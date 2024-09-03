With Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Siberian Federal District Anatoly Seryshev (left) and Head of the Republic of Tuva Vladislav Khovalyg.

Now the business end of the trip to Tuva, the meetings discussing its socio-economic development. The first is this video conference with ministers in Moscow and the three you see on the spot. That will then be followed by a direct conversation between Putin and Khovalyg.

Vladimir Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon!

We are meeting in Tuva on the eve of a significant date for the republic and for the whole country, namely, the annexation of Tuva, the Tuvan People's Republic, to the Soviet Union. This happened in 1944, in October, and we will celebrate this date.

Let me remind you once again that Tuva was the first state, then an independent state, which, as an ally of the Soviet Union, joined our joint struggle against Nazism and declared war on Nazi Germany, and then on militaristic Japan.

I must say that a lot has happened during this time, but this attitude, the patriotic attitude of Tuvans, was laid down by our ancestors, our grandfathers, great-grandfathers, and our fathers, and it is still the main driving force for the development of the republic and plays a significant role in the state of interethnic and inter-confessional structure, which our country is proud of and enjoys. which creates the foundation of our statehood. I want to congratulate everyone on this wonderful anniversary.

The decision taken at that time was a stage in the formation of the Russian state as a multinational power. And then the Tuvans showed their best patriotic qualities. The whole of Tuva practically joined the fight against Nazism. The entire economy worked to win. Even today, the people of Tuva are defending our common Fatherland.

Together with the Tuvan people, we went through a lot, as I have already said, survived the most difficult years of the Great Patriotic War, and then revived the country, restored production, cities and towns. Together, we will definitely continue to move forward, and together we will solve the problems that Russia and the republic face today.

I would like to emphasize in this regard that Tuva has a very large potential. It is important to use it effectively and fully, to use the available opportunities for the development of the region and to improve the quality of life of people.

Let me remind you that a new individual program for the socio-economic development of Tuva until 2030 is being prepared. Its practical implementation should begin next year. But the goal of such individual programs is clear – to create conditions for the development of the federal subjects with an insufficient level of socio-economic growth and development. We also have these programs in the Altai Republic, Karelia, Mari El, Adygea, Kalmykia, Chuvashia, Altai Krai, Pskov and Kurgan regions.

Today I propose to discuss the main parameters of this program for Tuva as a whole, and we will talk in detail about the tasks that the region faces in the field of education and healthcare, the development of natural resources, the development of tourism, transport, housing construction, and a number of other industries.

I would like to note that Tuva has a rich mineral resource base. Large reserves of lead, coal, non-ferrous and rare metals are concentrated here, including one of the largest lithium deposits in Russia. As you know, it is in demand in the production of batteries, electronics, and other components for the nuclear industry, space and aviation industries, and in short, for the industries of the future.

Tuva ranks first in our country in terms of lithium reserves. This is almost 30 percent, 28 with a little. The extraction of this metal, without exaggeration, is a strategically important issue, the solution of which largely depends on the effectiveness of our import substitution programs and ensuring the country's technological independence. During the meeting, I would like to inform you about the prospects for the development of key deposits in the republic, what special attention should be focused on here, and what problems there are that require special solutions and support from the federal center.

Further, I would like to note that due to the measures already implemented in Tuva, it was possible to increase the volume of housing commissioning. For a republic like Tuva, this is important. I mean, new families are being created. Tuva is one of the youngest regions of the Russian Federation. 30 percent of the population is somewhere around the age of 18, and Tuva ranks second in Russia in terms of birth rate. We will all take an example from the Tuvans.

As I have already said, the pace of housing construction in the region should be further increased, engineering and transport infrastructure should be created, social facilities should be built, and overall people should have more comfortable living conditions. The relevant measures must necessarily be included in the regional development program currently being prepared and provided with financial resources.

I just met with students who are starting the school year. And one of them asked questions related to the development of tourism. The tourism industry is one of the most promising for the republic. This is primarily due, of course, to the fact that there is a very rich, interesting, unique nature here. We need to ensure that the tourist flow grows. To do this, we need to expand the number of rooms in hotels and holiday homes and offer interesting tourist programs. And at the same time, the closest attention should be paid to preserving the unique and original nature of the republic, preserving rare animals. Today we will see how this work is organized. I know that currently the Republic and the Ministry of Natural Resources are working on the possibility of forming a national park "Tyva" in the protected natural area of the same name.

