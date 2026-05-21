Analyses vary but there’s no way to deny that what is stated at the opening of the latest China/Russia Joint Declaration, is an evolving statement of the global condition since the first one composed in 1997. Yes, the current document is the very reason why I reviewed the history of and linked to the previous iterations back in February. Here’s the paragraph that produced my title:

The attempts of a number of states to single-handedly manage global affairs, impose their interests on the entire world, and limit the sovereign development of other countries in the spirit of the colonial era have failed. The system of international relations in the 21st century is undergoing a profound transformation, evolving towards a long-term state of polycentrism and the formation of a new type of international relations.

Compared with the past Joint Declarations this one is very short primarily because of the previous documents that required distillation to the key essence within the project that could then be easily shared and discussed—Four pages with two major points and four sub-points is far easier than a dozen or more pages with as many points. With such brevity, it’s much easier to digest and discuss:

Joint Declaration of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on the Emergence of a Multipolar World and New Type of International Relations

May 20, 2026

The Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as the Parties), as civilizations with ancient histories, founding members of the United Nations (UN) and permanent members of its Security Council, and important centers of power in a multipolar world, play a constructive role in maintaining the global balance of power and improving the system of international relations. Guided by the ideas of the Russian-Chinese Joint Declaration on a Multipolar World and the Formation of a New International Order of April 23, 1997, the Joint Declaration between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on the International Order in the XXI Century of July 1, 2005, the Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on the Current July 4, 2017, Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on International Relations Entering a New Era and Global Sustainable Development of February 4, 2022., declare the following: 1. Since the end of World War II, the international landscape and power dynamics in the world have been rapidly changing. On the one hand, the wave of decolonization and the end of the Cold War have led to a significant increase in the number of sovereign states in the world. The global community has become more diverse and complex. There has been an increase in the level of development and international influence of states in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The number of regional and interregional organizations has increased, and their activities cover all areas of international relations, from politics and security to the economy and the humanitarian dimension, and their role in global affairs is steadily growing. The interconnectedness and interdependence of the world have reached an unprecedented level in human history. The attempts of a number of states to single-handedly manage global affairs, impose their interests on the entire world, and limit the sovereign development of other countries in the spirit of the colonial era have failed. The system of international relations in the 21st century is undergoing a profound transformation, evolving towards a long-term state of polycentrism and the formation of a new type of international relations. Taking into account their historical experience, most states have deeply realized the onset of a new era and the need to follow the path of forming a more united international community, as well as mutual respect for fundamental interests, equality, justice, and mutually beneficial cooperation without dividing the world into opposing regions and blocs. On the other hand, the situation in the world is becoming more complicated. Negative neo-colonial trends, such as the practice of unilateral power approaches, hegemony, and bloc confrontation, are on the rise. Basic universally recognized norms of international law and international relations are regularly violated, making it more difficult for states to coordinate their actions and resolve conflicts within the framework of global governance institutions, many of which are losing their effectiveness. The global peace and development agenda is facing new risks and challenges, and there is a danger of fragmentation within the international community and a return to the “law of the jungle.” 2. In support of the harmonious process of establishing an equal and orderly multipolar world and a new type of international relations, including a more just and rational system of global governance, the Parties commit to and encourage the international community to adhere to the following basic principles in their relations with each other: 1) the principle of openness to the world for inclusive and mutually beneficial cooperation. It is important to overcome the divisions of the world and to promote the elimination of cross-border barriers in various areas, while respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and identity of all sovereign states. There is no universal path to development in the world, and there are no “first-class” countries or peoples. The natural differences between states in such a diverse and complex world should not be an obstacle to the development of equal, respectful, and mutually beneficial relations between them. It is important to respect the choices and development models of each sovereign state. The democratization of international political relations and the building of a more open global economy are in the fundamental interests of all countries. Unilateral approaches to solving common problems, hegemony, and coercive policies in any form are unacceptable; 2) the principle of indivisible and equal security. The formation of a more united international community in the face of growing common risks and challenges for humanity means that the security of one state cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of another. All sovereign states have an equal right to be safe. It is necessary to pay due attention to the rational concerns of all countries in the field of security, to focus on cooperation on security issues, to reject bloc confrontation and zero-sum game strategies, to oppose the expansion of military alliances, hybrid wars, and proxy wars, and to promote the creation of an updated, balanced, effective, and sustainable global and regional security architecture. Disagreements and disputes should be resolved peacefully by addressing the root causes of conflicts. It is unacceptable to force sovereign states to abandon their neutrality; 3) the principle of democratizing international relations and improving the global governance system. All states and their associations are free to choose their foreign partners and models of international cooperation. Hegemony in the world is unacceptable and should be prohibited. No state or group of states should control international affairs, determine the fate of other countries, or monopolize opportunities for development. The system of global governance and regulation should ensure that all states participate equally in political decision-making and benefit from it, and should be continuously improved. In global governance, which is an important tool for streamlining the system of international relations, it is necessary to adhere to the principles of sovereign equality, the rule of international law, multilateralism, human-centeredness, and results-oriented approach. To achieve this, it is crucial to strengthen the role of multilateralism as the primary tool for addressing the multifaceted and complex global challenges, and to prevent the weakening of the United Nations. The reform of the United Nations and other multilateral institutions should be guided by the interests of all humanity, consistently increasing the representation and voice of developing countries in the international system. The UN Charter is a fundamental norm of international relations and its principles must be observed in their totality and interrelation. Rules developed in a narrow circle of states should not replace universally recognized international law. Major states should take on special responsibilities and missions, impose additional requirements on themselves, and not abuse their advantages; 4) global civilizational and value diversity. All human civilizations are self-valuable and equal, and civilizations are not divided into high- and low-developed, strong- and weak-developed. No civilization’s spiritual and moral system can be considered exceptional or superior to others. All countries should advocate a view of civilizations based on equality, mutual exchange of experience, dialogue, and strengthen mutual respect, understanding, trust, and exchanges between different nationalities and civilizations, promote mutual understanding and friendship among the peoples of all countries, and protect the diversity of cultures and civilizations. It is necessary to strongly oppose the use of human rights as a pretext for interfering in the internal affairs of other States, as well as the politicization and instrumentalization of human rights issues. Religion is an important conduit of human culture, playing a special role in building connections between nations, and all States should create favorable conditions for interreligious dialogue and exchanges. 3. The parties will continue to develop a joint vision for a multipolar world and a new type of more equitable international relations. [My Emphasis]

