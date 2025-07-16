It would be nice to have a more recent photo of Tatyana Dovgalenko.

BRICS-TV interviewed the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Director of its Africa Partnership Department that provides us with an overview and update on Russian-African activities that are rapidly growing in scope across Africa in ways that complement China’s activities. A lot of detailed information is provided that usually goes unreported:

Question: In early February of this year, a new unit was established in the Foreign Ministry–-the Department of Partnership with Africa. The structure of the diplomatic department previously had two departments that oversaw the countries of the continent: the Department of the Middle East and North Africa, as well as the Department of Africa.

What is the peculiarity of the new division? What are its goals and objectives? And what aspects will you, as its leader, focus on the most?

Tatyana: The principal feature of our Department is its functionality, which is its focus on the comprehensive and integrated development of relations between Russia and the entire African continent, which are currently experiencing a real revival.

Our main line is to implement the tasks set by President of Russia Vladimir Putin, taking into account the agreements with his African colleagues following the Russia-Africa summits, and to bring joint activities within the framework of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum to a new level.

The Department includes the Secretariat of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum, established in 2020, with the tasks of preparing and holding Russian-African summits and high-level meetings, facilitating the organisation of other events in the Russia–Africa format, as well as coordinating work–-both interdepartmental and with African partners–-to implement the decisions taken.

The work is based on the high-level ambitious Action Plan of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum for 2023-2026. The document covers a wide range of areas of cooperation—from security, trade and investment to education, agriculture, science, culture, etc.

Another key area of the department's activities is building up our cooperation with African integration associations. I am referring, first of all, to the largest organisation that expresses the common voice of the continent–-the African Union and its "subordinate" structures, as well as regional and subregional associations of the continent, alliances of states, multilateral formats and mechanisms.

We are helping to build up inter-parliamentary and inter-party ties with pan-African structures. In cooperation with other departments of the Ministry, relevant agencies and public organisations, as well as expert scientific and business circles, and, of course, the diplomatic corps of the African states, Moscow is determined to promote the Russia-Africa partnership in all areas–-political, trade and economic, military-technical and humanitarian.

We are open to multilateral projects with the participation of non-regional friendly countries. In short, everything that is not related to bilateral relations, such as multilateral formats and mechanisms in Africa, including financial, parliamentary and so on, is within the competence of our Department.

Question: At the presentation of the Department of Partnership with Africa, you outlined the topic of building up Russia's cooperation with African integration associations as a key area of work for the new unit. What are these associations? And what joint work is planned? What should this give to relations between countries?

Tatyana: Along with the development of bilateral ties, the most important area of our work to build up Russia's presence in Africa is to strengthen cooperation with the integration associations operating on the continent. The Foreign Ministry's new Department of Partnership with Africa has been entrusted with coordinating this work.

Through the efforts of integration associations, a continental and regional security architecture, mechanisms for African peacekeeping, customs unions, free trade zones, including the world's largest African Continental Free Trade Area, and the largest banks (Afreximbank, African Development Bank) are successfully functioning.

The key coordinating centre of these processes is, of course, the African Union, which unites all the countries of the continent. We welcome its efforts to achieve the goals set out in its main policy document, Agenda 2063. In practical terms, the Memorandum of Understanding on the Foundations of Relations and Cooperation signed in Sochi in 2019 and the Russia-African Union Action Plan for 2023-2026, adopted in St Petersburg in 2023, are a solid foundation for our ties. Good results have already been achieved on this track, but we look forward to even greater results from our joint work in the future.

We note the growing role of this pan-African association in world affairs. The African Union has been a full member of the G20 for a year now. The participation of Africans in the work of the UN and other international platforms is becoming increasingly important. We support their justified desire to expand the representation of African states in the UN Security Council in accordance with the continent's common position enshrined in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

At the same time, it is a priority for us to build multifaceted cooperation with other regional communities in Africa. Among them: the East African Community (EAC), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

We see the emergence of new associations aimed at sovereign development and defending their own identity as a counterbalance to the neocolonial models imposed by the West as promising. In this regard, we attach particular importance to the development of cooperation with the Confederation of Sahel States (ACU). In April of this year, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held his first meeting with the foreign ministers of its member states.

