This bit of information was too much for me not to share. The above is a quote from retired US Army Colonel Larry Wilkerson that he spoke today, 8 April 2025, during his chat with Nima Alkhorshid on the latter’s Dialog Works program. The chat leading to the quote and much more begins at the 4:30 mark, although readers will likely want to understand the context that led to these allegations. The next point cited is the book McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld by Misha Glenny published in 2008, which I’d never heard of before but appears to be very factual and important, which is likely why few know of it. Well, Mr. Wilkerson knows of it and cites some of its findings. “A state-sponsored, trafficking in people program” and more is what then follows at about the 5:00 mark.

The entire chat paints a picture of a madhouse. Remember. I’m just the messenger here. Mr. Wilkerson is providing intel and analysis and is also mainly a messenger. Is the initial accusation really so wild when we know what’s been done before? And what about the rest of the discussion? And why should we believe Mr. Wilkerson’s testimony? IMO, he’s quite like Ray McGovern—a patriot for the right reasons but aware that too often the wrong people end up in power. Mr. Wilkerson had no praise for Team Biden either and loathes the Neocons. So, click the link under his chat above get ready to spend an hour of your time and watch the video. Or just watch the first ten minutes that relates to the headline.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!







