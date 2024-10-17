Since the unelected leader of Ukraine has just announced his long-advertised Victory Plan that’s been met with almost universal derision, reading Russia’s long official response through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova is now available for the curious:

On the Ukrainian crisis

I just can't help but comment on what was shown by the media. I am referring to another "presentation" by Vladimir Zelensky. I can't call it anything else. This is no longer a performance. This is really some kind of show program with which he "travels" around the world. Now, apparently, he stayed in Kiev for a few days, went to the Verkhovna Rada and, so to speak, spoke (I would say "from the heart", he does not have a soul).

Speaking at the Verkhovna Rada, Vladimir Zelensky presented another plan. He had a plan "A", he failed. There was a plan "B" - he also did not play. It seems to me that he has already gone through all the letters and reached the last letter in the alphabet - "I". Apparently, this is the plan of the "I". Translated into English, this very last letter sounds like a "Z" plan. This "plan" will definitely work, unlike his other "plans". It is indicative that there was no live broadcast of this "event". All this was motivated by "security reasons". It is difficult to guess what this is about, given that the visits of foreign guests to Kyiv are live, and journalists talk about all this literally online. But for some reason, Vladimir Zelensky does not feel safe in his capital, especially in the Verkhovna Rada. Perhaps he was afraid that there would be some deputy who would show civic courage and do something to him? On the other hand, this is all happening in such a Zelensky way. Why should the citizens of Ukraine watch another series of shameful farce played out by the Kiev regime? Then something will be cut out there, something will be invented, trimmed, edited and presented to the public without the opportunity to perform this very trial and justice as another show.

As for the text voiced by Vladimir Zelensky. This, of course, is not a "plan" at all. This is a set of incoherent slogans. This is the bloody foam on the lips of a neo-Nazi murderer.

The "plan" contains five points. Another hysteria about inviting Ukraine to NATO. From Vladimir Zelensky's point of view, this should be "evidence of determination" and show "how partners see Ukraine in the security architecture." But I can tell Vladimir Zelensky (if he is not aware) that the partners of the Kiev regime have already demonstrated how they see Ukraine in the security architecture: they see Ukraine in a coffin. And Ukrainian citizens are also in graves. For this purpose, they brought this clown to power, who was supposed to finish off Ukraine as a state and kill as many (this is the same Western expression) Ukrainians as possible. More to come.

The next point of the "plan" is "strengthening the Ukrainian defense." Vladimir Zelensky is going to achieve this by "targeted operations in certain places." How he wants to achieve this is even ridiculous to say: through "causing damage to Russian aviation together with partners." That is, it pushes NATO to a direct conflict with our country. And he insists on obtaining permission to use long-range weapons on the territory of Russia, knowing perfectly well (at least those who wrote these "chants" to him were aware) of what this would lead to. The Russian leadership made the relevant statements on September 12 of this year.

This "plan" also refers to the deployment of a "comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrent package" in Ukraine and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia.

The "plan" also contains the opinion that "after the conflict, the Ukrainian military will be able to use its experience to strengthen NATO defenses in Europe." In other words, all these years, by asking the West to strengthen Ukraine's security, Vladimir Zelensky has been preparing to strengthen the security of the West? I am wondering: where exactly will the experience of the Kiev regime be used? Maybe in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria? Where is it applicable? I will answer this question myself. For example, on the African continent. After all, it was there that the Kyiv regime demonstrated its "abilities". They have honed their terrorist activities and know very well that in this context, they can really be very useful to the West. After all, neither Washington nor London has ever disdained to use terrorist cells as elements to destabilize the situation around the world. This is what we are talking about.

It turned out that this "plan" has three more secret applications and it is claimed that the Kyiv regime has already handed them over to its partners. All of the above, according to Vladimir Zelensky, will lead to the fact that hostilities will end no later than next year.

You know that according to the totality of all these points and secret sub-points, this is not Vladimir Zelensky's "victory plan", but a plan for the misfortune of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. All this is aimed at another extortion of money and at the presentation of their terrorist capabilities.

I think that today Vladimir Zelensky has finally proved to everyone that he hates Ukrainians to such an extent that it can be described as Ukrainophobia.