At present, work is underway to create a legal framework for our interaction with integration associations: memoranda on the foundations of relations and cooperation, as well as action plans designed to translate their provisions into practice and aimed at implementing specific joint projects, have been signed or are in the process of being coordinated. Interdepartmental and business contacts are being established in the most promising areas of mutual interest for the Russian and African sides in the political, trade, economic, agricultural, scientific, technical, humanitarian and other spheres. We are convinced that the above mechanisms will become the foundation for building more effective work with the countries of the continent, taking into account the regional architecture and specifics.

Question: How do you plan to work on the climate agenda? Countries in the Global South are increasingly thinking about the transition to green energy, as well as combating the effects of climate change.

Tatyana: We adhere to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and welcome the efforts of African countries and the African Union to develop strategies for sustainable energy development and ensure comprehensive access to modern energy sources. We are committed to constructive cooperation in this area with all countries and integration associations of the African continent.

Today, many African countries are striving to increase the share of renewable energy sources in their energy mix. This is quite natural, because the continent accounts for up to 60% of the world's solar resources, as well as significant wind and geothermal potential.

At the same time, we see that "green energy" is used by external players, namely Western countries, as one of the tools of neocolonial policy towards Africa. The widespread imposition of the "green agenda", covered with beautiful slogans, is designed, in fact, to limit the countries of the continent in their desire to create a self-sufficient energy base for electrification and industrialization, to exacerbate their technological dependence and economic backwardness.

Our African friends understand that in order to meet household needs and industrial production, predictable and stable energy sources are needed, and the acceleration of the "green transition" is fraught with numerous risks for food and energy stability.

As a country with extensive experience in the field of energy, including the use of natural gas as an environmentally friendly fuel, "peaceful atom" technologies and the potential of renewable energy sources, we are able to offer comprehensive solutions that will allow us to achieve a balanced use of various types of energy resources and ensure energy sovereignty for African countries.

Question: The volume of trade between Russia and African countries is growing. In 2024, it amounted to $25 billion. And, as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted, these figures do not yet correspond to the existing potential. Does the new Department have a strategy for developing economic cooperation with the continent? How are you planning to bring trade to a new level and what are the prospects?

Tatyana: Increasing mutual trade with Africa is one of our absolute priorities. In 2024, the volume of trade with the continent increased by 13% and amounted to $27.7 billion. (exports – 24.2 billion US dollars, imports – 3.5 billion US dollars). There is still a significant imbalance in our trade with the regions of the continent: North Africa accounts for 70% of our trade.

At the same time, taking into account the existing potential, the achieved indicators are far from the limit. We still have a lot to do, especially since the Action Plan for 2023-2026 pays significant attention to trade and economic cooperation with Africa. Among the main areas are trade, energy, transport and logistics, digital technologies, etc.

In order to strengthen Russian-African trade and economic cooperation, the mechanism of intergovernmental commissions on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation (IGC) with African countries is being actively used. Since the beginning of this year, meetings of the IGC have been held with Algeria, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Mozambique, the Republic of the Congo, Tanzania (twice), Tunisia, South Africa. By the end of 2025, IGCs with Angola, Guinea, Morocco, Namibia, Sudan, and Uganda are planned.

The first Russian Industrial Zone (RIZ) in Egypt will be a serious help in deepening cooperation between Russian and African economic operators and implementing joint projects in Africa. In May of this year, the parties signed an agreement on the transfer of land for the RIZ in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. The task is based on building a full cycle of production by Russian companies of their products, which in the future will be sold not only in the Egyptian market, but also in third countries, mainly on the African continent. This project (the work plan for its launch is designed for 13 years) will organically fit into the African Continental Free Trade Area, which is currently being formed.

We proceed from the importance of direct contacts between the Russian and African business communities and encourage them to more actively develop promising niches in the Russian and African markets. We note that there is mutual interest in this issue. It seems that the development of economic ties with partners on the continent will be facilitated by improving the awareness of the business community about the capabilities and needs of the parties, including by increasing the number of business missions and wider participation of economic operators in joint congress and exhibition events. We are actively working in this direction.

Question: How can the African continent be of interest to Russian investors?

Tatyana: Africa is a dynamically developing continent with huge natural resources and rich human potential–-1.5 billion people, most of whom are young people. Thus, it is both an extensive production base and a constantly expanding sales market, which cannot but attract foreign, including Russian investors. According to forecasts, the total volume of the African economy in the next decade may increase several times (up to 8.5 trillion US dollars). Already now, Africa's share in world production is 2%, in the world economy—3%, the twenty fastest growing economies in the world account for 12 African economies, which are 2-9 times ahead of the world average.

