The headline tells the true tale. War #1 is against Ukraine, the Russian speakers within Ukraine, and Russia, launched in 2014 by Team Obama, escalated during Trump 1.0, escalated further by Team Biden, and continued by Trump 2.0. War #2 was just launched by the Outlaw US Empire using its Zionist proxy against Iran in what appears to be a campaign aimed at decapitating Iran’s leadership. There’s a great deal of “fog” surrounding Iran, but it’s absolutely 100% clear the Empire helped plan and execute the attacks and of course supplied the means. Iran has directly accused the Outlaw US Empire of those doings and holds Trump personally accountable for the war, an assessment I agree with. IMO, for the moment all diplomacy is now dead in West Asia. The Zionists and the Outlaw US Empire are now the equivalent to Hitler’s Germany in their violation of Internatioanl Law and are subject to the same consequences. I don’t intend to try and closely follow what transpires as there are too many on other platforms—X and Telegram—as well as substack who are already doing just that. I intend to continue my examination of geoeconomics and how it guides geopolitics while providing major updates and views from other major nations.

Would things be different if Harris had won? IMO, no. The Lust for War in Congress is well known. IMO, if Harris were POTUS and continued the same non-communication policy with Russia as Biden, then the strikes on Russia’s nuclear triad would have launched a nuclear response. And that’s the only dime worth of difference I see between Trump and Harris/Biden. I mentioned the film “On the Beach” to my wife last night, a film she’s never seen. Yes, the situation is that serious; I’d be lying to say it’s not.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!