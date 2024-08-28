Although it’s not shouted out by BigLie Media, information about the eroding readiness of the West’s, primarily the Outlaw US Empire’s, nuclear forces leaks out to the public. We are also treated to articles and newscasts about Congress appropriating monies to modernize the nuclear forces, yet when looked at closely little appears being done. The Heritage Foundation’s assessment of US Military Strength published in January 2024 provides a vast amount of info about all its branches including the nuclear forces. Its discussion provides some basic details:

The United States is working to modernize these nuclear forces, which are aged far beyond their original design lifetimes. U.S. nuclear delivery systems, warheads, and supporting infrastructure were all developed during the Cold War and have very little if any margin for further life extension or modernization delays. As summed up by Admiral Richards: We are at a point where end-of-life limitations and the cumulative effects of underinvestment in our nuclear deterrent and supporting infrastructure leave us with no operational margin. The Nation simply cannot attempt to indefinitely life-extend leftover Cold War weapon systems and successfully support our National strategy. Pacing the threat requires dedicated and sustained funding for the entire nuclear enterprise and NC3 Next Generation modernization must be a priority.

The discussion continues:

The United States is planning to replace its nuclear forces largely on a one-to-one basis instead of expanding or diversifying the current arsenal. In some cases, the current modernization program reduces potential capacity. The Columbia–class nuclear submarine, for example, will have eight fewer missile tubes than its predecessor, the Ohio–class—not to mention two fewer submarines. The only significant change proposed in the 2010 nuclear modernization plans were the Trump Administration’s decisions to deploy W76-2 low-yield warheads for the SLBMs in 2020 (endorsed by the Biden Administration) and the proposed nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM-N), the latter of which the Biden Administration has attempted to defund despite congressional support for the project. To provide a hedge against adverse changes in a geopolitical situation like today’s, as well as against failures in the U.S. stockpile, the United States preserves an upload capability that allows it to increase the number of nuclear warheads on each type of its delivery vehicles. The U.S. Minuteman III ICBM, for example, is currently deployed with only one Mk12A/W78 warhead, but it can carry as many as three; the Trident II SLBM can carry several warheads at once; and the B-52 bomber can carry additional cruise missiles. The reduced number of missile tubes on the future Columbia–class SSBN will in turn reduce the strategic submarine force’s upload capacity unless more submarines are procured. Overall, U.S. hedge capacity is limited as uploading warheads onto the Minuteman III missiles would prove to be both time-consuming and costly. Exploiting the bomber upload capacity during peacetime would present a difficult challenge because bombers currently do not remain on alert. Uncertainty as to whether the United States will have enough deployable warheads or air-launched cruise missiles will remain another potential impediment to upload capacity…. The United States has not designed or built a nuclear warhead since the end of the Cold War. Instead, the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) uses life-extension programs (LEPs) to extend the service lives of existing nuclear warheads in the stockpile, some of which date back to the 1960s. While LEPs replace or upgrade most components in a nuclear warhead, all warheads will eventually need to be replaced because their nuclear components—specifically, plutonium pits that comprise the cores of warheads—are also subject to aging. The United States is the only nuclear state that lacks the capability to produce plutonium pits in quantity. The NNSA’s fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget request notes a 10 percent increase for “Weapons Activities” to “continue restoring production capability, including the capability to produce 80 plutonium pits per year (ppy) as close to 2030 as possible.” Demographic challenges within the nuclear weapons labs also affect the ability of the U.S. to modernize its warhead stockpile. Because most scientists and engineers with practical hands-on experience in nuclear weapons design and testing are retired, the certification of weapons that were designed and tested as far back as the 1960s depends on the scientific judgment of designers and engineers who have never been involved in either the testing or the design and development of nuclear weapons. In recent years, the NNSA has invested in enabling its workforce to exercise critical nuclear weapons design and development skills—skills that have not been fully exercised since the end of the Cold War—through the Stockpile Readiness Program. These skills must be available when needed to support modern warhead development programs for SLBMs and ICBMs. The shift in emphasis away from the nuclear weapons mission after the end of the Cold War led to a diminished ability to conduct key activities at the nuclear laboratories. According to NNSA Administrator Jill Hruby, “workforce recruiting and retention programs have helped us turn the tide of attrition post-Covid,” and the budget request reflects the Administration’s commitment to a “safe, secure, and reliable stockpile.” The NNSA continues to struggle with infrastructure recapitalization, as “[m]ore than 60 percent [of its facilities] are beyond their life expectancy, with some of the most important dating back to the Manhattan Project.” Because of this neglect, NNSA must now recapitalize the nuclear weapons complex at the same time the nation faces the need to modernize its aging nuclear warheads.