Russian companies could be interested in projects for the construction of hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants and nuclear power plants, the installation of renewable energy generating facilities, the development of hydrocarbons, diamonds, gold, uranium, copper, rare earth metals, bauxite and the processing of raw materials. The experience of domestic investors is also in demand in the creation of complex infrastructure, including the modernization of seaports and terminals, railways and roads. There is a strong demand for digital technologies from Africans, particularly in the government, municipal, and financial sectors. And, of course, African countries are traditionally interested in investing in agriculture, which is the basis of the food sovereignty of any state.

As an additional measure to support the activities of domestic companies on the African continent, in accordance with the President's instructions, a special investment mechanism (fund) has been created to facilitate Russian projects in Africa.

Question: The joint development of minerals is a very promising area of cooperation between Russia and Africa. What projects are already being implemented in this industry and what are planned for the future?

Tatyana: Today, Russian economic operators are successfully implementing projects in the oil and gas and mining industries of various African countries. The work of such companies as Rosneft, Gazpromneft, LUKOIL, Gazprombank, ALROSA, Nordgold, Severstal, Renova, RUSAL, Vi Holding and many others can be noted. We are talking about geological exploration, the development of oil and gas sites, the construction of LNG terminals and related infrastructure, and mining.

We intend to support the creation of sectoral dialogues with Africa with the involvement of interested Russian and African ministries and departments, as well as the business and scientific communities. Thus, the Russian-African Raw Materials Dialogue, organized in November this year on the basis of the St Petersburg Mining University of Empress Catherine II, will become a "touchstone" in this area.

Given the huge potential of Russia and Africa in the field of subsoil use, the exchange of best practices, knowledge and technologies, investment in joint projects and the creation of raw material alliances will not only make a significant contribution to strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations, but also have a real impact on the global market of mineral resources.

Q: Our country is currently building Nuclear Science and Technology Centres in Zambia and Rwanda. What is the reason for the demand for the creation of such research sites in these countries? And how, in your opinion, do such projects strengthen relations between Russia and Africa?

Tatyana: Nuclear Science and Technology Centres play a key role in ensuring the technological and scientific sovereignty of countries that do not have their own nuclear programme. Zambia and Rwanda have selected a multi-purpose research reactor project with a capacity of up to 20 MW to further develop nuclear, power and non-power technologies.

First of all, the construction of the Center is a preparatory step for the creation of the nuclear industry in the country. It raises awareness among the local population and overcomes deep-rooted prejudices. In the host State, qualified personnel are trained by experienced specialists to manage the national nuclear programme and to manage the relevant facilities safely and effectively. The centres also provide environmental solutions for the management of spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste, as well as the decommissioning of facilities. Local manufacturers are attracted and thereby sustainable supply chains are created, which not only lays the foundation for further development of technologies, but also gives impetus to the growth of the country's economy.

Secondly, modern scientific programs are carried out on the basis of the Center: from the study of mineral raw materials and ores to the application of nuclear technologies in medicine, industry and agriculture. Further development of these areas allows countries to significantly improve the level of healthcare, create competitive industries and achieve food sovereignty.

An equally important task of the Centers is to prepare the customer country for the placement of a nuclear facility on its territory using the best Russian developments and taking into account the requirements of the IAEA.

We believe that the Nuclear Technology Centres will not only serve as a reliable channel of interaction between Russia and African countries, but will also provide interested African partners with an additional tool to strengthen the national scientific and technological base.

Question: Does the Department plan to establish ties with Africans who have gone to study in Russia? For example, involve them in some projects at the stage of study? After all, students are the best time to make friends between young people, to form a reserve for future cooperation.

Answer: You are right: the knowledge, impressions, and contacts that are acquired in youth remain with us for a long time. According to our embassies, the vast majority of African graduates of Soviet universities are ready to send their children to study in Russia. The good reputation of Russian education among Africans creates a solid foundation for further building up cooperation in this area. Associations of graduates of Russian universities operate in many African countries.

In Russia, there are also diaspora associations and student communities based on universities, where students from Africa are most widely represented. The main thing is that they manage to perceive the profile program as much as possible, become highly qualified specialists and, upon returning, help the economic development and growth of the technological sovereignty of their countries. This is the main goal of the educational opportunities provided by Russia for foreign students, Africa is no exception here.

