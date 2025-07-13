karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

heikomr
As a German, the developments since 2014—especially since 2020—have made me deeply sad. I still remember my horror in 2013/2014 when I witnessed Western, including German, NGOs—which in reality act as state-funded intelligence agencies—carrying out their activities, and when I first fully grasped the extent of Ukrainian Nazis. My horror became unimaginably greater when these killers, backed by the West—including Germany—began torturing and killing "Russians."

In Germany, new laws have been created or rewritten that could destroy me existentially or land me in prison if I publicly write or say something known to be the truth. This applies to both Russia and Israel. Ultimately, this is the crowning achievement of deception—a new form of inquisition. Only now, the accusation is no longer "heresy" but "disinformation, hate, and incitement." It is an unmistakable sign of what Germany is being turned into. I once would have considered this impossible, especially given our history.

Back then, Karaganov spoke about the use of nuclear weapons. I don’t believe Russia’s leadership will resort to such measures—nor would it be necessary. What Russia will do if it is left with no other choice—for example, through a blockade in the Baltic Sea or the deployment of "Taurus" missiles or "long-range drones"—I do not know. I cannot see into the minds of Russian decision-makers. But I try to see things from their perspective. Russia will use other means before nuclear weapons.

The U.S. is replacing Europeans as proxies for the dying Ukrainian "proxies." At the same time, the U.S. is ridding itself of Germany as an annoying industrial competitor—just as it did in World War I and World War II. And each time, they found willing tools within Germany itself.

"Night Thoughts

When I think of Germany at night,

All sleep at once takes flight,

My eyes refuse to close again,

And burning tears flow down like rain.

.... "

Heinrich Heine

james
scary shit.. thanks for all your work karl..

