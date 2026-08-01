karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Mark Watson's avatar
Mark Watson
9h

Thanks Karl. Money is power - if any billionaire wants something done or someone controlled, they can make it happen without getting their hands dirty . This immunity to consequences is destroying civilisation as its a contract for co-operation for the common good as opposed to something approaching slavery. It could be argued that we swapped outright slavery for control by debt and financial coercion. Money is used to allocate the resources of society , and now it has also become a weapon and control lever for the people who are able to manipulate the system. The Chinese are aware of this and are attempting to take the weapon away from those who would destroy the civilisational contract. Money can't buy happiness - you can be ridiculously rich and still miserable .

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3 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
james's avatar
james
12h

in the usa in 2008, the gov't intervene in the ''free markets'' to bail out the bankers who created the financial disaster in the first place.. this is a very different approach then the idea of ''protecting the public''... unless one thinks protecting rampant rip offs from the banks is protecting the public, the details around 2008 highlight who the government of the usa is working for and looking after.. it isn't joe public..

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