, grain, cloth, women, and treasures from the “resident state” through conquest and plunder, there was no need for expending effort in production. The entire nomadic state was in motion, capable of attacking or retreating; as long as it moved, constantly invading new lands and conquering new enemies, it would ultimately reap rewards. Therefore, the nomadic state’s core competitiveness lay in its military, just as the resident state’s core competitiveness lay in its economy. The eighth episode of the documentary presents a brutal example: Uruk did not perish from enemy forces, but from a river changing its course; when environmental crises forced entire regions to migrate, these migrating populations would quickly become the next wave of nomadic armies impacting other settled cities. The two sides of the “diagonal” line of civilization are often separated only by a single migration.

GCI image of Uruk VI. Two Ideologies and Two Morals When nomadic states conquer and occupy settled societies, ending most small-scale settled civilizations, why don’t these conquering nomadic peoples learn etiquette and order from settled societies, making themselves more civilized and contributing to world peace? To answer this question, we must first define etiquette and order. The first person in the world to explain this was Xunzi of the Spring and Autumn Period in China. His logic was: all people have desires, and “if desires are without measure or boundaries, conflict is inevitable” [Pleonexia]; at this stage, all people are the same, regardless of the type of society; the divergence occurs in the next stage—in settled societies, where living space is fixed, “conflict leads to chaos, chaos leads to poverty,” resulting in self-destruction. Therefore, the ancient kings established etiquette to “nourish people’s desires and fulfill their needs,” using etiquette to eliminate internal competition. (Xunzi, “On Etiquette”) Can Xunzi’s logic be applied to nomadic societies? Clearly not. Because the living space in nomadic societies is not fixed, resources can be obtained from external societies through conquest, robbery, extortion, and taxation. Therefore, conflict doesn’t necessarily lead to chaos for oneself; it could very well lead to chaos for others, which could actually be beneficial. Non-contention and stability constitute order. The ancient kings established ritual systems, thus artificially creating order. Contention, on the other hand, is movement; competition and even war, such as the ancient kings leading expeditions, are all forms of movement. This is why the “diagonal” path of civilization runs through millennia of history. Settled civilizations evolved along the path of “stability” from their inception, experiencing periods of chaos followed by periods of order, progressing in a tortuous cycle. Nomadic civilizations, however, consistently evolved along the path of “contention,” engaging in internal and external struggles, developing through competition. The former can be called order-oriented, the latter movement-oriented; both originate from the fundamental nature of the human world. The same applies to moral issues concerning the relationship between individuals and groups. Respect for the elderly and care for the young are important parts of the ritual system in settled civilizations. The agrarian peoples of the Central Plains regarded “respecting the elderly as one would one’s own parents, and caring for the young as one would one’s own children” as a code of conduct. On an individual level, this is practicing benevolence and following ritual; on a societal level, it is a group morality conducive to the reproduction of the settled population. In contrast, the nomadic peoples of the grasslands valued youth and strength over age and age. The people of the Central Plains considered this immoral, condemning it as “ignorance of propriety.” However, within their society, this was also a form of collective morality conducive to maintaining the overall mobility of their nomadic society. For another example, the agrarian nomadic peoples of the Central Plains maintained strict gender distinctions and the principle of “not looking at what is improper.” The *Book of Rites* states, “Men and women should not sit together,” “Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law should not exchange greetings,” and “Men and women should not know each other’s names without a matchmaker.” These elaborate rituals were essentially moral measures beneficial to the stability of settled societies. Conversely, the nomadic nomadic peoples of the grasslands even maintained the custom of “marrying one’s stepmother and repaying the kindness of one’s widowed sister-in-law.” The people of the Central Plains also considered this immoral, condemning it as “ignorance of propriety.” However, this too was a moral measure conducive to maintaining the population size of nomadic societies. Other aspects, such as the difference between valuing literature and martial prowess, or between valuing benevolence and righteousness, also represent opposing moral principles. Differences in ideology and morality inevitably influence culture. In the third episode of the documentary, there’s an interesting dialogue comparing “Zhou dance” and “Han dance.” Wang Ningning, a researcher at the Dance Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Arts, explains: “Zhou dance, in my opinion, is rather rigid and conventional. Its movements must be very ceremonial, steady, moderate, and appropriate—not excessive. It should be joyful without being licentious, and sorrowful without being tragic; it should never overdo it when expressing happiness or joy.” However, in the Han Dynasty, “due to the backdrop of war, the whole society appeared very restless and radical… Looking at the music and dance, it also reflects this speed—fast, restless, and dynamic, those are its characteristics.” This difference between order-oriented and movement-oriented approaches is even evident within the same civilization at all times and in all places. [My Emphasis]

The final paragraph is key to understanding the nature of Western behavior. The people for the most part observe etiquette, while those in leadership positions are still all about movement. Think of Pepe Escobar’s name for the US Empire—Empire of Chaos—and mine—Outlaw US Empire and how they describe the same thing. I hadn’t ever heard of the Yamnaya people and discovered many more peoples when I did some searching. Ethnography has progressed greatly since I minored in Anthropology. I found this video instructive, but it’s not the only one, plus there are numerous articles about them. Genom studies are now bigtime, but I’ve yet to examine any in depth. Part four will connect some dots as will my closing remarks.

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