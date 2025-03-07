Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi

As one of the founding members of The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, China has announced it intends to increase efforts to strengthen the UN, its Charter and the Law it contains. Wang was asked a question by a Global Times journalist, and his answer was woven into the following important report also published by Global Times. The focus of the world is shifting from Ukraine and Palestine to China as the Outlaw US Empire directs its focus from having lost the war against Russia to starting one with China:

In response to a Global Times reporter’s question at a conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on Friday in Beijing that some believe that the current international order is facing its most dangerous moment since WWII, with the role and authority of the UN being weakened, how China address the situation and what role China will play, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the more complex the problems, the greater the need to accentuate the important status of the UN; the more pressing the challenges, the greater the need to uphold the due authority of the UN.



To prevent the world from returning the law of the jungle, it’s imperative to cement the cornerstone of sovereign equality, uphold the principle of fairness and justice, observe multilateralism and strengthen the authority of the international rule of law, Wang said. China will come forward to be a pillar of the multilateral system, and speak up for justice for the Global South, Wang added.



This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN. One of the most important decisions made by the international community around the end of WWII was the establishment of the UN, creating the primary platform for maintaining world peace and promoting global governance, Wang said, noting that it has been proven that the UN has withstood the test and played a significant role.



Now, the situation has changed dramatically. Unilateralism is on the rise, and power politics are rampant. Some countries have raised various doubts about the UN. However, China believes that the more complex the problems, the greater the need to accentuate the important status of the UN; the more pressing the challenges, the greater the need to uphold the due authority of the UN, Wang emphasized.



All countries hope to prevent the world from returning to the law of the jungle. To achieve this, the foundation of sovereign equality must first be solidified, acknowledging that countries, regardless of their size or strength, are equal members of the international community, Wang said, noting that no one should be able to dictate solely because they are "strong" or "powerful."



Secondly, the principle of fairness and justice must be upheld, opposing the monopoly of international affairs by a few countries. The voices of the Global South should be heard more, and the legitimate rights and interests of all countries should be fully protected, Wang noted.



Thirdly, the concept of multilateralism should be adhered to, following the principles of consultation, joint building, and shared benefits, replacing group confrontation with inclusive cooperation and breaking small circles with "great unity."



Fourthly, the authority of international rule of law must be strengthened. Major powers, especially, should lead by example, uphold integrity, and support the rule of law, opposing double standards and selective application, and should never bully others or resort to unfair practices.



China is both a creator and a beneficiary of the post-WWII international order, and, of course, it is also a maintainer and builder of this order. We have no intention of starting over or supporting any country that seeks to overturn the system, Wang said.



As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China is aware of its international responsibilities and will firmly uphold the central role of the UN, act as the cornerstone of the multilateral system, and be a strong advocate for the Global South, Wang noted.



Last month, China presided over a high-level meeting in the UN Security Council on the theme of "“Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance.”



More than 100 countries enthusiastically signed up to participate, marking the beginning of the activities to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN, Wang noted.



We are willing to work with all parties to revisit the founding principles of the UN, adhere to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and build a fairer and more reasonable global governance system, Wang said. [My Emphasis]

As I wrote a few days ago, China seeks Harmony and intends to use its weight in global affairs perhaps for the first time as it pushes back against Trump’s lever-less aggression. China’s trade with the Outlaw US Empire is only 3% of its global trade volume. It can lose that market and continue its growth path. That 3% loss to the US market will affect every household and business. When Wang Yi met Blinken in Alaska in 2021, Blinken was informed that he wasn’t going to be allowed to dictate from a position of strength. And the power position has continued to shift in China’s direction. Rubio’s no different from Blinken, ideologically, and he has no cards. The Global Majority can clearly see what’s happening and favor China decisively. Biden turned the World against the Outlaw US Empire and Trump’s done nothing to really alter that sentiment as the Global Majority has great feelings for Palestinians. Even once Ukraine’s solved, IMO the situation with Palestine will still keep the Global Majority with China and openly back with Russia.

