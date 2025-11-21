Today, Nima had a 38-minute session with Psycholgist John Gartner that centered on the minds of Donald Trump and some key members of his governance team. The one major issue I had was the complete lack of reference to Joe Biden aside from Trump’s mantra that the Ukraine War is Biden’s. Otherwise, IMO the chat revealed some very important aspects of Trump’s condition and that of some key team members. The Chat can be seen here. I have my own personal experience with dementia—I cared for my mother during her losing bought with Alzheimer’s that was slow and long—from the initial onset of symptoms when she began having a hard time remembering student names when she was 72 until her death in 2018 at 86: A wastage that over the last two years was horrifying to experience for us both I’m quite certain. So, I have some ability to agree with what’s observed being distinct signs of an escalating dementia. I urge people to watch the short chat, which includes some important observations about those on Trump’s Team who are just as dangerous as Trump.

