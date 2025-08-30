The Kremlin has published President Putin’s answer to a list of questions submitted by China’s Xinhua News Agency on the eve of his arrival in Tianjin for the SCO Summit. It must be noted that prior to Mr. Putin becoming Russian President in 2000 that relations with China were in very poor shape going back to 1956. That situation was reversed by the 2001 Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation Between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation. Today the two nations share a fraternal, strategic relationship marked by many important declarations of intent over the last 20+ years with more to follow. The interview:

Question: In May of this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Russia and took part in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which was a great success. Your visit to China is also scheduled for the near future. What are your expectations from this upcoming trip? Over the past decade and more, you and the Chinese President have maintained close contact, guiding and shaping the course of continuous development in bilateral relations. What do you think of President Xi Jinping as a leader?

V. Putin: Indeed, our friend, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping's visit to Russia in May was a great success, had a wide international impact, and received the highest praise in our country. The visit coincided with the sacred date of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which is a deeply symbolic event for the development of Russian-Chinese relations. We have reaffirmed the strategic choice of our nations to strengthen the traditions of good-neighborliness, friendship, and mutually beneficial cooperation for the long term.

At the celebrations in Moscow, the Chinese leader was the main guest of honor. During the high-level bilateral talks, key issues of cooperation between our countries were discussed in a very fruitful manner. As a result, a detailed joint statement was adopted, and a substantial package of bilateral documents was signed.

Yes, very soon, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, we will pay a return visit to China. I will be very pleased to visit Tianjin again, where, as you know, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit is to be held, which China is organizing as the chair of the SCO. We hope that the upcoming summit will give the Organization additional momentum, increase its ability to respond to current challenges and threats, and strengthen solidarity in our shared Eurasian space. All of this will contribute to the creation of a more just and multipolar world order.

As for the Russian-Chinese talks, they will be held in Beijing. I will be happy to discuss all aspects of the bilateral agenda with President Xi Jinping, including political and security cooperation, economic ties, and cultural and humanitarian relations. We will also exchange views on current regional and international issues, as is our tradition.

In Beijing, we will also pay tribute to the common feat of our fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers, who together defeated militaristic Japan, thus putting an end to World War II. We will honor those who sealed the blood-brotherhood of our nations, defended the freedom and independence of our states, and their right to sovereign development.

Chairman Xi Jinping is very respectful of his country's history, as I have personally observed. He is a true leader of a major global power, a strong-willed individual with strategic thinking and a global perspective, who places a high priority on national interests. It is crucial for China that such a person is at the helm of the country during a challenging and transformative period in international affairs. The President of the People's Republic of China serves as an example to the world of how a respectful and equitable dialogue with foreign partners should be conducted. Russia highly appreciates the Chinese President's sincere desire to comprehensively develop comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with our country.

Question: China and the Soviet Union, as the main theaters of war in Asia and Europe during World War II, suffered enormous losses and made significant contributions to the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War. In today's complex international environment, what do you think is the importance of preserving the memory of this victory? How do you believe China and Russia should work together to protect their shared historical memory, given the efforts by some forces in the international arena to distort historical truth?

V.Putin: As I have already noted, this year we are jointly celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the surrender of militaristic Japan, which marked the end of World War II.

The peoples of the Soviet Union and China bore the brunt of the war and suffered the heaviest human losses. It was the citizens of our countries who bore the brunt of the struggle against the invaders and played a key role in defeating Nazism and militarism. In the face of these harsh challenges, the best traditions of friendship and mutual assistance were strengthened, forming the foundation of modern Russian-Chinese relations.

Let me remind you that even before the outbreak of the Second World War, in the 1930s, when Japan launched a treacherous armed conflict against China, the Soviet Union extended a helping hand to the Chinese people. Thousands of our military officers provided advisory support to strengthen the Chinese army and conduct military operations. Soviet pilots also fought bravely alongside their Chinese brothers in arms.

Between October 1937 and June 1941, the Soviet Union supplied China with a total of 1,235 aircraft, thousands of artillery pieces, tens of thousands of machine guns, as well as ammunition, equipment, and supplies. The main route was a land corridor through Central Asia to the Chinese province of Xinjiang, where Soviet specialists quickly constructed a highway to ensure uninterrupted supplies.

