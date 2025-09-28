Lavrov’s UNGA speech lasted 20-minutes; president Trump’s rambling incoherent jumble of words went on for an hour and “said” very little of substance. Lavrov’s concluding words which you read as the headline said far more and the political position I’ve held for 50 years. The UN would work fine if its members obeyed it rules. That was something I began wondering about when I represented the FAO during UN week at my elementary school in the 5th Grade when I was ten—1966. It was then when I read the UN Charter and wondered why we were warring in Vietnam. But you’re all here to read what Lavrov said in his UNGA speech":

Mr Chairman,

Ladies and gentlemen,

80 years ago, the worst war in human history ended, with more than 70 million people falling victim to war, famine and disease. In 1945, the course of world history changed forever. The triumph over German Nazism, under whose banner much of Europe had risen, and Japanese militarism opened the way to peace, reconstruction, and prosperity.

This year, Moscow and Beijing hosted celebrations timed to coincide with the holidays of May 9 and September 3 in honor of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and World War II. The world saw grandiose military parades to commemorate the decisive contribution of the peoples of the USSR to the crushing of Nazi Germany and the special role of the Chinese people in the defeat of militaristic Japan. We sacredly honor the memory of the military brotherhood with all the allies who were then on the side of truth in the fight against the forces of evil.

One of the enduring results of that war was the creation of the United Nations. The principles of the Charter agreed upon by the founding fathers of our Organization still serve as a shining beacon of international cooperation. They embody the centuries-old experience of coexistence of states and fully retain their significance in the era of multipolarity. It is simply a matter of ensuring that all Member States, without exception, abide by these principles – in their entirety, in their entirety and in their interrelatedness.

In practice, however, things look different. Widespread gross violations of the principle of the sovereign equality of states undermine the very faith in justice and lead to crises and conflicts. The root of the problems is the incessant attempts to divide the world into “us” and “them”, into “democracies” and “autocracies”, into “blooming gardens” and “jungles”, into those who are “at the table” and who are “on the menu”. On the chosen ones, who are allowed everything, and the rest, who for some reason are obliged to serve the interests of the “golden billion”. We stand for unquestioning adherence to the principle of equality: it is a guarantee that all countries will be able to take their rightful place in the world order, regardless of their military power, population, size of territory and economy.

The principle of the non-use of force and the threat of force has also been repeatedly violated by the West. The NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, the invasion of the US-led coalition in Iraq, and the NATO military operation to change the regime in Libya turned out to be tragedies. Today, the illegal use of force by Israel against the Palestinians, aggressive actions against Iran, Qatar, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq threaten to blow up the entire Middle East.

Russia strongly condemned the attack by Hamas militants on Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, but there is no justification for the brutal killings of Palestinian civilians, as well as terrorist attacks. There is no justification for the collective punishment of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian children are being killed by bombing and starvation, hospitals and schools are being destroyed, and hundreds of thousands of people are being displaced. There is no justification for plans to annex the West Bank. In fact, we are dealing with an attempt at a kind of coup d’état in order to “bury” the UN decisions on the creation of a Palestinian state. A number of Western governments have recently announced their recognition of the State of Palestine. Moreover, they announced their intention to do this a few months ago. The question arises: why did they wait so long? Apparently, they hoped that soon, by the time the UN General Assembly was convened, there would be nothing and no one to recognize. The situation requires urgent action to prevent such a scenario, as strongly supported by the participants in the High-level International Conference on a Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Realization of a Two-State Solution.

The strikes on Iranian facilities under IAEA safeguards, and then on the capital of Qatar at a time when negotiations with Hamas were being held there, including with the participation of US mediators, deserve condemnation.

In the Security Council yesterday, the West rejected a rational proposal by China and Russia to extend the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to allow time for diplomacy. This finally exposed the West’s policy of sabotaging the search for constructive solutions in the UN Security Council and its desire to seek unilateral concessions from Tehran through blackmail and pressure. We consider this policy unacceptable, and all the Western manipulations to restore the UN anti-Iranian sanctions, as well as these sanctions themselves, are illegal.

The West is not used to observing the principle of non-interference in internal affairs either. “Color revolutions” have become a sad phenomenon of our time, and illegal unilateral sanctions have long become the main tool of Western diplomacy. Moreover, no matter what pretexts justify them, the essence of such sanctions is the same – to suppress and intimidate competitors in the world economy and politics.