In addition, we will analyze the implementation of existing national projects in the region. First of all, in terms of improving the availability of education and medical care, and what tasks of Tuva's development should be taken into account when preparing new national projects for the period up to 2030.

In general, during the meeting, I expect to hear from the speakers detailed information about the current situation in the economy and social sphere of Tuva and, of course, about the prospects for development.

Let's move on to the agenda. Please give the floor to the head of the Republic Vladislav Altayovich Khovalyg.

Vladimir Khovalyg : Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear participants of the meeting,

We are very happy to welcome you to Tuva. This meeting is of great importance and is taking place at a significant time for the republic. Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, for your attention to the historical dates of our people.

Yesterday we solemnly celebrated the Day of Memory and Honor of Tuvan volunteers, participants of the Great Patriotic War. Tuva became part of greater Russia in the military, 1944, on the emotional rise of participants in the struggle against fascism. The memory of the Tuvan volunteers, of helping the front of the older generation of Tuva, was and remains a value guide today.

Residents of the republic valiantly participate in a special military operation, showing courage and heroism. We actively provide our soldiers and their families with comprehensive support in terms of lump-sum payments, social and medical rehabilitation measures, and benefits for family members. We send humanitarian supplies to the SVR zone, and help sponsored cities such as Sverdlovsk and Chervonopartyzansk of the Luhansk People's Republic to carry out major repairs of social facilities.

80 years is a very short historical period. A lot has been done in Tuva. However, for various reasons, a number of infrastructure constraints have not yet been overcome. The size of the population's income is also affected by the peculiarities of the demographic situation, which is twice as high as the national average birth rate, and the high proportion of large families.

Tuva always feels and appreciates the support of the federal center, which took into account the specifics of the region. An important decision for us was the adoption of an individual development program for Tuva in 2020. In the course of its implementation, we managed to achieve some progress in the economy. Over the past three years, the gross regional product has increased by 43 percent. By the end of 2023, we expect more than 118 billion rubles.

The volume of industrial production increased by 49 percent, construction works — by 25, housing commissioning-by 56.

Thanks to the program of preferential mortgages at two percent supported by you, a sharp increase in housing construction has been ensured. But most importantly, people got the hope that they will be able to live in modern apartments with an improved layout in their small homeland. The quality of life and mood are immediately improved. This is an important motivation for us to work even harder.

Construction has become a driver of economic development. It is important for us to maintain our current pace. Please, Mr President, support the extension of the regional program of preferential mortgage lending.

Vladimir Putin: There was a billion there every year, right?

Vladimir Khovalyg: We had 2,172 transactions a year. We would ask for 2,000 transactions each year for six years until 2030.

Vladimir Putin: Was it a billion each?

Vladimir Khovalyg: Yes.

Production of certain types of industrial products is growing. This year, we are experiencing a decline in the industrial production index due to the volume of coal production. The reason for this is the unfavorable market conditions and insufficient transportation capacity of the Eastern Landfill.

We support light industry enterprises that fulfill defense orders. We are launching a wool primary processing shop. The construction of the Cheder resort, which has interregional significance, has been completed.

The number of people employed in small and medium – sized businesses has significantly increased over the past year-by 27 percent. The average monthly salary has increased by 31 percent, the income of the population-by one and a half times. The retail trade turnover increased especially significantly-by 1.7 times. Unemployment and poverty rates have decreased. In general, we are meeting the targets set by the federal Government for reducing the poverty level. We are still lagging behind the average Russian level of income, but the growth rate is dynamic.

We have already agreed with the Russian Ministry of Economic Development on a draft of individual programs for the period up to 2030 and are waiting for its approval. We are increasing the pace of development. The total volume of GRP by 2030 will increase by 1.7 times and exceed 208 billion rubles. The rural poverty rate will drop to 15 percent, and the unemployment rate will drop to four percent.

It is planned to create 1,800 jobs, attract investments in the amount of 14.8 billion rubles, and increase tax revenues to one and a half billion rubles.

In general, we associate the development of the entire economy and the movement towards budget security with the development of the mining cluster. It is from this sector that we expect the main tax revenues to the regional budget. We consider it important to update data on mineral reserves and improve their mechanism of involvement in economic turnover.