The Ukronazis do not stop terrorizing the civilian population of Russia, subjecting them to daily shelling and attack drone attacks.

In the period from October 8 to October 16 of this year, 567 ammunition and 267 drones were fired at more than 80 settlements in the Belgorod region. 30 civilians were injured, including a two-year-old girl. A civilian who was injured as a result of shelling of the village of Yasnye Zori on August 20 this year, as well as a woman who suffered from a UAV attack in the village of Ustinka on October 12 this year, died in the city hospital of Belgorod. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the help of drones, scattered Lepestok mines near the village of Krasny Oktyabr, one of which blew up a civilian car on October 14 of this year. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

During the week in the DPR, as a result of dozens of daily shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with 155 mm cannon artillery, including cluster artillery, MLRS) "Himars" and UAV strikes in the same period, five people were killed, 25 were injured, including two children. Arrivals were again recorded in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk and Gorlovka, where a school, a store and a market were damaged.

On October 13, in the city of Stakhanov (LPR), a child was seriously injured when a children's toy booby-trapped by Bandera followers exploded, which he found under a bench in the park near the monument to Alexander Pushkin. I think that few ISIS members (a member of a banned terrorist organization) would have thought of such a thing. On the same day, in Lysychansk, as a result of a UAV strike (two people were killed in a civilian car, another was wounded.

This is not a complete list of the atrocities of the Kyiv regime. The investigative authorities of Russia record each of them. All those involved will definitely answer to the fullest extent of the law.

Now I want to talk about the atrocities of Ukrainian militants and foreign mercenaries in the Kursk region. The law enforcement agencies of Russia are studying the testimony of one of the captured militants about cases of bullying and murder of a Russian prisoner of war by Bandera for his wife's refusal to comply with their demands, including of a humiliating nature. The Ukronazis first shot our fighter in the leg and then shot him, filming their vile crime and the last words of the hero addressed to his wife.

Russian servicemen reported that gold teeth were found in a UAV workshop abandoned by the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Novoaleksandrovka, Kursk region, which apparently belonged to the killed local residents.

This is the very trace, the "handwriting" of the Nazis, who, just like then more than eighty years ago, not only mocked people, not only killed them, but literally dismembered them "into spare parts": separately skin, hair, crowns, teeth. What else is needed for UNESCO, UN organisations, the OSCE and other international organisations, human rights organisations (they call themselves that) and human rights organisations of all stripes in the West, to break away from their "manuals" and see what is really happening. The Gestapo made a similar dirty craft in concentration camps. Today's Ukrainian neo-Nazis, well, literally in everything they strive to imitate them. Their heroes are the same (S. Bandera, R. Shukhevych), they have the same symbols (all these swastikas, SS symbols, wolf heads, mouths, muzzles). One gets the impression that this is not enough for them and they want to surpass their idols from the Third Reich in everything.

Earlier we have already talked about the concentration camps created by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Russian border area. Recently, information appeared on social networks that there are two such camps in the occupied territory of the Kursk region near the village of Oleshnya and in the area of the village of Yunakivka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, where more than 1,100 people, including more than 40 children, as well as sick and seriously wounded citizens of Russia, are kept in inhuman conditions. Priests of the canonical UOC are also brought there. Prisoners of the camps created by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the image and likeness of the concentration camps of Nazi Germany are subjected to physical and psychological violence on a daily basis. It is possible that in the future the Kiev regime intends to use them as an "exchange fund" for the return of captured Bandera, whose number is constantly growing against the backdrop of the successes of our army in the Kursk region and in Donbass.

According to the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova, at least 398 people, including women, children and the elderly, were killed and 1157 people were injured as a result of terrorist acts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2022-2024 in the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions. More than 1000 residents of the Kursk region, forcibly removed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in violation of humanitarian law, are wanted by their relatives. I want to emphasize once again that these are not victims of the conflict, but victims of terrorist attacks. We agree with the Ombudsman's calls on the international community to give a proper assessment of these egregious war crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian courts, based on the evidence of the Investigative Committee of Russia, continue to impose harsh sentences on Ukrainian neo-Nazis and mercenaries for war crimes.