Russia, together with the absolute majority of UN members, is in favour of the immediate lifting without preconditions of the trade blockade against Cuba, which has been in place for more than 60 years, and its exclusion from the notorious list of countries sponsoring terrorism. We express solidarity with the people of Venezuela in the face of external sanctions pressure and threats. We stand for the preservation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace and cooperation.

A blatant example of undermining sovereignty and gross interference in internal affairs is the West’s actions in the Balkans, where such a charter principle as the need for all UN members to comply with Security Council decisions is also being trampled upon. The unilateral recognition of Kosovo’s “independence” in contravention of Resolution 1244 was in fact an attempt on the state structure of Serbia. Now the West has taken a course towards the collapse of the statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina, sabotaging the Dayton Peace Agreement. Both in Kosovo and in Bosnia, an attack has been launched on the vital interests of the Serbian people, including the primordial rights of Serbian Orthodoxy.

In the same way, the Kiev regime, which seized power as a result of an anti-constitutional coup d’état organized by the West in 2014, ... took a course towards the liquidation of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the legislative extermination of the Russian language in all spheres - education, culture, and the media. Ukraine is the only country in the world that has legally banned the use of the native language of almost half of its population. Arabic is not banned in Israel, and Hebrew is not banned in Arab countries and Iran. And Russian is banned in Ukraine. Let me remind you that Article 1 of the UN Charter speaks of the need to “respect human rights and fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language or religion.”

Europe is silent about this, obsessed with the utopian goal of inflicting a “strategic defeat” on Russia. For the sake of this, the Kiev regime is allowed everything, including terrorist attacks against politicians and journalists, torture and extrajudicial executions, indiscriminate bombing of civilian targets, and reckless sabotage against nuclear power plants.

As President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed, Russia has been and remains open to negotiations to eliminate the root causes of the conflict from the very beginning. Russia’s security and vital interests must be reliably guaranteed. The rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people in the territories that remain under the control of the Kiev regime must be restored in full. On this basis, we are ready to talk about security guarantees for Ukraine.

So far, neither Kiev nor its European sponsors are aware of the urgency of the moment and are ready to negotiate honestly. The North Atlantic Alliance continues to expand close to our borders – contrary to the assurances given to Soviet leaders not to move “an inch” to the East. Contrary to the commitments made by NATO members in the OSCE to observe the principle of indivisible security, not to strengthen one’s own security at the expense of the security of others, not to claim dominance.

We have repeatedly suggested that NATO capitals respect their obligations and agree on legally binding security guarantees. Our offers both in 2008 and in December 2021 were ignored and are ignored to this day. Moreover, there are increasing threats of the use of force against Russia, which is accused of almost planning to attack NATO and the European Union. President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly debunked such provocations. Russia did not and does not have such intentions. However, any aggression against my country will be resolutely rebuffed. There should be no doubt about this for those in NATO and the EU who not only convince their voters of the inevitability of war with Russia and force them to tighten their belts, but also openly declare preparations for an attack on our Kaliningrad region and other Russian territories.

We pin certain hopes on the continuation of the Russian-US dialogue, especially after the summit in Alaska. In the approaches of the current US administration, we see a desire not only to contribute to the search for realistic ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but also a desire to develop pragmatic cooperation without striking an ideological pose.

Russia and the United States have a special responsibility for the state of affairs in the world, for avoiding risks that could plunge humanity into a new war. A new initiative of the Russian Federation, put forward by President of Russia Vladimir Putin on September 22 of this year, on readiness to adhere to the central quantitative restrictions under the START Treaty for one year after its expiration on February 5, 2026, is designed to contribute to maintaining strategic stability, provided that the United States acts in a similar way and does not take steps that violate the existing balance of deterrence potentials. We believe that the implementation of our proposal will make it possible to create the conditions necessary to avoid a strategic arms race, maintain an acceptable level of predictability in the nuclear missile sphere and improve the overall atmosphere in Russian-American relations.

Colleagues

In December of this year, we will mark the 65th anniversary of the adoption by the General Assembly of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples. The process of decolonization, led by the Soviet Union, was a direct consequence of the realization of the right of nations to self-determination. The peoples of Africa and Asia refused to live under the oppression of the colonialists, just as after the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya refused to submit to the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, which illegally seized power, which not only does not represent the interests of their population, but unleashed a war against them. In both cases, the principle enshrined in the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and subsequently reaffirmed by many American presidents was implemented: “Governments derive their legitimacy from the consent of the governed.” Both the colonizers and the Kiev regime did not have any consent of the peoples they were trying to rule. This principle was unanimously reaffirmed in the 1970 UN Declaration, which explicitly states that everyone must respect the territorial integrity of those countries whose governments represent the entire people living in the relevant territory.