The main excuse used is the START Treaty which is described earlier in the text, but all the above issues were easy to foresee and mitigate. Why wasn’t that done is part of the overall question. Was some other weapon deemed more capable developed or planned that’s far more cost-effective? None of the upgrades and/or replacements will be cheap; quite the opposite: the replacement subs will likely cost a trillion when they are finally constructed; the first isn’t scheduled to be launched until 2031 and was begun in 2020. Russia builds its subs 2-3Xs faster, and at far less cost. The main ICBM, the LGM-30 Minuteman, was initially designed in the mid-1950s and is now in its third iteration that began service in 1970 and are now quite old. Furthermore, they’re made by Boeing, whose engineering prowess has disappeared thus raising even more questions. It’s extremely doubtful its replacement, the LGM-35 Sentinel, will be ready by 2029 as it’s already two-years behind schedule and will probably cost twice as much as projected, $200 billion. Plus, the problems related to qualified personnel plaguing the warhead program also exists with missile design, indeed, throughout the entire MIC.

And then there’re issues with the airplane leg of the triad as B-2 and B-52s are essentially obsolete as vertical bomb droppers, although they still are capable of being missile launch platforms. Of course, the other side has shown just how effective its air defense systems are, so the usefulness of these two old platforms is doubtful. The B-21 is slated as the replacement but given what we’ve seen performance wise with the B-2, which was also built by Northrup-Grumman, and the massive cost overruns, how many will enter service in 2027 will likely be very few as only one prototype now exists.

So, what would be more effective and less costly that nuclear weapons and their delivery systems? Biological Warfare weapons, which is a realm of technology that’s not compromised by too few expert personnel. The head of Russia’s Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense branch, General Igor Kirillov, gave a briefing on 26 August that was partially published by various Russian media outlets. RT focused on the chemical weapons part of the report since the NATO proxy Ukraine has used them on over 400 documented occasions over the course of the SMO. Here’s part of RT’s report:

Ukrainian forces are set to increase their use of chemical weapons by making specialized shells compatible with Western-donated artillery systems, the Russian commander responsible for defenses against weapons of mass destruction claimed on Tuesday. General Igor Kirillov was briefing the media on the work done by his division in the context of the Ukraine conflict. He said Kiev’s troops remain a threat in terms of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). ”Operative intelligence suggests that Ukrainian troops are preparing chemical shells compatible with Western-produced artillery systems,” he said, citing military documents recovered from captured Ukrainian positions. He shared several pages from a Ukrainian manual on the use of a US-designed 155mm self-propelled M109 howitzer in A3GN and A4 configurations. The handbook includes instructions on how to distinguish and handle munitions with chemical payloads. [Emphasis Original]

Sputnik has followed the bioweapon story more closely and its report focuses on that aspect of the General’s briefing:

Damning new details regarding the US military’s efforts to create ethnically-selective virus strains in Ukraine have been presented by Russia’s Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops. The new information is further evidence of an international criminal conspiracy going back decades, experts tell Sputnik. “The United States is reportedly continuing its efforts to develop bioagents capable of selectively targeting different ethnic groups,” RCBD Troops chief Igor Kirillov said in a briefing Tuesday on the US government, military and Big Pharma’s ongoing military-biological activities in Ukraine. “According to available information, the United States has begun to actively involve Moldova and Romania in its biomaterial logistics schemes” for the transfer of the biomaterials of Ukrainians out of the country, Kirillov said, detailing how Russia's special military operation has forced the US and its allies to adjust their tactics and try to cover their tracks. “Such tactics can conceal the final recipient and divert suspicions away from US government agencies and the US biological warfare program,” Kirillov added.

