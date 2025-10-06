Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev

It’s fair to say that Mr. Patrushev is a chip off the old block since his father is Nikolai Patrushev. His forte is agriculture, while his Wiki bio provides a more diverse history I’d characterize as a reformer. In 2010 he became chairman of the board and member of the supervisory board of the and from there he was appointed Minister of Agriculture in 2018, then in 2024 was elevated to his Deputy PM position where he oversees agriculture, the agro-industrial complex, and environmental issues. As I’ve noted on several occasions, Russian agriculture has boomed since the imposition of the 2014 sanctions and from 2020 onward has been a net exported of foods. In contrast to most nations, Russia still has arable land that can become part of its agro-industrial complex as it’s called there. Collective farms are history but collective state support for agriculture is stronger than ever, which is one reason for its success. Russian farmers realistically think they can solve the world food problem. The other area Patrushev is responsible for is the environment, its clean-up having been a priority ever since Putin came to power 25 years ago. That becomes the opening topic for discussion during his meeting today with president Putin:

V. Putin: Where should we start? Let’s start with the environment.

D. Patrushev: Okay. Vladimir Vladimirovich, thank you very much. I have prepared a short presentation: the second part deals with environmental issues, and the first part deals with agricultural issues. Let’s start with environmental issues. I believe there is something to say in this area.

The key tasks that we are currently addressing in the field of ecology and environmental protection are included in the national project “Environmental Well-Being.” We have allocated more than 800 billion rubles for its financing until 2030. Six federal projects are used as tools to achieve these goals.

I will tell you about several key areas of work.

We pay special attention to the improvement of water bodies. The national project will cover many major waterways, including the Volga, the Ural, and the Angara. Consequently, we are continuing to build and renovate hydraulic structures and wastewater treatment facilities. I would like to emphasize that we closely monitor the activities related to wastewater treatment facilities at the Government’s platform through a special headquarters, with the participation of relevant federal executive bodies and, most importantly, the participation of interested regions.

Next, I will say a few words about forests. These are our “lungs” and a fifth of the world’s total forest reserves. Therefore, one of our key objectives is to preserve and restore them. Over the past six years, the area of new plantations has reached almost eight million hectares, and for several consecutive years, we have been planting more forests than we are losing.

I would like to make a special emphasis on protecting forests from fires. The beginning of this season was difficult for us, but we managed to stabilize the situation by mid-July, although this usually happens no earlier than the end of summer. Currently, the area and number of fires are lower than in 2024 and, most importantly, lower than the average long-term values.

The next federal project that is worth mentioning is the General Cleanup. As part of this project, we are continuing to eliminate the accumulated environmental damage. The largest projects include the former Krasny Bor landfill in the Leningrad Region, as well as the industrial sites of Usolyehimprom and the Baikal Pulp and Paper Mill in the Irkutsk Region.

I have visited all the sites. I would like to note that the work is progressing smoothly and in accordance with the schedule, and we plan to clean up all these sites from the accumulated damage that they currently have.

In addition, this federal project is creating a list of other hazardous facilities that we will eliminate by 2030, and there will be at least 50 of them.

Finally, a few words about the federal project “Circular Economy”. You have set the goal of achieving 100% waste sorting by 2030, reducing landfilling to 50%, and returning a quarter of all waste to the recycling process. We are working to achieve these goals in several areas. First and foremost, we are building the necessary infrastructure. Since the start of the reform, we have already constructed around 300 waste management facilities. We need to build another 400 over the next six years.

There are important details here, and I would like to point out that in 2025, the Government has provided an opportunity for 19 regions, where there are various difficulties with the construction of infrastructure, to speed up the process by having a government agency, our Russian environmental operator, as one of the main participants in the implementation of projects. This mechanism should result in the creation of 37 facilities.

But, of course, the reform of waste management begins with clean container sites in the courtyards. Therefore, together with the subjects, we are organizing work so that photo and video cameras are installed directly on the sites, which allow us to monitor the quality and, most importantly, the timeliness of garbage collection. And to ensure that the waste is guaranteed to be processed, the movement of garbage trucks is now monitored through the GLONASS system.

At the same time, it is obvious that there is still a lot to be done in this area. So far, we have not yet brought order to everything. Therefore, together with the Ministry of Natural Resources, and most importantly, together with the heads of the regions, we are also monitoring the implementation of the reform at the Government site within the framework of the interdepartmental headquarters.

In short, this is all I would like to say about the environmental protection unit. If you allow me, I would like to move on to the agro-industrial complex.

V. Putin: I would like to clarify the issue of forests. You said that we are restoring more forests than what?

D.Patrushev: More than we lose. We lose forests as a result of fires, we lose forests as a result of some industrial production that takes place in forests. But we are currently engaged in reforestation. We have our own seedlings that we use for reforestation, and we are currently planting more forests than we lose for various reasons. Therefore, we have done a lot.

V. Putin: It’s very pleasant to hear that.

Let’s start with the next topic.

D. Patrushev: Vladimir Vladimirovich, now on the situation in the agro-industrial complex. I will start with the production of agro-industrial products. The country is currently actively engaged in harvesting. This year, the grain yield is 10 percent higher than last year. Based on this, we can make a forecast of 135 million tons for grain. We expect to produce around 88 million tons of wheat, which is our main crop.

I would like to point out that grain harvests in Russia have consistently exceeded 120 million tons for about six years now. This has been made possible by the government’s systematic support and the implementation of advanced technologies.

