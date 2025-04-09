This bit of information was too much for me not to share. The above is a quote from retired US Army Colonel Larry Wilkerson that he spoke today, 8 April 2025, during his chat with Nima Alkhorshid on the latter’s Dialog Works program. The chat leading to the quote and much more begins at the 4:30 mark, although readers will likely want to understand the context that led to these allegations. The next point cited is the book McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld by Misha Glenny published in 2008, which I’d never heard of before but appears to be very factual and important, which is likely why few know of it. Well, Mr. Wilkerson knows of it and cites some of its findings. “A state-sponsored, trafficking in people program” and more is what then follows at about the 5:00 mark.
The entire chat paints a picture of a madhouse. Remember. I’m just the messenger here. Mr. Wilkerson is providing intel and analysis and is also mainly a messenger. Is the initial accusation really so wild when we know what’s been done before? And what about the rest of the discussion? And why should we believe Mr. Wilkerson’s testimony? IMO, he’s quite like Ray McGovern—a patriot for the right reasons but aware that too often the wrong people end up in power. Mr. Wilkerson had no praise for Team Biden either and loathes the Neocons. So, click the link under his chat above get ready to spend an hour of your time and watch the video. Or just watch the first ten minutes that relates to the headline.
Good interview. Madhouse indeed, even by the standard of the thorough corruption of the American political system--which has been corrupt pretty much forever. There are any number of books documenting The Empire's post WW2 machinations, William Blum's 1986 comprehensive classic, "Killing Hope" (which has gone through 9 editions) being the lodestar. The difference that jumps out with Trump and his crew--indeed with every administration after and including Bush 2, is wedding exceptional evil with exceptional ignorance and stupidity. Old school was evil and smart. The 21st century ushered in administrations which were evil and stupid--in keeping with the trajectory of American culture.
I did a Brave search, book title and author, here's the summary:
McMafia: A Journey Through
"McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld" is a nonfiction book written by Misha Glenny and published in 2008. The book explores the rise of organized crime following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the deregulation of international financial markets. Glenny, a former BBC World Service correspondent, provides firsthand accounts and travels across five continents to document the global criminal underworld, speaking with individuals from various levels of criminal organizations as well as law enforcement and victims
The book delves into the complex structure of organized crime in modern Europe and around the world, detailing how these criminal networks infiltrate legitimate businesses. It also highlights the significant economic impact of illegal trade, which is estimated to account for one-fifth of the global GDP
"McMafia" has been praised for its comprehensive and authoritative investigation into the global criminal underworld, making it a valuable resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of real-life international organized crime
Ok, it seems to be limited in its scope as the US has been consistently facilitating criminal activity since before the CIA with the OSS & Italian Mafia, post WWII the SE Asia heroin trade was facilitated via Air America. Yes, on the one had there's clear evidence of deep state involvement, and then there's the DEA. Some presidents may have been unwitting accomplices, others likely were part of the problem.
There's also work by CIA, Drugs, Wall Street and the 9-11 Connection (Building A Better Map) by Michael Ruppert.