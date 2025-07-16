karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheBAG's avatar
TheBAG
2h

Before you can have economic cooperation, you must have a strong rule of law. Before you can have a strong rule of law, the Chaos fomented by the West must be driven out. Terrorism must be actively suppressed. I can't wait to see what happens when these African countries repudiate the odious Western debt and take back control of their resources... :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl Sanchez
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture