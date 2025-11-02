karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

TheBAG
1h

Your last statement is truth! I didn't bother reading what Ms. Gabbard said. She has no agency, neither does her boss Trump. This is clear from his repudiation of his own proposal that Putin agreed to in Alaska. Now the only thing standing in the way of WWIII is Putin holding his hardliners back. May God have mercy on our souls.

grr
2h

Gabbard is just another in a long line of disappointing apparatchiks.

