Humanity has always consisted of humans with a variety of differing external traits while internally being virtually identical; thus, Humanity has always been a multitude of seemingly different types that in reality were/are barely skin deep. Anthropologically this is present within the different types of our hominid ancestors and characterized as a bush versus a linear tree.

There are two profoundly basic abilities that all humans share—universal grammar and universal rhythm—that allow any infant born into any socio-cultural group to understand and thus learn that group’s language and the rhymical nature of its music. If infants with zero prior knowledge a priori are capable of such feats, then it should be possible for humans from different socio-cultural groups to co-exist. Unfortunately, since humans are creatures of nature, such behavior must be learned to overcome the natural tendency to compete for resources. And because of that trait, humans are susceptible to being controlled using a ploy known as Divide and Rule.

To survive the trials presented by nature, humans learned quickly that solidarity was essential, and as the size of human societies grew, so did the ability to stand together in solidarity to attain common goals—not just war making or defending but civic endeavors that benefitted the whole society: irrigation works, temples which were also warehouses for food storage or carving whole villages out of cliffsides:

Cliff Palace, Mesa Verde, Colorado

For most of human history, culture was the societal regulator as it defined taboos and proper behavior which worked well for many thousands of years prior to the onset of material accumulation and the advent of the concept of property that came with the Agricultural Revolution. And it was indeed a Revolution as it rendered long established cultures and their rules for existence null and void in the blink of an eye since cultures take a very long time to get established and to adapt to evolution. That dysfunction that occurred between 10-15,000 years ago still negatively affects Humanity as the psychological maladies it caused have proven very difficult to control. The most important of those are Pleonexia and Megalomania. As Dr. Micheal Hudson has documented, the societies that established themselves in West Asia saw what was occurring and did what they could to regulate the problem through religion and periodic debt cancellations (culture). Some of their cultural remedies still exist today, primarily in the Islamic religion. Asia had a different manner of resolving the issue which also used culture, specifically the Tao and Confucian philosophies that seek balance and harmony visualized by the Yin/Yang:

Divide and Rule led Humanity into the Age of Colonialism, Plunder, and Genocide that is now taking its final breaths. The first attempt to do something about this malady came near the end of World War One with US President Wilson’s Fourteen Point Speech. While most of the speech dealt with European issues to be addressed in peace negotiations, the important one for our purposes was number 5:

V. A free, open-minded, and absolutely impartial adjustment of all colonial claims, based upon a strict observance of the principle that in determining all such questions of sovereignty the interests of the populations concerned must have equal weight with the equitable government whose title is to be determined.

This and other portions were interpreted by many colonized peoples as their ticket to freedom, but it was not to be as Plunder remained the goal of the now #1 plundering nation—the USA. But Chinese, Vietnamese, South Asians, Africans, and others saw the vast immorality and weakness the war made real and began their movements to free themselves. But colonized people weren’t the only ones to seek solidarity outside the war movement. The first of the many Geneva Conventions that began in 1864 were acts of solidarity to attain agreed upon rules for diplomatic and belligerent behaviors that were also carried out in other locations before the war. The numbers of attempts are far more than most know and prove a level of global solidarity existed in opposition to war and colonialism. The attempt to continue to grow such solidarity is seen with the creation of the League of Nations. What is omitted all too often from pre-WW2 history is the amount of anti-colonial activity waged in Asia and Africa. Mao’s China and Ho’s Indochina were both very active and South Asians were testing the British. All those peoples were engaged in growing solidarity with their movements. Swept under the rug is the very persistent and powerful movement within the USA to control the bankers and their criminal partners the Merchants of Death that resulted in the passage of three Neutrality Acts that were too popular for Roosevelt to veto.

As the Second World War began in Asia and finally broke out in Europe, what would become the basis for the coming Multipolar World was announced first by FDR and later in tandem with Churchill. On 6 January 1941, FDR delivered the State of the Union Speech which afterwards became known as the Four Freedoms Speech for he enunciated something all humans "everywhere in the world" should have:

Freedom of speech and expression Freedom of worship Freedom from want Freedom from fear

The political goals of FDR’s speech were many when closely examined, with one of them being his desire to stand in solidarity with the nations being attacked by Fascism and to coax the American people to follow his lead. On 9-12 August 1941, FDR and Churchill met at the Atlantic Conference in Newfoundland and on 14 August issued a joint statement that became known as the Atlantic Charter which further set out the post war goals that built upon the Four Freedoms:

No territorial gains were to be sought by the United States or the United Kingdom. Territorial adjustments must be in accord with the wishes of the peoples concerned. All people had a right to self-determination. Trade barriers were to be lowered. There was to be global economic co-operation and advancement of social welfare. The participants would work for a world free of want and fear. The participants would work for freedom of the seas. There was to be disarmament of aggressor nations and a common disarmament after the war.

