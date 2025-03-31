The initial ceasefire agreement regarding attacks on energy infrastructure was never honored by the Ukrainians and is effectively dead. The resumption of the Black Sea Grain Deal needed to have several Russian considerations satisfied which relied on European acceptance of the deal, and that was torpedoed almost immediately. The nature of the negotiations have the Russians talking to the Americans who then order the Ukrainians to obey—there’s no direct contact as Zelensky’s edict continues to be obeyed by the Ukrainians. The failure of the Black Sea agreement was easy enough to predict despite the Ukrainians being in favor, but the EU’s wannabe Hitlers said Nein! The initial ceasefire deal had possibilities, but its failure has produced a hidden reality that’s always been present but mostly veiled. That reality is what Putin announced to the world during his chat with the sub crew in Murmansk. What follows is the chat’s important segments:

Igor Domnin: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Foreman of the second article Domnin. Today, the world's attention is focused on the negotiations between Russia and the United States. Suddenly, we started to have a dialogue and get closer to our main rival. If possible, I would like to know firsthand the progress of the negotiations and, possibly, their results…. We are in favor of resolving all these issues by peaceful means, and I have just said that we have taken one, two, and three steps from the very beginning. Therefore, we are in favor of resolving these issues by peaceful means, but while eliminating the root causes that led to the current situation. We need, of course, to ensure Russia's long-term historical security…. I hope that we will not make any mistakes based on excessive trust in our so-called partners. But in general, there is a problem that they seem to talk about, but only in passing, and I myself also talk about it. What is it? It is that the so–called Nazis, as they are called in Ukraine itself, nationalists—people of neo-Nazi views—have a very large influence in the country, in Ukraine, from the very beginning after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Curiously, very few people remember this either now. Back in 2017, in the same United States Congress, an amendment was made to a law that prohibited funding, supporting and having any relations with such a unit as Azov, and directly an American lawmaker called this paramilitary organization terrorist and anti-Semitic. Moreover, although the Senate did not support it at that time, but a year later, in my opinion, two years later, the initiators of this law, and among them was the oldest member of the US Congress, still supported this law, and it was passed by Congress. The US Congress called this organization terrorist, anti-Semitic, neo-Nazi. But nothing has changed since then. They were just like that, and they still are. What is there, in fact, something has changed? No. What happened? And in 2022, the State Department, with reference to the fact that this formation, "Azov", entered the armed forces of Ukraine, decided that-–apparently, the law there was built accordingly–-it is possible to assist them. Because it was integrated into the armed forces of Ukraine, nothing, in fact, has changed. Their views, their actions are still the same as they were in the beginning. And now even more than that, now they are planning to strengthen these units, including Azov and create divisions from them, too. This means that such people acquire more weapons, more supporters, and put others under the gun, forcing their views on them. What does this lead to? This leads to the fact that the civil authorities, they are now actually in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine are not legal. Elections were not held for the president there, and the constitution is designed so that everyone is appointed by the president, including regional authorities, governors are appointed, and so on. If he is illegitimate, then so is everyone else. So, in the conditions of this de facto illegitimacy, neo-Nazi formations receive additional weapons and recruit new people to their ranks. What does this lead to, or can it lead to? That the actual power is in their hands. And this means, in turn, that it is not clear with whom to sign what documents, and it is not clear what power they have, because tomorrow other leaders will come, who will go through the elections and say: "Who signed there--we don't know, goodbye." It's not even that, but the fact is that these neo-Nazi formations-–such as "Azov", and there are others there--they are actually beginning to lead the country. And the question arises: what about how to negotiate with them? However, in such cases, international practice follows a well-known path within the framework of United Nations peacekeeping activities, what is called external management, temporary administration, has already been established several times. This was the case in East Timor, in my opinion, in 1999, this was the case in some parts of the former Yugoslavia, this was the case in New Guinea. In general, this practice exists. And in principle, of course, it would be possible to discuss the possibility of introducing a temporary administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations, even with European countries, of course, with our partners and friends. And for what purpose? In order to hold democratic elections, in order to bring to power a government that is capable and enjoys the confidence of the people, and then start negotiations with them on a peace treaty, sign legitimate documents that will be recognized worldwide and will be reliable and stable. This is just one of the options, I'm not saying that others don't exist. No, they exist. Now there is simply no way to put everything on the shelves, and it may even be impossible to put everything on the shelves, because the situation is changing quickly, but this is one of the options. There is such a practice in the work of the United Nations, and I have already mentioned some examples. But in general, we welcome the resolution of any conflict, including this one, by peaceful means. Not at our expense. [All Emphasis My Original}