Russia/China issued an additional document of a type similar to those of the past which were longer and more complex: “Joint Statement by the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on Further Strengthening Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Interaction and Deepening Relations of Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation.” The Statement is based on the 1997 Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China. IMO, the parties intend for it to serve as an example of what they declare to be the ideal in the Declaration through this portion:

[T]his model of relations has become the foundation of modern Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the Parties, these relations have reached their highest level in history and continue to develop steadily, demonstrating maturity, self-sufficiency, and resistance to any external influence. Their sustainable and comprehensive nature is fully in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, meets the objectives of comprehensive national development in both states, and makes an important contribution to promoting a fair and multipolar world order and democratizing international relations.

Overall, that document says what the parties intend to accomplish together; however, points four and five deal with international security in the broadest sense of that term and merit close reading despite their length. Point four opens with this paragraph:

The parties note that the modern world is chaotic, geopolitical rivalry is increasing, and local conflicts and instability are becoming more frequent. The global deficit of peace, development, security, governance, and regulation of international relations continues to grow. The parties emphasize that they strongly oppose hegemony, unilateralism, and a return to a world where only the right of the strong applies, and they firmly advocate for the authority and central role of the United Nations in international affairs. The Parties strongly oppose the use of unilateral sanctions, secondary restrictions, discriminatory use of customs duties, and other restrictive practices in trade, and call on all States to protect the multilateral trading system, which is based on the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), as well as the stable functioning of global supply chains.

While point five opens with this paragraph:

The Parties reaffirm the importance of the Joint Declaration of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China on Further Strengthening Cooperation to Maintain the Authority of International Law dated May 8, 2025, and intend to resolutely defend the international system centered on the United Nations, the international order based on international law, and the fundamental principles of international relations based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter. They aim to strengthen strategic cooperation within the UN, protect common interests, promote international justice and impartiality, and resist any attempts to revise the outcome of World War II. The Russian Side supports the global governance initiative put forward by the Chinese Side. The Parties intend to coordinate actions on key global governance issues and jointly promote the construction of a more equitable and rational global governance system. [My Emphasis]

The emphasized portion states exactly what the parties intend to accomplish, and it must be understood they won’t be acting alone or ate doing something opposite of what the Global Majority wants to see done. Since the Collective West has proven itself to be incapable of diplomacy of the most fundamental sort and thus incapable of reaching any sort of agreement on almost any topic no matter how trivial, the only way to treat such behavior is to do what is done with a petulant imp of a child—put it into a time-out status where it’s isolated and made to reflect on its behavior. In other words, containment, while explaining why they merit such treatment, which will hopefully allow for the realization what must be done to no longer be contained. It must be noted that the actors within the Collective West consider themselves to be exceptional and thus have a developed a philosophy akin to a religion of Exceptionalism, which is primarily why they behave as they do. And as we see today and have in the past, Exceptionalism drives Genocide and Imperialism. Ultimately, those are the behaviors Russia, China and the Global Majority want to vanquish.

The Collective West has failed, and its Empire is in rapid decline. Yes, conflicts aimed at trying to regain/reestablish global hegemony/regional hegemony still exist, and new ones are possible because Exceptionalists have a very limited capacity to change because their Exceptionalism dogma tells them to continue and to die trying—particularly if you can convince others to die for you as is the case with the Epstein Class.

Okay, so we have some grand documents, but they aren’t going to defund the Epstein Class, oust all corrupt government officials or bankrupt all BigLie Media outlets; so, what do/can we do? The first thing to do is to talk, to discuss commonalities with others with the aim of establishing a shared basis for acting together, otherwise known as raising solidarity. In so doing, attack the low hanging fruit that can be agreed upon instead of shooting for the moon by saying Capitalism’s the evil. Promote communality. Most everyone agrees that big money has destroyed Western political systems, so work to enact laws that stipulate only living humans who reside within local districts, states, nations can donate to political campaigns waged at those levels while making certain to define “living human.” In the course of working on something widely shared, other possibilities will arise that can become the next project. The point is change will not happen without work and such work requires dedication. In most states/nations, alternative political parties exist that espouse ideals that can be identified with versus the big “Commercial Parties” of what are a Duopoly here within the Empire or old-line parties within other Western nations. Work with them. Another suggestion is to run for office; much can be done at the local level and how else can one learn how to make good governance work. All those suggestions relate to communalism since the goal/ideal is to serve/help manage the community.

Having gone from the global to the local, I’ll return to the global because IMO what China, Russia and most of Humanity want to accomplish is dramatically important. Imagine how much more money for people would be available if hegemony were no longer the goal. I’ve cited Imagine here before which the cynics wave away as a pipedream. It’s real easy to be a cynic, while it takes work to be a productive citizen. I’ve a thirty-year-old relic from my college days, a T-shirt emblazoned with this motto:

Who I am Makes a Difference

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