For its part, the Department supports various initiatives to involve African students in the discussion of topical problems of the continent and the prospects for Russian-African cooperation. For example, MGIMO recently hosted the forum "Russia–Africa: What's Next?", in which, along with experts, students from African communities took part on the basis of this university. Following the event, a resolution was signed confirming the firm desire of Russian-African youth to develop multilateral cooperation in the context of an ever-changing geopolitical situation.

Question: It is believed that there is a shortage of specialists in the field of African studies in Russia, and in various fields, such as trade, the media, etc. What measures need to be taken to increase the number of Africanist experts?

Tatyana: I agree with your remark: even during the most active period of our relations with Africa, in the 1960s and 1980s, Africanists were, as they say, "piece goods." At that time, demand followed supply: the USSR "entered" Africa, opened embassies and trade missions there, built plants and factories, supplied equipment, etc. And they were. The Soviet Union knew how to train personnel for strategic tasks—this system allowed the USSR to effectively implement its foreign policy strategy on the continent, ensuring strong ties with African countries.

Unfortunately, much of this was lost after the demise of the USSR. Russia lost a whole generation of Africanists, the continuity of personnel and knowledge was disrupted. The remaining heritage needs to be adapted to the requirements of the time, to combine Soviet developments with modern approaches and technologies. Our return to Africa is impossible without high-quality personnel support, without people with experience and a deep understanding of the current realities of the African continent. It is important to give priority to their training. In addition to country studies, the study of African languages is of key importance here, primarily the most common ones—Swahili, Lingala, Khausa, Wolof, etc.

Today, the state is consistently working to increase the attractiveness of the African direction among young people. Thus, within the framework of the "Program for the Development of Education in the Field of Oriental and African Studies" adopted in 2023 by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation, initiatives are being implemented to develop new thematic educational programs, promote academic mobility and open youth laboratories. An important role here is also played by Russian universities, on the basis of which there are bachelor's and master's programs in African studies, among them: the Institute of Asian and African Studies of Moscow State University (IAAS), RUDN University, MGIMO, Russian State University for the Humanities, St. Petersburg State University, Voronezh State University, etc. In 2024, the IAAS launched the "Development of Asia and Africa" program, the emphasis is on language training students in one of the African languages (Amharic, Hausa).

At the same time, in order to increase the number of experts in African studies in the country, it is necessary not only to strengthen existing academic programs, but also to expand the horizon of practical opportunities: to develop joint research projects with universities on the continent, internship and internship programs in Russian organizations and companies cooperating with Africa, to more actively involve students in participation in major international events, for example, within the framework of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.

At the same time, no matter how high-quality education is, motivation is a decisive factor. Young people should see that African studies is not just a highly specialized niche, but a modern, promising and actively developing direction that promises great prospects, both in terms of professional growth and financial returns.

In general, attracting specialists to the field of African studies is not only a matter of personnel training, it goes beyond the educational task, it is, first of all, an investment in the future of Russian-African relations, a strategically important step towards improving the quality of interaction between our countries.

Question: The nature of the sunny continent is unique. You can go to Africa to admire the landscapes of nature reserves, national parks, mountains and oceans, look at wild animals living in the wild, for example, in Kilimanjaro. But so far, the African destination is not the most popular for travel among Russians. What could contribute to the development of tourism?

Tatyana: The potential for the development of Russian tourism in Africa is enormous. In addition to the destinations traditionally popular with our compatriots (Egypt, Tunisia or Morocco), in recent years there has been an increase in interest in traveling to Tanzania (+159%), Kenya (+141%) and the Seychelles (+71%). The demand for trips to Africa among Russians has increased by 50%.

At the same time, one of the obstacles to attracting Russian tourists to Africa is the lack of objective information and the persistence of a stereotypical, usually distorted, view of the continent in the mass consciousness. Promoting a positive image of Africa through media and educational projects, articles, documentaries, travel blogs would help increase its tourist attractiveness among our compatriots. An additional help in this matter would be the more active participation of representatives of the African tourism industry in industry events in Russia, the establishment of contacts with Russian partners.

Among the issues that need to be addressed is ensuring logistics and transport accessibility. The restoration and expansion of direct flights to the countries of the region could tip the scales in favor of the African direction. Measures implemented at the interstate level to simplify the visa regime and, in the future, the introduction of visa-free travel to African countries would increase the tourist attractiveness of Africa.

