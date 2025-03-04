Trump’s cutting of all aid to Ukraine has prompted some to applaud the move and all him a peacemaker. Meanwhile, Trump approves of sending the Zionists billions worth of more weapons and bombs while doing nothing to force Netanyahu to abide by the treaty he signed to commence the second phase of negotiations with Hamas. There’s a very strong rumor that Egypt will engage the Zionists to retake the so-called Philadelphia Corridor which is on Egyptian land but controlled by the Zionists. Few expect anything to emerge from today‘s Arab League talks or from the Organization of Islamic Countries. And then there’s the #1 rumor that Trump will announce the Empire’s withdrawal from NATO, which will effectively abolish the Empire’s 1949 creation designed to inflate the Empire’s faltering Military Industrial Complex that was resuscitated with Truman’s contrived 1948 War Crisis involving Berlin that he needed to get reelected.

Trump is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress tonight at 9pm Eastern where “he is expected to make the case for his sweeping domestic and foreign policy plans.” Today while chatting with Pepe Escobar, Judge Napolitano was asked by Pepe to answer the question that was posed to him: Is Trump supporting genocide in Palestine? “Yes” was Judge Napolitano’s answer. A negative answer doesn’t stand the light of day. Another point that surfaced during the Judge’s chats today was the noting of the rise of One Man Rule and abdication of its duties by Congress, which was clear during Biden’s term and is somewhat clearer under Trump with his use of supposed emergencies to allow such rule. So, as Judge Napolitano alluded, we now have moved from the rules-based order to Trump’s rules, which I commend Judge Napolitano for voicing.

We’re roughly six weeks into Trump’s term and have seen both continuity and reversals of policies. IMO, what Kaja Kallas said recently and was called very stupid for doing so actually bears repeating (my paraphrase) because of the powerful truth it contained:

If we can’t defeat Russia, what makes us think we can defeat China?

The Outlaw US Empire was unable to defeat Russia and must sue for peace as it can’t bear the war’s costs any longer. So, why does Team Trump think it can defeat China in any manner—geopolitically, geoeconomically, technological knowhow, etc. If Trump is clear enough in his mind to say sure we can do joint economic deals with Russia, then what prevents him from doing the same with China? How many tens of trillions of dollars will it take for the Outlaw US Empire to regain the Primacy it has lost so fundamentally in the world? Some social indicators show it’s sunk to a fourth world level, while in two social indicators it’s #1 in the world, which in these cases are huge negatives: #1 in gun violence and deaths; #1 in drug addiction. And then there’s another: #1 in money laundering for Drug Cartels and money laundering overall.

As with his first term, Trump has already failed to execute the duties of his office, which is to enforce the Constitution, of which the UN Charter is a major component. Abetting Genocide is one very major violation. He perpetuated a litany of illegal sanctions against Russia and has ordered new ones placed on other nations. Those are separate from the tariffs he’s ordered using contrived emergencies as his legal grounding to avoid Congress. And there’re more. Is Team Trump better or worse than Team Biden? IMO, the chance of nuclear war has diminished, and that’s a plus, although the Zionist’s threat to use theirs remains very high. How much will this assessment be altered by his speech tonight is unknown.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!