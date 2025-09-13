“We’re Friends! Aren’t We? An excellent depiction by Koreans.

A week ago on 4 September, Ice agents and local militarized police descended on an under-construction major Hyundai battery factory in Ellabell, Georgia, and they just returned to South Korea on the 12th. The following story is multi-sourced and reported by Guancha in Chinese. It goes in excellent tandem with a new Dr. Hudson essay about it and the phenomenon behind Team Trump’s crude, gangster-like behavior, “Trump’s Tariff Wars Hit Europe, Korea & Japan.” As I’ve commented, this was a big blunder by Team Trump since most of the workers were legal and vital to the plant’s construction and the investor’s interest. This builds on my earlier “No Customers” report and illustrates a great ineptness onto Team Trump and his entire MAGA conception. One wonders how badly the World Bank would rank the Empire based on the criteria ASI used as noted in my pervious article. After the transcript and post-commentary, please read the good doctor’s essay as it provides vital additional detail. Now for “Nightmare”:

On September 12, 330 people arrested in the United States finally flew to South Korea. At this time, it had been eight days since they were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on the 4th. Among those returning was a pregnant woman.

People are back, but the diplomatic friction between the United States and South Korea and the "suspicion of the United States" in South Korea are far from over.

According to Yonhap News Agency, Chosun Ilbo and Reuters, on the afternoon of the 12th, the terminal of Incheon International Airport in South Korea was crowded with journalists, company and government officials, and families of released personnel. At the same time, protesters displayed homemade banners demanding an apology from US President Donald Trump.

"We were handcuffed and anklets", "the US dispatched armored vehicles and helicopters to carry out raids", "the police pointed guns at us", "70 of us were crammed into a small room"...... Upon stepping into South Korean territory, the workers complained about their arrest and the nightmares they had during their detention.

According to the report, a South Korean official said that Trump encouraged released South Korean workers to stay in the United States to train Americans. However, the released workers and their families still had lingering fears and resolutely refused. Some family members said that after all this, "I will never let my family step into the United States again." Some workers bluntly said that he did not think anyone still wanted to stay in the United States, "I'm not sure if we will go back."

More details exposed: like a military operation

At 3:52 p.m. on the 12th, when the released personnel entered the arrival hall of the airport, warm applause erupted at the scene.

Reporters, company representatives, government officials and family members waiting at the scene cheered "Hard work!" "Come on!".

Images from the scene show a protester displaying a banner. The banner depicted Trump in an ICE uniform and wielding a rifle, with the words "We are friends." Aren’t We ”

"It was like a military operation," said a worker at South Korean battery maker LG New Energy, recalling the nightmare of the arrest. He added that at that time, US ICE agents deployed the entire plant in less than 10 minutes.

LG New Energy employee Choi Young-hee (44 years old) has a haggard face and a stiff beard.

"I didn't realize it was serious until I saw them handcuff me and chains," Choi recalled, "I felt like ICE was tough at first and treated us like criminals." But now their attitude has changed, and they seem to think 'something is wrong'. ”

Choi Young-hee was sent to a U.S. factory on a B-1 (short-term business) visa to work as a facility engineer. "They even sent armored vehicles and helicopters to conduct raids, but I face it calmly because there is no problem with visas," he said. I didn't expect to be detained.”

A family member revealed: "My son told me that five or six police officers pointed guns at him from behind, ordered him to 'lie down' and confiscated all his belongings, including his mobile phone, before arresting him. ”

The released workers also revealed the poor conditions of detention. Jeon Sang-hyuk (56 years old, transliteration) said: "At first, 70 people were crammed into one room, but there were only five or six bathrooms, and all the bathrooms were open. He added that they were handcuffed and shackled before being transferred to a two-person room.

"I don't know when I'll actually leave, that's the hardest part," one of the workers said when asked about life while in detention, adding that fear of worry was "the worst."

Others complain about the quality of the food and say that the drinking water tastes like bleach.

