“The pretense has been shed—the ‘clothing’ of constitution, diplomacy, propriety, and law. Even the veneer of humanity is discarded. (Al-Mayadeen English; illustrated by Zeinab el-Hajj).”

The caption tells us much of what is to follow. The theme of Nora Hoppe’s op/ed is being shared by many writers globally. It’s to be found in Alastair Crooke’s SCF essay, “The Rubicon crossed – Team Trump’s nihilistic anti-values paradigm.” Her title, “When Push Comes to Shove,” can also be directly linked to the Minnesota ICE murder, which IMO must be seen as a mini-Kent State, the 1970 event that saw four college students gunned down by undisciplined National Guard troops during an Anti-Vietnam War protest. That act led Neil Young to write his timeless protest song, “Ohio,” that contains a lyrical verse many have sung but few have acted upon—”We are finally on our own.” That sentiment was preceded by the Crosby, Stills & Nash song “Wooden Ships” that proclaimed nuclear war showed that the establishment had no morals and the message from the people was “We are leaving/You don’t need us.” All that will seem like a long time ago, and to a degree it is but it’s never died. Both songs are regularly played—I hear them several times each week on SirusXM’s classic rock stations. I foreshadow this since you’ll soon encounter it in the op/ed, which I’ll comment upon in closing comments. Here’s Nora Hoppe:

The dawn of this new year was pierced by brutal lucidity. The lid has been lifted from the Deep State of the Barbarian Empire, revealing not a fathomless conspiracy, but something far more dangerous: a shallow, patent reality no longer in need of concealment. Those hoodwinked into believing the rogue would “drain the swamp” now face the truth: he has merely claimed it as his own. The Emperor stands naked; so too does the Empire and its agenda. The pretence has been shed – the “clothing” of constitution, diplomacy, propriety, and law. Even the veneer of humanity is discarded. This is the raw predatory urge for appropriation… the time to let it all hang out and grab it all. Western colonialism, in its terminal phase, accelerates toward its climax. The Barbarians of the administration have dispensed with subtlety. The invasion of Venezuela and the kidnapping of its legitimate president, Nicolás Maduro, is but the first instalment in a planned series of depredations. The roster is brazenly drafted: Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Mexico, even Greenland – and those are only the “starters”. It is a prospectus for plunder. Though revealing nothing new, the conservative commentator Glenn Beck laid bare the imperial primal instinct when he hailed the Venezuelan operation as, “The most ‘America First‘ thing I have ever seen.” His admission is succinct and perfect. For this is the true agenda: not merely the takeover of a hemisphere, but the securing of total planetary primacy. The trajectory is clear: cripple Iran, contain China, fracture Russia, and destroy the BRICS as a rival constellation. Venezuela is not an anomaly; it is the prototype.

Western Imperialism and its sidekick Zionism – itself a colonial project birthed and armed by the West

Owning the Western Hemisphere is but an initial phase. Western Asia must also be seized, and Iran is envisioned as the grand, final prize. The Zionese Twin “non-entity”, implacable in its ambition to foment a “Bellum Judaica” has already scored significant victories: securing the hollow normalization of the “Abraham Accords” and fostering the geopolitical fantasy of Somaliland – a cloudcuckooland existing solely to fracture the Horn of Africa. Barbaria operates not only beyond borders but within. As recent revelations have confirmed, the Emperor’s own domestic militia, ICE, functions as a Zionese-Twin undercover operation. Overseen by the ADL, its mandate extends beyond migration to specifically target anti-”Israel” activists within Barbaria itself, with hundreds of IDF soldiers embedded as its agents. The internal security apparatus has been conscripted into a foreign campaign. The mask has fallen because it must. Barbaria chokes under a debt that grows like a cosmological calamity, a financial black hole threatening to consume its own foundations. Simultaneously, it gags on the undeniable, sovereign rise of China and Russia, and on the global spectacle of states breaking their colonial yokes. The year 2026 thus finds the Empire at its critical juncture, cornered by its own decay and the world’s awakening. The calculation, now naked and desperate, is binary: All or Nothing.

