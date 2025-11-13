Hwy 101 bridge over Yaquina Bay looking Northwest

It’s difficult to find a good aerial view of Newport and its surround. As you see, it’s on the Pacific Ocean about midway between California and Washington. A longtime standing joke says Newport is a small drinking town with a fishing problem.

Commercial fishing fleet moorage

Aside from government and tourism, fishing is the local economy’s primary endeavor, although timber isn’t too far away, just ten miles upriver. Newport’s logistical position is likely why ICE aims to build one of its concentration camps here, euphemistically called a detention center. At a town hall meeting last night (12th) it’s estimated that at least 10% attended in person or via zoom or Facebook, meaning about 1500 people, with people from Portland and Eugene attending too as well as many from surrounding Lincoln County communities. Newport City Government is 100% against this attempt by ICE to plant a camp next to the Coast Guard Air Station that’s adjacent to the Newport City Airport. AS of the 12th, the City had yet to be directly contacted by Homeland Security which is the agency over ICE; the City discovered this plan via the grapevine. Our coastal economy aside from fishing is heavily tourist and retirement meaning much of the labor force are immigrants, and they also work in the timber and trucking industries. These workers are recognized by all who attended to be critical parts of our communities and economy, and thus the ICE facility is a direct attack on all of us here. Testimony to that effect was overwhelming. Fear of La Migra is very deep seated in the latino community since they’ve been its target for 100 years, but that didn’t keep many from attending and testifying.

The community learned a very important lesson last night—Solidarity is absolutely required to defeat this threat to our wellbeing. And it will take more than just the 12,000 Newport area residents to slay this beast—we’ll need the entire county, the entire coast since the threat is pervasive and will hit all communities, and from the entire state—the battle isn’t just happening in Portland or Salem. It was energizing to see the great number of people who understand the threat ICE presents and by extension the entire Trump regime. The key point: this facility threatens everyone—blues and reds—because it will devastate our economy. People not knowing the full story have already connected city and local businesspeople to say they will not come to Newport if the facility is built. And there’ll be no escaping that threat for all coastal communities since they all have similar economic structures and workforces. The Trump/ICE Crusade is racist in its basis and won’t be deterred by strong local protest alone, thus all communities must stand together in solidarity to the point of bordering on revolt.

There’re other likely related issues specific to the Coast Guard Air Station and its mission that also suddenly arose that are likely connected to the attempt to coerce the community to allow the concentration camp. The details of this issue I’m not as familiar with, although it appears to be a break in a previously agreed contract that directly threatens the wellbeing of all mariners—fishers, NOAA Fleet, and Coast Guard—and the general public. The Pacific Ocean here will cause hypothermia year-round—if you’re in the water for 30-minutes or more you’re not likely to survive. That’s why having the air station and its helos are so important.

As noted, this battle has just begun. The contractors are apparently out-of-state (Texas) and are offering outrageous wages to attract people—$50/hr+. We have local natives who related their history of captivity and loss at the hands of the Feds; several veterans said they’ll fight to preserve their lifestyles; and locals of all ages IMO would be more than willing to man barricades to bar access to the proposed construction site—there’s only one-way in and out. This isn’t a usual NIMBY protest. ICE as used by Trump is akin to the Gestapo and a tool for his domestic gangsterism. I specifically hope Oregonian Gym readers will comment.

