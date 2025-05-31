karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Ahenobarbus
1h

It's a clever idea, which Yannis is known for, but an idea for saving the Capitalist system and all of its contradictions, something he's also known for, despite the left cred around him.

Ultimately, as our friend psycho from MOA points out, it's simply a question of eliminating, by politics and/or force, private finance. Or as they used to say: nationalizing the banks. Although that is the critical first step in the process, ultimately all production must be nationalized and run for common human benefit. Once that macro issue is resolved and defended with military force, there will suddenly appear the freedom to change the rest of our social organization.

Finally, China would be unable to carry out a Bretton Woods 2 without winning a war first. One that definitively neutralizes the western ruling class. In the end, it's a question of (class) power first and economic philosophy second.

Sadly, the world is not organized according to reason (yet!) but rather according to the interests of a tiny, increasingly desperate and perverted, western ruling class. For reason and humanity to flourish, this ruling class and the system that facilitated their existence must be annihilated.

1 reply by Karl Sanchez
Loam
2h

Taking Rosa Parks as a metaphor, the time will come when China takes a preferential seat on the "bus" of the monetary system. The dollar will have no choice but to adapt to the new reality. All those values ​​that empires proclaim as eternal only prove one thing: that eternity actually lasts very little. I suggest that the new generations start learning Chinese.

3 replies
11 more comments...