Sputnik also reported specifically on the briefing itself that shows the slides used to detail the presentation.

Here’s the full text of General Kirillov’s report as provided by Pravda EN’s VK site but edited for clarity:

Briefing by the Head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, on the violation by Ukraine and the United States of international agreements on the prohibition of chemical and biological weapons:



Washington remains interested in obtaining biomaterials from citizens of the post-Soviet states.



The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation continues to analyze the activities of the United States of America and Ukraine related to the violation of international treaties on the prohibition of chemical and biological weapons.



We have repeatedly noted that Washington retains significant interest in obtaining biomaterials from citizens of Russia, Ukraine and other post-Soviet states.



The Russian Ministry of Defense previously released information confirming the facts of large-scale collection and transportation of biomaterials. Before the start of the special military operation, the United States and its allies managed to export at least 16 thousand bioassays outside Ukraine. Only within the framework of the Yu-Pi-8 project, blood samples were taken from four thousand Ukrainian servicemen. At the same time, dangerous pathogens and their vectors (more than 10 thousand samples) were exported.



The transportation of biological materials was carried out directly, without the use of one-day firms and intermediary companies. Human blood and tissue samples were sent from the Center for Public Health of Ukraine to Western research laboratories associated with the Pentagon. Later, they were used in military biological research, including for the selection of biological agents that are most dangerous to the population of a certain region.



According to available data, work continues in the United States on the creation of bioagents capable of selectively targeting various ethnic groups of the population.



According to the available information, the United States began to actively include Moldova and Romania in the logistics schemes for the transportation of biomaterials, using organizations under its control.



Such tactics make it possible to hide the final recipient and divert suspicion from US government agencies and the American military biological program.



Pay attention to the scheme of movement of biomaterials. It was established that the Biopartners company, which is a subsidiary of an American company with the same name, is engaged in the export of dangerous goods to Moldova from the Ukrainian side.



Q2 Solution, a subsidiary of one of the Pentagon's largest suppliers, is also involved in logistics processes. We have information at our disposal confirming the implementation of contracts by this company within the framework of the programs of the Office of Threat Reduction of the US Department of Defense (DITRA) in the amount of more than 22 million US dollars.



I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the escort of biological cargoes coming from Ukraine is provided by the logistics companies Gamma Logistics and AeroTransCargo, controlled by Moldovan President Maya Sandu, as well as Chisinau medical institutions and Western intermediary organizations.



During the period from August 2022 to May 2024, more than two thousand cases of transportation of biomaterial samples through the territory of Moldova were officially carried out.



Thus, the inclusion of Moldova and Romania in the transportation scheme can be considered as the beginning of a large-scale program to change logistics chains in the field of mass export of biological material to the United States.



Who is behind the export of biological materials of Ukrainian citizens



I would like to focus on the officials of Ukrainian and American companies directly involved in the export of biomaterials.



Among them, Andrei Gorkavchuk and Svetlana Stefanenko are the heads of the Kiev office of Biopartners, which supplied cryocontainers with biological material of Ukrainian citizens to the United States.



Marianna Gredil and Lyudmila Gorodnya are employees of the American branch of the same company, specializing in legal support for the export of biomaterials bypassing legislation. Under their leadership, cooperation was carried out with US organizations and Big Pharma enterprises in the framework of clinical trials of experimental drugs.



Kakhaber Zaalishvili – manages the collection of clinical and pathological anatomical material, participates in the organization of clinical trials in Ukraine.