Ukraine attacks Russian energy structures on a daily basis while Zelensky doesn’t really favor any ceasefire, so it’s abundantly clear the Americans cannot force the Ukrainians to obey any negotiated agreement. We see the EU Nazi-wannabes talking up lots of war talk, but there’s no collective agreement on what to do. So, they just bluster, hiss, and throw pejoratives while saying the sanctions will remain until Russia is defeated, which puts a spanner into Trump’s gears. Meanwhile, Russia goes about its SMO.

The big point Putin made above is the Nazis that lurk behind Zelensky more openly now and are probably more in control of the executive than Zelensky, possibly even the armed forces. Again, here’s the crux of the matter:

[T]he fact is that these neo-Nazi formations-–such as "Azov", and there are others there--they are actually beginning to lead the country. And the question arises: what about how to negotiate with them? [My Original Emphasis]

The facts on the ground in Kursk confirm the Nazis have taken control. The atrocities and the killing of their own people in the act of withdrawal on an increasing basis, many of the incidents caught on camera by Russian drones are Nazi signatures. The immediate attempt to further invade Russia after their ouster from Kursk is another calling card—the Nazi credo is to fight until victory or death and to kill as many Russians as possible in the process. IMO, it’s that factor more than others that has led Putin and the Russian leadership to essentially concede the failure of negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire having lost control of its Nazi proxy. And since the Nazis via their mouthpiece Zelensky have forbidden negotiations, Putin is quite correct to ask “how do we negotiate with them?”

On the matter of legitimacy, it makes no difference who says Zelensky’s regime is legitimate. particularly extremely compromised UNSG Guterres. What matters is how Russia sees it, and it will only sign an agreement with a government it deems legitimate. The idea of Ukraine becoming a UN protectorate will be the proposal Russia will make when it becomes clear the negotiations have failed. Of course, Russia already knows the Nazis will never accept such a proposal, and so the SMO will continue until its tasks are 100% complete, just as Lavrov ‘s been saying recently.

Trump issuing more threats against Russia when Russia isn’t at fault for the failures in agreements only shows the utter lack of will on his part. As Putin et al have said many times, Trump could put an end to the conflict by ceasing all aid to the Nazis as what little the EU can provide is too little—the only real thing the EU has of military value are its troops, and they’ll get destroyed just as rapidly as the Ukies. Indeed, Trump’s unwillingness to pull the plug reflects his genuineness, or lack thereof, at the negotiating table. The EU’s steadfast in one area of solidarity—Anti-Trump—shows just how weak Trump is—he has zero cards to play as Russia is able to grow at 4%+ annually without any Collective West input, while the reverse isn’t at all true. Today Trump met with the very anti-Russian Finnish President Alexander Stubb who is a sanctions hawk and apparently made no progress with him. Since many of the “nuances” that need to be solved for any progress to be made with negotiations and to satisfy Russian demands, sanctions relief will become one of the major issues, and with the EU blocking complete removal as they have stated, there’s no real point in continuing negotiations: Trump can’t get the Ukrainian Nazis to obey him, nor can he get the EU Nazis to obey him; thus, Trump has no cards, and might as well fold. Although there is one act Trump can perform, and that’s to pull the plug, but that won’t improve the Outlaw US Empire’s negotiating position.

Five months ago, I wrote about NATO’s Capitulation and that’s sure what it looks like now, certainly from the Empire’s POV its unconditional as Trump has no leverage to ask for terms. The rest of NATO is vowing to fight on to the last Ukrainian, but the reality is they too have no leverage. Putin has already told his people to expect—anticipate—sanctions being infinite timewise, so even offering to cease their illegalities won’t get any of them anywhere. Putin would say: Oh, so you’re going to obey the law now—good. I know Russia would like to liberate the bigger cities mostly intact, but the way the Nazis are behaving, I don’t see that happening. Perhaps it would be best to go straight for Kiev where the Nazis are nested and wrest the cites via negotiations. I do think Russia must anticipate a combined French/English effort to occupy Odessa using Romania as their logistical hub. The way to not think of how Russia might respond is for Russia to make the first move. My opinion on a UN Protectorate managed by the UNSC is that it won’t work because 3 UNSC members will make sure it doesn’t.