The Great Conundrum: Containing a raging psychopath

Confronted with this blueprint for imminent global capture, a terrible question hangs over the world: how to organize an effective geopolitical counteroffensive without triggering a nuclear Armageddon? This is the precise and paralysing predicament now ensnaring the principal oppositional powers, Russia and China. The cost of action and the cost of inaction are both potentially apocalyptic. Within alternative forums, condemnation echoes against their perceived hesitation. Where is the immediate, decisive response to the brazenness in Venezuela? Yet this critique, however understandable, overlooks the abyss. Would a conventional retaliation – a naval blockade met with a blockade, a seized diplomat met in kind – not be the very spark the Empire, in its death-throes arrogance, seeks to justify a final escalation? Is the wiser, if more agonising, strategy to let the flailing, moribund Empire continue its frantic lunge, exhausting itself into implosion? The statesmen in Moscow and Beijing are not mere observers; they are tightrope-walkers suspended over the void, where every movement must be calculated to millimetric precision against a foe that revels in shaking the wire. Their required balancing act has reached a historical extreme. They must project unwavering deterrence while offering avenues for de-escalation; they must strengthen the sinews of the multipolar world – BRICS, the SCO, strategic partnerships – without providing a pretext for preemptive war. It is a grand and dreadful game of chicken, played with civilisations as the stakes.

The ‘Axis of Resistance’: Global or bust

In a June 2022 interview, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro articulated its foundational creed: “All of us who fight to decolonize our minds and our people, are part of the Axis of Resistance that stands against the methods of the imperialists for imposing hegemony on the world.” He declared the 21st century as the century of liberated peoples, of justice and truth, insisting, “Empires are in decline, and people’s projects for well-being, development and greatness have just begun.” This vision was affirmed in Tehran, where Ayatollah Khamenei identified resistance as the sole counter to American hybrid warfare. That was 2022. Since then, cooperation among targeted states has deepened, and more nations have cast off the colonial yoke. The world has witnessed staggering, soul-forging courage: in the rubble of Gaza, the trenches of Donbass, the mountains of Yemen, and the fields of the Special Military Operation. This resistance inspires, yet the decisive, systemic counterpunch against the Empire remains suspended, held in a terrible limbo. Why this suspension? The United Nations stands exposed as a theatre of the impotent. A cohesive global alternative is not yet born. BRICS+, for all its promise, is riven by internal conflicts and members–-like the UAE–-whose allegiances lie with capital, not cause. In other nations, populations of fierce resolve are betrayed by comprador elites. And as established, the great power guardians of multipolarity, Russia and China, are trapped in a bind where the wrong move could mean the Apocalypse. The institutional pathways are blocked. The diplomatic avenues are mined. So what is left? The solution, it now appears, does not lie with statesmen or institutions. It lies with the only force the Empire cannot finally corral or corrupt: the People themselves. The global People. For the true, existential enemy of the Imperial elite is not a rival state, but the awakened multitude whose labour they exploit and whose sovereignty they deny. The leaderships are either tied or complicit. The People are not. It was a People’s Resistance that expelled the empire from Vietnam. It is a People’s Resistance that remains unbowed in Gaza, unyielding in Yemen, and rising across the Sahel. Their power does not stem from stealth fighters or financial sanctions. Their weapons are more profound, more durable, and ultimately ineradicable. And what are these powerful weapons? The revolutionary optimism of a Ho Chi Minh was neither naivety nor mere sentiment. It was a disciplined force, forged in a profound belief in the people, in national unity, and in the global anti-colonial struggle. It viewed hardship as temporary, victory as inevitable through perseverance, and drew its power from a deep moral dedication – a willingness to live simply and sacrifice personally for a collective ideal. This optimism also possessed a spiritual dimension: a unifying belief in something nobler than material supremacy and individual gratification, the very antithesis of the aggressor’s creed. Today, the struggle has escalated to a planetary scale. The threat is no longer merely colonial subjugation, but potential annihilation. As Colombian President Gustavo Petro declared, the moment demands action over words, insisting that the genocidal logic unleashed on Gaza and the Caribbean targets “all of humanity that demands freedom.” The need is no longer for national liberation alone, but for a global uprising – a coordinated defence of the Global Majority. This forces upon us the ultimate question: how is such an international front to be built? Leaders must arise organically from the People. Networks must be woven—between local activists, anti-imperialist movements, independent journalists, and alternative media—transcending borders to form a new digital and moral geography. The weapons are at hand: solidarity, non-cooperation, general strikes, and the relentless truth-telling that shatters imperial narratives. Yet, the great unknown remains. How far can the world be pushed before fragmentation yields to fusion? How can Peoples, isolated by design, weave their separate strands of resistance into an unbreakable collective front? The Axis of Resistance must become global, or it will cease to be. The imperative is clear. The path to its realization is written not here, but in the courage yet to be forged. The final question hangs in the air, awaiting its answer in history: When push comes to shove, who will finally – and together – shove back? [My Emphasis]