These two actions designed to raise solidarity during the war would become the basis for the UN Charter in 1945. At the beginning of January 1942, 26 nations signed the Declaration by United Nations and 25 more joined by 1945 to form the United Nations Coalition in the war against Fascism to establish the above stated goals. Given the vast majority of people were captives of colonization, the 47 nations formed the outset of the Multipolar World that would vastly expand after WW2 ended. That world was formalized on 26 June 1945 when 50 nations signed the UN Charter, 79 years ago.

The UN Charter was swiftly followed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and both are considered to be the top two international governing documents, although the latter has yet to be ratified by the USA, which has now become the Outlaw US Empire and the #1 hindrance to fulfilling the full blossoming of a Multipolar World with the UN’s advent. As I’ve documented here at the Gym, when the UN Charter officially came into power on 24 October 1945, the USA was already in gross violation of its Charter as it was engaged in destabilizing the internal affairs of many nations in an attempt to establish 100% hegemony over the entire planet—not anything at all like the goals FDR proposed merely four years earlier, but he was no longer alive to see his vision properly born. That outcome was telegraphed by the events at Bretton Woods in 1944 that laid the groundwork for the postwar international financial order—Bretton Woods established US Primacy over global finance and thus control over almost all nations. Bretton Woods thus begs the question: Did FDR intend to renege on his universally acclaimed WW2 goals and turn the USA into the global hegemon Hitler aimed to become? The facts since say yes.

And so here we are 79 years after Multipolarity was spawned. The two biggest drivers of the movement to reestablish Multipolarity are Russia and China and they’ve formed a handful of multilateral organizations that exist to create solidarity for the movement. In all the documents their organizations generate, one of the first things acknowledged is adherence to the UN Charter and the Interantional Law it lays down. Venezuela suggested forming a Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, which was immediately joined by Russia, China, Iran, and 12 other nations. Why would such an organization need to be formed is an excellent question. That it’s failed to expand since its founding in July 2021 is curious, but perhaps doesn’t matter given the great popularity of the BRICS+ as a global solidarity organization. And there are complements to BRICS+—SCO, ASEAN, EAEU, Arab League, African Union, and others. All of these organizations say they adhere to the primacy of the UN Charter and other fonts of international law. All these organizations exist in part to combat Outlaw US Empire Hegemony and its major method of control—NATO and the EU—both of which are controlled from Washington.

The aim is the reestablish Multipolarity as the norm in human relations. The progress made by the Global Majority has gone far and proceeds apace. The main effort being undertaken is to cancel Bretton Woods and the Dollar Hegemony it created. This is being accomplished by essentially implementing the alternative that was suggested by Keynes in1944 where no nation’s currency would act as the global reserve currency and thus reap the rents that primacy provided. Its updated 21st Century version sees a special form of currency being generated by the nation’s central banks for use only in settling international trade transactions—Central Bank Digital Currencies—while a central regulator would be established to deal with any imbalances that accrue. Such a system would make it possible to bypass all the choke points controlled by the Outlaw US Empire it uses to enforce its illegal sanctions, thus contributing to the sovereignty of all other nations. Such a system also removes the Empire from collecting the tribute/rent it gets from its currency being the primary trade settlement device. That will greatly impact its domestic financial crisis and cause it to disengage in the imperial projects it uses to enforce its hegemony—its 800+ global military installations and illegal occupations of other nations.

As we’ve seen with its actions since 24 February 2022, the Outlaw US Empire will wage war on its own vassals to put them further under its boot, which is what’s happened to NATO/EU nations and its many illegal sanctions that aim to hurt Europe first and Russia second. Now it’s trying to get the Europeans to further cut their own throats by mounting a trade war with China. The result we’re seeing is the world being organized into two Blocs—the Global Majority Multipolar Bloc and the NATO/EU/Dollar Bloc that also contains the vassals Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, although the latter two are more tenuous than the former two. The war being waged against Russia by NATO via its Ukrainian Nazi proxy will likely end before 2026 and will cause further consternation when Russia doesn’t invade any other NATO nation as NATO proclaims it will/must. How long it will take for close to 100% Multipolarity is clearly unknown; it would take a massive sea change for the USA, Canada and UK to join the rest of Humanity. Perhaps by 2100. Neoliberal Parasitism can only last so long until the Host revolts.

The Multipolaristic World promised at WW2’s end with its lofty goals is being won again through the carnage of yet another war and genocide. If Humanity can survive them, it has an excellent chance of overcoming the other challenges it faces as humans have finally learned to work as a team instead of competing—competition needs to be relegated to sport and games like chess. As a species, Humanity is very young, and I’d like to think it would want to last at least another million years. Maybe the competition ought to be with Geologic Time to make it to this point at least:

Can Humanity adapt to a planet that morphs that much? Working together, we have a chance!