The promotion of the African direction in Russian tourism requires not targeted initiatives, but a systematic approach, including the coordinated efforts of the state, business circles and specialized structures. Thus, it is possible not only to revive tourist interest, but also to strengthen Russian-African relations in general.

Question: What is the importance of holding events such as the Days of Russian Culture in African countries for the development of relations between countries?

Tatyana: Cooperation in the field of culture is an integral part of the vast range of relations between Russia and Africa, an important element in strengthening friendship and interpersonal communication. Africans have a keen interest in our culture, and Russian cultural events held on the continent are invariably very popular.

Last year, the Days of Spiritual Culture of Russia were successfully held in a number of African countries. This project is aimed at demonstrating the richness and diversity of Russian spiritual culture in foreign countries, implemented by the ANO "Russian Seasons" with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Russia in close cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and the Russian Orthodox Church.

In particular, on September 5-8, 2024, the Days of Spiritual Culture of Russia were held in South Africa for the first time. The rich program of events included: a concert of the Moscow Soloists chamber ensemble under the direction of Yuri Bashmet; exhibition "Novodevichy Convent. To the 500th anniversary of the foundation"; Round table "United in Spirit: Cultural Heritage and Traditional Values as the Basis of Humanitarian Cooperation and Mutual Knowledge between Russia and South Africa"; as well as a performance by the Moscow Synodal Choir.

On September 25-30, 2024, the Days of Spiritual Culture of Russia were held in Ethiopia, within their framework concerts were held by the United Choir of the Moscow Theological Academy and the Holy Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius; The exhibition "Novodevichy Convent. To the 500th anniversary of the foundation"; artists of the Sergei Obraztsov Puppet Theater held a master class "In the World of Puppet Theater"; the play "A Star on the Way to Bethlehem. The events ended with a performance by the balalaikas sextet of the Osipov National Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments of Russia under the direction of I.I. Senin.

This year, the Days of Spiritual Culture of Russia were held from May

24 to 26 in Zimbabwe, their main event was the performance of the State Song and Dance Ensemble "Altai" named after A.F. Berezikov.

Question: In 2024, 2 African countries–-Egypt and Ethiopia–-joined BRICS. How does the increasing involvement of African states in BRICS, both as full participants and partner states, affect the development of the association?

Tatyana: BRICS continues to strengthen its role as one of the pillars of a new, fairer world order. The principles inherent in interaction within the framework of the Association–-consensus, equality, mutual consideration of each other's interests–-resonate with an increasing number of countries in the Global South, which are striving to realize their aspirations and aspirations.

Among them, African states occupy a special place. It is obvious that the dynamically developing African continent claims a leading position in the emerging multipolar architecture. African countries are already quite widely represented within BRICS: South Africa, Egypt and Ethiopia are actively participating in the work of the association, using opportunities to promote not only their national interests, but also the pan-African agenda.

Following last year's summit in Kazan, a category of BRICS partner states was established. In January of this year, Nigeria and Uganda joined the association in this capacity. They are invited to various events of the association, including a meeting of foreign ministers, meetings of mechanisms at the expert level.

Contacts between BRICS and the African Union are ongoing and have a fairly long history. The states chairing this continental organisation regularly participate in meetings of BRICS summits in the outreach/BRICS plus format. In 2023, South Africans invited all African countries to the Johannesburg summit. In 2024, President of Mauritania Mohammed al-Ghazouani (as chair of the African Union), as well as Head of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, visited Kazan.

Officials of a number of African states have repeatedly publicly expressed their interest in strengthening cooperation with BRICS. There are also several official applications that are under consideration. There is no doubt that the practice of involving African countries in the work of various BRICS mechanisms will only expand in the future.

In this context, the New Development Bank should also be mentioned. Along with South Africa, which was one of the founders of the NDB, it also includes Egypt since 2023, and Algeria was also recently announced. Africa remains one of the promising areas for further expansion of the Bank's shareholders, which will qualitatively expand the portfolio of its investment projects.

Russia has always supported the expansion of the participation of African states in BRICS. This not only strengthens its international prestige and contributes to the practical implementation of the principle of multilateralism that underpins its functioning, but also gives the Association greater political weight and turns it into a universal dialogue platform. Thus, BRICS is becoming a larger alternative to Western formats of interaction. [My Emphasis]