The families of the released workers could not hide their anger and relief. "I can't even ask my husband if they were really tied up with chains and zip ties and taken away, which is what makes me most heartbroken and angry," one woman said. She said she hoped the government could handle the matter properly.

According to Reuters, South Korean officials said on the 12th that Trump encouraged released South Korean workers to stay in the United States to train Americans.

"If this happens, which family will allow their children to go to the United States again?" The wife of a contractor employee told reporters, "I will never let them go to the United States again."

Choi Young-hee said: "I don't think anyone wants to stay...... After all this, I'm not sure if we'll ever go back. ”

"The U.S. Embassy has promised that there is no problem in opening a factory like this."

According to Yonhap News Agency, more than 300 South Korean citizens who were released after being arrested by the United States have flown to Incheon International Airport in South Korea on the afternoon of the 12th. 330 of the crew members were detained by U.S. immigration authorities and released, including 316 Koreans, 10 Chinese, 3 Japanese and 1 Indonesian.

Japanese media Nikkei Asia reported on the 12th that 330 people arrested in the United States returned to South Korea, bringing an end to the week-long story. However, the farce has raised questions about the promise of "Trump's dream high-tech investment."

On September 5, local time, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said that ICE agents arrested 475 workers at a Hyundai motor plant in Georgia, USA. The United States called these people "illegal immigrants". The South Korean side said that about 300 of those arrested were South Korean citizens.

The New York Times pointed out that the operation was part of Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, triggering a diplomatic alarm. Just over a week ago, Trump hosted South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at the White House, who pledged to invest an additional $150 billion in the United States, including battery manufacturing.

According to reports, the factory involved is a joint venture between battery manufacturer LG New Energy and Hyundai Motor Group, and is expected to start operating next year. Hyundai Motor said: "As a result, (plant construction) will be postponed for at least two or three months.”

LG New Energy said it will provide paid holidays to all returning employees and arrange physical examinations and psychological counseling services.

According to Reuters, before leaving for China, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with US Secretary of State Rubio in Washington. Rubio said he understands South Korea's sensitivity to the issue. According to the report, the United States and South Korea agreed to discuss visa rules for South Korean workers. Prior to this, South Korean companies had complained about the small quota for business work permits provided by the United States.

According to data submitted to the National Assembly by the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, most of the 316 South Korean citizens arrested and detained by the United States this time are B-1 visa or ESTA (Electronic Travel Authorization) holders, with a ratio of about 1:1.

The head of LG New Energy Corporation, who greeted the released workers at the airport, said, "The U.S. Embassy in South Korea has always said that even if you have a B-1 visa, you can open a factory in the United States. I have been starting a business in the United States for more than three years and this is the first time I have encountered this situation. I thought there would be no problem because getting a B-1 visa is much more difficult than getting an ESTA permit.”

Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff of the South Korean presidential office, who greeted the released people on the same day, also admitted that there are differences between South Korea and the United States on the interpretation of B-1 visas. "In the long run, we need to quickly discuss within the working group (with the United States) to eliminate fundamental sources of mistrust," he added.”

Kang Hoon-sik told reporters that now, South Korea's dealings with the United States are in a "new normal". "Standards change every time, and there must be constant agreements, not only tariffs, but also security," he complained.”

Nikkei Asia believes that this incident highlights the obvious conflict between two key policies of the Trump administration: one is immigration policy, and ICE agents are currently strictly focusing on immigration issues and deporting illegal immigrants; the second is the issue of investment, after Trump has been pressuring foreign companies with advanced technology to open factories or expand operations in the United States, provide jobs for American workers and strengthen US supply chains.

After the incident, Lee Jae-myung expressed concern about South Korea's business relations with the United States.

On the 12th, Lee Jae-myung admitted at a press conference on his 100th day in office: "From a company's point of view, establishing a local factory in the United States may bring various disadvantages or difficulties...... This could have a significant impact on (South Korea's) future direct investment in the United States.” [My Emphasis]