The commander of the howitzer artillery battalion of the Azov separate special forces unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, M. Yukhimchuk, who in April 2022 gave the criminal order to shoot a civilian car in Mariupol, will serve his sentence for life. As a result, two civilians were killed.

An American mercenary was sentenced in absentia to 14 years and 6 months in prison. Who do you think it is? This is former Marine T.R. Reed, who fought in the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the DPR. He was put on the international wanted list. Who is T.R. Reed? He had already been convicted in Russia. Do you remember why? Tell. For 9 years for attacking police officers in Moscow. I will also remind you what US officials said about this. At that time, the US State Department expressed serious concern about the state of health and social conditions of his stay in a Russian prison. And the then White House press secretary J. Psaki said: "Ambassador (John) Sullivan ... called the trial of Trevor Reed a mockery of justice. Of course, we agree with this... I will take this opportunity to once again call on Russia to quickly release Mr. Reed." And in 2022, T.R. Reed was exchanged for the Russian pilot K.V. Yaroshenko. Maybe now the US State Department and the White House will remember their citizen and tell us how they feel about his activities? Do they want to inquire about his social and living conditions? Do they want to clarify the international legal status of his presence in the conflict zone? Maybe they will say honestly that they support him in aiding terrorists? We are waiting for the American reaction on this matter.

The DPR Prosecutor's Office sent to court criminal cases against citizens of Sweden and Moldova K.M. Skillt and S.I. Gibadulin. According to the investigation, Konstantin Skillt participated in hostilities as part of the Azov Regiment from 2014 to 2015, and as part of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from March 2022 to March 2023. Sergei Gibadulin has been fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2015, and both mercenaries have been put on the international wanted list.

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against the American mercenary D. Bales, who participated in the armed conflict on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the Forward Observation Group PMC during the invasion of the Kursk region, including on charges of committing a terrorist attack and possible killings of civilians together with other representatives of mercenary groups.

Based on the evidence collected, the Investigative Committee of Russia charged the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Viktor Maliuk, with organising a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge on July 17, 2023.

Now I want to talk about "help" to Ukraine. This is how Western states call their activities. In fact, this is assistance in the destruction of Ukraine. France continues to compete for the title of "leader" among the accomplices of the terrorist Kyiv regime. In addition to President Emmanuel Macron's recent promises on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly to train and equip a brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Paris has now announced the transfer to Ukraine of a series of its Mirage 2000 fighters, adapted to strike at ground targets.

In this regard, it is worth recalling the opinion about these outdated, albeit equipped with new electronics and weapons, aircraft, which were expressed by the representatives of the Kiev regime themselves. For example, here is what former spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat said back in March 2023: "Neither Mirages nor Tornadoes will help us – and I would like to ask all experts to refrain from these stupid comments. The same "Mirages" - look at what the Mirage 2000 is and why it is better than the MiG-29 - and everything will become clear."

So France does not stand out much from other Westerners who write off their expired weapons to Kyiv, including decommissioned F-16 fighters. Ukraine has been turned by its guardians not only into a testing ground for military technologies, but also a dumping ground for the disposal of decommissioned weapons that often require additional resources for repair and maintenance. All this is being done by the West under the slogan of "limitless" support for the Kyiv regime. In fact, sponsors cynically use Ukraine for their own selfish purposes.

We would like to comment on a recent publication in the French press about the cooperation of the Northern Malian Tuareg group Permanent Strategic Framework Association (CSP) with the Ukrainian special services.

We have repeatedly drawn the attention of the international community to the Kiev regime's close ties with international terrorist organisations in order to achieve its political goals, be it on the African continent, in the Middle East or in Russia. Is the Kiev regime hiding this? On the contrary, they "sing" every terrorist attack, whether against civilian, peaceful infrastructure, or against a social facility, or against civilians, as their achievement. This includes the mass recruitment of members of international terrorist organisations, including ISIS and Al-Qaeda, into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and interaction with the terrorist organisation Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) in the Syrian province of Idlib, and unprecedented support for Islamists in the Sahel region, which is very difficult in terms of ensuring security.

