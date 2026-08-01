karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Marledonna's avatar
Marledonna
2h

Exceptionalism is the lie we teach ourselves to soothe our deepest fears, and that lie gives us permission to commit our greatest atrocities.

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
3h

You must consider, contemplate the existence of dozens of biolabs sic in Ukronam that were aiming to dismember the entire slavic world. The scamdemic Harmacide still rages. You sort of alluded to it. You must name it shame it and ungame it, sigh...

Notice how when the scamdemic fizzled then the hot war was prodded along , funny that, not a coincidence...

Ask your Bankster Hamsters about scamdemic Harmacide, ask your doctor, ask your friends, oh wait, I don't have a friend in the world. Why not?

Also that is not an accident, to be without a friend makes us lonely and vulnerable, hence Jesus...for the Love of God, to save us from ourselves

I believe we are lucky Russia created the first vexxxines sic so the wtf who was forced to accept the lesser evil, or else blow the whole shit show

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