One of the most promising projects is the development of the Tastyg lithium deposit. The developer is the company "Elbrusmetall-lithium", which is part of the structure of"Rostec". I think Anton Andreevich Alikhanov will tell you more about the project.

We are actively working on training highly qualified personnel. With the support of our partners, we defended the mining and construction clusters. Within the framework of the "Professalitet" program, we are increasing target enrollment in engineering and technical faculties of both leading universities of the country and Tuva State University on the basis of two of our technical schools.

An important mechanism for the accelerated development of the republic is the implementation of a comprehensive energy supply plan for investment projects in industry and the social sphere. The plan provides for a project for electrification of the Ak-Sug field in the remote Todzhinsky district and integrated development facilities in the Kyzylskaya agglomeration. Currently, taking into account the current situation, a mechanism for bringing federal funds is being worked out.

Given the geographical location of Tuva, we are interested in creating a new Central Eurasian transport Corridor through Mongolia and China. This will contribute to the development of foreign economic relations both in our republic and in other regions, significantly unloading the Eastern test Site, as well as to the overall strengthening of the country's national security.

At the first stage, we propose to focus our efforts on the international road corridor. To do this, it is necessary to bring the Abaza–Ak-Dovurak road to a standard state and expand the federal road R-257 "Yenisei". The same topic includes the creation of infrastructure for a special economic zone linked to the Khandagaity international automobile checkpoint, the modernization of which will be completed in 2025. On the Mongolian side, the work has already been completed.

In the republic, it is important to increase the number of livestock and develop food processing. We discussed with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation the procedure for actions on our key task – increasing the feed base for livestock, primarily land reclamation.

Thanks to the implementation of a large program of national projects and, above all, your strategic initiatives, Vladimir Vladimirovich, the republic is undergoing a process of updating its social infrastructure.

The most inspiring moment was the construction of 11 new schools on your behalf at once. Last year, we introduced two schools for 825 places, and two more schools have opened since the beginning of the new school year. Construction of four schools will be completed by the end of this year, and the rest-next year.

We have worked with the Russian Ministry of Education to build two more schools. One of them is in the village of Torgalyge, where the building cannot be used according to the prosecutor's office's order. The school was also opened in 1908 in Turan – the first settlement of Russian immigrants. This is the very first school in Tuva.

Vladimir Putin: The museum needs to be built.

Vladimir Khovalyg: Yes, we will definitely do it.

A program of major repairs of schools is being implemented. In three years, we have renovated 46 buildings all over Tuva. The result is already there. Today we have the opportunity to meet the high standards of the new generation of schools: to conduct educational and patriotic work, to expand additional education.

Tuva has agreed to participate in the program of major repairs of kindergartens, but this does not relieve tension in terms of the growing queue for kindergartens against the background of a high birth rate.

The Ministry of Education of Russia has worked out the issue of building at least two kindergartens in Tuva. I would like more. But I understand that 100 kindergartens are planned to be built all over the country as part of the new national project "Family".

The healthcare infrastructure is being developed. As you instructed at our first meeting, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we are working with the Russian Ministry of Health to design a tuberculosis hospital and cancer dispensary. State expertise of the project is being completed for the tuberculosis hospital. The estimated cost is high, so, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I urge you to support the inclusion of the hospital in the register of capital construction projects from the federal budget.

Many of the issues raised today relate to creating conditions for the long-term growth of the economy, budget revenues and the standard of living of the population. But there are problems of financial security that require urgent solutions.

Tuva is one of six highly subsidized regions. Unfortunately, the growth rate of own incomes and subsidies lags behind the growth rate of social obligations, including the increase in the wage fund for public sector employees. In this regard, we are forced to send all additional sources for salary payments and carry out a kind of prioritization among priority expenses.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to ask you to take into account all our financial difficulties and provide additional support. I am sure that the consideration of the development of Tuva under your leadership, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, will contribute to the development of optimal solutions.

Thank you for your attention.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much.

We will return to social expenditures and the wage fund later. We have a speech by Maxim Reshetnikov planned right now. Maxim Gennadievich, I would give you the floor a little later. Let's listen to our colleagues in various areas, and then you will sum up some results at the end.

Please, Irek Envarovich, what is the situation with the construction site and how do you see the immediate future?

I. : Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear colleagues!

Indeed, Vladislav Altayovich has already mentioned, and you have noted, that preferential mortgages have given an additional impetus to the development of housing construction. Here, the sites were worked out accordingly in cooperation. Already, 176 houses are being built on these sites under the program of preferential mortgages and family mortgages. 195 thousand square meters of housing were commissioned.

A large amount of work has been done to modernize the networks. 27 sections were worked out. This includes the replacement of old networks and the preparation of networks for the new construction volume. Schools and kindergartens "sit down" on those networks that, as part of all types of support for the Republic of Tuva, go to the territory.

Four water supply facilities for 25 thousand people have been built. This year, the construction of a water intake in the Preobrazhensky microdistrict in Kaa-Khem is also being completed. Reconstruction of water intake in the city of Ak-Dovurak has been completed. This will allow another 13 thousand residents to get clean water.

There is a good trend in preparing for the heating season. This year, a serious accident occurred in Shagonar. In cooperation with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Defense, and our neighbors – Khakassia, the Krasnoyarsk Territory, and the Novosibirsk Region – together with local authorities, we managed to quickly ensure all the necessary actions in order not to freeze the city.

We are actively working on landscaping under the program "Creating a comfortable urban environment". A few days ago in Kaluga, three projects submitted by the Republic of Tyva won for the future period. We will also get improvement of parks and streets in the territory of Tuva for 147 thousand people.

As part of the new national project "Infrastructure for Life", 19 reference settlements have been identified, which will be included in the development program. A master plan has been developed for Kyzyl.

Support measures will be supported, Mr President. We are in constant cooperation with all federal executive authorities to prepare the projects that Vladislav Potayovich has already reported on, so we will continue to work.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Irek Envarovich, will we be able to maintain this pace of construction, including housing, in your estimation, taking into account the need for infrastructure development?

I. Fayzullin: In general, we include it in the program, Mr Putin, but the Ministry of Construction continues to support the implementation of preferential mortgages. It was this measure that led to the fact that housing construction received a boost. So, of course, we need to support it. However, here and the family mortgage works. Almost all families can enter this program. We will maintain the current pace. We see the need on the territory of the republic.

Vladimir Putin: Good.

Anton Andreevich, please.

A. : Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Colleagues!

You have already mentioned that the mineral resource base of the Republic of Tuva includes large reserves of highly liquid and scarce minerals: these include zinc, copper, lead, cobalt, chromium, gold, and rare metals such as lithium and molybdenum. They are of strategic importance for our country. I will not repeat myself now, but I will only say that in order to fully assess the resource potential of the region, of course, additional exploration for solid minerals will be necessary in conjunction with the development of energy and logistics infrastructure. We place special emphasis on this, since the implementation of investment projects for mining and processing largely depends on the construction of hundreds of kilometers of roads and the laying of high-voltage transmission lines.

As for the mentioned fields, in particular, the development of the Tastygskoye field, which provides for the construction of a GOK for the production of lithium concentrate, 160 kilometers of roads with a capacity of 100 trucks per day, land surveying for the road has already been carried out, and permission for logging has been obtained. In the first half of next year, the technological passage to the field will be completed. We do not draw power lines to this field due to high costs and energy shortage. Therefore, we will provide power at the expense of local generation.

At the first stage, raw materials from the deposit are planned to be processed at the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant, then the investor plans to build its own hydrometallurgical plant for the production of lithium carbonate. This will allow us to cover almost half of the country's total domestic demand by 2030. Given the importance of the project, we plan to support it within the framework of system-wide tools, including the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the cluster investment platform.

I would like to note that the development of all lithium deposits in the country, for which licenses have already been issued, will provide us with an annual production volume of 70 thousand tons of lithium in the medium term. Of these, in fact, about 30 [thousand] is a surplus, which we will also be able to direct to export, that is, it completely covers our needs.

The state also provides assistance in the development of the Ak-Suga porphyry copper deposit for the construction of a high-voltage line that will feed this project and other territories. The Ministry of Industry and Trade, together with the Ministry of Finance of Russia, found 26 billion rubles from the industry-wide state program. Mr Putin, we have already allocated 14 billion of them. Another 12 are planned for the next three years.

Rosseti and the Federal Antimonopoly Service have confirmed that these funds will be more than enough to complete the work, and we have agreed with the region to reallocate the remaining amount, about two billion rubles, to energy supply for social development. This will also allow, in fact, to ensure the construction and what Irek Envarovich said. In other words, capacities will be created for the construction of new districts, including in the Kyzylskaya agglomeration. We will also connect the Kyzyl-Tashtygskoye field, where zinc and lead concentrates are extracted, to this line. At the same time, the construction of the substation will be paid for by the investor himself.

As you know, Vladimir Vladimirovich, the previous owner of the Ak-Sug license was not active in its development. In this regard, a competition will be held before the end of the year to transfer the license to a more responsible user. We expect that this will accelerate the construction of a GOK with an annual processing capacity of up to 24 million tons of ore to produce about 500 thousand tons of copper concentrate, molybdenum and various other associated components.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, this is about the most important aspects. There are still a number of issues that we are working on within the framework of the national project "New Materials and Chemistry". The development of these deposits is also an important component for the development of deeper processing areas, for the creation of a domestic industry for the production of batteries, batteries, for promising types of electric transport, both urban, automobile, and personal.

In this part, Vladislav Altayovich has already commented on all the main issues. Of course, solving infrastructure problems with energy supply and transport accessibility will allow us to more fully develop our industrial potential. We are talking not only about production, not only about GOK, but also about the construction of individual hydrometallurgy fields in the future, that is, creating new jobs and deepening processing directly in the republic.

Vladimir Putin: Dmitry Nikolaevich Patrushev, please.

: Mr Putin, most of the projects mentioned by the head of the region and my colleagues in the Government are extremely important for the socio-economic development of the republic. I will instruct the Ministry of Economic Development and all industry departments to work out the region's proposal. We have support tools, including concessional lending and grants for small businesses, including agricultural producers. This is especially true for Tuva.

Separately, I would like to point out that Tuva has a very high-quality raw material potential. Mining accounts for 14 percent of the gross regional product. At the same time, we see that this indicator tends to grow.

We have already mentioned the Ak-Suga field, for which a government decree was issued at the end of last week to announce the tender that was discussed today, and the Tastyg field – we will also be working on this.

What would you like to say? The Prime Minister and I discussed: it is very important that we launch the federal project " Geology. Rebirth of a Legend". This is something that will allow us to develop our mineral resources, see how they are used, and, accordingly, improve the quality of forecasts that we give for our minerals. I think that this will also be done.

At the same time, 85 promising sites for geological exploration have been prepared in 10 regions of the Siberian Federal District. This amount is about 80 billion rubles. At the same time, the budget efficiency may amount to more than a trillion rubles. Here, too, I would like to emphasize that one of the main roles here is assigned to Tuva. Ten geological exploration projects worth almost four billion rubles are located in this region. The program will allow us to open new fields and maintain existing production facilities.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, we will look at what is happening and join the program for socio-economic development.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Good. Thank you very much.

Maxim Gennadievich, please.

Mikhail : Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear colleagues!

Indeed, Tuva has achieved faster economic growth in recent years. If we look at the figures for the last five years, we will see that the poverty rate has decreased by 1.5 times, unemployment-by 3.5 times, and real incomes of the population are growing twice as fast as the national average. Although, of course, the indicators themselves and their level still lag behind the national average, nevertheless the pace is good.

Today we talked about the manufacturing industry. The number of tourist trips increased by almost half compared to 2019. Construction is growing, and as a result, our own budget revenues are growing.

The main thing is that private business has come to believe in the region: since 2020, investment has grown by seven percent annually, and in the first half of this year, the indicator has increased by one and a half times, and the region has come in third place among all regions of the Russian Federation in terms of investment growth rates. It is important that our investment structure has changed. Investments in processing, tourism, energy, and education and science increased.

We associate these results with the implementation of federal support measures, first of all, of course, with the individual development program that was launched in 2020 on your instructions, Vladimir Vladimirovich. The region received an additional five billion rubles for five years. I must say that the region itself has correctly formed this program: 85 percent of all activities and funds were directed to support the economy, to create new jobs and new enterprises.

As a result, mill enterprises, granaries, more than 30 companies in the agro – industrial complex, "pishchevka" were built, equipment was updated, equipment was purchased; the production of street coverings-rubber tiles, paving stones-was opened; the production of bricks, building materials, reinforced concrete products was modernized.