Today, Africa and the entire Global South are experiencing a new awakening, seeking full independence, and the UN should not stand aside. In December 2024, the General Assembly approved a resolution on the eradication of colonialism in all its forms and manifestations. As a next step, we call for a decision to declare December 14 as the International Day of Struggle against Colonialism. We welcome the role of the Group of Friends in Defence of the UN Charter in consolidating efforts to counter neocolonial and other discriminatory practices against the World Majority, and invite all independent states to join it.

The existing balance of power in the world is radically different from the one that was established 80 years ago. The process of decolonization and other large-scale upheavals changed the political map of the planet. The world majority loudly declares its rights. The SCO and BRICS play a special role as mechanisms for coordinating the interests of the countries of the Global South and the East. The influence of the African Union, CELAC and other regional associations is growing.

These new realities have not yet been adequately reflected in the institutional system of our Organization. The issue of Security Council reform is particularly important. Russia advocates its democratization exclusively through the expansion of the representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America. We support the applications of Brazil and India for permanent residency in the Council, while at the same time correcting the historical injustice against Africa within the parameters agreed upon by the countries of the continent themselves.

Recently, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed a comprehensive reform of the UN. We are not against an open discussion of this initiative. The benchmark should be the UN’s return to the fundamental principles enshrined in its Charter and which the West has been trying to replace with its own “rules-based order” for many years. It is important that the work be carried out in a transparent manner, with the participation and taking into account the interests of all Member States. We call on the Secretary-General and all Secretariat staff to strictly abide by the principles of impartiality and equidistance, in accordance with Article 100 of the Charter. We must not allow attempts at a “palace coup” in the Secretariat and its privatization by a small group of countries. The composition of the Secretariat should reflect the new realities and ensure equitable representation of the countries of the world majority. We look forward to a constructive discussion of the organisation’s development at a special meeting of the Security Council, which Russia as chair plans to organise on UN Day on October 24.

UN reform is only part of the complex task of transforming the entire system of global governance, including the genuine democratization of the IMF, the World Bank, and the WTO, commensurate with the weight and role of the Global South and East in the global economy, trade, and finance.

In discussions about global reforms, one cannot ignore the fact that the international security situation is deteriorating. I have already talked about the reasons. The main one is the desire to maintain hegemony by relying on military force. More and more countries and regions are involved in confrontational schemes. NATO is already cramped in Europe, and it penetrates the Pacific Ocean, the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, undermining the universal mechanisms of ASEAN and creating threats not only to China and Russia, but also to other countries located in the region. The NATO leadership justifies this new stage of expansion by the “indivisibility of the security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific region” and is trying to encircle the whole of Eurasia under this slogan.

Russia and like-minded countries are proposing a constructive alternative to this dangerous course: to build an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia not for NATO members and their allies, but for all countries and associations of the continent without exception, including the SCO, the CIS, ASEAN, the EAEU, the CSTO, the GCC and others. To this end, Belarus and Russia, as partners in the Union State, propose to develop a Eurasian Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century. A truly continent-wide process is inevitable after the behavior of the West has made meaningless the Euro-Atlantic model of security based on NATO, the EU and the OSCE. We see no prospects for the idea of restoring this model in Europe in its previous form, which some European capitals have begun to think about.

Speaking about the future, we must not forget about the lessons of the past, especially in a situation where Nazism is again raising its head in Europe and militarisation is gaining momentum – under the same anti-Russian slogans.

This is all the more alarming since a number of political figures in power in Brussels and some capitals of the EU and NATO countries are seriously beginning to talk about a third world war as a likely scenario. These figures undermine any efforts to find an honest balance of interests of all members of the international community, trying to impose their unilateral approaches on others, grossly violating the key Charter requirement – respect for the sovereign equality of states. It is this equality that is the foundation of the objectively emerging multipolarity. Russia is not agitating for a revolution against anyone. Our country has suffered from revolutions more than others. We simply call on Member States and the leadership of the Secretariat to strictly follow all the principles of the UN Charter without double standards. Only then will the legacy of the founding fathers of the United Nations not be wasted.

Thank you for your attention. [My Emphasis]