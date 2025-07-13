Increasing rhetoric coming from Russian leadership is now being duplicated by major media actors. We just read such rhetoric from Mr. Lavrov yesterday as I reported:

Question: Recently, German Chancellor Frank Merz said that diplomatic ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine have been exhausted. On the one hand, I would like to ask you, as the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, for an official reaction. And on the other hand, as an experienced professional diplomat, ask whether such actions by Germany fit into the diplomatic "arsenal"? Does this apply to the diplomatic sphere of work? It worries us. Because the latest statements and actions of Berlin, Paris and London show that the current class of politicians who have come to power in these and a number of other countries have forgotten the lessons of history, the conclusions that all of humanity has drawn from them, and, by and large, are trying to "raise" Europe again for a war (not a hybrid one) against Russia….

As for German Chancellor Merz. He said "funny" things more than once. Including the fact that his main goal is to make Germany the leading military power in Europe again. At the word "again" he did not even choke. He also said things that let Israel "work" in Iran, it does the "dirty work" for us. This is a quote from the "owners" of the concentration camps. When they preferred to use collaborators to exterminate Jews, so as not to get their hands dirty, realizing that this was a "dirty business". If Chancellor Merz believes that the peaceful possibilities have been used and exhausted, then he has finally decided to devote himself to the complete militarization of Germany at the expense of his people, just to prance again under Nazi slogans to repel the "threats emanating from Russia." This is complete nonsense. I hope that any sensible politician understands this…. I came across a quote. It was interesting to see how Europe perceived Germany at the time. There was a quote from the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet of June 22, 1941. In other words, they glorified the Nazis as a symbol of freedom. If Europe is moving towards this again... What can I say? Mournfully. We will fully take this into account in all areas of our planning. [My Emphasis]

Dr. Gilbert Doctorow is the source reporting what Solovyov said at both his website and more completely with his chat with Dr. Glen Diesen where he said Solovyov said Merz was a Nazi not once but thrice:

What is the meaning of the new Russian aggressiveness? I believe it is a clear signal to German chancellor Merz to watch out because Russia is ready for war and will defend its red lines with overwhelming military force. Why Merz? Because as we heard from Vladimir Solovyov last night, “he is a Nazi.” That appears to be the new Kremlin line: Germany has replaced the United States as Russia’s enemy number one and Nazism is back in power in Berlin.

I highly suggest watching that chat as much more important info is provided. The “new Russian aggressiveness” is related to the massive escalation in the size and locations of Russia’s aerial bombardment of Ukraine with a much higher concentration on the “Nazi Homeland” in far Western Ukraine up to the Polish border.

The Ukrainian Nazi rhetoric has existed since the war was started by the Outlaw US Empire as avowedly Nazi Ukrainians were the ones doing all the killing, particularly in Odessa. Russia has provided plenty of proof while Western BigLie Media and its politicians ignore the facts Russia provides. As I recently wrote, Russia is sick and tired of Western intransience, and IMO that’s been the driving force behind the last two op/eds by Dmitri Trenin which are aimed at the Europeans with his most recent warning them of the potential ruin that will befall them if they continue their folly of supporting the Empire’s war in Ukraine, with the latest one entitled, “What role do nuclear weapons play in modern international relations?” which echoes the rhetoric employed by Sergei Karaganov in 2024 to prod Putin into upgrading Russia’s nuclear doctrine. Here are three paragraphs from the middle portion of his essay:

The growing involvement of European countries in the Ukrainian conflict is thinning the Kremlin's strategic patience. Last year, Russia's nuclear doctrine was adjusted to increase the number of conditions for the use of nuclear weapons. The doctrine also extended its effect to the threats posed to Belarus as an integral part of the Union State. The demonstrative use of the Oreshnik missile system in November 2024 to destroy a military-industrial facility in Ukraine reinforced the seriousness of these doctrinal changes. Unfortunately, the leading European states in response decided to demonstrate "fearlessness," which in fact means recklessness. Probably, by now, the conflict in Ukraine has once again come to a fork in the road. An attempt at a diplomatic settlement was unsuccessful due to the unwillingness of the United States to take into account Russia's security interests and the desire of the EU countries to weaken it as much as possible by prolonging hostilities. The West expects that Russia will bleed, overexert itself, and experience growing difficulties in the economy and social sphere. At the same time, Europe and America, supplying Ukraine with new batches of weapons and ammunition, feeding it with "volunteers" from the countries of the eastern and southeastern flanks of NATO, expect to simultaneously restore and develop their military industry and build up their military power. The goal is to turn the course of events in their favor and eventually deal a crushing blow to a weakened Russia. Such dynamics lead to a large-scale aggravation, the outcome of which will be determined not only by the outcome of the Ukrainian conflict. It is clear that Russia will break this strategy. It is logical to assume that the intensification of nuclear deterrence will play a role in this. The existential threat to Russia from the West, primarily from the EU states, must be balanced by a similar threat to these countries themselves. The stakes for Russia are higher than for the West, which gives Moscow an advantage in the escalatory confrontation. The enemy must have no doubt as to the seriousness of our intentions. Sobering signals could be the organization of combat duty of aircraft carrying non-strategic nuclear weapons; Russia's withdrawal from the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in the European part of the country, in Chukotka and in Belarus; resumption of nuclear tests; delivering retaliatory or preemptive strikes, initially in conventional equipment, against targets on enemy territory (outside Ukraine). [My Emphasis]

RT has an abridged, altered version in English for those interested. Lavrov was in DPRK today and said this about its nukes:

The technology used by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the result of the work of North Korean scientists. We respect the actions of the DPRK and understand the reasons why they are carrying out their nuclear program.

Lavrov was very pleased with his visit, and with Trump levying heavy sanctions on South Korea, new impetus will likely be given to solving East Asia’s main security issue. The main point is Comrade Kim is very keen on sending more people to work within Russia and Russia is very willing to have them.

Others have recently written and called Merz a Nazi. Dmitri Medvedev back in April said he was like Gobbels because he employed his methods. It appears Merz is going to supply Ukraine with the Tarus missile and the Germans to make it work. As some will know, it’s an air-launched cruise missile with a 500Km range. Russia’s longest range air-to-air missile has a range of 400Km. And as with all previous NATO cruise missiles, it takes a few observations until their properties are known and can be more easily shot down, not that they’ll be successful in hitting their targets those first few times. It appears NATO thinks Russia is bluffing on attacking an enemy outside Ukraine. As some have said, Germany lacks its own nukes making it a prime target for an Oreshnik. IMO, by the end of August we’ll know the outcome.

