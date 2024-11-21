What follows is a comment made at the Moon of Alabama blog in reply to my good friend Oriental Voice. Contextually, we have the announcement that the Outlaw US Empire is clearing out its arms locker and sending the last remaining dangerous goods—Anti-personnel mines that most nations have banned, including Ukraine, which was the threads initial topic. The discourse went to gas pipelines and China’s announcement that the Eastern portion of a major gas line was finally completed, which in turn prompted my reply given the gas station with nukes canard about Russia.

Oriental Voice | Nov 20 2024 22:42 utc | 194--

It's not just energynomics that provide the foundation. All those pipelines got their start as national projects:

Something really very basic, "Russia's Formation of Eight National Projects to Ensure Technological Leadership," https://karlof1.substack.com/p/russias-formation-of-eight-national

If one were to review all of Putin's major addresses and discussions, one will discover they all include a massive dose of developmental economics and the plans to accomplish the goals being articulated. I stress, that focus has continued for his entire career at the head of Russia's government. It's all that's been done during his presidencies and premiership that has Russia easily defeating NATO in Ukraine, which of course got its start thanks to Soviet education and scientific research. Remember, Putin announced Russia had attained hypersonic missile technology in 2004, a Soviet Era product. Recall the post-Crimea repatriation sanctions were supposed to cause chaotic catastrophe within Russia but didn't, although there was some initial panic by westernized Russian liberals whose behavior showed they never had any faith in Russia or its people. The West was chagrined but said they'll do better next time. When the SMO came and the sanctions retaliation was launched, the West was flabbergasted and shocked that Russia just continued and expanded its economic muscles. In an off-handed remark few caught, Putin at Valdai said thanks to the sanctions Russia is the #4 economy.

During Biden's term, did he once talk about economic development within the Outlaw US Empire? Yes, Trump talked a lot about it, but what did he actually accomplish? And Obama/Biden before that? It was up to Clinton's brainiac advisor to tell him the magic mantra for electioneering: It's the economy stupid. Real economy growth died during Clinton's term and the <i>Rentier</i> economy finally took over, although Neoliberalism began in 1978 under Carter. For 90% of the population, Neoliberalism is a disease that kills their jobs, wages, and hopes for vertical mobility known by the previous four generations--wages actually rose during the Great Depression; they've been flat since Carter.

Economically, Trump's presidency will be as disastrous as Biden's for very similar reasons--Trump caters to his constituency, the top 10%, and what policies he's announced will advance them and stifle the 90% that elected him. If I sound like Richard Wolff, that would be correct since I share his POV.

Again, look at the vast contrast between the Neoliberal paradigm and the national development models of Russia, China and the rest of the world that doesn't actively promote parasitic Neoliberalism. One plans projects for national development aimed at solving societal problems and uplifting citizens, while the other shifts wealth from the 90% to the 10% and neglects all societal problems that don't affect the 10%. If you said: Looks like Class War, you'd be 100% correct. Where does the root of that problem lie here in the Empire? It's within the Constitution which empowered an Oligarchy that has never been unseated. The Declaration of Independence is the model for how to alter that situation as the Oligarchy has made change via constitutional amendment or democratic elections impossible.