However, in accordance with your decree, we need to significantly increase production by 2030. Therefore, we are currently exploring various solutions and new growth opportunities. This includes harvesting two crops from a single field. We are already implementing such technologies. Additionally, we are prioritizing support for key areas.

What I would like to draw your attention to. We have ways to respond effectively to weather challenges, including through the use of special aircraft to artificially increase precipitation. Such a plane is available, for example, at the Federal Hydrometeorological Service. He worked this year in the Stavropol region, which allowed in principle to show the highest yield. In other regions of the south, where the plane did not work, there was a drought, and in Stavropol everything was quite good. This practice, I think, will be replicated in the regions that are subject to drought phenomena in our country.

I would like to add that we are already actively engaged in winter sowing. According to our plans, the area under winter sowing will be around 20 million hectares. This is comparable to the area we sowed last year. We have the necessary resources and are in control of the situation.

I would like to point out that the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Energy are in constant dialogue and monitor the availability of fuel. We also have agricultural machinery available, and various programs are in place to encourage its purchase, both through the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture.

As for the purchase of plant protection products and mineral fertilizers, we have no issues with them at the moment. I would like to point out that the production of fertilizers is growing, and by the end of the year, the volume of fertilizers produced should exceed 65 million tons, which means that we are fully supplied with these products, and new investment projects are being implemented.

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that approximately 70 percent of the volume of fertilizers is currently exported, which means that the Government continues to keep prices for these products in check in its dialogue with fertilizer producers. In fact, the industry’s main profit comes from such large-scale external supplies. This ensures that fertilizers remain affordable for our domestic agricultural producers.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to report separately that we are continuing our work on developing our own breeding. We have a range of measures aimed at stimulating scientific research and promoting the production of these products. We have achieved some results.

For comparison, in 2022, our self-sufficiency in seeds was at 60 percent, in 2024, it exceeded 67 percent, and by the end of 2025, we expect to reach 70 percent of self-sufficiency in seeds. Now, where we previously relied heavily on foreign seeds, our Russian seeds are being introduced. This primarily concerns sunflower, where we had certain gaps, and we didn’t have our own sugar beet seeds at all. Today, about eight percent of our crops are grown using our own seeds. The use of domestic seeds for legumes has also increased significantly.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, if you allow me, I will briefly discuss other areas of our agro-industrial complex.

Animal husbandry. By the end of the year, we should reach 17 million tons in the meat sector, which is slightly higher than the 2024 figure. Milk production is also expected to increase slightly, exceeding 34 million tons.

In principle, what I would like to draw your attention to is the output of finished products. In general, we have maintained it at the level of last year, but in some cases...

V. Putin: Meat semi-finished products have almost doubled, haven’t they?

D.Patrushev: We have grown. We have grown in certain areas. However, overall, there are some areas where we have seen a slight decrease, such as food and processing. This is due to the challenging economic conditions that have...

V. Putin: You’re comparing it to 2014, right?

D. Patrushev: Since 2014, yes.

In 2024, we produced slightly more food and processed products.

In general, Vladimir Vladimirovich, the situation is absolutely stable. I hope that now, with the reduction of the key rate, we will launch a new investment phase in food and processing, and new investment projects will be implemented. And we will level out. I think that we will move to a steady growth.

At the same time, I would like to emphasize that our domestic market is fully supplied with products. We have not observed any significant fluctuations in food prices. Given this, the development of agricultural exports continues. In 2025, export revenue increased in almost all areas, with the exception of grain exports. The situation with grain exports is not very favorable. We have reduced our grain exports, but this is due to the extremely low global prices for this product. However, our grain remains in high demand among foreign buyers. We are well aware that if the price situation changes, the volume of supplies will increase significantly.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, as we conclude our discussion on the development of the agro-industrial complex, I would like to say that starting in 2025, we will be implementing a new national project called “Technological Support for Food Security.” This project encompasses important areas such as breeding and genetics, the production of veterinary drugs and agricultural machinery, as well as the development of biotechnology. Additionally, we have established a separate federal project to focus on developing our human resources and training specialists, including the creation of agro-technology classes. By 2030, we aim to have at least 18,000 such classes. There, students can get their first agricultural profession or specialty.

In addition, starting in 2026, the Agroprofessionalitet program will be implemented to develop sectoral colleges. We have also started a comprehensive modernization of the infrastructure of higher agricultural educational institutions.

Of course, in order to attract workers to the agricultural sector and improve the quality of life for people in general, we have been implementing a state program for the development of rural areas for the past six years. This program is extremely interesting and highly sought after by people. Since 2020, almost 400 billion rubles have been allocated for this program, with 116 billion rubles allocated in 2025.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, thanks to your support, 565 billion rubles have been allocated for the development of the agro-industrial complex this year. This is a significant amount of money that will help to develop our industry. I would like to thank you for this.

V.Putin: The problems that agricultural producers faced in the past are being resolved on a regular basis, I understand, yes?

D.Patrushev: Vladimir Vladimirovich, we are doing this as part of our current work. We pay attention to the problems that arise and try to respond to them promptly.

In principle, the situation in the country is not uniform, but I think you know that we had a drought in the southern regions. You have been approached by the Rostov region to support farmers who have not been able to harvest their crops due to unfavorable weather conditions. I believe that we will work together with the governor to develop mechanisms that will help support the financial situation of agricultural producers in the regions where it is necessary.

In general, we look at the country as a whole, so that we can help our regional authorities solve problems at the federal level.

V. Putin: Good. Thank you. [My Emphasis]