A tourist complex with the first ski slope in the region has been created, and the Cheder sanatorium and resort complex is being developed. More than 20 small and medium-sized enterprises received funds for the development of hotels, campsites, infrastructure centers, recreation centers and their infrastructure.

A furniture factory and wool processing shop are being prepared to open. Vladimir Vladimirovich, since 2020, you have instructed us to implement this project. Not everything is simple, but thanks to this program, the region eventually expects to launch it in October. We were there in April, and there was an active installation of equipment on the site. Really, good entrepreneurs approached this issue with understanding.

Attention is also paid to the social sphere. Projects have been developed for the construction of a school with a kindergarten, an anti-tuberculosis treatment complex for children, and housing infrastructure. This is all that the region will now declare in the new national projects that are currently being formed.

Other federal mechanisms are also helping to increase the pace of development. At the expense of the national project of small and medium-sized businesses, an industrial park was created in Kyzyl in 2020 and an industrial park in the spring of 2024.

As part of the national tourism project, the region allocated resources for the development of beaches and tourist infrastructure. And this year Tuva received a single regional subsidy for the development of tourism.

Major investment projects in "processing", mining, and the agro-industrial complex are being implemented in the region due to industry programs. Due to the mechanism of debt restructuring to the federal budget, the infrastructure for one of the mining industry projects has been built. Just engineering networks and ski slopes for the tourist complex are the Taiga complex, which I have already mentioned.

Thanks to budget infrastructure loans, issues of connecting utility networks to four new residential districts in Kyzyl are being resolved. This is exactly the question of the growth of housing construction, which is going on in the republic. In general, thanks to all these mechanisms, it was possible to attract more than 80 billion rubles of investment to the republic and create 3,500 jobs.

Of course, the key thing for the region is really the development of those deposits that have already been mentioned. First of all, this is the solution of energy issues. If you look at it, the total capacity that the republic needs to develop is 270 megawatts. This includes Ak-Sug, housing construction in Kyzyl, and Kyzyl itself is experiencing a shortage of capacity. Therefore, all these issues are just laid down in the budget, as Anton Andreevich said, they are on the reserve of the Ministry of Finance. It is very important for us that these funds are actually used, and we have built all these facilities.

It is important to continue supporting the diversification of the region's economy, so we have developed the next stage of the region's individual development program until 2030 on your behalf. In general, it has been agreed upon, and we have already discussed it on several occasions at the federal level. The program includes the best projects. Moreover, we have also coordinated with other support measures. In total, it is planned to attract 14 billion rubles at the expense of the program, and in total – 90 billion rubles of investments for the economy of the republic.

What is it proposed to focus on in the new version of the program? This includes processing and APK support. It is proposed to recapitalize the Republic's Development Fund and the Farm Business Fund in order to further support projects in agriculture, light and manufacturing industries. For small businesses, we will recapitalize the Entrepreneurship Support Fund. We will continue to support existing industrial parks and create new ones, including during the extension of the national project, already within the framework of the national project"Efficient and Competitive Economy".

In order to build up the logistics potential and joint projects with Mongolia and China, there is a proposal – we are working on it together with the republic – on a special economic zone near the Khandagaity checkpoint. This is exactly where the checkpoint will be reconstructed next year. There is a great transit potential there. It is important for us to make an economic point of presence, so that processing goes on our side and we develop cooperation with Mongolia and China.

We plan to develop tourism. As you said, the announced projects include a three-star hotel, an ethno-cultural complex and tourist facilities on Lake Khadyn.

All investment projects included in the development program are implemented in municipalities, so we have included 19 municipalities of the republic in the list of reference localities. Vladimir Vladimirovich, this is what your Message says, what we have outlined as a task. We have separately analyzed two thousand localities, and we will concentrate all our resources on these localities as a matter of priority.

All key projects and activities have been integrated into the Strategy for the Development of the Siberian Federal District, which is being implemented jointly with the Plenipotentiary Mission under the leadership of Dmitry Nikolaevich [Patrushev]. It has been approved, and there is a list of investment projects there.

In this scenario, the growth rate of labor productivity in the coming years should be two and a half times faster than the national average due to the development of "processing". In general, of course, we have declared very ambitious growth rates in the republic. We will significantly exceed the national average growth rate if the republic continues to develop.

At the same time, it is very important that not only the individual development program, but also the new national projects that are currently being worked out on your instructions and the final budget framework is already being determined, but also that the republic continues to actively participate in them.