Historical facts provide irrefutable evidence of the severity and scale of the battles of those years. We remember the significance of the famous "Battle of the Hundred Regiments," where Chinese Communist forces successfully liberated a territory with a population of five million from Japanese occupation. We also remember the remarkable achievements of Soviet soldiers and commanders in military conflicts with Japan at Lake Hassan and the Khalkhin Gol River. In the summer of 1939, our legendary commander Georgy Zhukov won his first brilliant victory in the Mongolian steppes, which was essentially a prelude to the future defeat of the Axis powers of Berlin, Tokyo, and Rome. In 1945, the Manchurian Strategic Offensive played a crucial role in the liberation of northeastern China, dramatically changing the situation in the Far East and making the surrender of militaristic Japan inevitable.

And of course, Russia will never forget that it was China's heroic resistance that was one of the decisive factors that prevented Japan from attacking the Soviet Union in the difficult months of 1941-1942, when it could have stabbed us in the back. This allowed the Red Army to focus on defeating Nazism and liberating Europe. The close cooperation between our two countries was also an important element in the formation of the anti-Hitler coalition, contributed to the emergence of the Chinese state as a great power, and facilitated constructive discussions on the post-war world order and the intensification of the anti-colonial movement.

It is our duty to always honor the sacred memory of our compatriots who showed true patriotism and courage, endured all the trials, and defeated powerful and cruel enemies. We have deep respect for all the veterans, those who died bravely for the freedom of future generations and the independence of our countries. We are grateful to the Chinese side for carefully preserving the memorials to the Red Army soldiers who gave their lives in the battles for the liberation of China.

This sincere and responsible attitude towards the past is in stark contrast to the situation in some European countries, where obelisks and graves of Soviet liberation soldiers are being desecrated and destroyed, and “uncomfortable” historical facts are being whitewashed.

We see that in a number of Western countries, the outcome of the Second World War is actually being reviewed, and the verdicts of the Nuremberg and Tokyo Tribunals are openly ignored. Such dangerous tendencies are based on the unwillingness to recall the direct fault of the predecessors of the current Western elites for the World War they unleashed, the desire to erase shameful pages from their history, and the intention to encourage revanchism and neo–Nazism. The historical truth is being falsified and suppressed for the sake of political conjuncture. Under the pretext of imaginary Russian and Chinese threats, Japanese militarism is reviving, and in Europe, including Germany, without hesitation of any historical parallels, they are setting a course for the remilitarization of the continent.

Russia and China strongly condemn any attempts to distort the history of the Second World War, to glorify the Nazis, militarists, and their henchmen, to vilify the liberation soldiers. The results of the war, as enshrined in the UN Charter and other international documents, are unshakable, and their revision is unacceptable. This is an unwavering position shared by our Chinese friends.

The memory of the joint struggle of the Soviet and Chinese peoples against German Nazism and Japanese militarism is an enduring value for us. I repeat, President Xi Jinping's participation in the Russian events marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory was a significant and deeply symbolic event. A Joint Statement (In English) was also signed between Russia and China on further deepening their comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Chinese victory in the war against Japanese aggression, and the establishment of the United Nations. This document outlines the consolidated response of our countries to the attempts of a number of states to destroy the historical memory of humanity and replace the basic principles of the world order, cooperation, and dialogue established after the Second World War with the notorious “rules-based order.”

Question: In recent years, practical cooperation between China and Russia in areas such as energy, agriculture, automotive, and infrastructure has yielded positive results and continuously achieved new breakthroughs, and the volume of bilateral trade has reached record levels. How do you assess the current state of Chinese-Russian practical cooperation? What are your plans for further promoting high-quality mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Russia?

V.Putin: Economic relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented high level. Since 2021, the growth in trade turnover has amounted to approximately 100 billion dollars. China is Russia's undisputed leader in terms of bilateral trade, and last year, Russia ranked fifth among China's foreign trade partners. I would like to emphasize that the figures for trade turnover are only estimated in dollar terms, but the settlements between our countries have been almost entirely transferred to national currencies, and the share of the dollar and the euro has dropped to the level of statistical error.

Russia firmly holds the lead in oil and gas exports to China. Since its launch in 2019, the total supply of natural gas through the Power of Siberia pipeline has exceeded 100 billion cubic meters. In 2027, we plan to commission another gas pipeline, the so-called Far Eastern route. We are effectively cooperating on LNG projects in the Russian Arctic.

We continue to work on reducing trade barriers between us. In recent years, we have established exports of pork and beef to China. In general, food products and agricultural goods occupy a leading position in Russia's exports to China.

Bilateral investment is increasing. Last year, an updated Russian-Chinese Investment Cooperation Plan was adopted. This year, a new Agreement on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments was signed. Major joint projects are being implemented in priority sectors.

