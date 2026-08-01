Several drafts of the idea for this essay sit in the drafts file because they were destined to become books, far too long for the Gym. Readers who’ve digested the items I’ve provided about China know what Xi Jinping’s goal is and that Russia and most of the Global Majority agree with that goal which is to eliminate hegemony, which means Imperialism and Colonialism must die. However, the roots of those isms aren’t addressed, a problem that surely annoys FM Lavrov who insists that the roots of problems must be examined and solved for the problem to be put to rest—period. The root beneath those isms is another—Exceptionalism—a problem that’s plagued Humanity for a vast number of centuries and likely predates the emergence of modern humans 1600+ centuries ago. Exceptionalism differs from the distinctions present in Nature like sexual dimorphism (odd that has the ism suffix) or the existence of trophic systems while what appear to be contradictions like symbiosis exist. Exceptionalism is a socio-cultural trait where one group considers it to be superior to another and treats that other as inferior. When and how it arose isn’t as important as knowing about it and what it makes possible—it provides the fundamental rationale for warfare and slavery. The idea that Humanity consists of a plethora of different races is now rubbish making racism a psychological deviance that can only exist if it’s taught to others. Many have read me write “You have to be carefully taught to hate and fear,” words penned in 1948. And for centuries, all too many people were carefully taught and that deviance—crime—continues to occur daily. It feeds the Genocide in Palestine; it feeds the war against Iran; it feeds the war against Russia; it feeds the war against China; it feeds social turmoil within India; it feeds racism everywhere; and it feeds the Class War. I recently listened again to an Anti-War song from the 1960s, “Universal Soldier,” written in 1963 by Buffy Sainte Marie whose lyrics are worth reading for those who need to remember it while introducing it to those who never heard of it:

He’s five foot two

and he’s six feet four,

he fights with missiles and with spears.

He’s all of thirty-one

and he’s only seventeen,

He’s been a soldier through a thousand years.

He’s a Catholic, a Hindu,

an atheist, a Jain,

a Buddhist, a Baptist and a Jew.

And he knows he shouldn’t kill

and he knows he always will

kill you for me my friend and me for you.

And he’s fighting for Canada,

he’s fighting for France,

he’s fighting for the USA.

And he’s fighting for the Russains

and he’s fighting for Japan,

and he thinks we’ll put an end to war this way.

And he’s fighting for democracy,

he’s fighting for the Reds,

he says it’s for the peace of all.

He’s the one who must decide,

who’s to live and who’s to die,

and he never sees the writing on the wall.

But without him, how would Hitler

have condemned him at Libau?

without him Caesar would have stood alone.

He’s the one who gives his body

as a weapon of the war,

and without him all this killing can’t go on.

He’s the universal soldier,

and he really is to blame,

his orders come from far away, no more.

They come from here and there and you and me and brothers can’t you see,

this is not the way we put the end to war.

Donovan sings it here.

Sixty-three years later there’s been very little effort to put an end to war. Until those three isms are neutered and hegemony is eliminated it will be very difficult to put an end to war for those isms are cited by those with power to continue to make war because they benefit from it. Yes, it’s one of the fundamental components of the Class War that’s been raging ever since the institution of private lenders and their ability to charge interest on the monies they provide to debtors roughly 5,000 years ago. It’s amazing considering its importance that very few historians have written about the history of this ongoing Class War with the task falling to anthropologists and economic historians. David Graeber and Michael Hudson are the two top investigators who’ve published several thousand pages to inform us. Tied to the Class War is a psychological malady—the need to dominate—that arises in some. Some say it’s related to the Alpha Male trait that exists in Nature. IMO, it’s a personality disorder, the epitome of which is displayed by the behavior of Donald Trump and many members of his Gang—Sociopathology, which can easily lead to far worse behaviors if the sociopath is able to acquire power, like megalomania and pleonexia. For centuries a class of people in the West with that behavior were able to gain power and wealth and became what’s known as the Ancien Regime who didn’t become an organized menace until the formation of the Roman Empire and its institutions, the most diabolical being the Catholic Church, which immediately became an exceptionalist, imperialist and colonial entity upon its becoming the Roman Empire’s “State” Religion. Upon it becoming an institution, a class of people within it became the basis for what we know today as the Epstein Class or Globalist Syndicate. One could call it a sociopathic institution. I write the above to show the depth of depravity Humanity must overcome to deal with our now ongoing Third World War.

One of the drafts explains why the war’s being waged—the Collective Western Empire is rapidly declining and desperately trying to retain its power—its Exceptionalism—and that also includes its #1 proxy—the Zionists who are charged with denying the land bridge between Eurasia and Africa to the rising Eurasian powers who want to link the two continents and thus remove the last Maritime Power’s ability to control commerce and deny it any further Imperialism and Colonialism. That’s what the Greater Isreal Project is all about and why the West has supported the Zionist’s genocide of the region’s people’s—not just the Palestinians, all of them, especially the Persians. The war being waged on Russia is for the same longstanding reasons—to eliminate Slavs, their religion and capture their resource laden lands and seas. And the war against China is to keep them from connecting the Eurasian and African nations into one interconnected market that benefits everyone, not just the top class. It’s too late to prevent China from becoming the world’s leading economic and moral power. That last provision—moral power—is why we’ve been subjected to so many narratives about China’s immorality and cruelty, which are actually projections of longstanding Western behavior. The key fundamental China did was to keep finance as a public utility until it became developed to the point where it could control any private finance it allowed to operate. China is a keen student and has learned a great deal from the West, mostly what not to do if a stable society is the goal. The West was very hopeful when it allowed China to become a WTO member since they thought it would soon succumb to Neoliberalism Dogma. Instead, China beat the West at its own game so quickly that once the West realized what was happening it was too late.

China is trying to end war without directly fighting a war. Its Global Initiatives have inspired the Global Majority and those in the West who know of them and their intent. I’ve noted that Russia and Iran (there are others too) by defending their sovereignty have become China’s tools in its quest whether they wanted to or not—Fate has made them so. Lots of chatter has stated that after Russia and Iran are defeated China’s next on the menu, and that seems to be a correct assessment. If you’re like me, you’d think that the West would be much better off if it collaborated with China and the Global Majority to elevate Humanity in the Win-Win manner that creates Harmony—if you can’t beat them, join them. But the West’s too addicted to its megalomania, pleonexia, and Zero-sum behavior to even contemplate such an arrangement. So, it appears that we’re stuck with war, at least until the West runs out of munitions because it is denied access to the materials required to make modern weapons—rare earth metals and other key resources that are controlled by China and Russia. The key question: Can the nuclear genie be kept in its bottle? If the level of hatred was less, I’d say there’s a good chance it will remain contained. Unfortunately, there are some very deranged and very hate-filled people within the Zionist, Neocon, Neoliberal, and Christian-Zionist world that have access to nukes and might use them as a means to show their Exceptionalism.

How long will this war last? Too long is all I can say. If the Outlaw US Empire goes Full Fascist with Trump and civil war erupts here, the war will end when that civil war ends. If the Empire remains as it is now, perhaps by 2033 after two more presidential administrations. Unfortunately, the danger of full-blown fascism taking over the Empire is a very real possibility given those now too close to power. And if the Zionists use their nukes, all current predictions become useless.

It’s more than the Universal Soldier. Some will say it’s Human Nature that drives war and that it’s impossible to remove from our beings. IMO, it’s something that can be solved albeit with lots of work and enlightened global leadership—and some careful teaching.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!