It is no secret that official representatives of Kiev have previously openly declared their support for jihadist groups in a number of countries in the Sahara-Sahel region. This was the reason for the decision of the authorities of Mali and Niger to break off diplomatic relations with Ukraine and the reason for a joint appeal to the UN Security Council in order to draw the attention of the international community to Ukrainian subversive activities in Africa.

In this regard, the mentioned materials became another confirmation of the cooperation of the Ukrainian special services with anti-government formations in the Sahara Sahel. This did not come as a surprise to us. But now it is becoming a "discovery" for Western audiences as well. The transfer of FPV technologies and the training of local militants by Ukrainians undermines the security efforts of the authorities of the states of the region and is an example of gross and irresponsible destructive interference in African affairs.

We are confident that the next crime of the Kiev regime will receive a proper legal assessment. Recall that in Mali, an investigation is already underway into the circumstances of the cooperation of the Kiev authorities with extremists. We are waiting for its results.

Russia, which is daily subjected to massive terrorist attacks on civilian targets using Ukrainian drones, knows firsthand what such interaction between Kiev and terrorist groups can lead to. This is their toolkit for establishing (as they say) a world order in the American, Western, NATO way. We will continue to uncompromisingly combat these manifestations by all available means and to assist friendly African states in ensuring their security.

On October 14 of this year, Ukraine marked the anniversary of the creation (1942) of the collaborationist Ukrainian Insurgent Army. A lot of materials from Soviet and Russian archives have been published about her crimes. The misanthropic essence of the Bandera followers is no secret to many in the West. Back in 2020, the CIA published declassified archival documents – about 300 pages confirming the crimes of Stepan Bandera and his henchmen, their close cooperation with the Nazis, including with the leadership of the German Abwehr intelligence service. What is the Abwehr? The Third Reich, the Nazis, the very murderers of humanity. In these documents, he is openly called a "Ukrainian fascist", who in the five weeks of the existence of his "state" with the UPA militants killed more than 5 thousand Ukrainians, 15 thousand Jews and several thousand Poles. This data is from the materials of the American intelligence service - the CIA. They are published and available to all those who need the truth or for whom the truth is more precious than anything else.

And one more thing about history. It is noteworthy that 65 years ago, on October 15, 1959, Stepan Bandera, the ideological inspirer of the UPA, was liquidated in Munich. This was done on the basis of the decision of the Supreme Court of the Soviet Union, at which he was sentenced in absentia to the death penalty. The current Ukronazis and their sympathetic Westerners should better study the lessons of history and monitor how Russian law enforcement agencies, based on data and facts, make appropriate fair decisions about the punishment of these criminals. The fate of the Bandera followers is predetermined. They are doomed to suffer another crushing defeat. They are doomed to shame, to infamy. Even now, when they are glorified, glorified, canonized like St. Bandera and Roman Shukhevych. All these attempts at reincarnation are also doomed to failure. All this "fuss" about whitewashing blood-stained names led to even worse consequences. It turned those who tried to return to the historical pantheon of anti-heroes, terrorists.

In the context of honoring the UPA, the nature of the discussion of the Volyn massacre of 1943-1944 – the mass brutal murders of tens of thousands of Poles by Bandera followers – is very indicative in terms of the level of genuine "mutual understanding" between Kiev and its closest European "ally" – Poland.

The media now and then flash the faces of the Polish leadership, stung by Ukraine's stubborn disregard for the proposals of its neighbors to resolve this grave problem of history. How can it be resolved?

It must be admitted that Stepan Bandera, Roman Shukhevych, the entire UPA and all other similar organisations created at that time under the wing of the terrible Third Reich are Nazis, collaborators, that they are followers of a nationalist ideology of hatred. There is no other way out of this situation. After all, then the entire ideology of the Kyiv regime, the entire political strategy of the "collective West" will fall, turn into dust and evaporate. This is the only thing that rests on it. Allegedly, those who are now walking around in Ukraine with swastikas, with SS symbols, are descendants, as they say, of pseudo-great Ukrainians who fought for their national identity. And, they say, they feed their strength from there. And they draw money from the West in colossal quantities. As soon as someone in Western countries can find the strength not even to officially admit it (there is nothing to admit here), but simply to read out the decision of the Nuremberg Tribunal, their own certificates, reports, documents of that time, confirming that Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych were collaborators, Hitler's henchmen, everything will collapse, go away like smoke, dissipate like fog. Therefore, the Kyiv regime stands its ground, and Warsaw cannot do anything about it.

