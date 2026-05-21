karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Don Midwest's avatar
Don Midwest
May 22Edited

Trump is a master at avoiding responsibility for his actions. His track record of bankruptcies, early mafia training, coupled with narcissism, and a declining empire, might be the right ingredients to crash both the US and the global economy.

Morris Berman's 2012, book "Why America Failed: The Roots of Imperial Decline" claims that America is a country of hustlers. Thus it is fitting that we elected a hustler in chief.

And grifters are master hustlers.

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Buffalo_Ken
May 22

Thanks for presenting this. If we were together talking face-to-face I would share a proclamation from 2007 - but I've posted it at my site on Substack.

Here is a tidbit from it:

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Institutions and organizations premised upon domination or that perform acts of domination are to be dismantled and discontinued in an orderly and systematic fashion during a "Time of Transition".

~

I think we are now in this time of Transition - for better or worse.

BK

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