Ms. Hoppe is calling out to the Global Majority, but her call needs to be heard and thus it requires distribution far beyond the reach of Al-Mayadeen. For the resistance that resides within the Outlaw US Empire and its vassals, the linkage must be made between the resistance movements of the past with those of today. “Four dead in Ohio” must be linked to One Dead in Minnesota and others attacked nationwide and a realization—an epiphany—must arise that “we’re finally on our own”; that they “don’t need us.” And there’re many more resistance songs that can be employed. Today’s grandparents must become tribunes again and defeat the Big Lie that Boomers are to balme for America’s malaise. Boomers didn’t authorize the National Security Act that created the CIA, nor did Boomers sit by and watch Truman and Eisenhower create the Masters of War, the War Pigs—the Military Industrial Complex. Nor did Boomers help the Zionists build an A-Bomb. Boomers however are the generation most familiar with the Resistance Songs and how they link past and present. They can even see the connections some musicians are now trying to make.

Solidarity as a strategy has existed for many decades mostly in the Class War of Workers versus Capitalists and their pocketed politicians. Solidarity was the great unifying principle of the Populist People’s Party of the 1880s-1900, although it ultimately failed because of American Racism. But that also made it clear that complete solidarity was needed to beat the Money Power. And the battle since 1900 has been to attain complete solidarity versus Elite divide and rule to negate solidarity. That same battle has existed globally as Colonial Empires pitted ethnic minorities against each other to enable their plunder. As alluded to, the Age of Plunder remains alive via its last major actor—The Outlaw US Empire. Trump and his Gang have declared they are bound by no laws—not even those they swore an oath to uphold. That lie ought to tell people all they need to know about the values and personal characteristics of the Gangsters. But many remain blind or are entombed in Plato’s Cave. The advent of AI use to control Western populations is rapidly on the rise and is married with manufactured narratives parroted by BigLie Media. But all that mostly happens in the West, not within the Global Majority. Their task is to eliminate compradors from their governments and restructure their economies so they benefit the masses, not the elites. To facilitate those actions, the security forces must be democratized and made to answer to the people. Links to all Western nations must be very extensively scrutinized and closely managed to keep them benign and unable to pose threats. And when it comes to interactions between the Global Majority and Russia and China, the mindset must become this: Yes, we’d very much like help from you, but what can we do to help you. I see this occurring within Africa, but it needs to expand and deepen. Solidarity must increase within and between nations with the goals of promoting peace and defeating hegemony. That basic message needs to be translated into all languages so it can circulate everywhere and negate the Empire’s false narratives. Since they don’t need us, we don’t need them.