Thanks to the actions of these officials, the US Department of Defense was able to use Moldova as a transit hub for the export of biological materials of Ukrainian citizens. At the same time, the ultimate beneficiaries were American pharmaceutical companies affiliated with the Pentagon, conducting dubious medical and clinical trials.



More than 400 cases of the use of toxic chemicals by the Armed Forces of Ukraine were recorded during the SVO



Earlier, we noted that the Kiev regime, with the assistance of Western curators, regularly violates the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. More than 400 cases of the use of toxic chemicals by the Ukrainian side were recorded during the SVO. Among them are listed compounds – Bi–Z, prussic acid, chlorocyanin, as well as riot control chemicals, including American-made ones.



Let me also remind you that our specialists discovered a laboratory with chemical equipment in the Avdiivka area. A semi-industrial rotary evaporator, a filtration exhaust system, chemical reactors, carbon dioxide cylinders, as well as racks with laboratory utensils and reagents were found in the premises. Flushes from laboratory equipment and exhaust system were selected in accordance with the requirements of the CWC and delivered to an accredited laboratory of the Russian Ministry of Defense for in-depth study.



In the course of analytical studies, the presence of sodium cyanide, sulfuric acid, and trace amounts of cyanide anions in the samples was established. This clearly indicates that the found laboratory produced toxic substances of general poisonous action with a capacity of up to 3 kg per day (which is more than 40 thousand lethal inhalation doses for humans).



I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the materials on proven cases of violation of the Convention by Ukraine were transferred by the Russian Federation to the OPCW Technical Secretariat. At the same time, there has not been any clear reaction from the Organization to date.



This is due to the fact that decision-making in the OPCW is completely controlled by the United States. To settle accounts with undesirable states, Washington has created an attributive mechanism in the Organization, which was used to investigate the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

At the conclusion of its discussion of the Outlaw US Empire’s nuclear component of its military power, the Heritage Foundation gave it a grade of “Marginal,” which would equate to a C academically. However, it admits to many problems in attaining a proper assessment due to classification issues; so, the grade IMO could be even lower.

These Bioweapons that are clearly being developed if not already combat ready are supposed to be very genomic specific, although my opinion is that they aren’t as specific in practice as opposed to theory since the human genome is a massively complex mixed bag where lots of mingling’s occurred over the 7 million years of hominid existence. Of course, the nation that rescued the Nazis and Japan’s unit 731 and put them to work for its own weapons development along with its steadfast refusal to strengthen the Bioweapons Treaty along with its previous use of bioweapons sends a very loud danger signal to Humanity. Its conduct with the OPCW is also a big warning sign. Plus, the neocons that took control over US Imperial policy in the early 1990s produced a paper that argued for the use of bioweapons as a safer political tool than nuclear weapons, particularly those that could target specific ethnic genomes. And as budget monies available within the Empire shrink, bioweapons offer something far less costly to produce and can be delivered without devising new delivery systems. Indeed, drones with aerosol sprayers were discovered at the SMO’s outset, which lent credence to Russia’s rush to capture as many known labs as it could before evidence could be destroyed.

Almost one year ago I reported on the previous briefing given by General Kirillov. I highly suggest those concerned with this issue—and most ought to be—to revisit that report as it contains much more vital information related to this issue not covered in the recent briefing. The ancien regime which is now embedded and protected by the Outlaw US Empire’s Deep State will use any tool to keep its position as proven by its past behavior. We’ve seen and heard of the depopulation plans related to WEF Globalists and promoted by various “liberal” Foundations along with the mass falsifications related to Covid to cover up how it was designed.

I omitted linking to new reports of the recent failures of Minuteman-III test launches and related problems within the Empire’s hypersonic missile program. The rocket’s failures have been spun to say they don’t present a problem for the nuclear triad, but as we saw in the opening discussion, that’s not the case. Humanity faces a clear and present danger when it comes to removing the Outlaw US Empire’s hegemonic tools and its WMDs. Vigilance is most certainly required.