Our countries are working closely together in the industrial sector. Russia is one of the world's leading markets for Chinese car exports. At the same time, Russia is localizing the production of not only Chinese cars but also household appliances. We are also working together to build high-tech production and infrastructure facilities. We have ambitious plans in the construction materials industry.

In short, economic cooperation, trade, and industrial cooperation between our countries are developing in many areas. During my upcoming visit, we will discuss further prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation and new steps to enhance it for the benefit of the people of Russia and China.

Question: This year marks the end of the "cross-cultural" Years of China-Russia Cultural Exchange. Over the years, our countries have established extensive cooperation in areas such as education, cinema, theater, tourism, and sports. How do you assess the results of Chinese-Russian cultural and humanitarian exchanges and cooperation? What are your views on further promoting the strengthening of ties between the people of China and Russia?

V.Putin: Large-scale bilateral humanitarian initiatives make a significant contribution to the promotion of friendly ties. The national Years of Russia in China and China in Russia (2006-2007) were very successful. The Years of Languages, Tourism, Youth, Media, Regional Cooperation, Sports, Science, and Innovation, which were launched in turn since 2009, have received widespread public attention.

Today, cultural exchanges between Russia and China continue to develop dynamically. The roadmap for Russian-Chinese humanitarian cooperation until 2030, which includes more than 100 large-scale projects, is being consistently implemented.

I would like to highlight the successful organization of the Russian-Chinese Cultural Years, which are being held in 2024-2025 and coincide with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. The rich and diverse program of this cross-cultural initiative is receiving a strong public response in both Russia and China.

I would like to add that the Russian side has initiated the International Music Contest "Intervision", which is scheduled for September 20, 2025. We are pleased that our Chinese partners have shown interest in this project.

There are great prospects for cooperation in the fields of education and science. There is a good dynamic of academic mobility and interuniversity contacts. Today, there are over 51,000 Chinese students studying in Russia, and 21,000 Russian students studying in China. By the way, in May, President Xi Jinping and I agreed that our countries will hold "cross-year" education years in 2026-2027.

Cooperation in the scientific, technical, and innovative fields is expanding, including fundamental research and megascience projects. In particular, Lomonosov Moscow State University and Peking University intend to establish a joint institute for fundamental research. We support the creation of modern laboratories and advanced centers in priority science-intensive fields to preserve the technological sovereignty of Russia and China.

There is active cooperation in the field of film production. In February, the joint film "Red Silk" was released in Russia. We expect that it will be seen by viewers in China in the near future. In May, the parties signed an Action Plan for film production in Moscow. We hope that in the near future, we will have many good Russian-Chinese films that will convey the right moral guidelines and traditional spiritual and moral values to our citizens and tell the truth about important historical events. In order to achieve this, we have launched a new project, the Open Eurasian Film Award. This is a unique film platform where there is no room for bias or political intrigue.

I will also focus on such an important issue as tourism. The figures in this sector are encouraging. In 2024, the number of mutual tourists increased by 2.5 times and reached 2.8 million people.

We have achieved good results in sports cooperation. We would like to thank our Chinese partners for their active participation in international Russian sports projects, including the innovative Future Games, the BRICS Games, and many others. The Chinese team was one of the most representative at these competitions. We believe that sports should be kept as far away from politicization as possible.

We pay special attention to youth policy. We highly appreciate the well-coordinated work of the leading media outlets in Russia and China. Our cooperation between the archival agencies serves the purpose of preserving historical truth, which is being effectively implemented.

It is encouraging that bilateral humanitarian cooperation is gaining momentum. This is undoubtedly a strategic area of our relations aimed at building a broad public base of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual understanding.

Question: The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a comprehensive regional cooperation organization established by China and Russia, which is essential for ensuring peace, stability, and development in the Eurasian region. China is the rotating chair of the SCO for 2024-2025. The 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of SCO Member States will be held in Tianjin, China, in the near future. How do you assess the constructive role that the SCO has played for more than 20 years in maintaining regional peace and stability, and promoting common development and prosperity? In your opinion, in what aspects should member states strengthen exchanges and cooperation?

V.Putin: The establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2001 embodied the common aspiration of Russia, China, and the Central Asian states of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to strengthen trust, friendship, and good-neighborliness, as well as peace and stability in the region.

