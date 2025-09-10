Two excellent chats by Nima over the last two days. The first with Professor Marandi and a very distressed Pepe Escober with Marandi holding sway over the first 20-minutes that provided his telling analysis. The second occured today with Alastair Crooke that echoed Marandi and went somewhat further. I just wrote the following comment at MoA:

IMO, the Occupied Palestine Terrorist State is now unleashed and will kill whoever it wants in the region and Trump will do zero aside from continuing to abet--Genocide Don. And with that Terrorist escalation, similar escalation will be seen against the Terrorist state's advocates within the Outlaw US Empire and globally. Attacking emissaries/embassies over many centuries is deemed one of the worst crimes that can be committed, and now both Outlaw states have done so this year. Obviously, that doesn't bode well for any sort of regional peace arrangement. Arab proxies need to awaken now before they too find bombs raining down on their heads and lead their seething populations against the Terrorists.

I’m still behind the curve on this event as I was traveling back home from Georgia yesterday. I’m sure there’re other analyses that will surface and provide more info. But I can’t help but point to the Zionist “ambassador” to the Outlaw US Empire whose statement shown at the outset of the Crooke chat was pure projection. Exceptionalism is at the core of both Terrorist states and is THE disease Humanity must erradicate.

Do take a look at the following map and see whose airspace the Zionists had to traverse to get to Doha, Qatar:

Qatar’s the green “thumb” jutting into the Persian Gulf from Saudi Arabia. Every one of those “nations” is an Outlaw US Empire proxy. Plus the Zionist jets needed to be refuled by NATO tanker aircraft, which tells us the Empire at some level knew in advance no matter what Trump cries about and that makes NATO an accomplice in Terrorism—again. And the billions of weapons the Qataris bought from the Empire for defense? They went unused likely because they were told not to, although there’s currently no confirmation of that. Again the Kissinger maxim proves true: "To be an enemy of America can be dangerous, but to be a friend [ally, proxy] is fatal."

Meanwhile, the Terrorists are planning more chaos and mayhem within the Balkans, which I’ll cover in my next report.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!