A lot of experience has already been accumulated, roads have been put in order, and paramedic and midwifery centers and new schools are being built, but it is important that the republic actively participates in new national projects.

In particular, within the framework of the national project" Family", the region is being applied for major repairs and construction of kindergartens, equipping children's hospitals and expanding the mechanisms of social contracts.

At the expense of the national project "Long and active Life", the republic plans to build health facilities, which the head of state has already mentioned, update medical transport and equipment for hospitals, as well as expand training, which is very important.

At the expense of the national project "Youth and children", it is planned to build and repair schools.

A very important area, of course, is "Professionalism". Now the main resources for the economy are personnel and young people.

The republic has them, so it is important to use them carefully. "Professionalism" is exactly what is aimed at.

At the same time, we believe that the region should pay attention to other projects, including the issues of personnel retraining, which will be included in the national human resources projects that are already in operation; and the national project "Infrastructure for Life", as Irek Envarovich said today. There are dilapidated housing, modernization of municipal infrastructure, and development of public transport.

Now is a crucial period when line ministries are finalizing the framework of national projects and determining the criteria for selecting projects for support, so it is important to take into account the peculiarities of the Republic of Tyva and other republics that have individual programs in these processes. We will work actively on this together with the heads of regions within the State Council.

In the end, we believe that both the implementation of national projects and such an active implementation of individual programs will ensure the achievement of all the national goals that you have set in the republic.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

In his opening speech, the head of the republic mentioned the wage fund and other social expenses. According to preliminary estimates, I also looked at the papers, and the republic will need another 1.7 billion rubles by the end of the year. This is the first one.

Second. Of course, the plans that have just been discussed, including those mentioned by Maxim Reshetnikov, the Republic's Development Fund, and other instruments that have been mentioned, all need sources of funding.

Anton Germanovich, please.

: Thank you, Mr President.

Your assignment will be completed. We will find additional funds to support the region, primarily on socially significant issues, and provide them to the region.

Indeed, we see that the economy is actively developing. Our own incomes are also growing, as mentioned above. Moreover, the growth rate of own incomes exceeds the national average and today amounts to more than 20 percent for the current year. This is a very good indicator.

In general, if we talk about the five-year period, Mr Putin, we can say that the level of budget security is growing at a faster pace than in the regions of the Russian Federation. If over the past five years budget security in the regions of the Russian Federation has increased by 1.6 times, then in the region-by 1.8 times. Here, of course, our own income is also growing, and federal budget assistance is also growing at a faster pace than in other regions of the Russian Federation. The regional development program is also important for other types of support.

As for the budget, I want to say that in accordance with your instructions, we will reduce the debt burden in the region, write off loans by 1.3 billion rubles, and today the debt is about 4.5 billion rubles. In other words, this is a good way to reduce the debt burden.

Therefore, in general, we can say that the budget is stable, and we will support it. All the support measures that you have ordered today will be implemented. We will monitor the situation together with the region. We will keep in touch with our colleagues from the regions to meet our budget obligations.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Good. Thank you very much.

Maxim Gennadievich, when should the work on preparing development programs for certain regions, including Tuva, be completed?

Mikhail Reshetnikov: Mr President, on your instructions, it should be completed by October 1. We have worked out all the programs, including together with deputies and representatives of the Federation Council from these regions, we have reviewed these programs at the Ministry and discussed them with the departments. They are put on paper, and the relevant orders go through the approval process. We expect that on the basis of these proposals, they will be included in the budget in a timely manner, and this is the most important thing. At the end of September or October, we will approve everything, and this will give us the opportunity to conclude agreements in November or December and start bringing money so that work can start from January. We are following the schedule, keeping special control, and all regions are ready. That is, we will pass everything here without failures.

Vladimir Putin: Good. So that nothing that was raised during our meeting is forgotten, please prepare together with [Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim] Oreshkin a draft instruction based on the results of today's discussion, and this will form the basis for the development plan of Tuva until 2030.

Thank you all very much. Once again, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that we are not holding an ordinary meeting, but on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the unification of Tuva with Russia. This is an important event for the republic and for our entire multinational country. Let's do everything possible to ensure that a territory like Tuva, with remarkable development prospects, implements everything that is planned and everything that we discussed today.

Thank you. [My Emphasis]