So, the “peace president” is so upset about not being given the Nobel Peace Prize for starting and/or continuing several wars and claiming to halt imaginary wars while also violating international law daily and murdering innocent people on the high seas that he now threatens to escalate the war the Outlaw US Empire began in 2014, that he helped to prolong during his first presidential term, and that he boasted during his 2024 presidential campaign that he would end in the first 24 hours if he was elected president, while the vast majority of independent international analysts of the Ukraine conflict say NATO/Ukraine is losing or has lost to Russia. Now we know the Outlaw US Empire continues to provide critical intelligence support and weapons manning for Ukraine’s army, meaning as with the initial assault in 2014 that the Outlaw US Empire is directly involved in war with Russia. I shouldn’t need to review all the outstanding evidence that proves the bolded statement to be true. So, as with the genocide in Palestine which he abets daily, Trump could very easily end the Ukraine conflict by ceasing all Empire support for the Ukrainian Army and simply surrendering. Sure, the Ukrainian Nazis would probably continue their attempts to kill as many Russians and Russian speaking Ukrainians as possible, but IMO that effort wouldn’t last very long. And yes, Europeans could continue their support, but it would be rather odd with NATO’s #1 boss saying it’s surrendered.

After almost nine months in office after having boasted he’d end the war immediately, Trump has failed to do the most obvious thing to end it—Surrender. Admit defeat. Trump laments all the people dying, but he clearly doesn’t care that much since he won’t take the easy route to end the war. Pretty much the same with Palestine which he covets being cleared of pesky Palestinians who’ve lived there for centuries so he can build a resort, so like Biden he abets the genocide.

It ought to be clear to most thinking Americans and much of the world that Donald Trump is an Orwellian President, a wannabe Big Brother with his ICE terrorists who clearly don’t follow their oath to the US Constitution. Yes, just like soldiers and naturalized citizens they must swear the same oath to uphold and defend the US Constitution from ALL enemies foreign and domestic, like wannabe Big Brothers.

In November 1918, the German high command faced a choice to continue the war or save what remained of their men and their nation by agreeing to an armistice that eventually led to the German surrender. When interviewed shortly afterwards by George Seldes and all too much later published in You Can’t Print That, Field Marshal Hindenburg admitted he considered the war lost thanks to the Battle of the Argonne Forest that began on 18 July 1918, which at that time “we could have had an acceptable peace” if they had only known what the future held, which as he lamented was actually clear at the time but he was unable to see for so many reasons. Ukraine and its main instigator the Outlaw US Empire are at the point where Germany was in 1918—all metrics point to NATO’s defeat. Zelensky is just as mad as Hitler was in not caring for those dying. Can we say that Trump is in the same class, or should he be classified at a different level of madness? And what should we think about those who direct Trump? IMO and those of many others, they are in even deeper denial of the extent of the Outlaw US Empire’s defeat by Russia and the related swiftness of its decline. The desperation is the same as Germany’s in mid 1918 and the start of 1944. Hindenburg was a tragic figure, but at least he made the right decision in 1918.

The Outlaw US Empire was just confronted with the most powerful non-war counterpunch it’s ever experienced—China’s export controls of rare earth metals and a select host of other related restrictions, which the Empire’s behavior brought upon itself. Perhaps the best somewhat short yet complete analysis of that blow is provided by Warwick Powell here who’s become a prominent go-to within alt-media. Of course, since the Outlaw US Empire’s stated #1 policy goal remains Full Spectrum Domination of the planet and its people (Joint Vision 2010/2020), it will likely not take the very well-timed hint that it must cease its hegemonic, war crime behavior and will instead seek ways to circumvent the new hindrances. And while a majority of Americans would probably welcome the surrender by their Empire, it’s more likely the Big Brother wannabes directing Trump will double-down on their attack on Americans and anyone else they think is trying to impede their drive for Total Control.