Over the years, the SCO has developed a solid legal framework and established mechanisms for fruitful cooperation in the fields of politics, security, trade, investment, and cultural and humanitarian relations. India, Pakistan, Iran, and Belarus have joined the Organization, and partner countries and observers representing the political, economic, and cultural diversity of Eurasia are actively involved in joint activities.

The secret of the SCO's attractiveness is quite simple: a strong commitment to the philosophy of creation, openness to equal cooperation, non-aggression against third countries, and respect for the national characteristics and identity of each people.

Based on these values, the SCO is involved in building a more equitable multipolar world order based on international law, with the UN playing a central coordinating role. The formation of an equal and indivisible security architecture in Eurasia, including through close cooperation among SCO member states, is a significant contribution to achieving this global goal. We see the Greater Eurasian Partnership as the socio-economic foundation for this process, which involves aligning national development strategies and regional integration initiatives, and strengthening cooperation between the SCO, Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, ASEAN, and other international organizations.

I am confident that the summit in Tianjin, as well as the SCO Plus meeting, will become an important milestone in the history of the SCO. We support the priorities announced by the Chinese chairmanship, which aim to further consolidate the SCO, deepen cooperation in all areas, and enhance the role of our organization on the global stage. We pay special attention to synchronizing our work with practical steps taken during Russia's chairmanship of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO.

I hope that we will be able to give the SCO a new dynamic and modernize it in accordance with the demands of the time.

Question: As Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized, China is ready to strengthen mutual support with Russia on multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS, to protect the development and security interests of both countries, to unite the Global South, and to promote a more just and rational international order. How do you assess the cooperation between China and Russia in these multilateral formats? In emerging areas such as climate change, artificial intelligence governance, and reforming the global security architecture, in your opinion, how can China and Russia set new benchmarks in global governance?

V.Putin: Cooperation between Russia and China in multilateral formats is a huge part of our relations and, of course, a significant factor in global politics. The exchange of views on key international issues repeatedly confirms that Moscow and Beijing share broad common interests and similar views on fundamental issues. We are looking in the same direction when it comes to promoting a fair and multipolar world order based on the countries of the global majority.

The Russian-Chinese strategic partnership acts as a stabilizing factor. As the two largest powers in Eurasia, we cannot ignore the current challenges and threats, both on our shared continent and around the world. This topic is consistently addressed in our bilateral political dialogue. Russia's conceptual proposals for building a unified space of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia align with President Xi Jinping's Global Security Initiative.

Russian-Chinese cooperation at the UN is at an unprecedented high level and fully complies with the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. Our countries place particular emphasis on working together in the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, which is a significant tool for consolidating the Global South. One of the most significant outcomes of the group's work is the resolution "Eradicating Colonialism in All Its Forms and Manifestations," which was adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 4, 2024.

Russia and China are in favour of reforming the World Organization so that it can fully regain its authority and adapt to modern realities. In particular, we advocate giving the Security Council a more democratic character by including countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America. However, any changes should be carefully considered.

The close cooperation between Moscow and Beijing has made a positive contribution to the work of leading economic platforms such as the G20 and APEC. In the G20, together with like-minded countries, primarily from the BRICS group, we have focused the agenda on issues of global concern, strengthened the format with the African Union, and strengthened the ties between the G20 and BRICS.

This year, our South African friends are leading the G20. We hope that their presidency will solidify the achievements of the Global South and serve as a starting point for democratizing international relations. China's presidency of APEC in 2026 is expected to boost Russian-Chinese cooperation.

We actively cooperate with China in BRICS in order to increase its influence as one of the key mechanisms of the international architecture. We jointly promote initiatives aimed at expanding the economic development opportunities of the participating countries, including the creation of common platforms for partnership in key sectors. We pay special attention to attracting additional resources for the implementation of significant infrastructure projects. We stand in solidarity for further increasing the role of BRICS in addressing pressing issues of our time, and we share a similar perception of the situation in the field of regional and global security. We are united in our opposition to discriminatory sanctions in global trade, which hinder the socioeconomic development of the Union's member states and the entire planet.

We are in favor of reforming the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank with our Chinese friends. We agree that the new financial system should be based on the principles of openness and genuine fairness, providing equal and non-discriminatory access to its instruments for all countries without exception, and reflecting the real position of member countries in the global economy. It is important to avoid using the financial sector for neo-colonial purposes that contradict the fundamental interests of the global majority. Instead, we need progress for the benefit of all humanity. I am confident that Russia and China will continue to work together to achieve this noble goal and to join forces for the prosperity of our great nations. [My Emphasis]