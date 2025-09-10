karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Ismaele
8h

Read my analysis in my article here, when you have some time: https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/anglo-zionist-terrorist-attacks-against?r=25fc37

There were British, American and Qatari aircraft in the air, along with the Israeli ones, of course.

The Outlaw US Empire, UK and Qatar knew about the Israeli plan and facilitated the bombing.

The Qatari government is feigning shock and calling for a "collective response" from regional allies (https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/netanyahu--killed-any-hope--for-captives-after-strike--qatar). LOL! Qatar has the largest US base in the region and needs to ask regional partners for help to respond to Israel... so ridiculous!

Loam
7h

Everyone I've read or heard assumes that the Israeli warplanes departed from occupied Palestine ("Israel") and flew the nearly 3,000 km to Doha. However, one might suspect that these warplanes took off from the US base itself. After all, the collaboration between these two criminal entities is so blatant and obvious that they don't need to hide their crimes. Their media will simply adapt "reality" to their whim.