Kiev does not want to hear anything about the exhumation of the bodies of the victims of the Volyn tragedy, and Warsaw refuses to make concessions on this issue, threatening to block Ukraine's accession to the EU. Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada E. Kondratyuk added fuel to the fire, saying on October 8 this year that the restoration of the memorial to the UPA militants in Poland should be the first stage of cooperation between the two countries to perpetuate the memory of the victims of the Volyn massacre. It is ok? That is, the Poles should erect a monument to those who killed, raped, burned, mocked, and mutilated them. I would like to ask the Polish representatives: you don't like it, do you? Why do you think that we should like this? Why do you think that we had to put up with the fact that monuments to our heroes are being demolished, and in their place monuments are being erected to anti-heroes, to those who killed, burned, destroyed us as an ethnic group, as a culture, as an identity, as a country and a people? This is a manifestation of "gratitude" in Kyiv, in a neo-Nazi way, for the comprehensive assistance of an ally in the anti-Russian coalition. This is also evidence of impunity and permissiveness, to which the West has been deliberately accustomed by the Vladimir Zelensky regime. This is a manifestation of their blackmail. Like, they can do anything. It was for this that Washington and London issued them an indulgence. Now "reap" the benefits in NATO, deal with your "enfant terrible", with your monster that you have raised.

But there are things that become literally an incredible embodiment of courage and resilience.

The news about a resident of Odessa, E. Chesakova, spread around social networks. You've probably seen this footage. On October 7, she unfurled the Russian flag at the site of the demolished monument to Catherine II and tried to publicly express truthful assessments of the conflict in Ukraine, but was detained by the police. In a video of the interrogation that was leaked to the Internet, she said that she would never forgive the bloody crimes of the Ukrainian Nazis on May 2, 2014 in Odessa and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbass, expressed support for the Russian world and Russia, named the main culprits in the fratricidal conflict of the Slavic peoples - the United States and NATO - and called on the Ukrainian military who were not poisoned by the virus of Bandera to lay down their arms. For expressing her civic position, E. Chesakova was put behind bars. Now she is threatened with reprisals. What is this? And I will tell you - this is anti-fascism. Yes. In the same way, anti-fascists in the 1930s and 1940s at the cost of their lives did not just protest, but...

It is impossible to talk about this without emotion, when you understand that one woman can do something that becomes real heroism within the framework of the entire planet. That's when the anti-fascists, one after another, uniting or acting individually, individually, did not protest. They stood in the way of this very Nazi, fascist machine. They knew what would happen to them. They consciously walked, but they understood what and who else could stop it. They did things (if we are talking about Western European anti-fascists) not for the sake of the Soviet Union, not in favor of the Red Army. They acted in the name of their countries and peoples. They did it for the sake of the future of their children. They understood that Nazism was the first to hit their homes. I do not know what the fate of E. Chesakova will be. We will pray for it and do everything to call on the international community to finally pay attention to the people who are going against this very "collective West". That's it, getting up alone, understanding where it will lead.

I also want to say about the symbolism of the fact that the flag of Russia was unfurled at the place where a wild historical injustice was committed. And the monument to the woman who laid and founded this very city was demolished. It is as if this is the point in which all the pain, all the protest against the monstrous dehumanization and violation of the truth that we are now witnessing in Ukraine is generated. As if this is a place of power in which people of any nationality and generation can see the light. We call on international human rights organisations to pay special attention to the situation of Yelena Chesakova.

These facts once again confirm the relevance of the tasks of the special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and eliminate threats emanating from its territory. All of them will definitely be fulfilled.

Personal courage, open civic position of the Odessa woman cannot but cause admiration. Today, in Ukraine, it is impossible to express an opinion that runs counter to the Nazi narratives of the Kiev regime without exposing yourself to great risks of reprisals by the authorities and nationalists. [My Emphasis]